Estimated values
2013 GMC Yukon SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,291
|$19,404
|$21,972
|Clean
|$15,530
|$18,506
|$20,955
|Average
|$14,009
|$16,710
|$18,921
|Rough
|$12,488
|$14,913
|$16,887
Estimated values
2013 GMC Yukon SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,977
|$18,263
|$20,969
|Clean
|$14,278
|$17,418
|$19,998
|Average
|$12,880
|$15,727
|$18,057
|Rough
|$11,481
|$14,036
|$16,116
Estimated values
2013 GMC Yukon SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,890
|$19,376
|$22,248
|Clean
|$15,148
|$18,479
|$21,218
|Average
|$13,664
|$16,685
|$19,158
|Rough
|$12,181
|$14,892
|$17,098
Estimated values
2013 GMC Yukon Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,599
|$22,006
|$24,817
|Clean
|$17,730
|$20,988
|$23,668
|Average
|$15,994
|$18,950
|$21,371
|Rough
|$14,257
|$16,913
|$19,073
Estimated values
2013 GMC Yukon Denali 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,688
|$23,224
|$26,140
|Clean
|$18,769
|$22,149
|$24,930
|Average
|$16,931
|$19,999
|$22,510
|Rough
|$15,093
|$17,849
|$20,090
Estimated values
2013 GMC Yukon SLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,697
|$18,804
|$21,363
|Clean
|$14,964
|$17,933
|$20,374
|Average
|$13,499
|$16,192
|$18,397
|Rough
|$12,033
|$14,452
|$16,419