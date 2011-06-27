  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Mustang
  4. Used 2008 Ford Mustang
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(108)
Appraise this car

2008 Ford Mustang Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful performance in V8 versions, eye-catching retro styling inside and out, friendly ergonomics.
  • Stability control not available, dollar store interior plastics, seats lack sufficient lateral support for enthusiastic driving.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Ford Mustang for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$13,995 - $27,495
Used Mustang for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

More than just a show pony, the 2008 Ford Mustang offers enthusiasts on a budget a tempting combination of potent performance and timeless styling.

Vehicle overview

Man O' War, Sea Biscuit, Secretariat. Along with those legendary thoroughbreds, one might include another steed famous for thrilling its fans for nearly half a century: the Ford Mustang. Through the decades, the Mustang has survived oil crises, ever-tougher emissions standards, corporate shake-ups and Americans' diminished interest in sporty coupes thanks to an infatuation with SUVs and pickup trucks. While other so-called pony car rivals have been sent to the glue factory, the original has gotten stronger and more popular.

Most recently, the Mustang's major redesign in 2005 resulted in head-spinning styling that had both old- and new-school car enthusiasts stampeding to their local dealers. Inspired by the 1965-'69 Mustangs, the current car stands out thanks to its big grille, round headlights, side sculpting, tri-bar taillights and, on the coupe, triangular quarter windows and fastback roof.

True, the 2008 Ford Mustang is lacking a bit in refinement compared to competitors such as the Nissan 350Z and Mazda RX-8. But the Mustang's style, available V8 power, respectable handling and affordable price more than make up for it. It's a recipe that obviously resonates with Americans, as it is the best-selling rear-drive sport coupe and convertible by a considerable margin. Even as Chevy and Dodge get set to re-enter the muscle car game, there's no doubt the Ford Mustang will remain a truly a legendary thoroughbred.

2008 Ford Mustang models

The 2008 Ford Mustang is available as a coupe or convertible in four trim levels: V6 Deluxe, V6 Premium, GT Deluxe and GT Premium. The V6 Deluxe includes keyless entry, 16-inch alloy wheels, air-conditioning, full power accessories, cruise control, a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack. The V6 Premium adds a "Shaker 500" premium audio system with CD changer, upgraded wheels and a power driver seat. The convertible versions feature a power vinyl top with cloth material as an option. In addition to a rumbling V8, the GT Deluxe comes with all the V6 Deluxe features along with a rear spoiler, foglamps, 17-inch alloys and sport seats. The GT Premium adds the Shaker 500 sound system and leather seats.

Further personalization is available via a number of option packages. The V6 'stangs can be fitted with the Pony Package, which includes firmer suspension tuning, 17-inch wheels, foglamps and a unique grille. The GT Appearance Package offers chrome exhaust tips, a hood scoop and an engine cover with the pony emblem. The Bullitt package for the GT includes a cold-air induction setup, unique exhaust tuning, firmer suspension calibrations, high-performance brake pads, strut tower brace, 18-inch alloy wheels, the deletion of the foglamps and pony symbol from the grille, metallic interior accents and Highland Green or Black paint.

Also returning from long ago is the GT California Special package, which features 18-inch alloy wheels, unique front and rear fascias, a larger grille, a chin spoiler, side scoops, unique tape stripes, chrome exhaust tips and embroidered leather seats.

The Sport Appearance Package provides aluminum accents and two-tone seating, while the Comfort Package bundles heated front seats, a power front passenger seat and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. A new Warriors in Pink Package provides pink accents inside and out and its sales help support the Susan G. Komen cancer charity.

Major individual options include 18-inch alloy wheels, xenon headlights, a Shaker 1000 sound system, satellite radio and a navigation system.

2008 Highlights

More features are added to the 2008 Ford Mustang. This includes standard front seat side airbags, available xenon headlights and, for the V6 models, 18-inch alloy wheels. Those who have a thing for pink should be thrilled with the new Warriors in Pink package that provides their ride with that color's accents inside and out. Sales of this package also help support the Susan G. Komen cancer charity.

Performance & mpg

Behind the grille of V6 Mustangs is a 4.0-liter V6 making 210 horsepower and 240 pound-feet of torque. The rip-snorting GT sports a 4.6-liter V8 with 300 hp and 320 lb-ft of torque. That power gets to the ground through either a five-speed manual or a five-speed automatic transmission; all Mustangs are rear-wheel drive. The GT with a manual transmission can run to 60 mph in about 5.7 seconds and clear the quarter-mile in 14.3 seconds.

Safety

Four-wheel disc brakes and front seat side airbags are standard on all Mustangs. Antilock brakes and traction control are optional on the V6 models and standard on the GT. Neither stability control nor full-length head curtain airbags are available.

In National Highway Traffic Safety Administration crash tests, the 2008 Ford Mustang earned a perfect five stars for front-impact protection and four stars for side-impact protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Mustang scored "Acceptable" (the second highest of four ratings) in frontal-offset tests and a "Good" (the highest rating) for side-impact tests.

Driving

Acceleration is respectable with the V6, regardless of whether you choose the fun-to-shift manual or the responsive automatic. The Mustang GT provides the quintessential muscle car experience, of course, with loads of torque available right off the line and an exhaust note to match. Powerful brakes rein in the Mustang in short order, as a stop from 60 mph takes less than 125 feet. Despite its switch to an all-new platform a few years ago, the 2008 Ford Mustang continues to use a rather basic solid-axle rear suspension design. This allows Ford to keep the pricing low, and careful tuning results in reasonably precise handling through the corners and a surprisingly compliant ride.

Interior

With its dual-hooded dash, three-spoke steering wheel and old-school gauges, the cabin of the 2008 Mustang gives more than a nod to the past. Yet this is not an outdated, ergonomic mess -- controls are simple and the seats are comfortable, though they could use more lateral support for enthusiast drivers.

Though fit and finish are generally good, the interior has an abundance of hard, monotone plastics that would be disappointing at any price point. Springing for the Interior Upgrade Package helps somewhat, providing satin aluminum accents and color-changeable backlighting for the instruments -- at the press of a button, one can choose either white, blue, green or orange hues. Both the Mustang coupe and convertible offer seating for four, and average-size adults can sit in back with little problem.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Ford Mustang.

5(71%)
4(21%)
3(3%)
2(4%)
1(1%)
4.6
108 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 108 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great car for the money
wndsofchng06,03/03/2011
I bought my 08 Mustang with 14k on it, I now have 54k and have had zero issues. The V6 has plenty of power for any legal driving and I get up to 30 hwy mpg! I recently ordered a new rear bumper and am changing her to dual exhaust! I love this car and will probably keep it until it can go no futher!
GT/CS
qtrhorsex2,12/17/2007
I got the California Special in Candy Apple Red. It is a beauty. The ride and performance are great. It is a dream to drive and the power band with the 5 speed auto is awesome. I do wish they had the louder exhaust tone from the GT500. The tire noise is evident with the combo that comes on the CS. However it isn't obnoxious. The lower seat cushions could be 2 inches longer for long road trips. Rear seat is really not usable by adults. Can get a car seat in but it is really hard to put a toddler in the seat. It is really a 2 seater like all the previous Mustangs. What makes the GT/CS worth it is it gets looks everywhere we have taken it.
Long Term Report for this '08 V6 w/ manual 5spd
Greybeard_FL,02/04/2011
back again.. last post was around this time last year.. I now have 104500 miles on my pony.. this car is just great as my daily driver. Still have original brakes and pads!! 2 repair issues: 1st was harmonic damper failed @ 75K miles. 2nd @ 85K could have been major, but was not. Pin that connects clutch pedal to clutch master cyl came loose. Ford does not make a replacement. Comment from dealer: 'That's not supposed to happen!' No, Really??!! Took pin to machine shop and modified it for $65. Fixed. Otherwise only costs are normal maintainance. Recommend that when you need new 16" tires.. replace with Pirelli P-4's. MUCH better rubber than factory originals
Mustang Bullitt
Jeff,11/16/2009
Does anyone make a better, more fun to drive car than this for the money? Plenty of power, great brakes, and handling. Gas mileage is greatly improved over my 5.0L. You can use 87- 91 octane. Feels a little more edgy with the high octane stuff but not essential for driveability. Great leather GT500 seats. The Tremec 5 speed is a dream.
See all 108 reviews of the 2008 Ford Mustang
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 5300 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 5300 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 5750 rpm
See all Used 2008 Ford Mustang features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2008 Ford Mustang

Used 2008 Ford Mustang Overview

The Used 2008 Ford Mustang is offered in the following submodels: Mustang Coupe, Mustang Convertible. Available styles include GT Premium 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 5M), V6 Premium 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 5M), GT Premium 2dr Convertible (4.6L 8cyl 5M), V6 Premium 2dr Convertible (4.0L 6cyl 5M), V6 Deluxe 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 5M), GT Deluxe 2dr Convertible (4.6L 8cyl 5M), GT Deluxe 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 5M), and V6 Deluxe 2dr Convertible (4.0L 6cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Ford Mustang?

Price comparisons for Used 2008 Ford Mustang trim styles:

  • The Used 2008 Ford Mustang GT Premium is priced between $27,495 and$27,495 with odometer readings between 29430 and29430 miles.
  • The Used 2008 Ford Mustang Premium is priced between $11,000 and$11,000 with odometer readings between 45326 and45326 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 Ford Mustangs are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Ford Mustang for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2008 Mustangs listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $11,000 and mileage as low as 29430 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 Ford Mustang.

Can't find a used 2008 Ford Mustangs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Mustang for sale - 5 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $10,928.

Find a used Ford for sale - 1 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $11,880.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Mustang for sale - 11 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $21,930.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 6 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $18,584.

Should I lease or buy a 2008 Ford Mustang?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Mustang lease specials

Related Used 2008 Ford Mustang info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles