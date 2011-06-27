  1. Home
1999 Ford Mustang Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • The 1999 Ford Mustang is faster, roomier and more capable than last year.
  • We're not sold on the new styling. The stereo still has miniscule buttons. The Mustang is still not as quick as a Camaro.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Ford gives the Mustang a makeover for its 35th birthday. An entire exterior redo includes revised front and rear clips, new taillamps and headlights; fresh door, hood, decklid and quarter panel sheetmetal; and redone rocker panel moldings, side scoops, and C-pillar appliques. The big news, however, is the under-skin changes that include engine output improvements, steering gear enhancements, and gains in rear suspension performance.

Ford's Mustang has outsold the Chevrolet Camaro and Pontiac Firebird combined for the last four years. Remember that this is in spite of the fact that the Mustang has suffered a performance disadvantage since its redesign in 1994. Nevertheless, Ford executives seem to have gotten sick of automotive journalists and gearheads griping about the Mustang's power deficit, so the Blue Oval gang has massaged both the 3.8-liter V6 and the 4.6-liter V8, improving power output to respectable levels for 1999. The V6 now makes 190 horsepower @ 5250 rpm and 220 foot-pounds of torque @ 3000 rpm. The V8 that's found in the GT's engine bay makes 260 horsepower @ 5000 rpm and 302 foot-pounds of torque @ 4000 rpm.

If the standard GT powerplant doesn't satisfy your urge-to-merge with highway traffic, a highly advanced SVT Cobra model is available for the 1999 model year. Not only does this pony feature more horsepower (320 @ 6000 rpm), but it comes standard with independent rear suspension, a first in the Mustang's 35-year history.

We think that part of the previous Mustang's sales success can be attributed to the car's comfortable interior. Since 1994, the 'Stang has offered drivers and passengers supportive upright front chairs, well-placed controls, clear views out the front and side windows, and nice dashboard and seat materials. They have upped the ante for sports car comfort in 1999, giving the driver and front passenger seats an additional inch of aft adjustment. Also appearing in the 1999 Mustang is new leather and cloth upholstery, new interior colors, and improved placement of the power seat controls.

The Mustang driving experience is enhanced by new steering gear, which reduces kickback, gives the Mustang a tighter turning radius, and increases road feel. The rear suspension has more travel than last year, smoothing out the bumps that could easily upset the previous model. Ford has also made four-wheel antilock brakes standard on the GT.

The Mustang has always been crashworthy, offering drivers and front seat passengers the highest level of protection as rated by the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration (NHTSA). This year Ford increases the Mustang's ability to stay out of a wreck by offering all-speed traction control on the car for the first time. Ford thoughtfully provided a traction control defeat switch for the kid in all of us.

Mustang is one of the most recognizable nameplates on the road. The improved horsepower, updated exterior and revised interior mean that it will likely maintain its spot in the hearts of American buyers. Heck, if the rumors at GM are true about the cancellation of the F-body Camaro and Firebird, this may be the only pony car left for the new millennium.

1999 Highlights

For the 1999 Ford Mustang, Ford gives its sports car fresh styling and more motor. The 3.8-liter V6 engine makes 190 horsepower and 220 pound-feet of torque. The SOHC V8 found in GT models gets an 16-percent increase in horsepower. Improvements to the V6 and GT suspension and steering gear, as well as a styling update.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Ford Mustang.

5(65%)
4(32%)
3(3%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
88 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1999 v6 Mustang 10 year review
ajdoll,04/02/2016
2dr Coupe
My 60 year old mother bought this Mustang from a colleague of mine who had it since new. She bought it in 2006 with 30000 miles as her condo car (Florida). During her ten years of owning this Mustang, she has driven it about 30000 miles. Since taking ownership she has done regular maintenance (oil,oil filter,air filter). In ten years, it has never skipped a beat. It has been as reliable as a car half its years. In ten years, it has only needed two batteries, tires and an alternator. The Mustang never let her stranded and had no problems whatsoever. Everything still works; A/C, power windows, power mirrors, cruise control, power seat and the 460 stereo is awesome! My mother has graciously given her Mustang to my step-daughter. My mother has bought a new Nissan Altima that has been plagued by minor problems. After owning the Mustang for ten years, trouble free, she appreciates that Mustang. It's amazing that a 17 year old car, that she drove for ten years, has been more reliable than her new Nissan. That little black stallion continues to be very reliable, even if it is 17 years old. Ford did it right. That V6 is no V8, but that Mustang handles so nice that it's still a thrill to drive!
A Mustang is a true Legend
Brian,01/24/2006
I'm a college student and 18 years old. I just recently bought a 1999 Mustang GT anniversary edition. I bought it for $10,500 w/ 51,000 miles. To tell you the truth it was a heck of a deal. But for all the people who are reading these to get an idea about what people think about Mustangs, I will give you my honest opinion. The Mustang GT is fast. 0-60 is around 5.5 secs. And the roar of the engine is to die for. And it handles really well. I mean really well. The car is built to last a while, I can tell you that. The disadvantage is the gas mileage, seating space, and the winter. I average around 18 city and 22 highway. The backseats are a little too small. Overall it's a great muscle car!
I love my mustang
J.Brit,05/14/2004
When I bought this car it had 165,000 miles on it, but other than that it was in great shape. I had to make minor repairs. A new radiator and heater but for the amount of miles it has. Its performance has been great. It currently is up to 175,000 miles and it is still running strong.
Best car Ive owned
toomanyfords,03/26/2015
2dr Coupe
Bought 99 in 2001 new with 5000 miles. Owned it for 10 1/2 years and put about 100k miles on it. Never had one single problem with it ever. Good on gas and fun to drive. The only maintenance I ever did were oil changes.
See all 88 reviews of the 1999 Ford Mustang
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
260 hp @ 5250 rpm
See all Used 1999 Ford Mustang features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1999 Ford Mustang

Used 1999 Ford Mustang Overview

The Used 1999 Ford Mustang is offered in the following submodels: Mustang Coupe, Mustang Convertible. Available styles include GT 2dr Coupe, 2dr Coupe, 2dr Convertible, and GT 2dr Convertible.

What's a good price on a Used 1999 Ford Mustang?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1999 Ford Mustangs are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1999 Ford Mustang for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1999 Ford Mustang.

Can't find a used 1999 Ford Mustangs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Mustang for sale - 6 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $11,739.

Find a used Ford for sale - 1 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $16,224.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Mustang for sale - 10 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $14,716.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 7 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $20,679.

Should I lease or buy a 1999 Ford Mustang?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Mustang lease specials

