2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar Review

On the surface, the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar is one of the luxury SUV maker's more unusual offerings. The Velar's size and price effectively slot it between Land Rover's compact and midsize offerings. You'd think the Velar would feel crowded between these segments, but its sleek styling gives it an edge in the lineup. The Velar's fastback profile is shared with the similarly eye-catching Range Rover Evoque, and the design translates well to the slightly longer Velar. In addition to providing more cabin and cargo room than its smaller sibling, the Velar offers a wider range of engine choices and luxury features. It doesn't have a third-row seat like the larger Discovery or the off-road prowess of the Range Rover Sport, but the Velar delivers strong on-road performance. Overall, we like the Velar and its expressive styling. It certainly stands out in a field full of amorphous crossovers. But pay attention to the Velar's ride quality, which can be rather stiff, and give the frustrating-to-use infotainment interface a thorough test drive before you commit.

Our verdict 7.5 / 10

The 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar is a comfortable, stylish and fun-to-drive luxury SUV. But its two-screen infotainment setup for the media, navigation and climate control, while sleek-looking, is slow to react and cumbersome to use.

How does it drive? 8.0

We tested the Velar SVAutobiography. Its 550-hp supercharged V8 provides endless amounts of fun, at least until the tank runs dry. Even with all that power, the Velar settles down in traffic and its smooth-shifting transmission makes it deceptively easy to drive.



It's only when you start to push the Velar on a winding road that it fails to live up to the engine's potential. The steering is quick, but the Velar leans and rolls more than we'd want in a performance SUV, and the brakes don't hold up to repeated high-speed stops. Still, it's hard to fault it too much when it's this much fun to scoot around town.

How comfortable is it? 8.0

This is where the Velar really shines. The front seats offer plenty of adjustment and make it easy to dial in just the right driving position to help you stay comfortable, even after a full day behind the wheel. The heated seats work well, but the massage function feels like more of a gimmick than a feature and doesn't really massage you well at all.



Our test Velar had the optional air suspension. With it, the ride quality is firm but comfortable. We've tested previous Velars without air suspensions that rode harshly on any pavement that was less than perfect. Getting a Velar with one of its optional 21- or 22-inch wheel options, which have the shorter tire sidewalls, can exacerbate the issue. There's more wind and road noise than we expect in a luxury SUV too.

How’s the interior? 7.0

While everything you look at and touch inside the Velar is of high quality, it's not at all easy to use. Many controls are needlessly hidden in on-screen menus, and it's not always obvious where features are located.



Tech aside, the Velar is an easy SUV to live with. The optional air suspension lowers the Velar's ride height when parked, making it easy to get in and out of. The driving position is excellent, and there's surprisingly good visibility given the Velar's sharp styling. There's plenty of room for both front and rear passengers too.

How’s the tech? 6.5

The two-screen setup looks far better than it functions. In our testing we've noticed slow response times and numerous hiccups syncing phones over Bluetooth and through USB. Although Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration is standard, we failed to get the latter to work consistently. We also had issues with the screen washing out in bright sunlight.



The Velar comes with all the latest driver aids, from adaptive cruise control to surround-view cameras. It works well enough, but some of the systems seem overly sensitive and can give you false warnings.

How’s the storage? 8.0

While the Velar is larger than most other two-row luxury SUVs, most of that space comes behind the rear seat. It packs nearly as much cargo space as some midsize SUVs and almost twice as much as some competitors.



The center console is shallow, but there's a small shelf behind the bottom screen and deep door pockets to hold larger items. If you need more than what the Velar can hold inside, its maximum tow rating (more than 5,000 pounds, depending on the model) trumps nearly everything else in the class.



There's a good amount of room for car seats too. Easy-to-reach car seat anchors are located under plastic panels, and the wide doors should make getting a seat in and out relatively easy.

How economical is it? 7.5

The Velar's EPA-estimated fuel economy ranges from around 23 mpg in combined city/highway driving with the four-cylinder engine down to 17 mpg with the supercharged V8. We tested the latter and got an impressive 20 mpg on our 115-mile mixed-driving test route. After that, we got around 16 mpg after two weeks of testing. That number might not seem particularly outstanding, but it's certainly a good showing for a 550-hp SUV.

Is it a good value? 7.0

The Velar's fit and finish and overall build quality are excellent. There are a few less-than-stellar plastic bits, but most of what you see and touch feels like it belongs in a vehicle of this price. Oddly, some features you'd expect to be standard on a vehicle like this, such as traffic-adaptive cruise control, are optional. Comparably equipped, the Velar can cost significantly more than its rivals.

Wildcard 8.0

The Velar is a stylish and luxurious SUV that doesn't skimp on performance or practicality. It looks and feels special, especially when you let the supercharged V8 do its thing. The exhaust note in particular is almost guaranteed to put a smile on your face. Few SUVs are this charming.

Which Range Rover Velar does Edmunds recommend?

We think the base Velar S is the right choice for many customers. It has tons of standard equipment and enough available options to match most of the features found on upper trims. We're huge fans of the supercharged V6, but the standard turbocharged four-cylinder should provide acceptable acceleration for the majority of buyers. Of the available option packages, the Driver Assist system — with its many advanced driver aids — is the most enticing.

Land Rover Range Rover Velar models

The 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar is a luxury SUV that slots in between the traditional compact and midsize classes. The base S model is very well-equipped, with features that include a panoramic sunroof, perforated leather upholstery and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto.