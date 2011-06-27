  1. Home
Used 2013 GMC Yukon SLE Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Yukon
Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,760
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.0/546.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque335 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.3 l
Horsepower320 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Heavy-Duty Trailering Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
separate rear audioyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on dashyes
Three zone climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Rear Seat DVD Entertainment Systemyes
Front Console Organizeryes
Rear Cargo Matyes
3rd Row All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
1st & 2nd Row All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Premium Cloth Front 40/20/40 Split-Bench Seatyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.3 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room60.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room60.6 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
20" x 8.5" Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheelsyes
P275/55R20 All-Season Blackwall Tiresyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
22" Chrome 8-Single Open Spoke Design Wheelsyes
20" Chrome 5-Single Spoke Notched Design Wheelsyes
22" Chrome 8-Single Spoke Design Wheelsyes
Chrome Grilleyes
20" x 8.5" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
20" Chrome 6-Single Spoke Design Wheelsyes
22" Chrome 6-Spoke Multi-Featured Design Wheelsyes
Power Sunroofyes
20" Chrome 6-Tapered Spoke Design Wheelsyes
20" Chrome 6-Spoke Chiseled Design Wheelsyes
6" Chrome Tubular Assist Stepsyes
Trailer Hitch Closeoutyes
Polished Exhaust Tipsyes
Measurements
Front track68.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity108.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight5467 lbs.
Gross weight7100 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.36 cd.
Angle of approach17.2 degrees
Maximum payload1633 lbs.
Angle of departure21.9 degrees
Length202.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity8500 lbs.
Ground clearance9.0 in.
Height76.9 in.
Wheel base116.0 in.
Width79.0 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Onyx Black
  • Mocha Steel Metallic
  • Champagne Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Tan, premium cloth
  • Ebony, premium cloth
  • Ebony (Fleet), vinyl
Tires & Wheels
P265/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
