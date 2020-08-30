Dodge SUVs for Sale Near Me
- ExteriorInterior3 mi away
$26,860Est. Loan: $450/mo
Brown's Sterling Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Check out this great value! Some vehicles just speak for themselves! Dodge prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: heated door mirrors, a roof rack, and a split folding rear seat. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2.4 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our team is professional, and we offer a no-pressure environment. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Come on in and take a test drive!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Dodge Journey SE Value with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4PDCAB4LT261479
Stock: 261479
Listed since: 08-12-2020
Farrish Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AWD. Blacktop Package (Gloss Black Badges, Gloss Black Exterior Mirrors, GT Gloss Black Badging, and Wheels: 20" x 8.0" High Gloss Black Aluminum), Premium Group (1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Trial, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, 506 Watt Amplifier, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Service, 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Service, 8.4" Touchscreen Display, 9 Alpine Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer, Apple CarPlay, Black Roof Rails, For Details Visit DriveUconnect.com, Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, GPS Navigation, HD Radio, Integrated Center Stack Radio, Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Power Sunroof, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, SiriusXM Traffic Plus, SiriusXM Travel Link, and USB Host Flip), Quick Order Package 2BE GT Plus (115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, 180 Amp Alternator, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Bright Cargo Area Scuff Pads, Bright Front Door Sill Scuff Pads, Dual Remote USB Port - Charge Only, Exterior Mirrors w/Memory, Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals, Heated Front Seats, Heated Second Row Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Suede Bucket Seats, Power 6x9 Multi-Function Foldaway Mirrors, Power 8-Way Driver Memory 6-Way Passenger Seats, Power Driver/Passenger 4-Way Lumbar Adjust, Power Liftgate, Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors Memory, Remote Start System, Security Alarm, and Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors), AWD, 2nd Row Fold/Tumble Captain Chairs, 2nd Row Mini Console w/Cupholders, 2nd Row Seat Mounted Inboard Armrests, 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio, 3rd Row Floor Mat & Mini Console, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6-Passenger Seating, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Roadside Assistance/9-1-1 Call, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/7" Display, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Satin Carbon - Design 1. DB Black Crystal Clearcoat 2020 Dodge Durango GT AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Dodge Durango GT with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDJDG1LC373933
Stock: D9774
Listed since: 05-29-2020
Farrish Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Recent Arrival! AWD. Blacktop Package (Gloss Black Badges, Gloss Black Exterior Mirrors, GT Gloss Black Badging, and Wheels: 20" x 8.0" High Gloss Black Aluminum), Premium Group (1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Trial, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, 506 Watt Amplifier, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Service, 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Service, 8.4" Touchscreen Display, 9 Alpine Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer, Apple CarPlay, Black Roof Rails, For Details Visit DriveUconnect.com, Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, GPS Navigation, HD Radio, Integrated Center Stack Radio, Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Power Sunroof, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, SiriusXM Traffic Plus, SiriusXM Travel Link, and USB Host Flip), Quick Order Package 2BE GT Plus (115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, 180 Amp Alternator, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Bright Cargo Area Scuff Pads, Bright Front Door Sill Scuff Pads, Dual Remote USB Port - Charge Only, Exterior Mirrors w/Memory, Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals, Heated Front Seats, Heated Second Row Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Suede Bucket Seats, Power 6x9 Multi-Function Foldaway Mirrors, Power 8-Way Driver Memory 6-Way Passenger Seats, Power Driver/Passenger 4-Way Lumbar Adjust, Power Liftgate, Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors Memory, Remote Start System, Security Alarm, and Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors), AWD, 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Roadside Assistance/9-1-1 Call, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/7" Display, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Satin Carbon - Design 1. White Knuckle Clearcoat 2020 Dodge Durango GT AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Dodge Durango GT with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDJDG1LC433063
Stock: D9809
Listed since: 08-24-2020
Farrish Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Recent Arrival! AWD. Blacktop Package (Gloss Black Badges, Gloss Black Exterior Mirrors, GT Gloss Black Badging, and Wheels: 20" x 8.0" High Gloss Black Aluminum), Premium Group (1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Trial, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, 506 Watt Amplifier, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Service, 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Service, 8.4" Touchscreen Display, 9 Alpine Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer, Apple CarPlay, Black Roof Rails, For Details Visit DriveUconnect.com, Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, GPS Navigation, HD Radio, Integrated Center Stack Radio, Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Power Sunroof, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, SiriusXM Traffic Plus, SiriusXM Travel Link, and USB Host Flip), Quick Order Package 2BE GT Plus (115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, 180 Amp Alternator, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Bright Cargo Area Scuff Pads, Bright Front Door Sill Scuff Pads, Dual Remote USB Port - Charge Only, Exterior Mirrors w/Memory, Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals, Heated Front Seats, Heated Second Row Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Suede Bucket Seats, Power 6x9 Multi-Function Foldaway Mirrors, Power 8-Way Driver Memory 6-Way Passenger Seats, Power Driver/Passenger 4-Way Lumbar Adjust, Power Liftgate, Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors Memory, Remote Start System, Security Alarm, and Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors), AWD, 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Roadside Assistance/9-1-1 Call, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/7" Display, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Satin Carbon - Design 1. Granite Metallic Clearcoat 2020 Dodge Durango GT AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Dodge Durango GT with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDJDG6LC433060
Stock: D9811
Listed since: 08-24-2020
$40,775Est. Loan: $729/mo
Farrish Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AWD. 3rd Row Seating Group (2nd Row 60/40 Fold & Tumble Seat), Blacktop Package (Black Headlamp Bezels, Body Color Front Fascia, Body Color Wheel Lip Moldings, Delete Roof Rack, Gloss Black Badges, Gloss Black Exterior Mirrors, Gloss Black Grille, and Wheels: 20" x 8.0" High Gloss Black Aluminum), Quick Order Package 2BB SXT Plus (1-Year SiriusXM Radio Service, Bright Side Roof Rails, ParkSense Rear Park Assist w/Stop, and SiriusXM Satellite Radio), AWD, 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Roadside Assistance/9-1-1 Call, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/7" Display, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers. White Knuckle Clearcoat 2020 Dodge Durango SXT Plus AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Dodge Durango SXT Plus with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDJAG2LC309615
Stock: D9684
Listed since: 02-21-2020
$49,865Est. Loan: $836/mo
Farrish Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AWD. Blacktop Package (Gloss Black Badges, Gloss Black Exterior Mirrors, GT Gloss Black Badging, and Wheels: 20" x 8.0" High Gloss Black Aluminum), Premium Group (1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Trial, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, 506 Watt Amplifier, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Service, 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Service, 8.4" Touchscreen Display, 9 Alpine Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer, Apple CarPlay, Black Roof Rails, For Details Visit DriveUconnect.com, Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, GPS Navigation, HD Radio, Integrated Center Stack Radio, Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Power Sunroof, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, SiriusXM Traffic Plus, SiriusXM Travel Link, and USB Host Flip), Quick Order Package 2BE GT Plus (115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, 180 Amp Alternator, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Bright Cargo Area Scuff Pads, Bright Front Door Sill Scuff Pads, Dual Remote USB Port - Charge Only, Exterior Mirrors w/Memory, Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals, Heated Front Seats, Heated Second Row Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Suede Bucket Seats, Power 6x9 Multi-Function Foldaway Mirrors, Power 8-Way Driver Memory 6-Way Passenger Seats, Power Driver/Passenger 4-Way Lumbar Adjust, Power Liftgate, Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors Memory, Remote Start System, Security Alarm, and Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors), AWD, 2nd Row Fold/Tumble Captain Chairs, 2nd Row Mini Console w/Cupholders, 2nd Row Seat Mounted Inboard Armrests, 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio, 3rd Row Floor Mat & Mini Console, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6-Passenger Seating, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Roadside Assistance/9-1-1 Call, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/7" Display, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Satin Carbon - Design 1. White Knuckle Clearcoat 2020 Dodge Durango GT AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Dodge Durango GT with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDJDG7LC373936
Stock: D9773
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- ExteriorInterior16 mi away
$27,705Est. Loan: $465/mo
Farrish Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Blacktop Package (Black Headlamp Bezels, Gloss Black Grille, and Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Fully Painted Black), Quick Order Package 22B, SE Popular Equipment Group (1-Year SiriusXM Radio Service, Air Conditioning w/3-Zone Temperature Control, Leather Wrapped Shift Knob, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power 4-Way Driver Lumber Adjust, Power 6-Way Driver Seat, Premium Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats (E7), Radio: 4.3S, Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater, Security Alarm, Sirius Satellite Radio, and Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth), 17" Wheel Covers, 3rd row seats: bench, 4.28 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front License Plate Attachment Screws, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Manufacturer's Statement of Origin, Normal Duty Suspension, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Radio: 4.3, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers. Pitch Black Clearcoat 2020 Dodge Journey SE FWD 4-Speed Automatic VLP 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V Dual VVT
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Dodge Journey SE Value with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4PDCAB7LT220683
Stock: D9695
Listed since: 03-06-2020
Farrish Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AWD. Blacktop Package (Gloss Black Badges, Gloss Black Exterior Mirrors, GT Gloss Black Badging, and Wheels: 20" x 8.0" High Gloss Black Aluminum), Premium Group (1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Trial, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, 506 Watt Amplifier, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Service, 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Service, 8.4" Touchscreen Display, 9 Alpine Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer, Apple CarPlay, Black Roof Rails, For Details Visit DriveUconnect.com, Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, GPS Navigation, HD Radio, Integrated Center Stack Radio, Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Power Sunroof, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, SiriusXM Traffic Plus, SiriusXM Travel Link, and USB Host Flip), Quick Order Package 2BE GT Plus (115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, 180 Amp Alternator, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Bright Cargo Area Scuff Pads, Bright Front Door Sill Scuff Pads, Dual Remote USB Port - Charge Only, Exterior Mirrors w/Memory, Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals, Heated Front Seats, Heated Second Row Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Suede Bucket Seats, Power 6x9 Multi-Function Foldaway Mirrors, Power 8-Way Driver Memory 6-Way Passenger Seats, Power Driver/Passenger 4-Way Lumbar Adjust, Power Liftgate, Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors Memory, Remote Start System, Security Alarm, and Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors), AWD, 2nd Row Fold/Tumble Captain Chairs, 2nd Row Mini Console w/Cupholders, 2nd Row Seat Mounted Inboard Armrests, 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio, 3rd Row Floor Mat & Mini Console, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6-Passenger Seating, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Roadside Assistance/9-1-1 Call, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/7" Display, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Satin Carbon - Design 1. Billet Metallic Clearcoat 2020 Dodge Durango GT AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Dodge Durango GT with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDJDGXLC373932
Stock: D9771
Listed since: 07-15-2020
$52,360Est. Loan: $882/mo
Farrish Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AWD. Blacktop Package (Gloss Black Badges, Gloss Black Exterior Mirrors, GT Gloss Black Badging, and Wheels: 20" x 8.0" High Gloss Black Aluminum), Premium Group (1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Trial, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, 506 Watt Amplifier, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Service, 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Service, 8.4" Touchscreen Display, 9 Alpine Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer, Apple CarPlay, Black Roof Rails, For Details Visit DriveUconnect.com, Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, GPS Navigation, HD Radio, Integrated Center Stack Radio, Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Power Sunroof, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, SiriusXM Traffic Plus, SiriusXM Travel Link, and USB Host Flip), Quick Order Package 2BE GT Plus (115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, 180 Amp Alternator, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Bright Cargo Area Scuff Pads, Bright Front Door Sill Scuff Pads, Dual Remote USB Port - Charge Only, Exterior Mirrors w/Memory, Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals, Heated Front Seats, Heated Second Row Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Suede Bucket Seats, Power 6x9 Multi-Function Foldaway Mirrors, Power 8-Way Driver Memory 6-Way Passenger Seats, Power Driver/Passenger 4-Way Lumbar Adjust, Power Liftgate, Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors Memory, Remote Start System, Security Alarm, and Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors), Technology Group (Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop, Advanced Brake Assist, Full Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus, Lane Departure Warning Plus, and Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers), AWD, 2nd Row Fold/Tumble Captain Chairs, 2nd Row Mini Console w/Cupholders, 2nd Row Seat Mounted Inboard Armrests, 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio, 3rd Row Floor Mat & Mini Console, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6-Passenger Seating, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Roadside Assistance/9-1-1 Call, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/7" Display, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Satin Carbon - Design 1. DB Black Crystal Clearcoat 2020 Dodge Durango GT AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Dodge Durango GT with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDJDG3LC373934
Stock: D9775
Listed since: 05-29-2020
$48,670Est. Loan: $816/mo
Farrish Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Recent Arrival! AWD. Blacktop Package (Gloss Black Badges, Gloss Black Exterior Mirrors, GT Gloss Black Badging, and Wheels: 20" x 8.0" High Gloss Black Aluminum), Premium Group (1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Trial, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, 506 Watt Amplifier, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Service, 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Service, 8.4" Touchscreen Display, 9 Alpine Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer, Apple CarPlay, Black Roof Rails, For Details Visit DriveUconnect.com, Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, GPS Navigation, HD Radio, Integrated Center Stack Radio, Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Power Sunroof, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, SiriusXM Traffic Plus, SiriusXM Travel Link, and USB Host Flip), Quick Order Package 2BE GT Plus (115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, 180 Amp Alternator, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Bright Cargo Area Scuff Pads, Bright Front Door Sill Scuff Pads, Dual Remote USB Port - Charge Only, Exterior Mirrors w/Memory, Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals, Heated Front Seats, Heated Second Row Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Suede Bucket Seats, Power 6x9 Multi-Function Foldaway Mirrors, Power 8-Way Driver Memory 6-Way Passenger Seats, Power Driver/Passenger 4-Way Lumbar Adjust, Power Liftgate, Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors Memory, Remote Start System, Security Alarm, and Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors), AWD, 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Roadside Assistance/9-1-1 Call, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/7" Display, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Satin Carbon - Design 1. DB Black Crystal Clearcoat 2020 Dodge Durango GT AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Dodge Durango GT with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDJDG8LC433061
Stock: D9812
Listed since: 08-24-2020
$39,280Est. Loan: $702/mo
Farrish Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AWD. 3rd Row Seating Group (2nd Row 60/40 Fold & Tumble Seat), Quick Order Package 2BB SXT Plus (1-Year SiriusXM Radio Service, Bright Side Roof Rails, ParkSense Rear Park Assist w/Stop, and SiriusXM Satellite Radio), AWD, 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Roadside Assistance/9-1-1 Call, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/7" Display, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 18" x 8.0" Painted Aluminum. White Knuckle Clearcoat 2020 Dodge Durango SXT Plus AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Dodge Durango SXT Plus with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDJAG1LC224443
Stock: D9614
Listed since: 11-25-2019
Farrish Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Recent Arrival! AWD. Blacktop Package (Gloss Black Badges, Gloss Black Exterior Mirrors, GT Gloss Black Badging, and Wheels: 20" x 8.0" High Gloss Black Aluminum), Premium Group (1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Trial, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, 506 Watt Amplifier, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Service, 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Service, 8.4" Touchscreen Display, 9 Alpine Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer, Apple CarPlay, Black Roof Rails, For Details Visit DriveUconnect.com, Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, GPS Navigation, HD Radio, Integrated Center Stack Radio, Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Power Sunroof, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, SiriusXM Traffic Plus, SiriusXM Travel Link, and USB Host Flip), Quick Order Package 2BE GT Plus (115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, 180 Amp Alternator, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Bright Cargo Area Scuff Pads, Bright Front Door Sill Scuff Pads, Dual Remote USB Port - Charge Only, Exterior Mirrors w/Memory, Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals, Heated Front Seats, Heated Second Row Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Suede Bucket Seats, Power 6x9 Multi-Function Foldaway Mirrors, Power 8-Way Driver Memory 6-Way Passenger Seats, Power Driver/Passenger 4-Way Lumbar Adjust, Power Liftgate, Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors Memory, Remote Start System, Security Alarm, and Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors), AWD, 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Roadside Assistance/9-1-1 Call, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/7" Display, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Satin Carbon - Design 1. White Knuckle Clearcoat 2020 Dodge Durango GT AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Dodge Durango GT with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDJDG3LC433064
Stock: D9810
Listed since: 08-24-2020
$47,775Est. Loan: $799/mo
Farrish Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AWD. Premium Group (1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Trial, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, 506 Watt Amplifier, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Service, 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Service, 8.4" Touchscreen Display, 9 Alpine Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer, Apple CarPlay, Black Roof Rails, For Details Visit DriveUconnect.com, Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, GPS Navigation, HD Radio, Integrated Center Stack Radio, Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Power Sunroof, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, SiriusXM Traffic Plus, SiriusXM Travel Link, and USB Host Flip), Quick Order Package 2BE GT Plus (115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, 180 Amp Alternator, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Bright Cargo Area Scuff Pads, Bright Front Door Sill Scuff Pads, Dual Remote USB Port - Charge Only, Exterior Mirrors w/Memory, Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals, Heated Front Seats, Heated Second Row Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Suede Bucket Seats, Power 6x9 Multi-Function Foldaway Mirrors, Power 8-Way Driver Memory 6-Way Passenger Seats, Power Driver/Passenger 4-Way Lumbar Adjust, Power Liftgate, Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors Memory, Remote Start System, Security Alarm, and Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors), AWD, 2nd Row Fold/Tumble Captain Chairs, 2nd Row Mini Console w/Cupholders, 2nd Row Seat Mounted Inboard Armrests, 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio, 3rd Row Floor Mat & Mini Console, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6-Passenger Seating, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Roadside Assistance/9-1-1 Call, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/7" Display, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Satin Carbon - Design 1. White Knuckle Clearcoat 2020 Dodge Durango GT AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Dodge Durango GT with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDJDG9LC330375
Stock: D9772
Listed since: 05-29-2020
Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Reactor Blue Pearlcoat 2020 Dodge Durango R/T AWD 8-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT Durango R/T, HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, AWD, Black Leather.Check out our customer reviews and see why your friends and neighbors choose Criswell. E-price plus taxes, tag fees, dealer processing charge and freight will give you the highest total amount due at purchase. However, you may qualify for additional discounts. All prices, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice. Pictures may be for illustrative purposes only; offers not valid on prior sales. Please contact Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT in Gaithersburg, MD for complete details and the most current information. While all efforts are made to provide 100% accurate information we cannot be responsible for any technical or human error that may result in mistakes. Price includes: $1750 - Chrysler Capital 2020 Bonus Cash 20CL5. Exp. 08/31/2020 $3600 - 2020 National Retail Consumer Cash 20CL1. Exp. 08/31/2020
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Dodge Durango R/T with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4SDJCTXLC411594
Stock: J201568
Listed since: 07-27-2020
$56,469Est. Loan: $1,004/mo
Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Vice White 2020 Dodge Durango R/T AWD 8-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT Durango R/T, HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, AWD, Black Leather.Recent Arrival!Check out our customer reviews and see why your friends and neighbors choose Criswell. E-price plus taxes, tag fees, dealer processing charge and freight will give you the highest total amount due at purchase. However, you may qualify for additional discounts. All prices, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice. Pictures may be for illustrative purposes only; offers not valid on prior sales. Please contact Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT in Gaithersburg, MD for complete details and the most current information. While all efforts are made to provide 100% accurate information we cannot be responsible for any technical or human error that may result in mistakes. Price includes: $1750 - Chrysler Capital 2020 Bonus Cash 20CL5. Exp. 08/31/2020 $3600 - 2020 National Retail Consumer Cash 20CL1. Exp. 08/31/2020
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Dodge Durango R/T with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4SDJCT3LC430679
Stock: J201734
Listed since: 08-21-2020
Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
DB Black Crystal Clearcoat 2020 Dodge Durango R/T AWD 8-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT Durango R/T, HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, AWD, Black Leather.Recent Arrival!Check out our customer reviews and see why your friends and neighbors choose Criswell. E-price plus taxes, tag fees, dealer processing charge and freight will give you the highest total amount due at purchase. However, you may qualify for additional discounts. All prices, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice. Pictures may be for illustrative purposes only; offers not valid on prior sales. Please contact Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT in Gaithersburg, MD for complete details and the most current information. While all efforts are made to provide 100% accurate information we cannot be responsible for any technical or human error that may result in mistakes. Price includes: $1750 - Chrysler Capital 2020 Bonus Cash 20CL5. Exp. 08/31/2020 $3600 - 2020 National Retail Consumer Cash 20CL1. Exp. 08/31/2020
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Dodge Durango R/T with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4SDJCT8LC432248
Stock: J201718
Listed since: 08-19-2020
$41,294Est. Loan: $739/mo
Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Reactor Blue Pearlcoat 2020 Dodge Durango SXT Plus AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT Durango SXT Plus, 3.6L V6 24V VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, AWD, Black w/Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats.Recent Arrival!Check out our customer reviews and see why your friends and neighbors choose Criswell. E-price plus taxes, tag fees, dealer processing charge and freight will give you the highest total amount due at purchase. However, you may qualify for additional discounts. All prices, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice. Pictures may be for illustrative purposes only; offers not valid on prior sales. Please contact Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT in Gaithersburg, MD for complete details and the most current information. While all efforts are made to provide 100% accurate information we cannot be responsible for any technical or human error that may result in mistakes. Price includes: $2950 - 2020 National Retail Consumer Cash 20CL1. Exp. 08/31/2020 $750 - Chrysler Capital 2020 Bonus Cash 20CL5. Exp. 08/31/2020
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Dodge Durango SXT Plus with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDJAG0LC356917
Stock: J201444
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 13,196 miles6 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$37,696$4,029 Below Market
Hertz Car Sales Leesburg - Leesburg / Virginia
Located 6 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Hertz Car Sales, have your next purchase sanitized and delivered to your door with our home delivery options. Take advantage of no- haggle pricing, and our cars come with a 7 day/250 mile Buy Back Guarantee, as well as a 12mth/12K mile limited powertrain warranty. Also, we have financing options for almost every budget and can provide competitive trade-in appraisals at our location. We even have additional protection products available to protect your investment. Contact us today to find out more!Certified. AWD. DB Black Crystal Clearcoat 2020 Dodge Durango R/T AWD 8-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVTCertification Program Details: At Hertz Car Sales every retail vehicle undergoes an inspection process to make sure they meet quality standards. Also, all our vehicles come with a free Auto check vehicle history report. Visit us at hertzcarsales.com/leesburg or call us at 703-687-9878.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Dodge Durango R/T with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4SDJCT6LC146219
Stock: 48281
Certified Pre-Owned: No