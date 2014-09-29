Used 2011 GMC Yukon XL for Sale Near Me

2,376 listings
Yukon XL Reviews & Specs
  • 2011 GMC Yukon XL Denali in White
    used

    2011 GMC Yukon XL Denali

    123,492 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $15,500

    $2,586 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 in Dark Brown
    used

    2011 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500

    150,564 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $15,700

    $708 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 GMC Yukon XL Denali in White
    used

    2011 GMC Yukon XL Denali

    112,443 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $17,300

    $2,096 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 GMC Yukon XL Denali in White
    used

    2011 GMC Yukon XL Denali

    184,386 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $11,410

    $2,427 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 in Light Brown
    used

    2011 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500

    139,483 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $14,995

    $1,111 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 GMC Yukon XL Denali in White
    used

    2011 GMC Yukon XL Denali

    125,868 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $16,971

    $546 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 in White
    used

    2011 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500

    179,048 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $13,100

    Details
  • 2011 GMC Yukon XL Denali in Black
    used

    2011 GMC Yukon XL Denali

    156,900 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $14,990

    $910 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 GMC Yukon XL Denali in White
    used

    2011 GMC Yukon XL Denali

    114,056 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $17,995

    Details
  • 2011 GMC Yukon XL Denali in Black
    used

    2011 GMC Yukon XL Denali

    180,165 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $13,850

    Details
  • 2011 GMC Yukon XL Denali in Dark Brown
    used

    2011 GMC Yukon XL Denali

    129,305 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $16,989

    Details
  • 2011 GMC Yukon XL Denali in Black
    used

    2011 GMC Yukon XL Denali

    131,700 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $16,995

    $371 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 in White
    used

    2011 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500

    171,446 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $13,990

    Details
  • 2011 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 in White
    used

    2011 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500

    119,221 miles

    $14,998

    Details
  • 2011 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 in Gray
    used

    2011 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500

    179,050 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2011 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 in White
    used

    2011 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500

    120,899 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $17,991

    $663 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 GMC Yukon XL Denali in Black
    used

    2011 GMC Yukon XL Denali

    143,510 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $15,488

    $419 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 GMC Yukon XL Denali in Black
    used

    2011 GMC Yukon XL Denali

    124,208 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $17,226

    $560 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the GMC Yukon XL

See all 5 reviews
Great for a Big SUV, Still Prefer a Minivan
undy6,09/29/2014
I buy new cars fairly often (every 1-2 yrs) and I've been flipping back and forth between SUV's and Minivans for about 7 yrs now. It's because I can't get all the features I love in one or the other. As far as this SUV goes it's my usual love/hate relationship. I've had this vehicle for about 4 months now and highly doubt I'll keep it past 6 - 9 months bc I just hate big SUV's. If you're a big SUV or truck person I think it's probably fantastic. I prefer more of a mid-size SUV or Minivan height myself. Yes, minivans are super goober and I swore I wouldn't be caught dead driving one ever. Four kids later and the practicality of minivans just turns me on!
