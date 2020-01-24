2020 Mazda CX-9 Review

The 2020 Mazda CX-9 is proof that a fun-to-drive formula used for small cars like the Mazda 3 can also work on a three-row SUV. Drivers will be impressed with its handling, smooth ride and fuel economy. In a class of large vehicles, those three strengths make the CX-9 a break from the norm. There are more conventional SUV things to like about it too. The interior, especially in higher trims, is outfitted with high-quality materials. The cabin is quiet on the road and seating is comfortable. A controller dial helps you easily navigate a sharp infotainment menu. We're less enamored with the cargo space, tight third row and towing capability — but that's the trade-off for a dynamic vehicle this large. The Kia Telluride has rugged flair, the Hyundai Palisade screams "upscale," and the Honda Pilot stresses versatility. But the Mazda CX-9 is about enjoying the drive. Its styling will turn heads, and the newly standard i-Activsense package brings extensive safety features. That's a unique SUV blueprint, and shoppers will do themselves a favor by putting this Mazda on their list. What's it like to live with the CX-9? To learn more about the Mazda CX-9 of this generation, read about our editors' experiences from a full year and 20,000 miles of driving a 2016 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring. We cover everything from seat comfort to real-world fuel economy. We found the CX-9 to be one of the most fun and best-looking SUVs around, but its cargo space might not be enough for some shoppers. Please note that the 2020 Mazda CX-9 differs from our long-term 2016 CX-9 in that it offers more standard features, updated tech and a retuned suspension. It's the same generation, though, so most of our observations still apply.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.9 / 10

The Mazda CX-9 is one of the more distinctive midsize three-row SUVs, prioritizing style and driving experience. It also comes closest to closing the gap with the luxury brands with its impressive cabin materials and design. It falls short when it comes to cargo, utility and third-row accommodations, which seem like important things on a midsize-SUV shopper's list, and a big reason why it isn't higher up the ranks.

How does it drive? 8.5

The Mazda CX-9 feels like a smaller midsize SUV in many ways, including the way it drives. It's a bit more athletic than competitors on a winding road, with confident brake response, and it's easy to maneuver in tighter confines. The AWD system is tuned mainly for inclement road conditions, but it can handle your weekend "soft-roading" excursions.



There's a sufficient amount of power on tap that's available right off the line, delivering great response when you need to get going. Accelerating to 60 mph takes 7.6 seconds, which is good for a midsize three-row SUV, and the transmission shifts smoothly, making for a seamless daily driver experience.

How comfortable is it? 8.0

Whether you're commuting or taking a long road trip, the CX-9 delivers a good degree of comfort. Much of the credit goes to the smooth ride, which strikes a balance between sporty and compliant. Taller tire sidewalls contribute to this balance, helping provide cushion against road imperfections. Inside, the CX-9 has well-sculpted front seats that offer ample support, but it's worth noting the third row is quite small and not as comfortable as many competitors' back rows. The cabin, however, is luxury-level quiet, which is impressive.



Our test car's climate control is easy to use, but it might not blow cold enough if you have polar bear blood running through your veins. The heated and ventilated front seats work decently, and rear passengers have access to climate controls for their area.

How’s the interior? 8.0

The 2020 Mazda CX-9's interior is thoughtfully designed, simple and elegant, and a benchmark for non-luxury SUVs. Primary controls are easy to reach and use. The main control dial is instantly intuitive and provides quick navigation within the menus of the sharp-looking 9-inch infotainment display.



Getting in and out of the CX-9 is easy, and access to the third row is much improved thanks to new second-row captain's chairs available in the Signature trim. The first and second rows have a good amount of room, but the third row is best reserved for kids. Visibility isn't quite as open as in other SUVs because of the CX-9's thickish pillars and a rear window that's on the smaller side.

How’s the tech? 8.0

The Bose stereo system, found in the Grand Touring trims and up, delivers clear and powerful sound. Smartphones are easy to pair and quick to be recognized on startup. There are also plenty of USB ports to keep everyone's devices charged — six total in our top trim. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are available on Touring models and up.



All CX-9s now come loaded with advanced safety and driver aids such as adaptive cruise, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, forward collision warning and lane keeping assist. They're well-tuned to deal with heavy traffic, and false alarms are rare. Adaptive cruise and lane keeping work well to relieve the burden of heavy traffic.

How’s the storage? 7.0

The CX-9 falls behind the competition in cargo and utility. The 14.4 cubic feet behind the third row could be adequate for many shoppers, but for comparison, there's 21 cubic feet in the class-leading Kia Telluride. Max cargo is equally short, with 71.2 cubic feet in the CX-9 and 87 cubes in the Telluride.



Thoughtful interior design makes the CX-9 easy to live with, and growing families should find adequate space for all their things. Door pockets and cupholders are nicely sized. Car seats are easy to install with the second-row captain's chairs. There's a good amount of room for any size car seat, even large rear-facing ones. If you plan to do much towing, the CX-9 doesn't lead in that area either, maxing out at a lower-than-average 3,500 pounds.

How economical is it? 8.0

The EPA fuel economy rating for our all-wheel-drive CX-9 is 23 mpg (20 city/26 highway), which is slightly better than average for this class. The 2WD version is rated at 24 mpg (22 city/28 highway). We were mostly able to hit those fuel economy targets, but they can be easy to miss if you're heavy-footed. If saving money is more of a priority than max engine power, the CX-9 has the ability to run on regular octane fuel.

Is it a good value? 7.5

The CX-9 is definitely among the leaders in terms of its build quality, especially in top Signature trim. The base CX-9 starts around $34,000, slightly above average, but it offers more standard features. It's priced fairly competitively at the top end, and the interior closely resembles a luxury-class cabin thanks to exquisite materials, uniform gaps, and clean, elegant design. The exterior paint is well done too.



Warranty coverage and ownership benefits such as roadside assistance are pretty standard for the class.

Wildcard 8.0

The Mazda CX-9 Signature is a standout in the midsize three-row SUV class, mostly for its striking design and relatively engaging driving experience. It feels decently athletic through corners but not at the expense of ride comfort. It's the most original offering in the segment.

Which CX-9 does Edmunds recommend?

The midrange Touring is the sweet spot. Leather-trimmed seats, a power liftgate, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration are standard. A 9-inch color touchscreen is also new this year. It's a good combo for the money, especially considering the big jump in price for higher trim levels.

Mazda CX-9 models

The 2020 Mazda CX-9 is a three-row crossover available in four trim levels: Sport, Touring, Grand Touring and Signature. All come standard with a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine (227 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque, or 250 hp and 320 lb-ft with premium gas) connected to a six-speed automatic transmission.