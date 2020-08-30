Dodge SUVs for Sale Near Me

1,046 matching vehicles near 20147
Near ZIP
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,046 listings
  • 2020 Dodge Journey SE Value in Gray
    new

    2020 Dodge Journey SE Value

    Exterior
    Interior
    3 mi away

    $26,860

    Est. Loan: $450/mo
  • 2020 Dodge Durango GT in Black
    new

    2020 Dodge Durango GT

    Exterior
    Interior
    16 mi away

    $49,865

    Est. Loan: $837/mo
  • 2020 Dodge Durango GT in White
    Stock photo **
    new

    2020 Dodge Durango GT

    Exterior
    Interior
    16 mi away

    $48,670

    Est. Loan: $815/mo
  • 2020 Dodge Durango GT in Gray
    Stock photo **
    new

    2020 Dodge Durango GT

    Exterior
    Interior
    16 mi away

    $48,670

    Est. Loan: $815/mo
  • 2020 Dodge Durango SXT Plus in White
    new

    2020 Dodge Durango SXT Plus

    Exterior
    Interior
    16 mi away

    $40,775

    Est. Loan: $729/mo
  • 2020 Dodge Durango GT in White
    new

    2020 Dodge Durango GT

    Exterior
    Interior
    16 mi away

    $49,865

    Est. Loan: $836/mo
  • 2020 Dodge Journey SE Value in Black
    new

    2020 Dodge Journey SE Value

    Exterior
    Interior
    16 mi away

    $27,705

    Est. Loan: $465/mo
  • 2020 Dodge Durango GT in Silver
    new

    2020 Dodge Durango GT

    Exterior
    Interior
    16 mi away

    $49,865

    Est. Loan: $837/mo
  • 2020 Dodge Durango GT in Black
    new

    2020 Dodge Durango GT

    Exterior
    Interior
    16 mi away

    $52,360

    Est. Loan: $882/mo
  • 2020 Dodge Durango GT in Black
    Stock photo **
    new

    2020 Dodge Durango GT

    Exterior
    Interior
    16 mi away

    $48,670

    Est. Loan: $816/mo
  • 2020 Dodge Durango SXT Plus in White
    new

    2020 Dodge Durango SXT Plus

    Exterior
    Interior
    16 mi away

    $39,280

    Est. Loan: $702/mo
  • 2020 Dodge Durango GT in White
    Stock photo **
    new

    2020 Dodge Durango GT

    Exterior
    Interior
    16 mi away

    $48,670

    Est. Loan: $815/mo
  • 2020 Dodge Durango GT in White
    new

    2020 Dodge Durango GT

    Exterior
    Interior
    16 mi away

    $47,775

    Est. Loan: $799/mo
  • 2020 Dodge Durango R/T in Dark Blue
    new

    2020 Dodge Durango R/T

    Exterior
    Interior
    16 mi away

    $55,874

    Est. Loan: $991/mo
  • 2020 Dodge Durango R/T in Off White/Cream
    new

    2020 Dodge Durango R/T

    Exterior
    Interior
    16 mi away

    $56,469

    Est. Loan: $1,004/mo
  • 2020 Dodge Durango R/T in Black
    new

    2020 Dodge Durango R/T

    Exterior
    Interior
    16 mi away

    $55,874

    Est. Loan: $991/mo
  • 2020 Dodge Durango SXT Plus in Dark Blue
    new

    2020 Dodge Durango SXT Plus

    Exterior
    Interior
    16 mi away

    $41,294

    Est. Loan: $739/mo
  • 2020 Dodge Durango R/T in Black
    used

    2020 Dodge Durango R/T

    13,196 miles
    6 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $37,696

    $4,029 Below Market
    Details
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,046 listings
  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge SUV
Filtering by
Dodge
SUV
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to