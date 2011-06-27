  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(62)
1996 Ford Mustang Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Since Ford introduced a redesigned Mustang for the 1994 model year, sales of the popular pony coupe have surpassed the expectations of even the most optimistic bean counters in Dearborn. The Mustang is selling almost as many copies as the Chevy Camaro and Pontiac Firebird combined, despite weaker engine choices and less sleek styling; dealers are clamoring for more of them.

For 1996, Mustangs are infused with a host of powertrain improvements. All motors get 100,000 mile platinum-tipped spark plugs. Base models get a reworked "Essex" 3.8-liter V6, based on the engine from the now defunct Thunderbird Super Coupe, but good for just 150 measly horsepower. Mustang GT has a new 4.6-liter V8 under the hood. Smoother and cleaner than the 5.0-liter pushrod engine it replaces, the much-anticipated 4.6-liter engine disappoints with horsepower and torque ratings that are essentially unchanged from the old engine. The big power is reserved for the limited-production Cobra model. A DOHC 4.6-liter mod motor packs a 305 horsepower punch in the Cobra, but it comes at a steep price premium. The Cobra performs slightly better than the new Ram Air Firebirds released by General Motors this year. However, with production of just 10,000 copies and a cost of $26,000 per car, the Cobra has limited appeal. Folks who've been waiting for a real engine in the GTsince 1994 will likely head for Chevy dealerships in exasperation.

Suspension revisions and steering improvements make the Mustang more fun to drive this year. New wheels, taillights and colors liven up the exterior a bit. The GTS model has been dropped, ensuring that the 1995 GTS, which was produced for a scant six months, will become one of the more collectible Mustangs of the nineties.

All things considered equal, the Mustang offers good performance value for the dollar, as long as you keep your hands out of the options toy box. Things aren't equal though, and GM's ponycars, Camaro and Firebird, offer superior bang-for-the-buck in both base and Z28/Formula/Trans Am trim.

1996 Highlights

Ford plugs a 4.6-liter modular V8 into its pony car. Base cars also get engine improvements, and all 1996 Ford Mustangs get minor styling revisions. The GTS model, a midyear 1995 V8 base Mustang, has been dropped.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Ford Mustang.

5(34%)
4(55%)
3(5%)
2(6%)
1(0%)
4.2
62 reviews
62 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My mustang
1996 mustang gt,05/27/2010
This mustang still has not given me any problems since I bought it. Even at 14 years old. I expected it to have give me at least some problems.
Better Gas Mileage in real world
Sernach,08/28/2010
I have a 96 Mustang Convertible with 311+K on the Body. Engine Has around 100k. I average 20 City and 30 MPG Freeway even if I'm driving Fast. Turning radius on these year stangs 94- 04 is horrific. Winter Driving takes a skilled driver. Always starts for me.
96 GT. Wonderful car
TheChief,02/29/2016
GT 2dr Coupe
This is a very wonderful car. Mine is a V8 4.6. It's not the fastest of the Mustangs but it definitely gets up and moves. I recommend this vehicle
one of the best cars I've ever owned and still do.
shawn,01/24/2016
2dr Convertible
Anyone who could get a chance to get one i would do your best to get one because u will fall in love will it...
See all 62 reviews of the 1996 Ford Mustang
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
215 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 1996 Ford Mustang features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

