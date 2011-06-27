2021 GMC Yukon XL
What’s new
- The GMC Yukon XL has been redesigned
- Available adaptive air suspension
- New optional 3.0-liter diesel engine
- Part of the fifth Yukon generation introduced for 2021
Pros & Cons
- New independent rear suspension benefits ride as well as cargo capacity
- Longer wheelbase increases passenger comfort
- Redesigned interior a substantial improvement over the outgoing model
- 3.0-liter diesel engine promises to be fairly fuel-efficient
- Large size restricts maneuverability
- Throttle response can be lazy
- Does little to differentiate itself from the less expensive Chevrolet Suburban
2021 GMC Yukon XL Review
As you might have surmised from its fantastically literal badging, the 2021 GMC Yukon XL is an enlarged version of the GMC Yukon. Both of these truck-based SUVs are more spacious and have higher tow ratings than three-row crossover SUVs such as GMC's own Acadia. Like the Yukon — and its corporate cousins, the Chevrolet Suburban and Tahoe ‐ the GMC Yukon XL is fully redesigned for 2021 and aims to be a significantly more appealing SUV than its predecessor.
Chief among the 2021 GMC Yukon XL's upgrades is a fully independent rear suspension. It should provide the Yukon XL with a more supple ride since the previous version had a traditional solid axle. An adaptive air suspension is available for the first time too. It can lower the vehicle's ride height to help with getting in and out or raise it for increased ground clearance. Its load-leveling feature also helps keep the body level while towing.
Later in the model year, a new 3.0-liter diesel engine will be added to the options list. Official figures haven't been released yet, but we expect it to offer similar towing capacity to the gasoline engines — 8,000 to 8,4000 pounds, depending on powertrain choice — yet deliver improved fuel economy.
Cargo space is also improved compared to the previous generation, with an extra 2.2 cubic feet behind the third row. That isn't a tremendous amount, but the lower load floor makes placing items into the back much easier. Fold the second and third rows down and you have a whopping 144.7 cubic feet of room — an increase of 23 cubic feet — and akin to what you'll find in most minivans.
True, a crossover SUV such as the Volkswagen Atlas or Kia Telluride is more comfortable and fuel-efficient. But if you need to haul up to nine people and their gear, or pull a heavy trailer, the 2021 GMC Yukon XL looks to be a worthy choice.
Which Yukon XL does Edmunds recommend?
GMC Yukon XL models
The 2021 GMC Yukon XL is a large three-row SUV that seats seven to nine passengers depending on configuration. It is sold in four trim levels: SLE, SLT, AT4 and Denali. Most Yukon models are powered by a 5.3-liter V8 (355 horsepower, 383 lb-ft of torque). Two other engines are also available:
The Denali exclusively has a 6.2-liter V8 (420 hp, 460 lb-ft). Later in the model year, GMC will offer an optional turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder diesel engine (277 hp, 460 lb-ft). All engines are paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is standard, and four-wheel drive is optional except on the AT4, where it's standard.
SLE
The base SLE trim kicks things off with:
- 18-inch wheels
- Keyless entry and ignition
- Eight-person seating configuration (2-3-3)
- 10.2-inch touchscreen
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto compatibility
- Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
There are several options for the Yukon XL SLE, including:
- GMC Pro Safety Plus package
- Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
- Rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle behind you is about to cross your vehicle's path while in reverse)
- Lane departure mitigation (warns you of a lane departure when a turn signal isn't used and can automatically steer to maintain lane position)
- Max Trailering package
- Trailer brake controller (helps you adjust the brakes on your trailer)
- Heavy-duty cooling system
- If GMC Pro Safety Plus package is ordered, blind-spot monitor extends to cover trailers
- Two-speed active transfer case (4WD models only)
- Tire-pressure monitoring sensors for trailer
- Nine-passenger seating configuration (3-3-3)
SLT
The midgrade SLT comes standard with:
- GMC Pro Safety Plus package
- 20-inch wheels
- Hands-free liftgate
- Heated and ventilated front seats
- Leather upholstery
- Nine-speaker Bose audio system
- Wireless charging pad
As with the SLE, a number of options are available for the SLT. These include:
- Rear Media and Nav package
- Navigation system
- Rear-seat entertainment system with dual 12.6-inch display screens
- SLT Luxury package
- Driver-seat memory settings
- Heated steering wheel
- Heated outboard second-row seats
- Power-folding third row
- Rear cross-traffic alert system can now detect pedestrians
- Surround-view camera system (gives you a top-down view of the Yukon XL and its surroundings for tight parking situations)
- Max Trailering package
- The blind-spot monitor extends to cover trailers
- Seven-passenger seating configuration with second-row bucket seats
- Tire-pressure monitoring sensors for trailer
AT4
The AT4 is the Yukon XL's off-road-oriented trim and is offered in 4WD only. Features unique to the Yukon XL AT4 include:
- Unique front fascia to improve the Yukon XL's approach angle
- Dark gray wheels with all-terrain tires
- Front tow hooks and skid plate
- Heavy-duty air filter
On top of SLT equipment, the AT4 also adds:
- Adaptive suspension dampers (better ride and handling capabilities)
- Hill descent control
- Two-speed active transfer case
- Driver-seat memory settings
- Heated steering wheel
- Heated outboard second-row seats
- Power-folding third row
Options for the AT4 include:
- Technology package
- Rear cross-traffic alert system can now detect pedestrians
- Surround-view camera system (gives you a bird's-eye view of the Yukon XL for tight parking situations)
- Head-up display (displays important information in your sight line onto the windshield)
- Premium Capability with Active Response 4WD package
- Air suspension (can raise or lower the ride height of the vehicle)
- Electronic limited-slip differential
- AT4 Premium Plus package
- Max Trailering package
- Rear Media and Nav package
- Technology package
- Premium Capability with Active Response 4WD package
- Panoramic sunroof
- Power-retractable side steps
- Max Trailering package
- Tire-pressure monitoring sensors for trailer
Denali
The Denali includes all non-unique AT4 features, though the two-speed active transfer case is reserved for 4WD models. Further additions include:
- 6.2-liter V8
- Technology package
- Navigation system
- 14-speaker Bose audio system
Even the top-trim Denali doesn't include every feature available for the Yukon. Optional extras include:
- Advanced Technology package
- Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the Yukon and the car in front)
- Digital rearview mirror (can display an image from the rearview camera in the mirror)
- Advanced security system
- Denali Deluxe package
- Advanced Technology package
- 22-inch wheels
- Rear-seat entertainment system with dual 12.6-inch display screens
- Denali Premium package
- Advanced Technology package
- 22-inch wheels
- Panoramic sunroof
- Power-retractable side steps
- Denali Ultimate package
- Denali Premium package
- Max Trailering package
- Rear-seat entertainment system with dual 12.6-inch display screens
- Air suspension (rear-wheel-drive models only)
- Premium Capability with Active Response 4WD (four-wheel-drive models only)
- Max Trailering package
- Tire-pressure monitoring sensors for trailer
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 GMC Yukon XL.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|AT4 4dr SUV 4WD
5.3L 8cyl 10A
|MSRP
|$67,500
|MPG
|15 city / 19 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 8
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|355 hp @ 5600 rpm
|SLT 4dr SUV 4WD
5.3L 8cyl 10A
|MSRP
|$63,500
|MPG
|15 city / 19 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 8
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|355 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Denali 4dr SUV
6.2L 8cyl 10A
|MSRP
|$71,100
|MPG
|14 city / 20 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|420 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Denali 4dr SUV 4WD
6.2L 8cyl 10A
|MSRP
|$74,100
|MPG
|14 city / 19 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|420 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Yukon XL safety features:
- Forward Collision Alert
- Warns you to take action to avoid colliding with a vehicle or other object in front of the SUV.
- Lane Keep Assist
- Alerts you when the SUV drifts out of its lane and delivers steering input to keep the vehicle in its lane.
- Safety Alert Seat
- Generates vibrating pulse patterns in the seat cushion to alert you to potential collisions on the left or right side of the car.
GMC Yukon XL vs. the competition
GMC Yukon XL vs. GMC Yukon
The Yukon XL is the expanded version of the standard GMC Yukon. The two vehicles are identical in almost every way except that the Yukon is shorter and has less room for storage. The cargo area behind the third row of the Yukon XL measures 41.5 cubic feet, compared to the Yukon's 25.5 cubes. You pay for the space since the Yukon XL is a few thousand dollars more than the Yukon.
GMC Yukon XL vs. Chevrolet Suburban
The Chevrolet Suburban is essentially Chevy's version of the Yukon XL. The two share a common platform and engine choices, and the Suburban is a stretched version of Chevrolet Tahoe (which in turn is nearly the same as the Yukon). The Yukon XL is a little more expensive than the Suburban, but in return you get a slightly more upscale cabin.
GMC Yukon XL vs. Ford Expedition
The Ford Expedition — specifically, the expanded Expedition Max — is the Yukon XL's primary competition. The Expedition Max is slightly less expensive than a similarly equipped Yukon XL, and its turbocharged V6 is more fuel-efficient than either of the Yukon's gasoline engines.
The least-expensive 2021 GMC Yukon XL is the 2021 GMC Yukon XL SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 10A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $53,400.
Other versions include:
- AT4 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $67,500
- SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $63,500
- Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $71,100
- Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $74,100
- SLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $60,500
- SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $56,400
- SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $53,400
