Edmunds Rating
7.6 / 10
2020 Maserati Levante

#6 Midsize luxury SUV

What’s new

  • Minor revisions to feature availability
  • Part of the first Levante generation introduced for 2017

Pros & Cons

  • Design differentiates it from the sea of look-alike crossovers
  • Turbocharged V6 and V8 engines provide quick acceleration
  • Suspension enhances ride comfort and handling around turns
  • Highly customizable interior
  • Some downmarket buttons and switches
  • Short on cargo space
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
Maserati Levante for Sale
2018
2017
MSRP Starting at
$77,500
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:
Compare dealer price quotes

2020 Maserati Levante pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2020 Levante
GranSport, GranLusso, S, S GranSport, S GranLusso, GTS and Trofeo

msrp 

$74,490
starting price
See All Trims
See all for sale

2020 Maserati Levante Review

Lamborghini is the latest, and possibly least likely, Italian exotic-carmaker to jump into the SUV fray, but Maserati beat it by a few years. The 2020 Maserati Levante SUV marks the model's third year of production for a brand known more for its big GT (grand touring) machines such as the Quattroporte.

The Levante brings classic Maserati character to the world of midsize luxury SUVs with distinctive design and thoroughbred twin-turbo engine power derived from its Ferrari roots. Its broad range of custom options, from the color of its brake calipers to a variety of interior leathers and materials, also give the Levante a more personal touch.

For 2020, the Levante carries over largely unchanged. But some now-common driver assistance features become standard equipment on more models, and a panoramic sunroof and heated steering wheel are added to all trim levels across the board.

The Levante blends exotic Italian style with power and exceptional handling; it's more of a high-riding sports car than an SUV. But a closer look reveals some cost-cutting measures, specifically inside the car. Fuel economy is also disappointing, even for this normally less-than-efficient class. But these aren't reasons enough to overlook the exotic pedigree of this SUV. The Levante's exclusivity, panache and strong performance continue to separate it from the crowd.

Notably, we picked the 2020 Maserati Levante Trofeo as one of Edmunds' Fastest SUVs for 2019.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

7.6 / 10
The Levante is the first SUV from Italian carmaker Maserati. Named after a Mediterranean wind that's said to change from mild to gale-force in an instant, the Levante delivers with a twin-turbo V6. A spacious cabin and modern technology make it a viable class competitor let down only by some obvious interior cost-cutting measures. On a twisty road, it can make you smile.

How does it drive?

7.5
The Levante S puts a definitive emphasis on "sport," landing somewhere between pure luxury SUV models and the fire-breathing beasts from the BMW M and Mercedes-Benz AMG factories. Its turbo V6 engine makes healthy power ― 0-60 mph takes 5 seconds flat ― and sounds wonderful doing it, but the engine is a little slow to respond when driving in Normal mode.

The steering feels direct and precise, with the right amount of effort depending on speed. The Levante is quite fun on tight, twisty roads with its grippy tires, low body roll and torque-vectoring electronics, allowing it to make unnaturally sharp turns. But it wiggles and dances a bit through sweeping curves that aren't perfectly smooth, diminishing driving confidence.

How comfortable is it?

7.0
The Levante's cabin masterfully keeps bad noise out and lets good noise in, but we weren't impressed by this SUV's ride quality. Even on its softest suspension setting, the Levante gets upset by small, sharp bumps. The optional 21-inch wheels share some blame here. The front seats are firm and comfortable, although smaller drivers may find them a bit too wide and without enough lateral support.

The climate control system keeps air temps in check, and the redundant functions found in both the touchscreen and the buttons below it are a nice touch. But the leather seats can get a little swampy without the ventilation option.

How’s the interior?

7.5
Getting in and out of the Levante is a breeze, especially when equipped with the adjustable air suspension, which can lower the body nearly 2 inches. The wide-opening doors offer generous entry into the cabin, even into the rear seat. Once inside, there's comfortable space in nearly every seat. There's even enough room for three adults in the back, but keep your tallest friends out of the middle seat.

The driver can position the seat for maximum road visibility or for a low, sporty feel. Overall visibility is decent, with an unobstructed front view. But the rear window is slightly smaller than those in most SUVs, and the thick rear pillars compromise some of the rearward view.

How’s the tech?

9.0
From its useful onboard navigation to the depth of its voice recognition system, the Levante's tech is impressive. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard with the 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and the optional Harman Kardon audio system fills the cabin with lush sound. Voice controls are among some of the better we've tested. You can use voice commands to request specific radio stations, search for typical points of interest, and even set the climate control.

How’s the storage?

7.5
Overall, the Levante offers solid utility. The rear seats fold flat, and there's a cargo pass-through in the middle of the rear seats for longer items (skis or 2-by-4s, for example). But in overall cargo space, it comes up short of its peers. Still, there's plenty of small-item storage space, including a deep armrest bin that can hold large water bottles as well as room for a couple of phones and a wallet in front of the gearshift.

The Levante doesn't make any special accommodations for car seats. The car seat anchors have no easy-access ports and are squeezed between the seat bottoms and back cushions. At least loading a car seat in back isn't too hard thanks to large door openings.

How economical is it?

7.0
With an EPA-estimated rating of 16 mpg combined, the Levante is marginally thirstier than comparable sport-focused SUVs. A comparable BMW X6 gets 19 mpg combined; a Jaguar F-Pace does it 1 mpg better. But the Levante surprised us on our 116-mile evaluation loop by beating its highway average at 19.3 mpg. That doesn't happen often.

Is it a good value?

7.0
The Levante draws you in with its exotic Italian pedigree, and its competitive price may win you over. Our test car's near $100K price aligns nicely with most of the class, but its interior materials and build quality feel inferior to the rest. It's the most glaring example of cost-cutting in an otherwise compelling luxury SUV. The Levante's warranty is comparable to coverage provided by rivals.

Wildcard

8.0
The Levante may not be the most comfortable cruiser, but it's hard to ignore the fun you can have with it on a twisty road. While not as polished as the Porsche Cayenne or BMW X5, it certainly wouldn't fall behind the group. Some may find the Levante's styling uniquely aggressive and attractive, while others may think it resembles an Infiniti too much. Either way, Maserati has succeed in creating something that is distinctly different in character.

Which Levante does Edmunds recommend?

With luxury cars such as the Levante, it's all about excess. We suggest going all-in with one of the V8-equipped models, such as the 550-hp engine in the Maserati Levante GTS. There's more power available in the Trofeo trim, but the GTS is equipped with most of the same features for quite a bit less money. If you want to keep the Levante a more sensible five-figure purchase, the Levante S in GranLusso trim is hard to beat.

Maserati Levante models

The 2020 Maserati Levante comes in four variants that are defined by power output. The base Levante and the Levante S use a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 that makes 345 horsepower in base trim and 424 hp in S trim. The Levante GTS and the Levante Trofeo come with a turbocharged 3.8-liter V8 that generates 550 hp and 590 hp, respectively.

Regardless of output, each model comes with an eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive, which Maserati calls Q4.

The base Levante comes with top features that include an adjustable air suspension, a power liftgate, leather upholstery, an 8.4-inch touchscreen display, a navigation system, and safety features such as a rearview camera, blind-spot monitoring, and front and rear parking sensors.

The base Levante also offers the GranLusso or GranSport option groups; both packages cost the same. The GranLusso adds luxury features such as premium leather and a panoramic sunroof, and the GranSport furnishes sporty features such as shift paddles and sport-oriented front seats. The GranLusso and the GranSport also come with the Driver Assistance package that adds a variety of driver safety aids including adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist.

The Levante S builds on the base model's features with larger brakes, a panoramic sunroof and extended leather options. A handful of option packages for base and S trims offer many features that come standard on Levante GTS and Trofeo trims, including LED headlights and the Driver Assistance package. Features exclusive to these two top trims include advanced sport driving modes and various leather and wood trim upgrades.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 Maserati Levante.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    S 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    S 4dr SUV AWD
    3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$88,000
    MPG 15 city / 21 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower424 hp @ 5750 rpm
    4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    4dr SUV AWD
    3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$77,500
    MPG 15 city / 21 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower345 hp @ 5750 rpm
    Trofeo 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    Trofeo 4dr SUV AWD
    3.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$171,500
    MPG 14 city / 18 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower590 hp @ 6250 rpm
    GranSport 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    GranSport 4dr SUV AWD
    3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$84,500
    MPG 15 city / 21 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower345 hp @ 5750 rpm
    See all 2020 Maserati Levante features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite Levante safety features:

    Active Blind Spot Assist
    Automatically applies the brakes selectively to keep you from changing lanes when it senses a vehicle in your blind spot.
    Highway Assist
    Keeps pace with the traffic ahead by automatically speeding up or slowing down.
    Traffic Sign Recognition
    Looks for and displays pertinent traffic sign information on the gauge cluster.

    Maserati Levante vs. the competition

    Maserati Levante vs. BMW X6 M

    The Levante is no slouch when it comes to performance, but the X6 M delivers truly astonishing SUV performance from its 567-hp turbo V8 and sport-tuned suspension. It may ride too firmly for some drivers and suffer from some of the same cargo space limitations as the Levante, but the BMW has the advantage over the Maserati when it comes to interior quality.

    Compare Maserati Levante & BMW X6 M features

    Maserati Levante vs. Land Rover Range Rover Sport

    The Range Rover Sport drops even more power on the luxury SUV party, with an astounding 575 hp from its supercharged V8 engine. The Range Rover also sets a high bar for interior richness and quality that the Levante can't quite match. Increased cargo space and off-road ability also give the Rover an edge on the Levante, but the Rover's handling performance is a bit duller than the Maserati's.

    Compare Maserati Levante & Land Rover Range Rover Sport features

    Maserati Levante vs. Porsche Cayenne

    With its expert blend of power, performance and comfort, the Porsche Cayenne Turbo sets the bar impossibly high for luxury SUVs. The Levante makes a good rival when it comes to on-road handling, and the engines in both cars are a good match. The Cayenne's interior is nicer and feels more put together than the Levante's. But the Maserati offers a bit more style and panache than the Cayenne's more anonymous look.

    Compare Maserati Levante & Porsche Cayenne features

    FAQ

    Is the Maserati Levante a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 Levante both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.6 out of 10. You probably care about Maserati Levante fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Levante gets an EPA-estimated 15 mpg to 17 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Levante has 20.5 cubic feet of trunk space.

    What's new in the 2020 Maserati Levante?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Maserati Levante:

    • Minor revisions to feature availability
    • Part of the first Levante generation introduced for 2017
    Learn more

    Is the Maserati Levante reliable?

    To determine whether the Maserati Levante is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Levante. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Levante's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2020 Maserati Levante a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Maserati Levante is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 Levante and gave it a 7.6 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 Levante is a good car for you. Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2020 Maserati Levante?

    The least-expensive 2020 Maserati Levante is the 2020 Maserati Levante 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $77,500.

    Other versions include:

    • S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $88,000
    • 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $77,500
    • Trofeo 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $171,500
    • GranSport 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $84,500
    • GranLusso 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $84,500
    • S GranSport 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $94,000
    • GTS 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $122,000
    • S GranLusso 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $94,000
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Maserati Levante?

    If you're interested in the Maserati Levante, the next question is, which Levante model is right for you? Levante variants include S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), Trofeo 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A), and GranSport 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A).

    More about the 2020 Maserati Levante

    2020 Maserati Levante Overview

    The 2020 Maserati Levante is offered in the following submodels: Levante SUV. Available styles include S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), Trofeo 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A), GranSport 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), GranLusso 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), S GranSport 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), GTS 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A), and S GranLusso 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A).

    What do people think of the 2020 Maserati Levante?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Maserati Levante and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Levante.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Maserati Levante and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Levante featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2020 Maserati Levante?

    2020 Maserati Levante S GranSport 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 3 2020 Maserati Levante S GranSport 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2020 Maserati Levante GranLusso 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 1 2020 Maserati Levante GranLusso 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2020 Maserati Levante GranSport 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 1 2020 Maserati Levante GranSport 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2020 Maserati Levante 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 1 2020 Maserati Levante 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Which 2020 Maserati Levantes are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Maserati Levante for sale near. There are currently 19 new 2020 Levantes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $79,334 and mileage as low as 2 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Maserati Levante.

    Can't find a new 2020 Maserati Levantes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Maserati Levante for sale - 4 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $19,626.

    Find a new Maserati for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $8,744.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2020 Maserati Levante?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

