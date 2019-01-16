2019 Acura ILX
What’s new
- Refreshed exterior and interior design
- Revised dual-screen infotainment interface
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto now available
- Standard AcuraWatch safety system
- Part of the first ILX generation introduced for 2013
Pros & Cons
- Plenty of features for the money
- Precise steering feel
- Lightweight, plasticky interior trim
- Many technology features are behind-the-times
- Below-average acceleration
Which ILX does Edmunds recommend?
Get the ILX with the Premium package. It combines a low price with basically all the features you'll need. You'll miss out on the navigation system from the more expensive Technology package, but this year's new smartphone integration lets you use your favorite nav app anyway.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
The 2019 Acura ILX gets a variety of updates this year. For one, there's new front-end styling, and that change alone might be enough for some shoppers to put the ILX on their list. The new grille is similar to those used on other newly designed Acuras, and it helps the ILX have a sportier look to it.
It also doesn't hurt that the ILX's price goes down for 2019, making it one of the least expensive entry-level luxury sedans around. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also available, and they are welcome additions to the ILX's infotainment system. Basically, the Acura ILX offers a luxury badge and lots of standard equipment at a bargain price.
Unfortunately, the cost savings are apparent when you spend a lot of time in this car. The core of the issue is that the current ILX is based on the last-generation Honda Civic, a car that exemplified Honda at its most complacent. Acura has not been able to cover up all the cheap, hollow-feeling plastics or compensate for the worse-than-average cabin noise levels. Acceleration from the ILX's four-cylinder engine is also subpar.
The 2019 ILX is comfortable to sit in, and it comes from a brand with a reputation for reliability and easy ownership. But pretty much any other entry-level luxury vehicle offers a more rich and more upscale driving experience.
2019 Acura ILX models
The Acura ILX starts with a reasonably well-equipped base trim level and offers three major upgrade packages. All trim levels rely on the same 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 201 horsepower and 180 lb-ft of torque. This engine is paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and powers the ILX's front wheels.
Standard equipment on the ILX includes 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, heated mirrors, LED head- and taillights, proximity entry and push-button start, a power sunroof, dual-zone climate control, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, an eight-way power-adjustable driver's seat, heated front seats and faux leather upholstery. The base model makes do with a single-screen infotainment system with Bluetooth audio streaming and a six-speaker stereo system.
The AcuraWatch suite of safety features and driver aids comes standard, so the ILX has forward collision alert with emergency automatic braking, lane keeping assist and road departure mitigation, and even adaptive cruise control (although it doesn't operate below 25 mph). A rear camera with multiple view options is also standard.
Adding the Premium package brings you blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert, perforated leather upholstery, a four-way power-adjustable passenger seat, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. The Premium package upgrades the infotainment system with a second touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and a subwoofer.
From there, the Technology package also adds navigation with real-time traffic, AcuraLink services integration, a premium 10-speaker stereo, and dynamic guidelines for the rearview camera display.
The A-Spec package can be added to the base car or in conjunction with either of the other upgrades. It's primarily an appearance package, with unique trim and interior colors and faux-suede seat inserts. It also sports 18-inch alloy wheels with slightly wider tires.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Acura ILX.
Trending topics in reviews
- transmission
- interior
- comfort
- climate control
- spaciousness
- infotainment system
- fuel efficiency
- seats
Most helpful consumer reviews
Great looking, and handles beautifully, and Made in America. I am a bit disappointed in the electronics interface; all features are not as intuitive as I'd like and will take me on a steep learning curve. It is feature packed - one of the reasons I purchased it - but again, the controls could be more intuitive. Particularly impressive are the eight speed DC transmission, handling and the relatively quiet ride. It's all I could have wanted and more at that price point.
In my opinion, for about the same price, you get an Acura ILX which is based on the 9th Generation Civic vs. the current 10th Generation Civic, which is slightly larger and has about the same performance. So why not buy the Civic? Because the 9th Generation Civic was a tried and true model which was extremely reliable (read the reviews on the current 10th Generation Civic). Additionally, you get a VTEC engine instead of the much reported problematic Earth Dreams engine (read about fuel & oil issues), a dual-clutch transmission instead of the expensive to repair CVT transmission, and new refined styling unlike the love it/hate it polarizing Civic styling. In a nutshell, you get a very reliable Honda Civic Si without the reported problematic components, which is dressed in a fancy new tuxedo with nicer paint and a better warranty. A wolf in sheep's clothing.
I've owned 3 Honda Products - a 2012 Civic Si Sedan, 2018 Civic Hatchback Sport Manual and now this 2019 ILX A-Spec Sedan. I've read the Reviews which mostly pan this car as a "warmed-over 9th Gen Civic" - take it from a past owner - this is NO Civic - it has Honda reliability with the tried and proven 2.4L NON-Turbo engine and a really great Dual-clutch 8 Speed Auto. As a Manual Fan I can say this DC Auto is really nice and I'm not missing the Manuals anymore. To give some factual and real-world comparisons based on experience and facts - I bought a new 87 BMW M5 sedan in 1987 - owned it for 10 years and 65,000 miles. If you'll check for yourselves you'll see that the exterior dimensions are almost exactly the same as this ILX - M5 was 256HP (inline 6) with 5-speed Manual where ILX is 201HP (inline 4) - M5 weighed 3450 lbs - ILX weighs 3144. M5 did 0-60 in 6.7 sec - ILX does 0-60 in 6.6 sec. The above are facts, not opinions. Have owned alot of HP machinery since trading my M5 in 1997 - and can honestly say I feel I've given up almost nothing between the 2 cars, and the M5 cost me $48,000 in 1987 and the ILX cost me $31,000 in 2019......32 years later. Don't believe the reports - this ILX A-Spec may be the Sleeper of the Quarter-Century. It's admittedly not "today's fast" but it sure is fast enough for me..................
I test drove many competitors before I settled with the 2019 Acura ILX- A-Spec - Tech. For around 32K this loaded great looking sports sedan is a blast to drive. It's fast enough, handles great, the steering is a perfect balance not to loose (like most new cars these days) and not too firm. I test drove the Lexus IS, Infiniti Q-50, Audi A-3, Benz CLA and A-class, BMW 2 and 3 series, Jaguar XE, Genesis G70 and the Volvo S60. These are all WAY more expensive to buy or lease with less features. While they all drove fine (except for the CLA), the ILX proved to be by far the best sports sedan for the $$$.
Features & Specs
|Premium Package 4dr Sedan
2.4L 4cyl 8AM
|MSRP
|$27,650
|MPG
|24 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|201 hp @ 6800 rpm
|4dr Sedan
2.4L 4cyl 8AM
|MSRP
|$25,900
|MPG
|24 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|201 hp @ 6800 rpm
|Premium and A-SPEC Packages 4dr Sedan
2.4L 4cyl 8AM
|MSRP
|$29,650
|MPG
|24 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|201 hp @ 6800 rpm
|Technology Package 4dr Sedan
2.4L 4cyl 8AM
|MSRP
|$29,550
|MPG
|24 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|201 hp @ 6800 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite ILX safety features:
- Collision Mitigation Braking System
- Warns if a front collision is imminent and will apply the brakes if the driver doesn't respond in time.
- Lane Keeping Assist System
- Warns if you are drifting out of your lane without signaling and will nudge the car back if no action is taken.
- Blind-Spot Information System
- Indicates if a car is lurking in your blind spot and will beep if you signal for a lane change in that direction.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|10.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Acura ILX vs. the competition
Acura ILX vs. Acura TLX
Acura ILX vs. Honda Civic
Acura ILX vs. Honda Accord
What's new in the 2019 Acura ILX?
The least-expensive 2019 Acura ILX is the 2019 Acura ILX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $25,900.
Other versions include:
- Premium Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) which starts at $27,650
- 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) which starts at $25,900
- Premium and A-SPEC Packages 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) which starts at $29,650
- Technology Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) which starts at $29,550
- Technology and A-SPEC Packages 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) which starts at $31,550
2019 Acura ILX Overview
The 2019 Acura ILX is offered in the following submodels: ILX Sedan. Available styles include Premium Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM), 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM), Premium and A-SPEC Packages 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM), Technology Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM), and Technology and A-SPEC Packages 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM).
