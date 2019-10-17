  1. Home
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV GT 4dr SUV Exterior Shown
6.5/10 Expert Rating
Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV GT 4dr SUV Exterior
Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV GT 4dr SUV Exterior
Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV GT 4dr SUV Exterior Shown
Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV GT 4dr SUV Exterior Shown
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
MSRP Range: $36,295 - $41,695

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Pros
  • Cons
  • What's new
  • Offers a generous list of standard features
  • Can travel up to 22 miles solely on electric battery charge
  • Sophisticated all-wheel drive offers stability on slippery surfaces

In some key ways, the 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV should appeal to car shoppers. For one, you get a lot of standard features that include DC fast charging and a generous list of advanced safety tech. There's also about 22 miles of electric-only propulsion, which could make your gas station visits far less frequent. And the Outlander has more off-road capabilities than you might expect.

Unfortunately, that pretty much covers the nice things we can say about it. The Outlander PHEV is dreadfully slow to accelerate, and the gasoline engine sounds horrible when it's called upon. From the inside, the ride quality is unsettling and busy, and there's a noticeable amount of road and wind noise on the highway. Unlike the standard Outlander, this PHEV model loses the third row of seats to the battery pack. Even though there are a lot of features, they're not particularly easy to use, and overall build quality leaves much to be desired.

For these reasons, we suggest checking out the competition before committing to the 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV. Those rivals tend to have far more positives than negatives.

EdmundsEdmunds' Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best

Our verdict

6.5 / 10
On the one hand, the Outlander PHEV benefits from 22 miles of electric-only range, strong off-road capabilities and comfortable front seats. On the other hand, it's handicapped by a poor driving experience, disappointing build quality, and a loud and buzzy gas engine. Also, some tech features are either nonexistent or frustrating to use. We expect more from the new Outlander PHEV, and so should you.

How does the Outlander PHEV drive?

6.5
When it comes to drivability and performance, the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV has two bright spots. It is the most capable off-roader in the class, and the transitions between electric and internal combustion propulsion are smooth.

Unfortunately, the drawbacks outweigh the benefits. It takes 9.8 seconds to reach 60 mph, which is slow for any vehicle, and the gasoline engine sounds harsh and strained when activated. On-road steering is vague and requires constant corrections. And handling does little to instill confidence since the SUV is plagued by excessive body roll and sensitivity to midcorner bumps.

How comfortable is the Outlander PHEV?

7.0
We give the Outlander points for the comfortable front seats and the many customization options for the climate control, but those bright spots are dimmed by a few drawbacks. The ride quality is compromised by the suspension's inability to smooth over sharp impacts and noticeable bounces over undulations. At least when the vehicle is in electric mode at low speeds, the cabin remains quiet. That all ends when the gas engine kicks in, emitting a harsh and intrusive buzz.

How’s the interior?

7.0
The Outlander PHEV is pleasantly roomy for four passengers, but squeezing a fifth in the back seat will be tight. It also offers good outward visibility, and it's easy to enter and exit thanks to tall door openings and doors that aren't very long. Unfortunately, the cabin feels cheaply built, the controls can be hard to locate, and taller drivers will find the driving position awkward.

How’s the tech?

6.5
Technophiles and early adopters may want to steer clear of the Outlander since its best tech attributes are limited to Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and a pair of high-output household power outlets. There is no map-based navigation. Instead, you get some rather useless GPS coordinates, which means you'll likely be receiving directions from your phone.

The native voice recognition system is deeply frustrating because it frequently misunderstands commands. And the adaptive cruise control can react violently when the traffic speed changes suddenly.

How’s the storage?

7.0
On paper, the Outlander's 30.4-cubic-foot cargo space is generous, but in practice, it's not nearly as usable as that figure suggests. The cargo floor is narrow due to the sizable intrusions from the rear wheelwells. But the rear seats do fold flat, offering up to 66.6 cubic feet of space, which is a decent amount for this type of SUV. The liftover height is low to ease the loading of bulky objects.

The door pockets, bins and glovebox are all large, but there aren't many of the handy little cubbies that we've come to expect for phones or other small items. The car-seat anchor points are placed at an unusually steep angle, making them harder to access, but the high rear seat means less bending over to situate kids.

How economical is the Outlander PHEV?

7.0
The EPA says you can go about 22 miles on all-electric power, which is an average distance for a plug-in hybrid. Once the electrons run out, however, the Outlander PHEV is rated to get just 25 mpg in combined driving. That's worse than most other non-hybrid small SUVs. We got 29 mpg in our limited testing; it's better but still not great.

Is the Outlander PHEV a good value?

6.5
A solid warranty and the ease of DC fast charging are fine touches, but this Mitsubishi is a $40,000-plus vehicle that feels cheaply built. We noticed some surprising lapses in quality, such as rattles and creaks from the cabin and rippling in the formed metal along the edges of the doors.

There's a lot of hard plastic and vinyl around the cabin, adding to the chintzy, lightweight feeling of the Outlander. Even when taking into account the premium inherent to buying a PHEV, it's expensive. At least there's enough charge to cover an average commute, even in traffic.

Wildcard

5.0
We like the concept of the Outlander PHEV. But if you're not keeping it charged all the time, you're not reaping many benefits. And in that case, you're better off with a standard SUV. The dreary driving experience and low-buck interior sap whatever's left of the cool factor associated with driving a green-oriented vehicle.

Which Outlander PHEV does Edmunds recommend?

Now that you can get almost all available advanced safety features in the base model as standard equipment, we suggest checking out the Outlander PHEV in SEL trim. With this change, it's more difficult to justify the GT trim's price premium.

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV models

The 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is a five-passenger plug-in hybrid SUV offered in two trim levels: SEL and GT. Both are powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (117 horsepower) joined by two 60-kilowatt electric motors at each axle. The combination gives the Outlander PHEV all-wheel drive, and the total system output is rated at 190 hp. Electrical power is stored in a 12-kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

Standard features include 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglights, heated side mirrors, automatic wipers, a power liftgate, keyless entry, push-button start, leather upholstery, power-adjustable heated front seats, 60/40-split folding and reclining rear seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, voice controls, Bluetooth, a six-speaker sound system, an 8-inch touchscreen display, three USB ports, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. Driver safety aids include forward collision alert with pedestrian detection, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and automatic high beams.

Stepping up to the GT adds LED headlights, a sunroof, a heated steering wheel, a multiview camera, dual AC power outlets (replacing the rear USB ports), adaptive cruise control, and an upgraded sound system. To that, the new GT Premium Interior package can be added and includes premium leather upholstery and a few black interior treatments.

There are a handful of optional accessories available including mud guards, chrome side mirror covers, rear parking assist sensors, cargo nets, and a Towing package with a tow hitch and a trailer-prepped wiring harness.

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV pricing

2020 Outlander PHEV
SEL and GT

msrp 

$36,295⁵
starting price
Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV.

5 star reviews: 33%
4 star reviews: 16%
3 star reviews: 16%
2 star reviews: 16%
1 star reviews: 19%
Average user rating: 3.3 stars based on 6 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Great plug-in hybrid for a very specific driver
hk,
GT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD)

If you cannot regularly plug in this car, your mpg will be middling to poor. If your regularly commute/daily drive greatly exceeds the PHEV's electrical range (about 24 miles) you will also see lower mpg savings. However, if you are like me, and drive on average 30-40 miles per day. Can plug in my car every night. Want the option to be able to use gasoline on road trips and not have to worry about charging, then this car can be a great car for you. After owning it for about 6 months, I'm averaging 70mpg. Combined with the additional electric costs, I'm still spending less than half compared to my previous 25mpg car. On road trips as long as know when to charge the battery (using the gas engine) I'm getting 30-40mpg still. I think the 25mpg rating that the EPA gives this car is assuming you start with an empty battery and never switch to electric mode, because I almost never get mpg that low The state and federal tax credits made this car far more affordable than the other PHEV currently available which are more luxury brands. I don't know why this car is getting such low or mixed reviews. I'm pretty happy with it.

5 out of 5 stars, I like the 2020 GT
andy,
GT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD)

I have had a 2020 GT for about 6 months now. It has enough range for my daily drive and when I want to hit the road no problem.

4 out of 5 stars, There aren't many like it, for what it is...
JM,
GT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD)

it's fine. This is my 3rd (PH)EV. I previously had the Fiat 500e and Chevy Bolt. I was looking for an EV SUV around $40k-$50k with 300+ range. Unfortunately, these don't exist yet. However, it looks as if we'll be getting some EV SUV's & trucks in the next few years so I opted for a 2 year lease on a Mitsubishi Outlander GT PHEV. I've only had the car for a few days, but decent size, slightly elevated ride height for better visibility, and numerous safety features (land departure, blind spot, etc). After 1 round trip commute on the 405 fwy, the battery was just about depleted. However, I have a level 2 charger in my garage and at work. Also, once my carpool lane purple sticker arrives, I'll be driving a little faster and letting the battery charge. For what it is, it's fine. I also have a 4runner TRD Pro so the Outlander will just be a daily driver so again, it's fine.

2 out of 5 stars, Not built for Canadian Winters
David,
GT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD)

I am choosing to rate the vehicle a 2 star for the following reasons: - Only Mitsubishi dealers can service the vehicle, and there are very limited numbers of dealers in Central and Northern Canada. -The gas engine does not properly run at -30° Celcius -The battery and circuits freeze at -20° Celcius and below. This does not allow the vehicle to start properly if at all (stayed plugged in for one week straight and still would not start) - The catalytic converter already requires a full replacement (granted it will be completed at no cost to me under warranty) despite only having 1,750 km of mostly highway driving. -The plastic charge port covers are extremely brittle and snapped on the first use ($685 for just the part as it only comes in a package, and is not covered under warranty) -Fuel economy is generally good, around 7 L/100 km -Technology in the GT model is fantastic, only complaint being not having wireless charging. -Adaptavie cruise control is fantastic, and cuts out when the systems senses loss of traction (in my case a very deep puddle of water on the passenger side)

See all 6 reviews

Used Years for Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
2018

Features & Specs

SEL 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
SEL 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD
MSRP$36,295
MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission1-speed direct drive
HorsepowerN/A
GT 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
GT 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD
MSRP$41,695
MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission1-speed direct drive
HorsepowerN/A
See all 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV features & specs
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
MSRP$36,295 - $41,695
Features
Safety

Our experts’ favorite Outlander PHEV safety features:

Blind-Spot Monitoring
Prevents a potential lane change collision by alerting the driver when a car is hidden in a blind spot or is approaching from behind.
360-Degree Camera
Creates a simulated bird's-eye view of the car for tight parking situations, allowing the driver to see the vehicle from all angles.
Forward Collision Mitigation
Helps mitigate an accident by monitoring ahead, warning the driver of an impending collision and applying the brakes in certain scenarios.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver4 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover13.7%

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV vs. the competition

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV vs. Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

For about $7,000 less than the starting price of the Outlander PHEV, you can get the recently redesigned Toyota RAV4 Hybrid. On the outside, the RAV4 is smaller, but it uses its space better, providing a more accommodating interior and cargo space. Sure, you can take advantage of the Outlander's 22 miles of EV range, but once that runs out, the gas engine returns a paltry 25 mpg compared to the RAV4's impressive 40 mpg.

Compare Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV & Toyota RAV4 Hybrid features

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV vs. Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid

The Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid will also save you quite a bit of money compared to the Outlander PHEV. The Niro is about 13 inches shorter from nose to tail, which means you'll be giving up some passenger and cargo space, but you'll reap the rewards at the pump. The EPA estimates the Kia, which has 26 miles of EV range, will return 46 mpg in combined driving.

Compare Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV & Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid features

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV vs. Hyundai Kona Electric

As expensive as the Outlander PHEV is, you may be better off going full electric — with the Hyundai Kona Electric, that is. With 258 miles of range, quick acceleration and sporty handling, there's a lot to like, which is why the Kona nabbed one of the Edmunds Editors' Choice awards for its class. The biggest drawback is availability since it's not offered in all states yet.

Compare Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV & Hyundai Kona Electric features
FAQ

Is the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 Outlander PHEV both on the road and at the track, giving it a 6.5 out of 10. You probably care about Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Outlander PHEV gets an EPA-estimated 25 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Outlander PHEV has 30.4 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV. Learn more

What's new in the 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV:

  • Most advanced safety features are now standard on the base model
  • GT Premium interior package debuts
  • Larger infotainment screen
  • Part of the third Outlander generation introduced for 2014
Learn more

Is the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV reliable?

To determine whether the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Outlander PHEV. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Outlander PHEV's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 Outlander PHEV and gave it a 6.5 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 Outlander PHEV is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV?

The least-expensive 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is the 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $36,295.

Other versions include:

  • SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD) which starts at $36,295
  • GT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD) which starts at $41,695
Learn more

What are the different models of Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV?

If you're interested in the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, the next question is, which Outlander PHEV model is right for you? Outlander PHEV variants include SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD), and GT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD). For a full list of Outlander PHEV models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Overview

The 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is offered in the following submodels: Outlander PHEV SUV. Available styles include SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD), and GT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD).

What do people think of the 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Outlander PHEV 3.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Outlander PHEV.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Outlander PHEV featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Why trust Edmunds?

