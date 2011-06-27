2007 Ford Mustang Review
- Solid V8 power in GT models, about as well mannered as a car with a solid-axle rear suspension can get, slick retro interior, good cabin ergonomics.
- No side curtain airbags or stability control, low-grade interior plastics, seats need more lateral support.
More than a retro styling exercise, the 2007 Ford Mustang provides compelling performance in all areas and offers rear-drive-V8 enthusiasts a tempting price tag.
Now in its ninth generation, the Mustang has survived oil crises, tightening emissions standards, corporate budget cuts and even the SUV craze. It's the only one of the original pony cars from the 1960s to live on into the 21st century with no interruption in production. The 2007 Ford Mustang represents a deft blend of classic American muscle car styling cues and modern design. Whether you choose a V6 or V8, a coupe or convertible, this is one of the best values on the market for consumers seeking traditional rear-wheel-drive performance.
Last redesigned for 2005, the Ford Mustang wears its heritage like a badge of honor. The canted nose -- with its big grille, round headlights and on GTs, grille-mounted foglights -- recalls the 1967-'69 Mustangs, while the side sculpting, taillights and the coupe's fastback roof line recall ponies of the 1965 vintage. Triangular side windows recall Carroll Shelby's work when he transformed the 1965 Mustang 2+2 fastback into the Shelby GT350. Naturally, Ford offers a wide array of color options and appearance packages for buyers who want to go beyond the stock look.
Inside, the retro motif continues with a dual-hooded dash, round-hub steering wheel and old-school gauges. Fortunately, these elements are neatly integrated into a modern, ergonomically sound interior design. The standard interior is heavy on hard plastic, though, so many buyers end up adding the Interior Upgrade Package, which provides satin aluminum accents and color-changeable backlighting for the instruments -- at the press of a button, one can select from white, blue, green and orange hues.
Despite its switch to an all-new platform for 2005, the Mustang continues to use a rather basic solid-axle rear suspension design. This allows Ford to keep the pricing low, and careful tuning results in reasonably precise handling through the corners. Although the Mustang can't match the refinement of import-brand competitors like the Nissan 350Z and Mazda RX-8, its more compliant ride makes it the better bet for commuters. If you're looking for an affordable coupe or convertible that's fast and fun, yet comfortable enough to drive every day, the 2007 Ford Mustang should be on your short list of candidates.
2007 Ford Mustang models
Available as a 2+2 coupe or convertible, the 2007 Ford Mustang comes in five major trim levels: V6 Standard, V6 Deluxe, V6 Premium, GT Deluxe and GT Premium. Standard equipment on the V6 Standard includes keyless entry, 16-inch wheels, air-conditioning, power windows and mirrors, cruise control, a CD player and an auxiliary input jack. The V6 Deluxe adds alloy wheels and opens up a longer list of options. The V6 Premium adds a "Shaker 500" premium audio system with CD changer, upgraded wheels and a power driver seat. An optional Pony Package for V6 Mustangs includes firmer suspension tuning, 17-inch wheels, ABS, foglamps and a unique grille. Step up to the V8-powered GT Deluxe and you'll get all the V6 Deluxe equipment, plus ABS, a rear spoiler, foglamps, 17-inch alloys and sport seats. The GT Premium adds the Shaker 500 sound system and leather seats.
Major options include a Shaker 1000 sound system, Sirius satellite radio, and later in the model year, a DVD-based navigation system. The Comfort Package bundles heated front seats, a power front passenger seat and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Numerous interior and exterior appearance packages are also available for buyers seeking to personalize their Mustang.
Under the hood of every V6 Mustang is a 4.0-liter V6 with 210 horsepower and 240 pound-feet of torque. Step up to the GT and you'll get a 4.6-liter V8 with 300 hp and 320 lb-ft of torque. All Mustangs are rear-wheel drive and can be equipped with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed automatic transmission. A GT with a manual transmission can do zero to 60 mph in about 5.7 seconds and clear the quarter-mile in 14.3 seconds.
Four-wheel disc brakes are standard on all Mustangs. Antilock brakes and traction control are optional on the V6 models and standard on the GT. A stability-control system is not offered. Front seat-mounted side airbags for front occupants are optional on all models, but full-length head curtain airbags are not available. In NHTSA crash tests, the Ford Mustang earned a perfect five stars for front-impact protection and four stars for side-impact protection.
Acceleration is spirited with the V6, regardless of whether you choose the fun-to-shift manual or the responsive automatic. The GT provides the quintessential muscle car experience, of course, with loads of torque available right off the line and an exhaust note to match. The Mustang turns crisply and eagerly into corners with a flat, composed attitude. The brakes are powerful and control in bumpy corners is good, despite the continued use of a solid rear axle. Wind and road noise are low for a muscle car, and ride quality is surprisingly compliant.
Both the Mustang coupe and convertible offer seating for four, and average-size adults can sit in back with little problem. Interior ergonomics are vastly improved over previous-generation Mustangs, as the driver seat now puts you in the proper position to work the shifter and operate the controls. Switches and handles feel substantial, and although many of the plastics are coarse in texture, fit and finish is generally good. Retro styling abounds in little touches like the large round speedometer and tach (which feature an appropriate vintage font), dual-hooded dash and a cool steering wheel with a small round airbag hub and available metallic spokes. A striking color accent package features red leather seats, red door panel inserts and red floor mats, all set against a dark charcoal interior.
