2020 Maserati Levante Review

Lamborghini is the latest, and possibly least likely, Italian exotic-carmaker to jump into the SUV fray, but Maserati beat it by a few years. The 2020 Maserati Levante SUV marks the model's third year of production for a brand known more for its big GT (grand touring) machines such as the Quattroporte. The Levante brings classic Maserati character to the world of midsize luxury SUVs with distinctive design and thoroughbred twin-turbo engine power derived from its Ferrari roots. Its broad range of custom options, from the color of its brake calipers to a variety of interior leathers and materials, also give the Levante a more personal touch. For 2020, the Levante carries over largely unchanged. But some now-common driver assistance features become standard equipment on more models, and a panoramic sunroof and heated steering wheel are added to all trim levels across the board. The Levante blends exotic Italian style with power and exceptional handling; it's more of a high-riding sports car than an SUV. But a closer look reveals some cost-cutting measures, specifically inside the car. Fuel economy is also disappointing, even for this normally less-than-efficient class. But these aren't reasons enough to overlook the exotic pedigree of this SUV. The Levante's exclusivity, panache and strong performance continue to separate it from the crowd. Notably, we picked the 2020 Maserati Levante Trofeo as one of Edmunds' Fastest SUVs for 2019.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.6 / 10

The Levante is the first SUV from Italian carmaker Maserati. Named after a Mediterranean wind that's said to change from mild to gale-force in an instant, the Levante delivers with a twin-turbo V6. A spacious cabin and modern technology make it a viable class competitor let down only by some obvious interior cost-cutting measures. On a twisty road, it can make you smile.

How does it drive? 7.5

The Levante S puts a definitive emphasis on "sport," landing somewhere between pure luxury SUV models and the fire-breathing beasts from the BMW M and Mercedes-Benz AMG factories. Its turbo V6 engine makes healthy power ― 0-60 mph takes 5 seconds flat ― and sounds wonderful doing it, but the engine is a little slow to respond when driving in Normal mode.



The steering feels direct and precise, with the right amount of effort depending on speed. The Levante is quite fun on tight, twisty roads with its grippy tires, low body roll and torque-vectoring electronics, allowing it to make unnaturally sharp turns. But it wiggles and dances a bit through sweeping curves that aren't perfectly smooth, diminishing driving confidence.

How comfortable is it? 7.0

The Levante's cabin masterfully keeps bad noise out and lets good noise in, but we weren't impressed by this SUV's ride quality. Even on its softest suspension setting, the Levante gets upset by small, sharp bumps. The optional 21-inch wheels share some blame here. The front seats are firm and comfortable, although smaller drivers may find them a bit too wide and without enough lateral support.



The climate control system keeps air temps in check, and the redundant functions found in both the touchscreen and the buttons below it are a nice touch. But the leather seats can get a little swampy without the ventilation option.

How’s the interior? 7.5

Getting in and out of the Levante is a breeze, especially when equipped with the adjustable air suspension, which can lower the body nearly 2 inches. The wide-opening doors offer generous entry into the cabin, even into the rear seat. Once inside, there's comfortable space in nearly every seat. There's even enough room for three adults in the back, but keep your tallest friends out of the middle seat.



The driver can position the seat for maximum road visibility or for a low, sporty feel. Overall visibility is decent, with an unobstructed front view. But the rear window is slightly smaller than those in most SUVs, and the thick rear pillars compromise some of the rearward view.

How’s the tech? 9.0

From its useful onboard navigation to the depth of its voice recognition system, the Levante's tech is impressive. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard with the 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and the optional Harman Kardon audio system fills the cabin with lush sound. Voice controls are among some of the better we've tested. You can use voice commands to request specific radio stations, search for typical points of interest, and even set the climate control.

How’s the storage? 7.5

Overall, the Levante offers solid utility. The rear seats fold flat, and there's a cargo pass-through in the middle of the rear seats for longer items (skis or 2-by-4s, for example). But in overall cargo space, it comes up short of its peers. Still, there's plenty of small-item storage space, including a deep armrest bin that can hold large water bottles as well as room for a couple of phones and a wallet in front of the gearshift.



The Levante doesn't make any special accommodations for car seats. The car seat anchors have no easy-access ports and are squeezed between the seat bottoms and back cushions. At least loading a car seat in back isn't too hard thanks to large door openings.

How economical is it? 7.0

With an EPA-estimated rating of 16 mpg combined, the Levante is marginally thirstier than comparable sport-focused SUVs. A comparable BMW X6 gets 19 mpg combined; a Jaguar F-Pace does it 1 mpg better. But the Levante surprised us on our 116-mile evaluation loop by beating its highway average at 19.3 mpg. That doesn't happen often.

Is it a good value? 7.0

The Levante draws you in with its exotic Italian pedigree, and its competitive price may win you over. Our test car's near $100K price aligns nicely with most of the class, but its interior materials and build quality feel inferior to the rest. It's the most glaring example of cost-cutting in an otherwise compelling luxury SUV. The Levante's warranty is comparable to coverage provided by rivals.

Wildcard 8.0

The Levante may not be the most comfortable cruiser, but it's hard to ignore the fun you can have with it on a twisty road. While not as polished as the Porsche Cayenne or BMW X5, it certainly wouldn't fall behind the group. Some may find the Levante's styling uniquely aggressive and attractive, while others may think it resembles an Infiniti too much. Either way, Maserati has succeed in creating something that is distinctly different in character.

Which Levante does Edmunds recommend?

With luxury cars such as the Levante, it's all about excess. We suggest going all-in with one of the V8-equipped models, such as the 550-hp engine in the Maserati Levante GTS. There's more power available in the Trofeo trim, but the GTS is equipped with most of the same features for quite a bit less money. If you want to keep the Levante a more sensible five-figure purchase, the Levante S in GranLusso trim is hard to beat.

Maserati Levante models

The 2020 Maserati Levante comes in four variants that are defined by power output. The base Levante and the Levante S use a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 that makes 345 horsepower in base trim and 424 hp in S trim. The Levante GTS and the Levante Trofeo come with a turbocharged 3.8-liter V8 that generates 550 hp and 590 hp, respectively.