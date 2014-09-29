Used 2011 GMC Yukon XL for Sale Near Me

Rogers Dabbs Chevrolet - Brandon / Mississippi

*Equipment*Carry lots of cargo while your passengers are comfortable. Anti-lock brakes are standard on the GMC Yukon XL. Light weight alloy wheels on this unit are the perfect compliment to a stylish body. The vehicle has an automatic transmission. Engulf yourself with the crystal clear sound of a BOSE sound system in this GMC Yukon XL. Protect this unit from unwanted accidents with a cutting edge backup camera system. This vehicle is protected with a UV resistant earth toned brown color. Easily set your speed in this vehicle with a state of the art cruise control system. Increase or decrease velocity with the touch of a button. Electronic Stability Control is one of many advanced safety features on the vehicle. It has a 5.3 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Know you and your passengers are protected with the front and rear side curtain airbags in the GMC Yukon XL. It has fog lights for all weather conditions. This unit has front air bags that will protect you and your passenger in the event of an accident. Stay safe with additional front side curtain airbags. This vehicle can run on either gasoline or E85 fuel. Bluetooth technology is built into the vehicle, keeping your hands on the steering wheel and your focus on the road. Heated seats for those cold winter days are included in this GMC Yukon XL. With the keyless entry system on this model you can pop the trunk without dropping your bags from the store. The GMC Yukon XL looks sharp with a moon roof. The installed navigation system will keep you on the right path. An off-road package is installed on this model so you are ready for your four-wheeling best. Keep safely connected while in the vehicle with OnStar. You may enjoy services like Automatic Crash Response, Navigation, Roadside Assistance and Hands-Free Calling. A front power adjustable seat increases driver comfort. Enjoy your music even more with the premium sound system in this model. The rear bucket seats in this GMC Yukon XL will give your passengers a comfortable and spacious ride. The state of the art park assist system will guide you easily into any spot. This model is rear wheel drive. Expand the cargo capabilities of this 2011 GMC Yukon XL 1500 by using the installed roof rack. The GMC Yukon XL comes with running boards already installed. This 2011 GMC Yukon XL 1500 has satellite radio capabilities. The tilt steering wheel in this unit allows you to adjust the driving experience to fit you. You will have no problem towing your boat or trailer to your next outing with this 2011 GMC Yukon XL 1500. The traction control system on this 2011 GMC Yukon XL 1500 instantly senses tire slippage and executes minute power adjustments to maintain traction at all speeds. A trailer braking system is already installed on this model. This 2011 GMC Yukon XL 1500 is accessorized with a top of the line video system. This vehicle is equipped with the latest generation of XM/Sirius Radio.*Packages*SUN; ENTERTAINMENT AND DESTINATIONS PACKAGE: includes additional 9 months of XM Radio and XM NavTraffic service; (CF5) power sunroof; (DD8) inside rearview auto-dimming mirror; (UUK) audio system with rear seat entertainment and navigation and (U42) rear seat DVD entertainment system SLT-2 EQUIPMENT PACKAGE: includes (AN3) front bucket seats with leather-appointed seating; (KA6) heated second row seats; (ARS) second row power seat release; (E61) rear power-operated liftgate and (DL3) outside heated power-adjustable; power-folding mirrors and memory feature TRAILERING PACKAGE; HEAVY-DUTY: includes (KNP).

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GKS1KE09BR157054

Stock: 200565A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-24-2020