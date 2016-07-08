Used 2013 GMC Yukon XL for Sale Near Me

2,376 listings
Yukon XL Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,376 listings
  • 2013 GMC Yukon XL Denali in White
    used

    2013 GMC Yukon XL Denali

    175,316 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $13,695

    $4,448 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 GMC Yukon XL Denali in Black
    used

    2013 GMC Yukon XL Denali

    178,833 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $14,995

    $4,133 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 GMC Yukon XL Denali in Dark Brown
    used

    2013 GMC Yukon XL Denali

    129,083 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $19,987

    $9,550 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 in Dark Brown
    used

    2013 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500

    128,343 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2013 GMC Yukon XL Denali in White
    used

    2013 GMC Yukon XL Denali

    152,528 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $16,874

    $3,767 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 GMC Yukon XL Denali in White
    used

    2013 GMC Yukon XL Denali

    126,238 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $17,988

    Details
  • 2013 GMC Yukon XL Denali in White
    used

    2013 GMC Yukon XL Denali

    122,467 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $18,993

    $1,196 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 in Silver
    used

    2013 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500

    182,793 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $10,490

    Details
  • 2013 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 in White
    used

    2013 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500

    128,822 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $14,812

    Details
  • 2013 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 in Black
    used

    2013 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500

    116,550 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Taxi
    Good Deal

    $18,950

    $379 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 in Silver
    used

    2013 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500

    142,383 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $14,999

    $1,302 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 GMC Yukon XL Denali in Dark Red
    used

    2013 GMC Yukon XL Denali

    45,438 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $25,500

    $1,318 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 in Black
    used

    2013 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500

    141,174 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $14,498

    Details
  • 2013 GMC Yukon XL Denali in White
    used

    2013 GMC Yukon XL Denali

    159,598 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $16,250

    $968 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 GMC Yukon XL Denali in Black
    used

    2013 GMC Yukon XL Denali

    143,509 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $17,000

    $974 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 GMC Yukon XL Denali in Black
    used

    2013 GMC Yukon XL Denali

    28,755 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer

    $35,997

    Details
  • 2013 GMC Yukon XL Denali in Black
    used

    2013 GMC Yukon XL Denali

    163,099 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $13,995

    $970 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 GMC Yukon XL Denali in Black
    used

    2013 GMC Yukon XL Denali

    123,716 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $20,500

    $237 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,376 listings
Consumer Reviews for the GMC Yukon XL

Overall Consumer Rating
4.85 Reviews
  • 5
    (80%)
  • 4
    (20%)
3 Years in a Yukon and I loved it!
Chris C,08/07/2016
Denali 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
My mom leased a 2013 Yukon XL Denali with 4wd in either August or July of 2013 as a replacement for our 2004 Chevrolet Suburban that me and my two brothers grew up in. The Yukon was comfy and had plenty of space for the six people in my family and a dog. The heated seats were great for bitterly cold New England winters, and the 4wd was great in the rain and snow. The car was very reliable, and aside from scheduled matinence, the car only had two instances of emergency repairs when just the brakes needed to be re-calibrated, and the dealership was very helpful and fixed the problem easily. Materials wise, the dashboard, I thought, felt a bit cheap as it was made entirely of hard plastics, but the plastics all looked nice and held together nicely and never chipped or cracked. All of the places where you would rest your arms and hands were nicely padded (aside from the third row) and all of the seats were very comfortable, although I thought the driver and passenger seats could have used a bit more side bolstering but were comfortable none the less. The car was very safe as well, with a backup camera with good quality, very responsive parking sensors, good blind spot monitoring, and just giving the size of that car would make it safe if you were to get in a crash in one. The car ride and handled well, the steering could be defined as a bit numb, but it must be for a car of its size. The car accelerated stupendously for its size and braking was fine. Two complaints I have for the car's performance are that I thought that the headlights were not too bright, though I am comparing them to halogen projector beam lights, but they do suffice nicely, and that the accelerator could be a bit touchy and could take some time to get used to, but once you did it was nothing. All of the electronics worked splendidly, the touch screen was very responsive and Bluetooth worked fine, that navigation system could be annoying to work with when in crowded city streets, but it usually worked fine. This was the first car that I drove when I got my permit and the more time I spent driving it, the more I came to like it! It was a solidly built American body on frame SUV and it made me feel very safe when in it, and I loved going fast down the highway in it. However the Yukon's lease ran up this August and instead of buying it, my mom leased a 2016 Toyota Sequoia and it is a good car, but there are still things I liked better about the Yukon that the Sequoia. The Yukon proved that it was a good, reliable, and useful car that will suit any large family and all of their needs.
Report abuse
