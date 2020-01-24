  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.9 / 10
Consumer Rating
(14)
2020 Mazda CX-9

#5 Midsize 3-row SUVs

What's new

  • Several previously optional safety features are now standard
  • New 9-inch infotainment touchscreen option
  • Second-row captain's chairs are available
  • Two USB ports added to the third row on Grand Touring and Signature models
  • Part of the second CX-9 generation introduced for 2016

Pros & Cons

  • Premium interior, especially in the top-level Signature trim
  • Sporty handling
  • Comfortable and quiet on the highway
  • Intuitive infotainment interface
  • Cargo capacity isn't as generous as in competitors
  • Third-row seats aren't especially accommodating
Mazda CX-9 for Sale
MSRP Starting at
$33,890
Save as much as $3,119
Save as much as $3,119 with Edmunds

2020 Mazda CX-9 pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2020 Mazda CX-9 Review

The 2020 Mazda CX-9 is proof that a fun-to-drive formula used for small cars like the Mazda 3 can also work on a three-row SUV. Drivers will be impressed with its handling, smooth ride and fuel economy. In a class of large vehicles, those three strengths make the CX-9 a break from the norm.

There are more conventional SUV things to like about it too. The interior, especially in higher trims, is outfitted with high-quality materials. The cabin is quiet on the road and seating is comfortable. A controller dial helps you easily navigate a sharp infotainment menu. We're less enamored with the cargo space, tight third row and towing capability — but that's the trade-off for a dynamic vehicle this large.

The Kia Telluride has rugged flair, the Hyundai Palisade screams "upscale," and the Honda Pilot stresses versatility. But the Mazda CX-9 is about enjoying the drive. Its styling will turn heads, and the newly standard i-Activsense package brings extensive safety features. That's a unique SUV blueprint, and shoppers will do themselves a favor by putting this Mazda on their list.

What's it like to live with the CX-9?

To learn more about the Mazda CX-9 of this generation, read about our editors' experiences from a full year and 20,000 miles of driving a 2016 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring. We cover everything from seat comfort to real-world fuel economy. We found the CX-9 to be one of the most fun and best-looking SUVs around, but its cargo space might not be enough for some shoppers. Please note that the 2020 Mazda CX-9 differs from our long-term 2016 CX-9 in that it offers more standard features, updated tech and a retuned suspension. It's the same generation, though, so most of our observations still apply.

Edmunds' Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

7.9 / 10
The Mazda CX-9 is one of the more distinctive midsize three-row SUVs, prioritizing style and driving experience. It also comes closest to closing the gap with the luxury brands with its impressive cabin materials and design. It falls short when it comes to cargo, utility and third-row accommodations, which seem like important things on a midsize-SUV shopper's list, and a big reason why it isn't higher up the ranks.

How does it drive?

8.5
The Mazda CX-9 feels like a smaller midsize SUV in many ways, including the way it drives. It's a bit more athletic than competitors on a winding road, with confident brake response, and it's easy to maneuver in tighter confines. The AWD system is tuned mainly for inclement road conditions, but it can handle your weekend "soft-roading" excursions.

There's a sufficient amount of power on tap that's available right off the line, delivering great response when you need to get going. Accelerating to 60 mph takes 7.6 seconds, which is good for a midsize three-row SUV, and the transmission shifts smoothly, making for a seamless daily driver experience.

How comfortable is it?

8.0
Whether you're commuting or taking a long road trip, the CX-9 delivers a good degree of comfort. Much of the credit goes to the smooth ride, which strikes a balance between sporty and compliant. Taller tire sidewalls contribute to this balance, helping provide cushion against road imperfections. Inside, the CX-9 has well-sculpted front seats that offer ample support, but it's worth noting the third row is quite small and not as comfortable as many competitors' back rows. The cabin, however, is luxury-level quiet, which is impressive.

Our test car's climate control is easy to use, but it might not blow cold enough if you have polar bear blood running through your veins. The heated and ventilated front seats work decently, and rear passengers have access to climate controls for their area.

How’s the interior?

8.0
The 2020 Mazda CX-9's interior is thoughtfully designed, simple and elegant, and a benchmark for non-luxury SUVs. Primary controls are easy to reach and use. The main control dial is instantly intuitive and provides quick navigation within the menus of the sharp-looking 9-inch infotainment display.

Getting in and out of the CX-9 is easy, and access to the third row is much improved thanks to new second-row captain's chairs available in the Signature trim. The first and second rows have a good amount of room, but the third row is best reserved for kids. Visibility isn't quite as open as in other SUVs because of the CX-9's thickish pillars and a rear window that's on the smaller side.

How’s the tech?

8.0
The Bose stereo system, found in the Grand Touring trims and up, delivers clear and powerful sound. Smartphones are easy to pair and quick to be recognized on startup. There are also plenty of USB ports to keep everyone's devices charged — six total in our top trim. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are available on Touring models and up.

All CX-9s now come loaded with advanced safety and driver aids such as adaptive cruise, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, forward collision warning and lane keeping assist. They're well-tuned to deal with heavy traffic, and false alarms are rare. Adaptive cruise and lane keeping work well to relieve the burden of heavy traffic.

How’s the storage?

7.0
The CX-9 falls behind the competition in cargo and utility. The 14.4 cubic feet behind the third row could be adequate for many shoppers, but for comparison, there's 21 cubic feet in the class-leading Kia Telluride. Max cargo is equally short, with 71.2 cubic feet in the CX-9 and 87 cubes in the Telluride.

Thoughtful interior design makes the CX-9 easy to live with, and growing families should find adequate space for all their things. Door pockets and cupholders are nicely sized. Car seats are easy to install with the second-row captain's chairs. There's a good amount of room for any size car seat, even large rear-facing ones. If you plan to do much towing, the CX-9 doesn't lead in that area either, maxing out at a lower-than-average 3,500 pounds.

How economical is it?

8.0
The EPA fuel economy rating for our all-wheel-drive CX-9 is 23 mpg (20 city/26 highway), which is slightly better than average for this class. The 2WD version is rated at 24 mpg (22 city/28 highway). We were mostly able to hit those fuel economy targets, but they can be easy to miss if you're heavy-footed. If saving money is more of a priority than max engine power, the CX-9 has the ability to run on regular octane fuel.

Is it a good value?

7.5
The CX-9 is definitely among the leaders in terms of its build quality, especially in top Signature trim. The base CX-9 starts around $34,000, slightly above average, but it offers more standard features. It's priced fairly competitively at the top end, and the interior closely resembles a luxury-class cabin thanks to exquisite materials, uniform gaps, and clean, elegant design. The exterior paint is well done too.

Warranty coverage and ownership benefits such as roadside assistance are pretty standard for the class.

Wildcard

8.0
The Mazda CX-9 Signature is a standout in the midsize three-row SUV class, mostly for its striking design and relatively engaging driving experience. It feels decently athletic through corners but not at the expense of ride comfort. It's the most original offering in the segment.

Which CX-9 does Edmunds recommend?

The midrange Touring is the sweet spot. Leather-trimmed seats, a power liftgate, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration are standard. A 9-inch color touchscreen is also new this year. It's a good combo for the money, especially considering the big jump in price for higher trim levels.

Mazda CX-9 models

The 2020 Mazda CX-9 is a three-row crossover available in four trim levels: Sport, Touring, Grand Touring and Signature. All come standard with a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine (227 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque, or 250 hp and 320 lb-ft with premium gas) connected to a six-speed automatic transmission.

Front-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is optional, except for the AWD-only Signature trim. Buyers who opt for all-wheel drive will also get Off-Road Traction Assist. The system sends torque to the wheels that have traction in slippery conditions.

The base Sport trim comes with a long list of standard features. It offers 18-inch alloy wheels, an eight-way power-adjustable driver's seat with lumbar support, heated front seats, a 7-inch touchscreen, six-speaker audio, two USB ports, keyless entry, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob. High-beam control and rain-sensing windshield wipers are newly standard. Automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, radar cruise control, lane departure warning and lane keeping assist are also included.

The Touring model adds Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability. The touchscreen increases to 9 inches, the front passenger seat gets six-way power adjustability, and both first and second row seats are leather-trimmed. The second row also has a sliding function, and a center armrest with two cupholders and two additional USB ports. A power liftgate rounds out the package.

Step up to Grand Touring for 20-inch wheels, adaptive front lighting, LED foglights, a power moonroof and aluminum roof rails. Inside, there is a heated steering wheel, ventilated front seats, 12-speaker Bose audio and integrated navigation. The second-row seats are heated, and the third row gets two USB ports. Surround-view monitoring and front and rear parking sensors are also added to the fold.

The all-wheel-drive Signature comes with dark silver 20-inch wheels and LED grille accents. The cabin gets premium leather seats and wood accents, plus second-row captain's chairs.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Mazda CX-9.

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Awesome Car
Mauricio,
Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

I love to drive it on my daily commute. Whenever possible, I love to go out, especially on weekends and holidays. Driving is always a pleasure. Mine is a GT, the adaptive headlights are awesome on the night. The Bose sound is heaven on earth. It's TRUE that cargo space is not huge , but for me, family of 4, has been more than enough.

5 out of 5 stars, Catching the wave
Rod Berry,
Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

This SUV is an absolute blast to drive. Quick response from the 2.5 turbo engine, definitely drives like a sports car and the highly bolstered seats give you a feeling that you are being cradled in safety and luxury. Interior appointments are luxe and easy on the eyes. Gas mileage is a disappointment but I’ll get over that for the experience of this ride. Captains chairs in the second row are fantastic. The stereo by Bose is top notch! Looks and feels like it costs much more than I paid for this version, the Touring with premium package.

5 out of 5 stars, Don't Overlook The Base AWD Sport
John,
Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

We weren't in the market for the fanciest trim. We absolutely required AWD. The motor, transmission and excellent brakes fit our needs perfectly for our mountain roads and unpredictable winter weather. Cargo space, especially with the third seat folded down, more than meets our requirements. This vehicle is tight, polished, comfortable, economical for its size and drives like a much more expensive SUV. Very impressive for a base trim level car.

5 out of 5 stars, I Love my 2020 Mazda CX9 - an awesome car!
Kim,
Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

This car is a great pleasure to drive. The interior is high end and luxurious! Seating (I have the second row captains seats) and comfort are impeccable, great gas mileage (I've been getting 26 highway), and it really has enough room with the third row that could fit 2 children well enough and that's about the same for other cars in the same class I looked at. ( It's quite easy to get to the third row with the second row captains seats.) The cargo capacity is fine and there's a good amount of storage under the floorboard in the rear cargo area. There's loads of overall cargo space if you fold down the third row should you need it. Other vehicles in this class couldn't compare to the quality and layout of the interior. I am really happy with the handling, and all the bells and whistles of the Mazda. The stereo is fantastic and the car is so quiet I sometimes forget it's running while I'm parked. I also do not hear road noise while driving. The learning curve took me a little while to figure out. Now it's instinctive. Thank you Mazda!

Write a review

See all 14 reviews

Features & Specs

Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD
2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A
MSRP$43,450
MPG 20 city / 26 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower227 hp @ 5000 rpm
Touring 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
Touring 4dr SUV AWD
2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A
MSRP$37,610
MPG 20 city / 26 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower227 hp @ 5000 rpm
Touring 4dr SUV features & specs
Touring 4dr SUV
2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A
MSRP$35,710
MPG 22 city / 28 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower227 hp @ 5000 rpm
Grand Touring 4dr SUV features & specs
Grand Touring 4dr SUV
2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A
MSRP$41,550
MPG 22 city / 28 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower227 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all 2020 Mazda CX-9 features & specs

Safety

Our experts' favorite CX-9 safety features:

Smart City Brake Support
Automatically applies emergency braking if it detects that a low-speed collision is imminent.
Smart Brake Support
Automatically applies emergency braking if a collision seems imminent. Similar to Smart City Brake Support but activates at higher speeds.
Lane Keep Assist
Provides gentle steering guidance to prevent you from inadvertently drifting out of your lane.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver4 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover15.1%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Mazda CX-9 vs. the competition

Mazda CX-9 vs. Mazda CX-5

The Mazda CX-5 is one size down from the CX-9 in the automaker's SUV lineup and has two rows of seats instead of three. Otherwise, the crossovers share similar design, driving personality and interior quality. The CX-5 has a standard four-cylinder engine but offers the same turbocharged motor in the CX-9 as an option. It's a stellar package and one of our favorite midsize SUVs. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Mazda CX-5.

Compare Mazda CX-9 & Mazda CX-5 features

Mazda CX-9 vs. Honda Pilot

The Honda Pilot long dominated the three-row crossover segment due to its ease of use and exceptional overall quality. As a smooth, drama-free SUV, the Pilot is a great recommendation for the majority of shoppers. It doesn't get the heart beating like the CX-9, but that doesn't negate the fact that the Pilot delivers in all the areas crossover buyers need most. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Honda Pilot.

Compare Mazda CX-9 & Honda Pilot features

Mazda CX-9 vs. Kia Telluride

It isn't often that a brand-new model shoots to the top of our class rankings. But that's what happened when the Kia Telluride earned our top score for three-row crossovers for its spacious interior, plush and powerful ride, and extensive list of standard features. It's perfect for finding the right build on a budget. The Telluride also comes with Kia's exceptional 10-year/100,000-mile warranty. For now, it's the best SUV deal on offer.

Compare Mazda CX-9 & Kia Telluride features

FAQ

Is the Mazda CX-9 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 CX-9 both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.9 out of 10. You probably care about Mazda CX-9 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the CX-9 gets an EPA-estimated 23 mpg to 24 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the CX-9 has 14.4 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Mazda CX-9. Learn more

What's new in the 2020 Mazda CX-9?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Mazda CX-9:

  • Several previously optional safety features are now standard
  • New 9-inch infotainment touchscreen option
  • Second-row captain's chairs are available
  • Two USB ports added to the third row on Grand Touring and Signature models
  • Part of the second CX-9 generation introduced for 2016
Is the Mazda CX-9 reliable?

To determine whether the Mazda CX-9 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the CX-9. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the CX-9's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2020 Mazda CX-9 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Mazda CX-9 is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 CX-9 and gave it a 7.9 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 CX-9 is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2020 Mazda CX-9?

The least-expensive 2020 Mazda CX-9 is the 2020 Mazda CX-9 Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $33,890.

Other versions include:

  • Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $43,450
  • Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $37,610
  • Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $35,710
  • Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $41,550
  • Signature 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $46,215
  • Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $33,890
  • Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $35,790
What are the different models of Mazda CX-9?

If you're interested in the Mazda CX-9, the next question is, which CX-9 model is right for you? CX-9 variants include Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A). For a full list of CX-9 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2020 Mazda CX-9

2020 Mazda CX-9 Overview

The 2020 Mazda CX-9 is offered in the following submodels: CX-9 SUV. Available styles include Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Signature 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A).

What do people think of the 2020 Mazda CX-9?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Mazda CX-9 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 CX-9 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 CX-9.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Mazda CX-9 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 CX-9 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2020 Mazda CX-9?

2020 Mazda CX-9 Signature 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

The 2020 Mazda CX-9 Signature 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $47,315. The average price paid for a new 2020 Mazda CX-9 Signature 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is trending $3,119 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $3,119 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $44,196.

The average savings for the 2020 Mazda CX-9 Signature 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is 6.6% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 8 2020 Mazda CX-9 Signature 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

The 2020 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $44,650. The average price paid for a new 2020 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is trending $2,779 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,779 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $41,871.

The average savings for the 2020 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is 6.2% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 21 2020 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Mazda CX-9 Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

The 2020 Mazda CX-9 Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $38,910. The average price paid for a new 2020 Mazda CX-9 Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is trending $2,427 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,427 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $36,483.

The average savings for the 2020 Mazda CX-9 Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is 6.2% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 18 2020 Mazda CX-9 Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Mazda CX-9 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

The 2020 Mazda CX-9 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $36,890. The average price paid for a new 2020 Mazda CX-9 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is trending $1,730 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $1,730 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $35,160.

The average savings for the 2020 Mazda CX-9 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is 4.7% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 5 2020 Mazda CX-9 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Which 2020 Mazda CX-9s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Mazda CX-9 for sale near. There are currently 139 new 2020 CX-9s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $35,790 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Mazda CX-9. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $4,369 on a used or CPO 2020 CX-9 available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2020 Mazda CX-9s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Mazda CX-9 for sale - 2 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $8,129.

Find a new Mazda for sale - 8 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $24,391.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2020 Mazda CX-9?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

