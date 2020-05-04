  1. Home
2021 Ford Mustang

Price Range

  • Mustang Mach 1 starts at $50,000 (estimated)

Release Date

  • Spring 2021

What to expect

  • 480-horsepower V8 engine with unique exhaust
  • Additional cooling and downforce for track use
  • New front end, plus wings and spoilers from GT500
  • Part of the sixth Mustang generation introduced for 2015
2021 Ford Mustang Review
byRyan ZumMallen, Reviews Editor05/07/2020 (updated 06/16/2020)

What is the Mustang Mach 1?

The Mach 1 is back. After ending its previous run in 2004, Ford welcomes the storied nameplate once again to the Mustang family. The newest Mach 1 is equipped with a brand-new front end, wings and spoilers from the mighty Shelby GT500, and flashy black stripes with contrasting colors to make your Mustang pop.

This is performance by way of aero and airflow. Equipped with the optional handling package, the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 can deliver up to 150% more downforce than the Mustang GT with a Performance Pack Level 1. That's because the handling package adds a front splitter, plus the spoiler and lower diffuser from the Shelby GT500. Whether or not you spec the handling package, the Mach 1 comes standard with a rear-axle cooling system — also from the GT500 — along with new intakes to chill the engine oil and transmission oil. Stiffer components and steering improvements combine with Ford's impressive MagneRide suspension and Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires for even greater performance.

What's under the Mustang Mach 1's hood?

Previous Mach 1s were just as famous for what was on the hood as under it. For decades, the Mach 1 was visually distinguished from lesser Mustangs with the inclusion of a Shaker hood, an elevated air intake that pokes through the top of the hood. But there will be no Shaker hood on the 2021 Mach 1 — the company decided it didn't provide a performance or acoustic benefit. But the Mach 1 indisputably became synonymous with the style, and losing it for 2021 will be a blow to some fans.

The Mach 1 uses the same 5.0-liter V8 as the Mustang GT, but with a little extra oomph. Output stands at 480 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque — an increase of 20 horsepower versus the GT and the same output as last year's Mustang Bullitt. Buyers can pair the engine to a six-speed manual transmission (a Tremec unit borrowed from the Shelby GT350 parts bin) with rev matching, or a 10-speed automatic with an upgraded torque converter. Selecting the manual trans also opens the door to the handling package, which is not available with the auto. The Mach 1 also boasts a new 4.5-inch exhaust tailpipe that Ford says lends it a distinctive tone.

How's the Mach 1's interior?

The Mach 1 gets a few special interior features, such as new doorsill plates and a badge on the dash inscribed with the car's chassis number. There are also unique Mach 1 welcome graphics on the 12.3-inch digital instrument panel. Ooh. Ahh. Choosing the leather interior adds black-colored seats with an accent stripe, and a classic white cue-ball shift knob is available with the manual transmission.

How's the Mach 1's tech?

The Mach 1 might be retro, but its tech offerings are anything but. Every Mach 1 comes standard with the Sync 3 infotainment system, which is optional on lesser Mustangs. We've rated Sync 3 highly in recent years for its ease of use and excellent voice controls. As you'd expect of a fully featured modern vehicle, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility is included.

Like all 2021 Mustangs, the Mach 1 also comes standard with Ford's suite of advanced driver assist features called Co-Pilot360. It includes automatic high-beam headlights, blind-spot warning with cross-traffic alert, lane keeping assist, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, and rain-sensing windshield wipers.

Edmunds says

The Mach 1 is a legendary name that will excite muscle car fans and bridge the gap between the Mustang GT and its lofty Shelby GT350 cousin. However, the fact that it doesn't include the traditional Shaker hood, or gain any extra power over the understated Bullitt, could make this reunion bittersweet for some die-hards. That said, we're eager to get this latest Mach 1 onto the track, especially with the handling package and its high-downforce capabilities. A Mustang with this much Shelby in it is something to get excited about.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Ford Mustang.

