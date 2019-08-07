2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
What’s new
- Trim lineup restructured, with fewer variants than before
- Additional features on new base Velar S model
- Diesel engine has been discontinued, while a new supercharged V8 appears on the new top trim level
- Part of the first Range Rover Velar generation introduced in 2018
Pros & Cons
- Distinctive styling inside and out
- Strong V6 and V8 engines
- High-quality materials in the cabin
- Comfortable front seats
- Infotainment system is frustrating to use
- Overly firm ride quality unless you opt for the air suspension
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar Review
On the surface, the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar is one of the luxury SUV maker's more unusual offerings. The Velar's size and price effectively slot it between Land Rover's compact and midsize offerings. You'd think the Velar would feel crowded between these segments, but its sleek styling gives it an edge in the lineup.
The Velar's fastback profile is shared with the similarly eye-catching Range Rover Evoque, and the design translates well to the slightly longer Velar. In addition to providing more cabin and cargo room than its smaller sibling, the Velar offers a wider range of engine choices and luxury features. It doesn't have a third-row seat like the larger Discovery or the off-road prowess of the Range Rover Sport, but the Velar delivers strong on-road performance.
Overall, we like the Velar and its expressive styling. It certainly stands out in a field full of amorphous crossovers. But pay attention to the Velar's ride quality, which can be rather stiff, and give the frustrating-to-use infotainment interface a thorough test drive before you commit.
Our verdict7.5 / 10
How does it drive?8.0
It's only when you start to push the Velar on a winding road that it fails to live up to the engine's potential. The steering is quick, but the Velar leans and rolls more than we'd want in a performance SUV, and the brakes don't hold up to repeated high-speed stops. Still, it's hard to fault it too much when it's this much fun to scoot around town.
How comfortable is it?8.0
Our test Velar had the optional air suspension. With it, the ride quality is firm but comfortable. We've tested previous Velars without air suspensions that rode harshly on any pavement that was less than perfect. Getting a Velar with one of its optional 21- or 22-inch wheel options, which have the shorter tire sidewalls, can exacerbate the issue. There's more wind and road noise than we expect in a luxury SUV too.
How’s the interior?7.0
Tech aside, the Velar is an easy SUV to live with. The optional air suspension lowers the Velar's ride height when parked, making it easy to get in and out of. The driving position is excellent, and there's surprisingly good visibility given the Velar's sharp styling. There's plenty of room for both front and rear passengers too.
How’s the tech?6.5
The Velar comes with all the latest driver aids, from adaptive cruise control to surround-view cameras. It works well enough, but some of the systems seem overly sensitive and can give you false warnings.
How’s the storage?8.0
The center console is shallow, but there's a small shelf behind the bottom screen and deep door pockets to hold larger items. If you need more than what the Velar can hold inside, its maximum tow rating (more than 5,000 pounds, depending on the model) trumps nearly everything else in the class.
There's a good amount of room for car seats too. Easy-to-reach car seat anchors are located under plastic panels, and the wide doors should make getting a seat in and out relatively easy.
How economical is it?7.5
Is it a good value?7.0
Wildcard8.0
Which Range Rover Velar does Edmunds recommend?
Land Rover Range Rover Velar models
The 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar is a luxury SUV that slots in between the traditional compact and midsize classes. The base S model is very well-equipped, with features that include a panoramic sunroof, perforated leather upholstery and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto.
The R-Dynamic S primarily adds sporty styling upgrades inside and out. The R-Dynamic HSE includes a more powerful version of the other two trims' optional V6, along with an adaptive air suspension and additional luxury features. The range-topping SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition is powered by a muscular supercharged V8 and includes even more performance and luxury upgrades.
The S and R-Dynamic S models are powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (247 horsepower, 269 lb-ft of torque). A supercharged 3.0-liter V6 (340 hp, 332 lb-ft) is optional on both trims. The R-Dynamic HSE utilizes a more potent version of this motor, developing 380 hp and 332 lb-ft. The SVAutobiography turns up the performance wick with a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 (550 hp, 502 lb-ft). Regardless of engine, every Velar has all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Standard feature highlights for the base Velar S include 19-inch wheels, LED headlights, auto-dimming and heated mirrors, a panoramic sunroof, a blind-spot monitor, perforated leather upholstery, navigation, and an 11-speaker audio system with satellite radio and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto integration.
The R-Dynamic S further adds black-painted exterior trim, faux-suede seating inserts and steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters.
Selecting the R-Dynamic HSE adds the uprated V6, along with 21-inch wheels, an adaptive air suspension, heated and ventilated front seats with additional adjustments and massage, passenger-seat memory settings, additional leather trim and adaptive cruise control.
The SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition blends extreme high performance with high-end luxury features. The centerpiece with this trim is the supercharged V8, which produces nearly 200 hp more than the R-Dynamic HSE's V6. This trim also includes a black-painted roof (a body-colored roof is available), upgraded brakes, sport-tuned air suspension calibration, a heated steering wheel, upgraded leather, four-zone climate control and a faux-suede headliner.
Most of the extra standard features of the higher trim levels are offered as options on the lower trims. The Range Rover Velar is also available with a wide range of optional features packages. Notable packages include Driver Assist (a 360-degree parking camera, adaptive cruise control, lane centering assist, rear cross-traffic alert, and automated parallel and perpendicular parking), Tow (a 360-degree camera, tow hitch receiver with connectors and towing assist software), and Convenience (a hands-free tailgate, two rear USB ports, remote seat-lowering levers, a cargo net, and a wristband fitness tracker that doubles as a key).
Stand-alone options include 22-inch wheels, a 1,600-watt surround-sound system and dual rear-seat entertainment displays.
Consumer reviews
Trending topics in reviews
Trending topics in reviews
- value
- appearance
- driving experience
- infotainment system
- fuel efficiency
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- technology
- warranty
Most helpful consumer reviews
Just bought a velar 2020 380 HSE Dynamic and couldn't be happier. When driving it feels like Im gliding and just gets better with the increase in speed. Im a network engineer and deal with technology. The infotainment is easy to navigate, all you have to do is sit down and get a feel for it. Ai have everything included and believe the price is worth every penny. I also went ahead and I got an extended warranty and extra stuff just in case. Im really good with maintaning my vehicle so I have no worries. I believe that a lot of the issues have been fixed and honeslty, you should never buy the first models. Thats why I waited till next years came out.
Cross shopped a variety of brands and price per feature was very competitive, did not get a better price for this size of SUV form BMW, Mercedes or Audi. Dealer offered me a sizeable discount on a factory order plus 0.9% financing. Overall very satisfied. Wifi module did not work on day one & it was immediately replaced based on the 4 year or 80,000 km warranty. Best looking SUV out there! Only downside is fuel consumption which for the 0-60 in 5 something seconds is expected. Would purchase again.
Features & Specs
|P250 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$58,500
|MPG
|21 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|247 hp @ 5500 rpm
|P250 S 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$56,300
|MPG
|21 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|247 hp @ 5500 rpm
|P340 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A
|MSRP
|$64,400
|MPG
|18 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|340 hp @ 6500 rpm
|P380 R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A
|MSRP
|$75,300
|MPG
|18 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|380 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Range Rover Velar safety features:
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Adjusts the speed of your SUV to keep pace with the vehicle ahead.
- High-Speed Emergency Braking
- Applies the brakes automatically if the Velar senses an imminent front collision.
- Blind-Spot Assist
- Gives a visible notification if it senses a vehicle in any of your blind spots.
Land Rover Range Rover Velar vs. the competition
Land Rover Range Rover Velar vs. Land Rover Range Rover Sport
While the Velar is primarily suited for pavement duty, the Land Rover Range Rover Sport offers genuine off-road ability thanks to its increased ground clearance and full-time four-wheel drive. The Sport also has higher-grade interior materials and a roomier cabin. Unlike the Velar, the Sport offers an optional third-row seat. While the Sport seems like it's the way to go, know that it's much more expensive than the Velar.
Land Rover Range Rover Velar vs. Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Redesigned for 2020, the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque is slightly smaller than the Velar. As such, there's less legroom and cargo volume in the Evoque. But buyers who don't need the additional room afforded by the Velar (or the extra horsepower afforded by its strong V6 and V8 engines) can save quite a bit of money by opting for the Evoque.
Land Rover Range Rover Velar vs. Jaguar F-Pace
The Velar and the Jaguar F-Pace are corporate cousins and share a similar length, wheelbase and cargo volume. Powertrain choices are similar too. The F-Pace's competitive strength is in its sport sedan-like handling. Simply put, it feels more dynamic than competing crossovers. But its interior design and materials are a little low-rent for the price; the Velar is more elegantly trimmed.
FAQ
Is the Land Rover Range Rover Velar a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar:
- Trim lineup restructured, with fewer variants than before
- Additional features on new base Velar S model
- Diesel engine has been discontinued, while a new supercharged V8 appears on the new top trim level
- Part of the first Range Rover Velar generation introduced in 2018
Is the Land Rover Range Rover Velar reliable?
Is the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar?
The least-expensive 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar is the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P250 S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $56,300.
Other versions include:
- P250 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $58,500
- P250 S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $56,300
- P340 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $64,400
- P380 R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $75,300
- P340 S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $62,200
- SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition 4dr SUV AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $90,790
What are the different models of Land Rover Range Rover Velar?
More about the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar Overview
The 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar is offered in the following submodels: Range Rover Velar SUV. Available styles include P250 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), P250 S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), P340 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), P380 R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), P340 S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), and SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition 4dr SUV AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Range Rover Velar 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Range Rover Velar.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Range Rover Velar featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar?
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P250 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P250 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $68,387. The average price paid for a new 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P250 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $6,362 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,362 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $62,025.
The average savings for the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P250 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 9.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 4 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P250 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P250 S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P250 S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $61,412. The average price paid for a new 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P250 S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $6,130 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,130 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $55,282.
The average savings for the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P250 S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 10% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 7 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P250 S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velars are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar for sale near. There are currently 65 new 2020 Range Rover Velars listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $58,450 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $7,601 on a used or CPO 2020 Range Rover Velar available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velars you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Land Rover Range Rover Velar for sale - 2 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $19,936.
Find a new Land Rover for sale - 5 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $18,410.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Land Rover lease specials
