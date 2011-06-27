As you might have surmised from its fantastically literal badging, the 2021 GMC Yukon XL is an enlarged version of the GMC Yukon. Both of these truck-based SUVs are more spacious and have higher tow ratings than three-row crossover SUVs such as GMC's own Acadia. Like the Yukon — and its corporate cousins, the Chevrolet Suburban and Tahoe ‐ the GMC Yukon XL is fully redesigned for 2021 and aims to be a significantly more appealing SUV than its predecessor.

Chief among the 2021 GMC Yukon XL's upgrades is a fully independent rear suspension. It should provide the Yukon XL with a more supple ride since the previous version had a traditional solid axle. An adaptive air suspension is available for the first time too. It can lower the vehicle's ride height to help with getting in and out or raise it for increased ground clearance. Its load-leveling feature also helps keep the body level while towing.

Later in the model year, a new 3.0-liter diesel engine will be added to the options list. Official figures haven't been released yet, but we expect it to offer similar towing capacity to the gasoline engines — 8,000 to 8,4000 pounds, depending on powertrain choice — yet deliver improved fuel economy.

Cargo space is also improved compared to the previous generation, with an extra 2.2 cubic feet behind the third row. That isn't a tremendous amount, but the lower load floor makes placing items into the back much easier. Fold the second and third rows down and you have a whopping 144.7 cubic feet of room — an increase of 23 cubic feet — and akin to what you'll find in most minivans.

True, a crossover SUV such as the Volkswagen Atlas or Kia Telluride is more comfortable and fuel-efficient. But if you need to haul up to nine people and their gear, or pull a heavy trailer, the 2021 GMC Yukon XL looks to be a worthy choice.