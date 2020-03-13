2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD
2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD Review
- Pros
- Cons
- What's new
- Improved towing and hauling capabilities
- Bigger cabs equipped with the latest tech
- Numerous trailer-towing technologies to make hauling loads easier
- Useful MultiPro tailgate, bed steps and box lighting
For years, GMC has struggled to keep up with Ford and Ram in the heavy-duty pickup truck towing and hauling competition. Now, with the redesigned 2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD, the company fields a legitimate heavy hauler with up to 35,500 pounds of trailering capacity. That's up from a comparatively low 23,100 pounds with the previous-generation Sierra 3500HD.
Which Sierra 3500HD does Edmunds recommend?
GMC Sierra 3500HD models
2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD buyers have numerous choices to make when selecting a truck. First, you must decide between regular, double (extended) and crew-cab styles and then determine if you require two- or four-wheel drive. Next up: the rear-axle configuration and single or dual wheels. Then you have a choice of the new standard gasoline V8 (401 horsepower, 464 lb-ft) or the 6.6-liter turbodiesel V8 engine (445 hp, 910 lb-ft). Once that's settled, you've got five trim levels available to you, ranging from the standard Sierra to the plush Sierra Denali.
Sponsored cars related to the Sierra 3500HD
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD.
Trending topics in reviews
- lights
- towing
- appearance
- driving experience
- interior
- off-roading
- fuel efficiency
- transmission
- safety
- engine
- technology
- ride quality
- wheels & tires
- value
- doors
- maintenance & parts
Most helpful consumer reviews
I purchased this Denali two weeks ago. I absolutely love this truck. The ride is so smooth and power band is incredible. What a huge difference between my 2008 GMC 2500HD Duramax, its like night and day... I love all the high tech features with the 2020's from the cameras to the front and rear LED lighting. Oh yea forgot about that first of its kind tailgate. Now that's a very useful tailgate, I can see Ford, Dodge and Chevrolet using the same basic tailgate in the near future. I really cant wait to haul my 5th wheel with this truck. Once I make that first trip I will update this review regarding the towing... A big thank you for Thompsons GMC in Placerville, CA for such a great purchasing experience.
After waiting for several months and production delays I was finally able to get my hands on a 2020 3500 Denali DRW and I have to say that this truck was well worth the wait. It drives smoother than any truck I've ever owned and the safety features are incredible. I have absolutely no complaints and with it being a Denali there really isn't any more stuff I will need to add. (other than a fifth wheel hitch) I love the 10 speed transmission and the 6.6 diesel has more than enough HP and torque. GMC hit it out of the park!
I have one, purchased in 2017, used for pulling boats and RVs. It ran more than 50,000 kilometers, with strong power, low fuel consumption, and no trouble. It is a very very good car.
Why do they need to to put the running lights on top?? Think it makes it look cheap. Think looks more rugged without lights on top. Fender lights don't bother me although. Beautiful truck.
Features & Specs
|SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW
6.6L 8cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$45,200
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 3
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|401 hp @ 5200 rpm
|SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB
6.6L 8cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$42,400
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 3
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|401 hp @ 5200 rpm
|SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW
6.6L 8cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$44,000
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 3
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|401 hp @ 5200 rpm
|2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB
6.6L 8cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$39,600
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 3
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|401 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Sierra 3500HD safety features:
- Teen Driver
- Standard programmable technology that provides parents of young drivers a driving report card after they use the vehicle.
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Automatically brakes the vehicle to avoid a collision or to reduce speed before an unavoidable impact.
- Rear Seat Reminder
- Detects when a rear door is opened and closed during or just before a trip and helps remind you not to forget about rear occupants.
GMC Sierra 3500HD vs. the competition
GMC Sierra 3500HD vs. Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
Underneath their sheet metal, the Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD and the GMC Sierra 3500HD are the same truck with the same towing and hauling capabilities. The Chevys tend to have a little less standard equipment and a slightly lower price. Otherwise, the decision between the two comes down to styling and whether you want to pay extra for metallic paint, which the GMC requires but the Chevy doesn't.
GMC Sierra 3500HD vs. Ford F-350 Super Duty
Ford isn't standing idly by as GMC rolls out a redesigned 3500HD. For 2020, Ford gives the F-350 Super Duty new gasoline and diesel V8 engine options, a new transmission, a new Tremor off-road package, and upgraded towing technologies. The latest F-350 is also rated to tow and haul more weight, though the gulf between the GMC and the Ford is much smaller than in years past.
GMC Sierra 3500HD vs. Ram 3500
Part of the charm of a 3500-series heavy-duty pickup is how it looks and feels like an over-the-road long-distance semi-truck. Ram's got this image down pat, with its recently re-engineered 3500HD models doing a great impression of a semi right down to the available Cummins diesel engine option. Towing and hauling capacities for these two trucks are similar.
FAQ
Is the GMC Sierra 3500HD a good car?
What's new in the 2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD:
- Completely redesigned for 2020
- Significant improvement in maximum towing capacity
- New trailer-towing technologies
- New model kicks off the fourth Sierra 3500HD generation
Is the GMC Sierra 3500HD reliable?
Is the 2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD?
The least-expensive 2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD is the 2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $36,800.
Other versions include:
- SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $45,200
- SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $42,400
- SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $44,000
- 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $39,600
- SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $41,200
- 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $40,800
- 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $36,800
- 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $38,000
What are the different models of GMC Sierra 3500HD?
More about the 2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD
2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD Overview
The 2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD is offered in the following submodels: Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab, Sierra 3500HD Regular Cab, Sierra 3500HD Double Cab. Available styles include Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A), 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A), SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A), SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A), AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A), 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A), 4dr Double Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Double Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A), 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A), 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A), 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A), and SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A).
What do people think of the 2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Sierra 3500HD 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Sierra 3500HD.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Sierra 3500HD featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD?
Which 2020 GMC Sierra 3500HDS are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD for sale near. There are currently 22 new 2020 Sierra 3500HDS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $51,095 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $7,436 on a used or CPO 2020 Sierra 3500HD available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 GMC Sierra 3500HDs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new GMC Sierra 3500HD for sale - 11 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $7,563.
Find a new GMC for sale - 10 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $9,909.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out GMC lease specials
Related 2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi S5
- 2019 Ferrari 488 GTB
- 2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD
- Buick Encore 2019
- Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid 2019
- 2019 BMW M2
- 2019 Audi A4 allroad
- Volvo S90 2019
- Kia Telluride 2020
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- GMC Yukon XL 2019
- 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited
- 2021 GMC Yukon XL
- 2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD
- 2019 Savana Cargo
- GMC Yukon 2020
- GMC Savana 2019
- 2020 Sierra 1500
- 2020 GMC Yukon XL
- 2020 Canyon
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Ram 1500 Classic
- 2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 1500 Classic
- 2019 Sierra 1500
- 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty
- 2020 Ram 3500
- 2019 GMC Sierra 1500
- 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
- 2019 1500
- 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD