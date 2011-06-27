Vehicle overview

Man O' War, Sea Biscuit, Secretariat. Along with those legendary thoroughbreds, one might include another steed famous for thrilling its fans for nearly half a century: the Ford Mustang. Through the decades, the Mustang has survived oil crises, ever-tougher emissions standards, corporate shake-ups and Americans' diminished interest in sporty coupes thanks to an infatuation with SUVs and pickup trucks. While other so-called pony car rivals have been sent to the glue factory, the original has gotten stronger and more popular.

Most recently, the Mustang's major redesign in 2005 resulted in head-spinning styling that had both old- and new-school car enthusiasts stampeding to their local dealers. Inspired by the 1965-'69 Mustangs, the current car stands out thanks to its big grille, round headlights, side sculpting, tri-bar taillights and, on the coupe, triangular quarter windows and fastback roof.

True, the 2008 Ford Mustang is lacking a bit in refinement compared to competitors such as the Nissan 350Z and Mazda RX-8. But the Mustang's style, available V8 power, respectable handling and affordable price more than make up for it. It's a recipe that obviously resonates with Americans, as it is the best-selling rear-drive sport coupe and convertible by a considerable margin. Even as Chevy and Dodge get set to re-enter the muscle car game, there's no doubt the Ford Mustang will remain a truly a legendary thoroughbred.