2007 Ford Mustang Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Solid V8 power in GT models, about as well mannered as a car with a solid-axle rear suspension can get, slick retro interior, good cabin ergonomics.
  • No side curtain airbags or stability control, low-grade interior plastics, seats need more lateral support.
Edmunds' Expert Review

More than a retro styling exercise, the 2007 Ford Mustang provides compelling performance in all areas and offers rear-drive-V8 enthusiasts a tempting price tag.

Vehicle overview

Now in its ninth generation, the Mustang has survived oil crises, tightening emissions standards, corporate budget cuts and even the SUV craze. It's the only one of the original pony cars from the 1960s to live on into the 21st century with no interruption in production. The 2007 Ford Mustang represents a deft blend of classic American muscle car styling cues and modern design. Whether you choose a V6 or V8, a coupe or convertible, this is one of the best values on the market for consumers seeking traditional rear-wheel-drive performance.

Last redesigned for 2005, the Ford Mustang wears its heritage like a badge of honor. The canted nose -- with its big grille, round headlights and on GTs, grille-mounted foglights -- recalls the 1967-'69 Mustangs, while the side sculpting, taillights and the coupe's fastback roof line recall ponies of the 1965 vintage. Triangular side windows recall Carroll Shelby's work when he transformed the 1965 Mustang 2+2 fastback into the Shelby GT350. Naturally, Ford offers a wide array of color options and appearance packages for buyers who want to go beyond the stock look.

Inside, the retro motif continues with a dual-hooded dash, round-hub steering wheel and old-school gauges. Fortunately, these elements are neatly integrated into a modern, ergonomically sound interior design. The standard interior is heavy on hard plastic, though, so many buyers end up adding the Interior Upgrade Package, which provides satin aluminum accents and color-changeable backlighting for the instruments -- at the press of a button, one can select from white, blue, green and orange hues.

Despite its switch to an all-new platform for 2005, the Mustang continues to use a rather basic solid-axle rear suspension design. This allows Ford to keep the pricing low, and careful tuning results in reasonably precise handling through the corners. Although the Mustang can't match the refinement of import-brand competitors like the Nissan 350Z and Mazda RX-8, its more compliant ride makes it the better bet for commuters. If you're looking for an affordable coupe or convertible that's fast and fun, yet comfortable enough to drive every day, the 2007 Ford Mustang should be on your short list of candidates.

2007 Ford Mustang models

Available as a 2+2 coupe or convertible, the 2007 Ford Mustang comes in five major trim levels: V6 Standard, V6 Deluxe, V6 Premium, GT Deluxe and GT Premium. Standard equipment on the V6 Standard includes keyless entry, 16-inch wheels, air-conditioning, power windows and mirrors, cruise control, a CD player and an auxiliary input jack. The V6 Deluxe adds alloy wheels and opens up a longer list of options. The V6 Premium adds a "Shaker 500" premium audio system with CD changer, upgraded wheels and a power driver seat. An optional Pony Package for V6 Mustangs includes firmer suspension tuning, 17-inch wheels, ABS, foglamps and a unique grille. Step up to the V8-powered GT Deluxe and you'll get all the V6 Deluxe equipment, plus ABS, a rear spoiler, foglamps, 17-inch alloys and sport seats. The GT Premium adds the Shaker 500 sound system and leather seats.

Major options include a Shaker 1000 sound system, Sirius satellite radio, and later in the model year, a DVD-based navigation system. The Comfort Package bundles heated front seats, a power front passenger seat and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Numerous interior and exterior appearance packages are also available for buyers seeking to personalize their Mustang.

2007 Highlights

All 2007 Ford Mustangs come with an auxiliary input jack for MP3 players, while Sirius satellite radio is a new option. Late in the model year, a DVD-based navigation system will also be available. Seventeen-inch wheels are now a stand-alone option on V6 models. A new Comfort Package with heated seats, six-way power adjustments for the front-passenger seat and an auto-dimming rearview mirror is available on V6 Premium and all GT models. There are also a couple of new trim packages for the GT: Offered in all 50 states, the California Special Package provides black leather seats with contrasting Dove or Parchment inserts; revised front and rear fascias; side scoops; 18-inch machined wheels; "GT/CS" door stripes and polished exhaust tips. The GT Appearance Package offers just the exhaust tips, a hood scoop and an engine cover with the pony emblem. Additionally, Grabber Orange has been added as an exterior paint choice. And as of July 2006, powertrain warranty coverage is extended to five years/60,000 miles.

Performance & mpg

Under the hood of every V6 Mustang is a 4.0-liter V6 with 210 horsepower and 240 pound-feet of torque. Step up to the GT and you'll get a 4.6-liter V8 with 300 hp and 320 lb-ft of torque. All Mustangs are rear-wheel drive and can be equipped with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed automatic transmission. A GT with a manual transmission can do zero to 60 mph in about 5.7 seconds and clear the quarter-mile in 14.3 seconds.

Safety

Four-wheel disc brakes are standard on all Mustangs. Antilock brakes and traction control are optional on the V6 models and standard on the GT. A stability-control system is not offered. Front seat-mounted side airbags for front occupants are optional on all models, but full-length head curtain airbags are not available. In NHTSA crash tests, the Ford Mustang earned a perfect five stars for front-impact protection and four stars for side-impact protection.

Driving

Acceleration is spirited with the V6, regardless of whether you choose the fun-to-shift manual or the responsive automatic. The GT provides the quintessential muscle car experience, of course, with loads of torque available right off the line and an exhaust note to match. The Mustang turns crisply and eagerly into corners with a flat, composed attitude. The brakes are powerful and control in bumpy corners is good, despite the continued use of a solid rear axle. Wind and road noise are low for a muscle car, and ride quality is surprisingly compliant.

Interior

Both the Mustang coupe and convertible offer seating for four, and average-size adults can sit in back with little problem. Interior ergonomics are vastly improved over previous-generation Mustangs, as the driver seat now puts you in the proper position to work the shifter and operate the controls. Switches and handles feel substantial, and although many of the plastics are coarse in texture, fit and finish is generally good. Retro styling abounds in little touches like the large round speedometer and tach (which feature an appropriate vintage font), dual-hooded dash and a cool steering wheel with a small round airbag hub and available metallic spokes. A striking color accent package features red leather seats, red door panel inserts and red floor mats, all set against a dark charcoal interior.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Ford Mustang.

5(71%)
4(21%)
3(6%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.6
189 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 189 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best car I've ever had!
nursemollybsrn,01/30/2012
I bought this car on 12/14/2011. I've only driven it for over month, it is my daily driver. It has only 19,000 miles on it and it is absoutely stunning! I love everything about this car. The way the engine rumbles, the noise of the blinkers, the sound of the door when you shut it, the stero is kickin', the ease at which the top goes up and down! I have learned that you actually have to be careful in slower traffic because when you step on the gas...you get an instant response. And yes, I have raced it. I have smoked everyone that I have come up against - in town and highway - with barely any effort. This car was made to go fast! And is excellent therapy if you have a stressful day at work!
Classic American muscle in a modern package
Mustangjosh,09/07/2018
V6 Premium 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 5M)
I love the way this car looks, truly has the feel of a classic 1960s mustang updated for modern times. I purchased my 2007 V6 Pony package back in February and it has been a GREAT car so far. Handling and steering is superb. I have a custom exhaust and it sounds great for a 6, too. There is a great market for these cars to mod, no matter whether you get a V6 or spring for the GT or Shelby. Parts are plentiful and cheap compared to other cars. Reliability has been good, recently had to replace an alternator, but at 138,000 miles wear items like that should be expected. Just a few critiques though. I wish the V6 of this generation had a little more power, what it has is adequate for sure, but when Camrys are faster than your sporty car, it's lackluster. Also, given the fact that it's a sporty car, the fuel economy wasn't much better than the GT, even though it's a V6. I average 19-21 MPG, but you drive a Mustang for smiles per gallon, not miles. The ride can be a little harsh a first if you come from a non-sporty car, however, it is soft enough to live with on a daily basis and still handle well. My car has the Pony package, which has the GT suspension anyways, so that may give you a better idea. Regular V6s ride a bit smoother I hear, but don't handle as well. Seats are comfy, controls easy to access, and the dash has plenty of chrome for a retro 60s feel, much like the exterior of the car. The back seat is basically useless, but I don't have kids anyways, so it doesn't matter to me. Materials are a little plasticky, but who really cares? The car is so fun that stuff doesn't matter. A set of adjustable Koni shocks can help you tune your suspension for a softer ride or, the other direction, for a firmer ride and better handling. Also be aware that these cars have a sealed transmission, no dipstick, so no repair shops will change your transmission fluid for you, you either have to do it yourself or go to the dealer to change it out. Avoid buying a high mileage car with no maint. records, because a sealed transmission that the fluid was never changed in is a ticking time bomb.
My Favorite Car
Kyle,01/03/2007
This is my 4th car in two years; I've had an Accord, an 86 Camaro, a Camry, and now this and I LOVE IT! It's as fast as my V8 Camaro was and the handling is impeccable. I live in Colorado and it even does well in icy conditions given my previous training with rear-wheel drive. The interior is comfortable and smart looking and the exterior is simply HOT. Gas mileage is decent at around 21 mpg compared to 14 mpg in my similar performing V8 Camaro. Though only complaint I have to say quip about is the quality; I've had it since November and it squeaks like a wild horse. I played the stereo too loud and now the glass in the side view mirrors is loose and rattles! The cheap plastic can cut you.
Fun and fast
CKL,09/25/2010
I moved to the US recently from Europe, and the first thing I did was to buy a 2007 dark red Mustang. 6 month down the road, it's still the car of my (and my husband's) dreams. Lot's of personality. Easy managed. Having read some of the reviews on this site, it's clear that not everyone was aware what they were in for when they got this car. So here's the deal: This is not a family car, and if the driver is tall, there is zero room for ANY size of passenger in the back. But I mean - it's a Mustang! It's not built to be 'practical' or to take the whole family, dog, etc. for a spin in. It's build to give its owner (and the side passenger) a joy ride. And that this car 100% delivers on.
See all 189 reviews of the 2007 Ford Mustang
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 5300 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 5300 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 5750 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

More about the 2007 Ford Mustang
More About This Model

If there's one thing Ford has learned in recent months, it's the magic that comes with combining the words "Mustang" and "Shelby." Throw in the harsh reality that Ford needs all the magic it can conjure these days, and you have the makings of yet another Shelby Mustang. Following closely (some might say too closely) on the heels of the Shelby GT500 and Shelby GT-H, this latest hot-rod pony is simply dubbed "Shelby GT" and is, for the most part, a retail version of the GT-H rental car offered through select Hertz agencies.

Inside Line recently piloted the 2007 Shelby GT at Ford's proving grounds in Dearborn, Michigan, and while we'd have preferred a full-fledged road test, our limited seat time did confirm that Carroll Shelby still has some compelling tricks up his sleeve.

"GT" plus "Ford Racing" equals "Shelby GT"
Shelby Automobiles, based in Las Vegas, begins with a stock Mustang GT and adds a Ford Racing Power Pack and Handling Pack to each car. The Power Pack consists of a 90-millimeter cold-air intake, reworked engine calibration, upgraded exhaust flow (via a new X-pipe) and a shorter rear axle ratio (3.55 versus the GT's 3.31). And while the rental GT-H comes in automatic form only, the Shelby GT can be had with a slushbox or a five-speed manual transmission featuring a Hurst short-throw shifter.

The Handling Pack consists of shorter springs, stiffer dampers and an upgraded front antiroll bar. The shorter springs drop the car 1.5 inches, which is unfortunate in the sense that it makes seeing these upgraded parts -- all of them painted a shimmering shade of Ford Blue -- even harder to see unless you have access to a vehicle lift. A front strut-tower brace and P235/55ZR18 tires complete the Shelby GT's handling upgrades.

Once again, Carroll leaves his mark
While both the Power Pack and Handling Pack are available to anyone willing to visit the Ford Racing catalog (or Web site), the Shelby GT's styling modifications are not so easily replicated. They begin with a pair of silver Le Mans racing stripes painted over either a white or black coupe (no convertible versions are planned). Additional "Shelby GT" side stripes connect the 18-inch chrome wheels and run underneath unique side scoops (just ahead of the rear wheelwells). A lower front fascia with a brushed-aluminum grille -- minus foglights -- sits below a Cobra-inspired, non-functional hood scoop. Perhaps our favorite exterior design cue is the "SHELBY" spelled out across the trunk lid in individual, classic-font letters, just as it appeared on the 1968 GT500 KR.

The Shelby theme continues inside with "Shelby GT" floor mats, doorsill plates and an authentication plate above the center stack featuring a CSX number (a matching CSX numbered tag is located in the engine compartment).

Classic design cues, modern performance
While the Shelby badging clearly identifies who put this Mustang together, our favorite interior component has to be the Hurst shifter, both for its classic chrome-and-cue-ball look as well as its powerful, purposeful feel. It's this sort of shifter action, along with the Shelby GT's baritone exhaust warble and immediate throttle response, that truly evokes the muscle car era from which the Shelby legend springs. The real difference comes with 40 years of progress, meaning you now can enjoy those traits plus inspired steering feel and predictable at-the-limit handling. On the proving grounds we repeatedly tossed this newest pony car into sharp corners for the sheer joy of throwing the tail out and reeling it back in.

A Way Forward by looking back?
Beyond its obvious performance and image-building characteristics, the Shelby GT is an example of what Ford is calling its "Go Fast" decision-making progress. What this essentially boils down to is removing the traditional corporate barriers that inhibit flexible and nimble product development. Or, as Mark Fields put it, "We need to cut through the bureaucratic bull." No joke -- you can hear him use these exact words at www.fordboldmoves.com, where a series of Web-based documentaries are portraying Ford's efforts to find "The Way Forward."

Of course, some might argue that building a new car inspired by a 40-year-old car doesn't seem like "forward" thinking. But Ford's desire to offer "a steed for every need" means the company is recognizing the increased fragmentation of the marketplace while simultaneously answering it with highly specialized, limited-production vehicles. If Toyota can sell dealer-customized Scions to the youth of America, why shouldn't Ford provide a series of Mustangs that range in price from $19,995 (V6 Coupe) to $45,755 (Shelby GT500 convertible)?

This Shelby GT version of the Mustang will cost approximately $35,000 and go on sale at the beginning of 2007. If you still believe in that "Mustang" and "Shelby" magic, but you don't want to spend Porsche Boxster-like money, Ford's got a new steed to meet your need.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2007 Ford Mustang Overview

The Used 2007 Ford Mustang is offered in the following submodels: Mustang Coupe, Mustang Convertible. Available styles include GT Premium 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 5M), V6 Deluxe 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 5M), GT Deluxe 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 5M), V6 Deluxe 2dr Convertible (4.0L 6cyl 5M), V6 Premium 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 5M), GT Premium 2dr Convertible (4.6L 8cyl 5M), V6 Premium 2dr Convertible (4.0L 6cyl 5M), and GT Deluxe 2dr Convertible (4.6L 8cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Ford Mustang?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Ford Mustang trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 Ford Mustang Deluxe is priced between $7,995 and$14,900 with odometer readings between 132222 and132222 miles.
  • The Used 2007 Ford Mustang Premium is priced between $9,500 and$9,995 with odometer readings between 63663 and102660 miles.
  • The Used 2007 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe is priced between $26,500 and$26,500 with odometer readings between 14791 and14791 miles.
  • The Used 2007 Ford Mustang GT Premium is priced between $20,971 and$20,971 with odometer readings between 30172 and30172 miles.

