2020 Mazda CX-9
What’s new
- Several previously optional safety features are now standard
- New 9-inch infotainment touchscreen option
- Second-row captain's chairs are available
- Two USB ports added to the third row on Grand Touring and Signature models
- Part of the second CX-9 generation introduced for 2016
Pros & Cons
- Premium interior, especially in the top-level Signature trim
- Sporty handling
- Comfortable and quiet on the highway
- Intuitive infotainment interface
- Cargo capacity isn't as generous as in competitors
- Third-row seats aren't especially accommodating
2020 Mazda CX-9 Review
The 2020 Mazda CX-9 is proof that a fun-to-drive formula used for small cars like the Mazda 3 can also work on a three-row SUV. Drivers will be impressed with its handling, smooth ride and fuel economy. In a class of large vehicles, those three strengths make the CX-9 a break from the norm.
There are more conventional SUV things to like about it too. The interior, especially in higher trims, is outfitted with high-quality materials. The cabin is quiet on the road and seating is comfortable. A controller dial helps you easily navigate a sharp infotainment menu. We're less enamored with the cargo space, tight third row and towing capability — but that's the trade-off for a dynamic vehicle this large.
The Kia Telluride has rugged flair, the Hyundai Palisade screams "upscale," and the Honda Pilot stresses versatility. But the Mazda CX-9 is about enjoying the drive. Its styling will turn heads, and the newly standard i-Activsense package brings extensive safety features. That's a unique SUV blueprint, and shoppers will do themselves a favor by putting this Mazda on their list.
What's it like to live with the CX-9?
To learn more about the Mazda CX-9 of this generation, read about our editors' experiences from a full year and 20,000 miles of driving a 2016 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring. We cover everything from seat comfort to real-world fuel economy. We found the CX-9 to be one of the most fun and best-looking SUVs around, but its cargo space might not be enough for some shoppers. Please note that the 2020 Mazda CX-9 differs from our long-term 2016 CX-9 in that it offers more standard features, updated tech and a retuned suspension. It's the same generation, though, so most of our observations still apply.
Our verdict7.9 / 10
How does it drive?8.5
There's a sufficient amount of power on tap that's available right off the line, delivering great response when you need to get going. Accelerating to 60 mph takes 7.6 seconds, which is good for a midsize three-row SUV, and the transmission shifts smoothly, making for a seamless daily driver experience.
How comfortable is it?8.0
Our test car's climate control is easy to use, but it might not blow cold enough if you have polar bear blood running through your veins. The heated and ventilated front seats work decently, and rear passengers have access to climate controls for their area.
How’s the interior?8.0
Getting in and out of the CX-9 is easy, and access to the third row is much improved thanks to new second-row captain's chairs available in the Signature trim. The first and second rows have a good amount of room, but the third row is best reserved for kids. Visibility isn't quite as open as in other SUVs because of the CX-9's thickish pillars and a rear window that's on the smaller side.
How’s the tech?8.0
All CX-9s now come loaded with advanced safety and driver aids such as adaptive cruise, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, forward collision warning and lane keeping assist. They're well-tuned to deal with heavy traffic, and false alarms are rare. Adaptive cruise and lane keeping work well to relieve the burden of heavy traffic.
How’s the storage?7.0
Thoughtful interior design makes the CX-9 easy to live with, and growing families should find adequate space for all their things. Door pockets and cupholders are nicely sized. Car seats are easy to install with the second-row captain's chairs. There's a good amount of room for any size car seat, even large rear-facing ones. If you plan to do much towing, the CX-9 doesn't lead in that area either, maxing out at a lower-than-average 3,500 pounds.
How economical is it?8.0
Is it a good value?7.5
Warranty coverage and ownership benefits such as roadside assistance are pretty standard for the class.
Wildcard8.0
Which CX-9 does Edmunds recommend?
Mazda CX-9 models
The 2020 Mazda CX-9 is a three-row crossover available in four trim levels: Sport, Touring, Grand Touring and Signature. All come standard with a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine (227 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque, or 250 hp and 320 lb-ft with premium gas) connected to a six-speed automatic transmission.
Front-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is optional, except for the AWD-only Signature trim. Buyers who opt for all-wheel drive will also get Off-Road Traction Assist. The system sends torque to the wheels that have traction in slippery conditions.
The base Sport trim comes with a long list of standard features. It offers 18-inch alloy wheels, an eight-way power-adjustable driver's seat with lumbar support, heated front seats, a 7-inch touchscreen, six-speaker audio, two USB ports, keyless entry, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob. High-beam control and rain-sensing windshield wipers are newly standard. Automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, radar cruise control, lane departure warning and lane keeping assist are also included.
The Touring model adds Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability. The touchscreen increases to 9 inches, the front passenger seat gets six-way power adjustability, and both first and second row seats are leather-trimmed. The second row also has a sliding function, and a center armrest with two cupholders and two additional USB ports. A power liftgate rounds out the package.
Step up to Grand Touring for 20-inch wheels, adaptive front lighting, LED foglights, a power moonroof and aluminum roof rails. Inside, there is a heated steering wheel, ventilated front seats, 12-speaker Bose audio and integrated navigation. The second-row seats are heated, and the third row gets two USB ports. Surround-view monitoring and front and rear parking sensors are also added to the fold.
The all-wheel-drive Signature comes with dark silver 20-inch wheels and LED grille accents. The cabin gets premium leather seats and wood accents, plus second-row captain's chairs.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Mazda CX-9.
Most helpful consumer reviews
I love to drive it on my daily commute. Whenever possible, I love to go out, especially on weekends and holidays. Driving is always a pleasure. Mine is a GT, the adaptive headlights are awesome on the night. The Bose sound is heaven on earth. It's TRUE that cargo space is not huge , but for me, family of 4, has been more than enough.
This SUV is an absolute blast to drive. Quick response from the 2.5 turbo engine, definitely drives like a sports car and the highly bolstered seats give you a feeling that you are being cradled in safety and luxury. Interior appointments are luxe and easy on the eyes. Gas mileage is a disappointment but I’ll get over that for the experience of this ride. Captains chairs in the second row are fantastic. The stereo by Bose is top notch! Looks and feels like it costs much more than I paid for this version, the Touring with premium package.
We weren't in the market for the fanciest trim. We absolutely required AWD. The motor, transmission and excellent brakes fit our needs perfectly for our mountain roads and unpredictable winter weather. Cargo space, especially with the third seat folded down, more than meets our requirements. This vehicle is tight, polished, comfortable, economical for its size and drives like a much more expensive SUV. Very impressive for a base trim level car.
This car is a great pleasure to drive. The interior is high end and luxurious! Seating (I have the second row captains seats) and comfort are impeccable, great gas mileage (I've been getting 26 highway), and it really has enough room with the third row that could fit 2 children well enough and that's about the same for other cars in the same class I looked at. ( It's quite easy to get to the third row with the second row captains seats.) The cargo capacity is fine and there's a good amount of storage under the floorboard in the rear cargo area. There's loads of overall cargo space if you fold down the third row should you need it. Other vehicles in this class couldn't compare to the quality and layout of the interior. I am really happy with the handling, and all the bells and whistles of the Mazda. The stereo is fantastic and the car is so quiet I sometimes forget it's running while I'm parked. I also do not hear road noise while driving. The learning curve took me a little while to figure out. Now it's instinctive. Thank you Mazda!
Features & Specs
|Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD
2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$43,450
|MPG
|20 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|227 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Touring 4dr SUV AWD
2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$37,610
|MPG
|20 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|227 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Touring 4dr SUV
2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$35,710
|MPG
|22 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|227 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Grand Touring 4dr SUV
2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$41,550
|MPG
|22 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|227 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite CX-9 safety features:
- Smart City Brake Support
- Automatically applies emergency braking if it detects that a low-speed collision is imminent.
- Smart Brake Support
- Automatically applies emergency braking if a collision seems imminent. Similar to Smart City Brake Support but activates at higher speeds.
- Lane Keep Assist
- Provides gentle steering guidance to prevent you from inadvertently drifting out of your lane.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|15.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Mazda CX-9 vs. the competition
Mazda CX-9 vs. Mazda CX-5
The Mazda CX-5 is one size down from the CX-9 in the automaker's SUV lineup and has two rows of seats instead of three. Otherwise, the crossovers share similar design, driving personality and interior quality. The CX-5 has a standard four-cylinder engine but offers the same turbocharged motor in the CX-9 as an option. It's a stellar package and one of our favorite midsize SUVs. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Mazda CX-5.
Mazda CX-9 vs. Honda Pilot
The Honda Pilot long dominated the three-row crossover segment due to its ease of use and exceptional overall quality. As a smooth, drama-free SUV, the Pilot is a great recommendation for the majority of shoppers. It doesn't get the heart beating like the CX-9, but that doesn't negate the fact that the Pilot delivers in all the areas crossover buyers need most. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Honda Pilot.
Mazda CX-9 vs. Kia Telluride
It isn't often that a brand-new model shoots to the top of our class rankings. But that's what happened when the Kia Telluride earned our top score for three-row crossovers for its spacious interior, plush and powerful ride, and extensive list of standard features. It's perfect for finding the right build on a budget. The Telluride also comes with Kia's exceptional 10-year/100,000-mile warranty. For now, it's the best SUV deal on offer.
Is the Mazda CX-9 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Mazda CX-9?
The least-expensive 2020 Mazda CX-9 is the 2020 Mazda CX-9 Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $33,890.
Other versions include:
- Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $43,450
- Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $37,610
- Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $35,710
- Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $41,550
- Signature 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $46,215
- Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $33,890
- Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $35,790
What are the different models of Mazda CX-9?
