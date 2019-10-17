2020 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Review
- Pros
- Cons
- What's new
- Offers a generous list of standard features
- Can travel up to 22 miles solely on electric battery charge
- Sophisticated all-wheel drive offers stability on slippery surfaces
In some key ways, the 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV should appeal to car shoppers. For one, you get a lot of standard features that include DC fast charging and a generous list of advanced safety tech. There's also about 22 miles of electric-only propulsion, which could make your gas station visits far less frequent. And the Outlander has more off-road capabilities than you might expect.
Our verdict
On the one hand, the Outlander PHEV benefits from 22 miles of electric-only range, strong off-road capabilities and comfortable front seats. On the other hand, it's handicapped by a poor driving experience, disappointing build quality, and a loud and buzzy gas engine. Also, some tech features are either nonexistent or frustrating to use. We expect more from the new Outlander PHEV, and so should you.
How does the Outlander PHEV drive?
When it comes to drivability and performance, the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV has two bright spots. It is the most capable off-roader in the class, and the transitions between electric and internal combustion propulsion are smooth.
Unfortunately, the drawbacks outweigh the benefits. It takes 9.8 seconds to reach 60 mph, which is slow for any vehicle, and the gasoline engine sounds harsh and strained when activated. On-road steering is vague and requires constant corrections. And handling does little to instill confidence since the SUV is plagued by excessive body roll and sensitivity to midcorner bumps.
How comfortable is the Outlander PHEV?
We give the Outlander points for the comfortable front seats and the many customization options for the climate control, but those bright spots are dimmed by a few drawbacks. The ride quality is compromised by the suspension's inability to smooth over sharp impacts and noticeable bounces over undulations. At least when the vehicle is in electric mode at low speeds, the cabin remains quiet. That all ends when the gas engine kicks in, emitting a harsh and intrusive buzz.
How’s the interior?
The Outlander PHEV is pleasantly roomy for four passengers, but squeezing a fifth in the back seat will be tight. It also offers good outward visibility, and it's easy to enter and exit thanks to tall door openings and doors that aren't very long. Unfortunately, the cabin feels cheaply built, the controls can be hard to locate, and taller drivers will find the driving position awkward.
How’s the tech?
Technophiles and early adopters may want to steer clear of the Outlander since its best tech attributes are limited to Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and a pair of high-output household power outlets. There is no map-based navigation. Instead, you get some rather useless GPS coordinates, which means you'll likely be receiving directions from your phone.
The native voice recognition system is deeply frustrating because it frequently misunderstands commands. And the adaptive cruise control can react violently when the traffic speed changes suddenly.
How’s the storage?
On paper, the Outlander's 30.4-cubic-foot cargo space is generous, but in practice, it's not nearly as usable as that figure suggests. The cargo floor is narrow due to the sizable intrusions from the rear wheelwells. But the rear seats do fold flat, offering up to 66.6 cubic feet of space, which is a decent amount for this type of SUV. The liftover height is low to ease the loading of bulky objects.
The door pockets, bins and glovebox are all large, but there aren't many of the handy little cubbies that we've come to expect for phones or other small items. The car-seat anchor points are placed at an unusually steep angle, making them harder to access, but the high rear seat means less bending over to situate kids.
How economical is the Outlander PHEV?
The EPA says you can go about 22 miles on all-electric power, which is an average distance for a plug-in hybrid. Once the electrons run out, however, the Outlander PHEV is rated to get just 25 mpg in combined driving. That's worse than most other non-hybrid small SUVs. We got 29 mpg in our limited testing; it's better but still not great.
Is the Outlander PHEV a good value?
A solid warranty and the ease of DC fast charging are fine touches, but this Mitsubishi is a $40,000-plus vehicle that feels cheaply built. We noticed some surprising lapses in quality, such as rattles and creaks from the cabin and rippling in the formed metal along the edges of the doors.
There's a lot of hard plastic and vinyl around the cabin, adding to the chintzy, lightweight feeling of the Outlander. Even when taking into account the premium inherent to buying a PHEV, it's expensive. At least there's enough charge to cover an average commute, even in traffic.
Wildcard
We like the concept of the Outlander PHEV. But if you're not keeping it charged all the time, you're not reaping many benefits. And in that case, you're better off with a standard SUV. The dreary driving experience and low-buck interior sap whatever's left of the cool factor associated with driving a green-oriented vehicle.
Which Outlander PHEV does Edmunds recommend?
Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV models
The 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is a five-passenger plug-in hybrid SUV offered in two trim levels: SEL and GT. Both are powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (117 horsepower) joined by two 60-kilowatt electric motors at each axle. The combination gives the Outlander PHEV all-wheel drive, and the total system output is rated at 190 hp. Electrical power is stored in a 12-kWh lithium-ion battery pack.
If you cannot regularly plug in this car, your mpg will be middling to poor. If your regularly commute/daily drive greatly exceeds the PHEV's electrical range (about 24 miles) you will also see lower mpg savings. However, if you are like me, and drive on average 30-40 miles per day. Can plug in my car every night. Want the option to be able to use gasoline on road trips and not have to worry about charging, then this car can be a great car for you. After owning it for about 6 months, I'm averaging 70mpg. Combined with the additional electric costs, I'm still spending less than half compared to my previous 25mpg car. On road trips as long as know when to charge the battery (using the gas engine) I'm getting 30-40mpg still. I think the 25mpg rating that the EPA gives this car is assuming you start with an empty battery and never switch to electric mode, because I almost never get mpg that low The state and federal tax credits made this car far more affordable than the other PHEV currently available which are more luxury brands. I don't know why this car is getting such low or mixed reviews. I'm pretty happy with it.
I have had a 2020 GT for about 6 months now. It has enough range for my daily drive and when I want to hit the road no problem.
it's fine. This is my 3rd (PH)EV. I previously had the Fiat 500e and Chevy Bolt. I was looking for an EV SUV around $40k-$50k with 300+ range. Unfortunately, these don't exist yet. However, it looks as if we'll be getting some EV SUV's & trucks in the next few years so I opted for a 2 year lease on a Mitsubishi Outlander GT PHEV. I've only had the car for a few days, but decent size, slightly elevated ride height for better visibility, and numerous safety features (land departure, blind spot, etc). After 1 round trip commute on the 405 fwy, the battery was just about depleted. However, I have a level 2 charger in my garage and at work. Also, once my carpool lane purple sticker arrives, I'll be driving a little faster and letting the battery charge. For what it is, it's fine. I also have a 4runner TRD Pro so the Outlander will just be a daily driver so again, it's fine.
I am choosing to rate the vehicle a 2 star for the following reasons: - Only Mitsubishi dealers can service the vehicle, and there are very limited numbers of dealers in Central and Northern Canada. -The gas engine does not properly run at -30° Celcius -The battery and circuits freeze at -20° Celcius and below. This does not allow the vehicle to start properly if at all (stayed plugged in for one week straight and still would not start) - The catalytic converter already requires a full replacement (granted it will be completed at no cost to me under warranty) despite only having 1,750 km of mostly highway driving. -The plastic charge port covers are extremely brittle and snapped on the first use ($685 for just the part as it only comes in a package, and is not covered under warranty) -Fuel economy is generally good, around 7 L/100 km -Technology in the GT model is fantastic, only complaint being not having wireless charging. -Adaptavie cruise control is fantastic, and cuts out when the systems senses loss of traction (in my case a very deep puddle of water on the passenger side)
Features & Specs
|SEL 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD
|MSRP
|$36,295
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|N/A
|GT 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD
|MSRP
|$41,695
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|N/A
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Outlander PHEV safety features:
- Blind-Spot Monitoring
- Prevents a potential lane change collision by alerting the driver when a car is hidden in a blind spot or is approaching from behind.
- 360-Degree Camera
- Creates a simulated bird's-eye view of the car for tight parking situations, allowing the driver to see the vehicle from all angles.
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Helps mitigate an accident by monitoring ahead, warning the driver of an impending collision and applying the brakes in certain scenarios.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|13.7%
Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV vs. the competition
Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV vs. Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
For about $7,000 less than the starting price of the Outlander PHEV, you can get the recently redesigned Toyota RAV4 Hybrid. On the outside, the RAV4 is smaller, but it uses its space better, providing a more accommodating interior and cargo space. Sure, you can take advantage of the Outlander's 22 miles of EV range, but once that runs out, the gas engine returns a paltry 25 mpg compared to the RAV4's impressive 40 mpg.
Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV vs. Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid
The Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid will also save you quite a bit of money compared to the Outlander PHEV. The Niro is about 13 inches shorter from nose to tail, which means you'll be giving up some passenger and cargo space, but you'll reap the rewards at the pump. The EPA estimates the Kia, which has 26 miles of EV range, will return 46 mpg in combined driving.
Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV vs. Hyundai Kona Electric
As expensive as the Outlander PHEV is, you may be better off going full electric — with the Hyundai Kona Electric, that is. With 258 miles of range, quick acceleration and sporty handling, there's a lot to like, which is why the Kona nabbed one of the Edmunds Editors' Choice awards for its class. The biggest drawback is availability since it's not offered in all states yet.
FAQ
Is the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV:
- Most advanced safety features are now standard on the base model
- GT Premium interior package debuts
- Larger infotainment screen
- Part of the third Outlander generation introduced for 2014
Is the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV reliable?
Is the 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV?
The least-expensive 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is the 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $36,295.
Other versions include:
- SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD) which starts at $36,295
- GT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD) which starts at $41,695
What are the different models of Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV?
