Used 2011 GMC Yukon XL for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 123,492 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$15,500$2,586 Below Market
Cartiva Of Minot - Minot / North Dakota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Yukon XL Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2MEF4BR349981
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 150,564 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$15,700$708 Below Market
Rogers Dabbs Chevrolet - Brandon / Mississippi
*Summary*Welcome to Rogers Dabbs Chevrolet. At Rogers Dabbs Chevrolet we understand that delivering top quality service is the only way to earn business. We promise to make your next car buying experience efficient and relaxed. Rogers Dabbs Chevrolet's mission is to ensure all our customers have a positive auto buying experience and are completely satisfied with their new vehicle.*Equipment*Carry lots of cargo while your passengers are comfortable. Anti-lock brakes are standard on the GMC Yukon XL. Light weight alloy wheels on this unit are the perfect compliment to a stylish body. The vehicle has an automatic transmission. Engulf yourself with the crystal clear sound of a BOSE sound system in this GMC Yukon XL. Protect this unit from unwanted accidents with a cutting edge backup camera system. This vehicle is protected with a UV resistant earth toned brown color. Easily set your speed in this vehicle with a state of the art cruise control system. Increase or decrease velocity with the touch of a button. Electronic Stability Control is one of many advanced safety features on the vehicle. It has a 5.3 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Know you and your passengers are protected with the front and rear side curtain airbags in the GMC Yukon XL. It has fog lights for all weather conditions. This unit has front air bags that will protect you and your passenger in the event of an accident. Stay safe with additional front side curtain airbags. This vehicle can run on either gasoline or E85 fuel. Bluetooth technology is built into the vehicle, keeping your hands on the steering wheel and your focus on the road. Heated seats for those cold winter days are included in this GMC Yukon XL. With the keyless entry system on this model you can pop the trunk without dropping your bags from the store. The GMC Yukon XL looks sharp with a moon roof. The installed navigation system will keep you on the right path. An off-road package is installed on this model so you are ready for your four-wheeling best. Keep safely connected while in the vehicle with OnStar. You may enjoy services like Automatic Crash Response, Navigation, Roadside Assistance and Hands-Free Calling. A front power adjustable seat increases driver comfort. Enjoy your music even more with the premium sound system in this model. The rear bucket seats in this GMC Yukon XL will give your passengers a comfortable and spacious ride. The state of the art park assist system will guide you easily into any spot. This model is rear wheel drive. Expand the cargo capabilities of this 2011 GMC Yukon XL 1500 by using the installed roof rack. The GMC Yukon XL comes with running boards already installed. This 2011 GMC Yukon XL 1500 has satellite radio capabilities. The tilt steering wheel in this unit allows you to adjust the driving experience to fit you. You will have no problem towing your boat or trailer to your next outing with this 2011 GMC Yukon XL 1500. The traction control system on this 2011 GMC Yukon XL 1500 instantly senses tire slippage and executes minute power adjustments to maintain traction at all speeds. A trailer braking system is already installed on this model. This 2011 GMC Yukon XL 1500 is accessorized with a top of the line video system. This vehicle is equipped with the latest generation of XM/Sirius Radio.*Packages*SUN; ENTERTAINMENT AND DESTINATIONS PACKAGE: includes additional 9 months of XM Radio and XM NavTraffic service; (CF5) power sunroof; (DD8) inside rearview auto-dimming mirror; (UUK) audio system with rear seat entertainment and navigation and (U42) rear seat DVD entertainment system SLT-2 EQUIPMENT PACKAGE: includes (AN3) front bucket seats with leather-appointed seating; (KA6) heated second row seats; (ARS) second row power seat release; (E61) rear power-operated liftgate and (DL3) outside heated power-adjustable; power-folding mirrors and memory feature TRAILERING PACKAGE; HEAVY-DUTY: includes (KNP).
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS1KE09BR157054
Stock: 200565A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 112,443 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$17,300$2,096 Below Market
Elkins Fordland - Elkins / West Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Yukon XL Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2MEF5BR317640
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 184,386 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$11,410$2,427 Below Market
Miller Auto Plaza - Saint Cloud / Minnesota
Vortec 6.2L V8 SFI VVT AWD Our 5 Star Promise *Non-Commissioned Sales People *Real-Time Pricing = Better Pricing *We got Your Back Warranty *Largest Indoor Showroom in the Midwest *Largest Selection of Vehicles in Central MN.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Yukon XL Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2MEF8BR137472
Stock: 4200A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 139,483 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$14,995$1,111 Below Market
Lock 20 Auto - Newcomerstown / Ohio
Our 2011 GMC Yukon XL SLT 4X4 is a maximum-size SUV for maximum-size projects. This machine boasts a 5.3 Liter V8 that offers 320hp while coupled with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. This Four Wheel Drive combination will take you anywhere you need to go along with all the baggage and cargo you need to haul while offering decent economy. The SLT Yukon name stands for luxury and the XL trim has plenty of it! The premium heated leather seating incredible sound system backup camera tow/haul mode selector and a myriad of power accessories are just a few of the amenities assuring you and your passengers of a comfortable ride. Add in all the GM safety features and you will be holding the road solidly. This SLT moves people and gear like nothing else and has no peers among sport utilities when it comes to towing. Here is your opportunity to own both a beauty and a machine - all in one vehicle! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2KE33BR313211
Stock: 5820
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 125,868 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$16,971$546 Below Market
Lithia Toyota of Missoula - Missoula / Montana
Denali trim. Third Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Nav System, Power Liftgate, All Wheel Drive, Hitch, Quad Bucket Seats, Chrome Wheels, SUN, ENTERTAINMENT AND DESTINATIONS P... TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, HEAV... SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, All Wheel Drive, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Running Boards, Premium Sound System, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Chrome Wheels. Rear Seat Audio Controls, Remote Trunk Release, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls. OPTION PACKAGES: SUN, ENTERTAINMENT AND DESTINATIONS PACKAGE includes additional 9 months of XM Radio and XM NavTraffic service, (CF5) power sunroof, (DD8) inside rearview auto-dimming mirror, (UUK) audio system with rear seat entertainment and navigation and (U42) rear seat DVD entertainment system, SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT, AUDIO SYSTEM WITH REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT AND NAVIGATION AM/FM stereo with MP3 compatible CD/DVD player and DVD-based navigation, seek-and-scan, digital clock, autotone control, Radio data System, (RDS) speed-compensated volume, TheftLock, voice recognition and USB port, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, HEAVY-DUTY, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive, tow/haul mode and tap up/tap down shifting (STD), ENGINE, VORTEC 6.2L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V8 SFI, ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT with E85 FlexFuel capability (403 hp [300.5 kW] @ 5700 rpm, 417 lb-ft of torque [562.9 N-m] @ 4300 rpm) (STD). GMC Denali with WHITE DIAMOND TRICOAT exterior and COCOA/LIGHT CASHMERE interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 403 HP at 5700 RPM*. WHY BUY FROM US: Lithia Toyota of Missoula sells new and used Toyota cars Price does not include title, license, or $399 dealer doc fee. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Yukon XL Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2MEF7BR212789
Stock: 9286
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 179,048 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$13,100
Gene Messer Toyota - Lubbock / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2011 GMC Yukon XL. This 2011 GMC Yukon XL comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Treat yourself to an SUV that surrounds you with all the comfort and conveniences of a luxury sedan. This GMC Yukon XL SLT's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. This 4WD-equipped vehicle handles any condition on- or off-road with the sure footedness of a mountain goat. With unequaled traction and stability, you'll drive with confidence in any weather with this Summit White 2011 4WD GMC Yukon XL SLT. More information about the 2011 GMC Yukon XL: The Yukon and Yukon Hybrid are all sturdy full-size SUVs, oriented toward carrying heavy loads of passengers or cargo and towing large trailers, such as those used for boats or horses. Both available V8 engines provide strong performance, while the Yukon and its big brother, the Yukon XL handle much better--even around town--than their mammoth size might suggest. Ride quality and interior refinement are other high points. In addition, the Yukon Hybrid remains one of the most efficient full-size SUVs yet fully capable of heavy loads and tow duty. This model sets itself apart with available luxury features, Towing and hauling ability, ride and handling, quiet, refined interior, hybrid drivetrain available, and available seating for up to nine We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2KE32BR343817
Stock: BR343817
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 156,900 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$14,990$910 Below Market
Magic Motors - Baton Rouge / Louisiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Yukon XL Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2MEFXBR236214
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 114,056 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$17,995
Stogner Auto Sales - El Paso / Texas
JUST IN! WE HAVE A VERY CLEAN 2011 GMC YUKON DENALI XL LOW MILES NAVIGATION BLUETOOTH HEATED AND COOLED SEATS BOSE SPEAKERS REAR CAPTAINS CHAIRS REAR DVD ENTERTAINMENT POWER RUNNING BOARDS RUNS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT AND SO MUCH MORE. CLICK ON THE CARFAX FOR A FREE REPORT. CLEAN TITLE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Yukon XL Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2MEF5BR340660
Stock: 0660
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 180,165 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$13,850
Performance Toyota - Fairfield / Ohio
Free CARFAX report! Includes: * 3RD ROW SEAT, AWD, BACKUP CAM, LEATHER, NAVIGATION, CRASH AVOIDANCE, COOLED SEATS, DVD, REMOTE START, SIRIUSXM, AUX AUDIO, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM AUDIO and more*! Plus Free Car Washes for Life a Great Value, and just another reason to get a Pre-Owned vehicle from Performance Toyota. Why shop anywhere else for a used GMC Yukon XL? Get a Performance GMC Yukon XL from Performance Toyota on Route 4 in Fairfield!This Performance Budget Vehicle is being sold as-is, with no implied or expressed warranties.This cool 2011 GMC Yukon XL Denali features a beautiful *Carbon Black Metallic exterior and a Ebony Leather interior*.*Technology and Entertainment Features*: Includes Keyless Entry, Navigation System, Multi-zone Climate Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Remote Engine Start, Premium Sound System, GPS System, Anti Theft System, Memory Seats, Memory Mirrors, Bluetooth Connection, Rear Seat Audio Controls, AM/FM Stereo, Garage Door Opener, MP3 Compatible Radio, Single-Disc CD Player.*Safety and Economy Features*: Includes Electronic Stability Control, Back-Up Sensors, Back-Up Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Parking Aid, Side Mirror Turn Signals, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Overhead airbag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Occupant sensing airbag, Rear Head Air Bag, Dual Air Bags, Drivers Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bags, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Passenger Air Bag. Plus EPA rated fuel economy of 18.0 highway MPG / 13.0 City MPG (Based on EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, etc.)*To get our below market retail value price on this 2011 GMC Yukon XL Denali STOCK# BR165784* contact Performance Toyota before this GMC is gone! And we will give you top dollar for your trade!Performance Toyota has been family owned business serving Cincinnati Toyota shoppers for over 40 years. We also proudly serve Hamilton, Fairfield, West Chester, Colerain, Middletown, Liberty Township, Cleves, Lawrenceburg (Indiana), Sharonville, Springboro, Wyoming, Glendale, Blue Ash, Evendale and Mason. Call or stop by Performance Toyota on Route 4 in Fairfield today at (513) 874-8797 to schedule a test drive.. We Will Put A Smile On Your Face!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Yukon XL Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2MEF2BR165784
Stock: BR165784
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 129,305 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$16,989
Forest Lake Chevrolet - Forest Lake / Minnesota
AWD, Leather Seats, Heated and Cooled Seats, Second Row Buckets, 3rd Row Seating, Navigation, Backup Camera, Ultasonic Park Assist, Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory Seats, Rear Climate Control, Heated Rear Seats, Voice Control, Power Seats, Dual Climate Control, Tri-Zone Climate Control, DVD Entertainment Center, Touch Screen Radio, Remote Start, Trailer Tow, Running Boards, Yukon XL Denali, 4D Sport Utility, Vortec 6.2L V8 SFI VVT, AWD, Mocha Steel Metallic. Odometer is 25647 miles below market average! When you buy from Forest Lake Auto Group you have the comfort of knowing that every one of our front line ready vehicles go through our extensive inspection process by one of our certified technicians and if they do not pass we will not offer them for sale as a front line car. Commercial Vehicles, Plows and other specialty vehicles do not qualify for the Lifetime Powertrain Warranty Why Buys!! Each one of our front line ready vehicles sold come with the following. Full inspection done on every vehicle Guaranteed alternate transportation or loaner for all service customers WE MAKE BUYING EASY!!! Great Selection, Upfront Pricing, Free Trade Appraisals, Plus we will give you estimates on Financing and warranties, and we do it all with your time in mind! Call us at 651-464-1400.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Yukon XL Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2MEF6BR253561
Stock: PE5312A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 131,700 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$16,995$371 Below Market
Diamond Auto - Ramsey / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Yukon XL Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2MEF5BR275986
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 171,446 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$13,990
Auto Choice - Spearfish / South Dakota
That time-honored American notion that ``bigger is better`` has been shot full of holes over the past few years. Especially when it comes to the vehicles we drive. And yet we have to admit there`s still a place in this world for full-size sport-utility vehicles like the 2011 GMC Yukon XL. While most folks would have a hard time justifying owning this shiny three-ton SUV, there are some situations where the Yukon XL -- and its Chevrolet Suburban sibling -- actually makes sense. If you need one vehicle that combines seating for nine passengers, cavernous cargo capacity and enough muscle to tow big trailers, the Yukon is pretty much your only choice. Given the Yukon XL`s enormous dimensions and powerful V8 engines, its ability to handle all these schlepping tasks isn`t all that surprising. What is rather unexpected is the big truck`s level of refinement, including its relatively smooth ride and quiet interior. You can also get some rather luxurious accommodations offered in the top-of-the-line Denali model, which includes quite a few standard features that would seem right at home in a high-end sedan. The 2011 GMC Yukon XL full-size SUV is available in 1500 and heavy-duty 2500 models, which are available in three trim levels: SLE, SLT and Denali (1500 only). The base SLE trim comes well equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels, running boards, full power accessories, keyless entry, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat (with six-way power adjustments for the driver), dual-zone manual climate control, rear-seat air-conditioning, a trip computer, Bluetooth connectivity and an eight-speaker audio system with a USB port, CD player and satellite radio. The SLT adds power front bucket seats, leather upholstery, tri-zone automatic climate control, Bose audio with nine speakers, power-adjustable pedals, remote vehicle start, an auto-dimming rearview mirror (with a built-in rearview camera) and rear park assist. The top-shelf Denali gains unique styling touches that include lower body cladding and a unique grille, 20-inch alloy wheels, a power liftgate, heated and ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats with a power-folding feature, a larger display for the rearview camera, a navigation system and a 10-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system. Some of the standard features found on the upper trim levels can be added to the lower ones as optional equipment. Other options (depending on trim) include 20- and 22-inch wheels, a sunroof, a navigation system, a side blind-zone alert system, second-row captain`s chairs and a rear-seat entertainment system. Options for the Denali include a variety of 20- and 22-inch wheel styles, power-retractable running boards, a sunroof and an additional third-row screen for the rear-seat entertainment system.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2KE35BR223414
Stock: 10979
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 119,221 miles
$14,998
CarMax Fresno - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Fresno / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS1HE05BR175604
Stock: 19208745
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 179,050 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,995
Lee Janssen Motor - Holdrege / Nebraska
Drive home today in this 2011 GMC Yukon XL. There is a long list of features, a few include: Bluetooth, On-Star, Power Seats, Back-up Censors, Back-up Camera, Dual Climate Control, Tow Package, Remote Startand more! Seats 8 passengers! If you have any questions or would like to schedule a test drive please contact Trenton Bartels at 308-991-2370! Come see why Lee Janssen has been in business for 44 years and counting, and providing Nebraska with a great selection, and exceptional customer service!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2HE36BR188000
Stock: 124772
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-31-2019
- 120,899 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$17,991$663 Below Market
Fremont Toyota - Lander / Wyoming
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2KE35BR331385
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 143,510 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$15,488$419 Below Market
Jackson Auto East - St Paul / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Yukon XL Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2MEF7BR235439
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 124,208 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$17,226$560 Below Market
Fisker of the Fox Valley - Appleton / Wisconsin
* Locally Owned and Serviced * Clean Carfax, Three Owners * Personal Use * Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof * 20\ Chrome Aluminum Wheels 2011 GMC Yukon XL Denali AWD, Onyx Black, 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive Vortec 6.2L V8 SFI VVT AWD, 10 Speakers, 1st & 2nd Row All-Weather Floor Mats, 20\ x 8.5\ Chrome Aluminum Wheels, Auto-Leveling Suspension, Automatic Air Level Control, Automatic Temperature Control, Dual Front Impact Airbags, Dual Front Side Impact Airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency Communication System: OnStar Directions & Connections, Front Dual Zone A/C, Fully Automatic Headlights, Garage Door Transmitter, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated Entry, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Memory Seat, Navigation System, Occupant Sensing Airbag, Panic Alarm, Pedal Memory, Perforated Nuance Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Power Liftgate, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open/Close, Rear Window Wiper, Security System, Traction Control, Turn Signal Indicator Mirrors, XM Radio. Why Buy from Bergstrom Automotive? A Team driven to deliver great guest service Upfront pricing, fast and friendly Negotiation free buying experience Non-commissioned sales team Price Protection Guarantee 3 days, no questions asked, money back guarantee Every vehicle comes with a warranty Two offers to purchase your vehicle Financing options for every credit situation Invested in our communities " " " " " " " " " https://www.bergstromauto.com/VehicleDetails/used-2011-GMC-Yukon_XL-AWD_4dr_1500_Denali-Middleton-WI/3438634633 " CDK
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Yukon XL Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2MEFXBR351900
Stock: TA2536A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following GMC Yukon XL searches:
Consumer Reviews for the GMC Yukon XL
- 5(60%)
- 4(40%)
Related GMC Yukon XL info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2015
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2017
- Used INFINITI QX70 2017
- Used Scion xB 2015
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2018
- Used INFINITI QX80 2011
- Used Audi S7 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2018
- Used Honda Crosstour 2015
- Used Ford Focus ST 2018
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac 2010
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2017
- Used Nissan Xterra 2015
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2016
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used GMC Savana Cargo Decatur GA
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD South Portland ME
- Used GMC Terrain Irvine CA
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD Fremont CA
- Used GMC Savana Cargo Syracuse NY
- Used GMC Envoy Santa Ana CA
- Used GMC Terrain Toledo OH
- Used GMC Savana Cargo Lawrenceville GA
- Used GMC Envoy Hollywood FL
- Used GMC Terrain Montgomery AL
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon