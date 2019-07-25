2020 Maserati Levante
What’s new
- Minor revisions to feature availability
- Part of the first Levante generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Design differentiates it from the sea of look-alike crossovers
- Turbocharged V6 and V8 engines provide quick acceleration
- Suspension enhances ride comfort and handling around turns
- Highly customizable interior
- Some downmarket buttons and switches
- Short on cargo space
2020 Maserati Levante Review
Lamborghini is the latest, and possibly least likely, Italian exotic-carmaker to jump into the SUV fray, but Maserati beat it by a few years. The 2020 Maserati Levante SUV marks the model's third year of production for a brand known more for its big GT (grand touring) machines such as the Quattroporte.
The Levante brings classic Maserati character to the world of midsize luxury SUVs with distinctive design and thoroughbred twin-turbo engine power derived from its Ferrari roots. Its broad range of custom options, from the color of its brake calipers to a variety of interior leathers and materials, also give the Levante a more personal touch.
For 2020, the Levante carries over largely unchanged. But some now-common driver assistance features become standard equipment on more models, and a panoramic sunroof and heated steering wheel are added to all trim levels across the board.
The Levante blends exotic Italian style with power and exceptional handling; it's more of a high-riding sports car than an SUV. But a closer look reveals some cost-cutting measures, specifically inside the car. Fuel economy is also disappointing, even for this normally less-than-efficient class. But these aren't reasons enough to overlook the exotic pedigree of this SUV. The Levante's exclusivity, panache and strong performance continue to separate it from the crowd.
Notably, we picked the 2020 Maserati Levante Trofeo as one of Edmunds' Fastest SUVs for 2019.
Our verdict7.6 / 10
How does it drive?7.5
The steering feels direct and precise, with the right amount of effort depending on speed. The Levante is quite fun on tight, twisty roads with its grippy tires, low body roll and torque-vectoring electronics, allowing it to make unnaturally sharp turns. But it wiggles and dances a bit through sweeping curves that aren't perfectly smooth, diminishing driving confidence.
How comfortable is it?7.0
The climate control system keeps air temps in check, and the redundant functions found in both the touchscreen and the buttons below it are a nice touch. But the leather seats can get a little swampy without the ventilation option.
How’s the interior?7.5
The driver can position the seat for maximum road visibility or for a low, sporty feel. Overall visibility is decent, with an unobstructed front view. But the rear window is slightly smaller than those in most SUVs, and the thick rear pillars compromise some of the rearward view.
How’s the tech?9.0
How’s the storage?7.5
The Levante doesn't make any special accommodations for car seats. The car seat anchors have no easy-access ports and are squeezed between the seat bottoms and back cushions. At least loading a car seat in back isn't too hard thanks to large door openings.
How economical is it?7.0
Is it a good value?7.0
Wildcard8.0
Which Levante does Edmunds recommend?
Maserati Levante models
The 2020 Maserati Levante comes in four variants that are defined by power output. The base Levante and the Levante S use a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 that makes 345 horsepower in base trim and 424 hp in S trim. The Levante GTS and the Levante Trofeo come with a turbocharged 3.8-liter V8 that generates 550 hp and 590 hp, respectively.
Regardless of output, each model comes with an eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive, which Maserati calls Q4.
The base Levante comes with top features that include an adjustable air suspension, a power liftgate, leather upholstery, an 8.4-inch touchscreen display, a navigation system, and safety features such as a rearview camera, blind-spot monitoring, and front and rear parking sensors.
The base Levante also offers the GranLusso or GranSport option groups; both packages cost the same. The GranLusso adds luxury features such as premium leather and a panoramic sunroof, and the GranSport furnishes sporty features such as shift paddles and sport-oriented front seats. The GranLusso and the GranSport also come with the Driver Assistance package that adds a variety of driver safety aids including adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist.
The Levante S builds on the base model's features with larger brakes, a panoramic sunroof and extended leather options. A handful of option packages for base and S trims offer many features that come standard on Levante GTS and Trofeo trims, including LED headlights and the Driver Assistance package. Features exclusive to these two top trims include advanced sport driving modes and various leather and wood trim upgrades.
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 Maserati Levante.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|S 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$88,000
|MPG
|15 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|424 hp @ 5750 rpm
|4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$77,500
|MPG
|15 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|345 hp @ 5750 rpm
|Trofeo 4dr SUV AWD
3.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$171,500
|MPG
|14 city / 18 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|590 hp @ 6250 rpm
|GranSport 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$84,500
|MPG
|15 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|345 hp @ 5750 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Levante safety features:
- Active Blind Spot Assist
- Automatically applies the brakes selectively to keep you from changing lanes when it senses a vehicle in your blind spot.
- Highway Assist
- Keeps pace with the traffic ahead by automatically speeding up or slowing down.
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Looks for and displays pertinent traffic sign information on the gauge cluster.
Maserati Levante vs. the competition
Maserati Levante vs. BMW X6 M
The Levante is no slouch when it comes to performance, but the X6 M delivers truly astonishing SUV performance from its 567-hp turbo V8 and sport-tuned suspension. It may ride too firmly for some drivers and suffer from some of the same cargo space limitations as the Levante, but the BMW has the advantage over the Maserati when it comes to interior quality.
Maserati Levante vs. Land Rover Range Rover Sport
The Range Rover Sport drops even more power on the luxury SUV party, with an astounding 575 hp from its supercharged V8 engine. The Range Rover also sets a high bar for interior richness and quality that the Levante can't quite match. Increased cargo space and off-road ability also give the Rover an edge on the Levante, but the Rover's handling performance is a bit duller than the Maserati's.
Maserati Levante vs. Porsche Cayenne
With its expert blend of power, performance and comfort, the Porsche Cayenne Turbo sets the bar impossibly high for luxury SUVs. The Levante makes a good rival when it comes to on-road handling, and the engines in both cars are a good match. The Cayenne's interior is nicer and feels more put together than the Levante's. But the Maserati offers a bit more style and panache than the Cayenne's more anonymous look.
FAQ
Is the Maserati Levante a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Maserati Levante?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Maserati Levante:
- Minor revisions to feature availability
- Part of the first Levante generation introduced for 2017
Is the Maserati Levante reliable?
Is the 2020 Maserati Levante a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Maserati Levante?
The least-expensive 2020 Maserati Levante is the 2020 Maserati Levante 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $77,500.
Other versions include:
- S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $88,000
- 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $77,500
- Trofeo 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $171,500
- GranSport 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $84,500
- GranLusso 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $84,500
- S GranSport 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $94,000
- GTS 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $122,000
- S GranLusso 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $94,000
What are the different models of Maserati Levante?
More about the 2020 Maserati Levante
2020 Maserati Levante Overview
The 2020 Maserati Levante is offered in the following submodels: Levante SUV. Available styles include S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), Trofeo 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A), GranSport 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), GranLusso 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), S GranSport 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), GTS 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A), and S GranLusso 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 Maserati Levante?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Maserati Levante and all its trim types.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Maserati Levante and all model years in our database.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Maserati Levante?
