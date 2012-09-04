Used 2005 Ford Mustang for Sale Near Me
- 56,315 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$11,495$3,193 Below Market
George Gee Buick GMC - Liberty Lake / Washington
This 2005 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe comes equipped with Leather Seats. What makes Gee different? At George Gee, we believe it's the experience- from the second you set foot on the lot throughout the life of your car. We are committed to redefining this experience, setting a higher standard, and changing the way people buy cars. Our goal is simple: Customers for life. This is the motivation behind a truly one of a kind sales experience, designed to create a pressure-free environment where each visitor is treated more like a guest than just another customer. When you drive with Gee, you drive with the confidence that you are backed by a company that stands behind its products and services. Please contact our internet department at 509.927.1000 to schedule a test drive, we look forward to meeting you soon!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVHT82H955241901
Stock: 133442B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 66,685 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$11,595$2,577 Below Market
Auto Mall of Springfield - Springfield / Illinois
Auto Mall of Springfield presents you with this 2005 Ford Mustang GT Premium 4.6L V8. Manual transmission. ONLY 66,000 MILES. This Mustang looks and drives like it came off the showroom floor. This vehicle is loaded with options including Premium alloy wheels, leather seats, cd, am/fm radio, aux radio input, Shaker stereo system, and more.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Ford Mustang GT Premium with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVFT82H255156633
Stock: 21135
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 67,783 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$10,995
Mike Smith Honda - Beaumont / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2005 Ford Mustang. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. You can tell this 2005 Ford Mustang has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 67,783mi and appears with a showroom shine. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Ford Mustang GT Deluxe is sure to sell fast. The quintessential Ford -- This Ford Mustang GT Deluxe speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVFT82H255113071
Stock: 55113071
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 28,306 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$15,241$1,232 Below Market
Express.cars - Green Bay / Wisconsin
*Locally Owned & Cared For *Rear Wheel Drive *Remote Keyless Entry *Cloth Bucket Seats *Bergstrom Certified Clean CARFAX. Blue 2005 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe RWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.6L V8 24V 4.6L V8 24V, 4 Speakers, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, CD player, Cloth Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Remote keyless entry.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVFT82H055185581
Stock: T2005C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 99,967 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$11,000$907 Below Market
Priced Right Auto - Marne / Michigan
** ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX** ** FREE 3 MONTH 3OOO MILE - POWER TRAIN WARRANTY ** **EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE** ** WELL MAINTAINED ** ** RUST FREE ** ** LEATHER ** ** KEYLESS ENTRY ** ** POWER LIFT GATE ** **GREAT RATES & TERMS** ** APPLY TODAY ** ** EXTRA CLEAN ** ** MUST SEE ** ** GREAT PRICE ** 4.6L V8 24V.Why Choose Priced Right Auto's? When You Love the Car but Don't Have the Cash?Let us put our financing sources to the test we have over 20 lenders that help us offer a Guaranteed Credit Approval process:** Cash or Finance ** We offer full spectrum financing with rates as low as 3.49%!*ASE Certified Technicians and Convenient Service Hours!*Every Vehicle Get's Full Safety Inspection. Vehicles 10 years old & newer with under 150k miles come with a 3 Month 3000 Mile Warranty!Fill Out Your Credit Application and Get Approved Today! Visit us at www.PRICEDRIGHTAUTO.org or us today at 616-677-3866 to Confirm Vehicle Availability and Pricing. Thank you and come enjoy the Priced Right Auto difference!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVHT82H155100661
Stock: 9294
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 7,529 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,000
Choice Auto Sales - Murrysville / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Certified Accident Free! One Owner! GT Deluxe Package! Roush Stage One Package! JUST 7500 Original Miles! WARRANTY INCLUDED! Don't miss out on this fantastic Ford Mustang GT Roush coupe! With it's 4.6L V8 engine matched with a 5 speed automatic transmission with overdrive this Ford Mustang GT Roush gets an EPA estimated 23+ MPG highway! Customized with a Roush Stage 1 package! JUST 7500 MILES! Nearly New! Well equipped with power windows power locks power mirrors keyless entry carbon fiber interior accents Roush Stage One kit alloy wheels rear spoiler and MORE! WARRANTY INCLUDED! Extended warranties available. Call us at Choice Auto Sales for your personal showing and test drive of this fantastic Ford Mustang GT Roush coupe! Almost all vehicles come with a 3 month warranty or a balance of factory warranty! This vehicle has been fully serviced inspected and completely detailed unless otherwise noted. Most vehicles are available with up to a 48 month unlimited mile warranty! We offer low rate bank financing to qualified applicants and have financing available for all credit types-even if you have been turned down before!!! Hurry in to #1 Choice Auto Sales in Murrysville Today! We are conveniently located directly across from Sheetz on Route 22 at 4765 Old William Penn Highway- Route 22 in Murrysville PA 15668! Only 5 miles from the PA turnpike and the Parkway interchange in Monroeville and 5 miles from Route 66 in Delmont. Call us at 724-387-1512 email us at kirk@1choiceautosales.com or visit our website at www.choiceautosalesonline.com! Our Hours of Operation are Monday Tuesday & Thursday 9-7 Wednesday and Friday 9-5 and Saturday 9-3. We are closed on Sundays. Please call prior to coming out to ensure availability of vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Ford Mustang with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVFT82HX55251957
Stock: 110537
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 35,232 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$14,900$407 Below Market
Vantage Auto Group - Brick / New Jersey
VORTECH SUPERCHARGER! 2005 Ford Mustang GT Premium with incredibly low miles in excellent condition, ready for a new owner. This Mustang has a supercharger making it an absolute powerhouse! Custom dual cowl hood ensures the motor stays running cool. Beautiful condition both inside and out with no damage to speak of. This is a car that has been garage kept and driven only on the nicest of days. Previous owner traded in due to rarely using it. New door panels will be installed prior to sale Financing is available www.VantageAutoBrick.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Ford Mustang GT Premium with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVHT82H355104386
Stock: 1B05
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 188,123 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$9,770
Kia Store Rainbow City - Gadsden - Rainbow City / Alabama
<b>Summary</b> 2005 FORD MUSTANG GT, Family owned & operated. Get Pre-Approved at https://www.kiaofrainbowcity.com/get-financing.htm Free AutoCheck report. Large East Alabama Used Car Super Store serving Rainbow City, Gadsden, Southside, Steele and Attalla AL. Call Kia Store Rainbow City - Gadsden today. <b>Additional Information</b> One Year of Complimentary Maintenance included with Purchase. Kia Store Rainbow City-Gadsden is also the home of the $27.95 oil change, all day, every day! If your a first responder or a veteran, you'll receive discounts of 20% off parts and accessories. Just part of what separates us from the pack. Call, text, chat or email us today! Price excludes tax, title, license and doc fee. CALL: 256-442-3232 SMART PAYMENT PLAN, offered exclusively at Kia Store Rainbow City - Gadsden. By electing Weekly or Bi-Weekly payment options you can align your car payment to be the same as your pay cycle. By making lower more frequent payments, you pay less interest, achieve equity faster and pay off your vehicle sooner. Ask dealers for details. Buy with confidence. Family-owned & operated. Get Pre-Approved at https://www.kiaofrainbowcity.com/get-financing.htm Free AutoCheck report. Large East Alabama Used Car Super Store serving Rainbow City, Gadsden, Southside, Steele and Attalla AL. Call Kia Store Rainbow City - Gadsden today. **Vehicle Options and price listed are when the unit was originally built doesn't include any dealer installed options if any. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Ford Mustang GT Premium with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVFT82HX55246841
Stock: R4528A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 7,037 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$24,375
Jo-Dan Buick GMC - Moosic / Pennsylvania
Clean CARFAX. 2005 Ford Mustang GT Premium Screaming Yellow Clearcoat Only 7,000 miles! This Mustang has never been driven in the rain. No paint work or accidents. Garage kept., 4.6L V8 24V, ABS brakes, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Odometer is 76622 miles below market average! Jo-Dan Buick GMC is not responsible for typographical errors. Advertised prices do not include applicable taxes, license and registration costs. See dealer for complete details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Ford Mustang with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVFT85H855238538
Stock: 238538
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 9,322 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$34,500
Celebrity Cars Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
This 2005 Ford Mustang 2dr Saleen S281 Ford Mustang Coupe features a 4.6L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Satin Silver Metallic with a Dark Charcoal Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, not covered by a warranty. - Leather Interior Surface - Contact Internet Sales at 702-818-1031 or info@celebritycars.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVHT82HX55100450
Stock: C0450
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-17-2014
- 29,250 milesGood Deal
$14,838$685 Below Market
Bergstrom Fiat Of The Fox Valley - Kaukauna / Wisconsin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Ford Mustang GT Premium with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVHT82H355100421
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 93,517 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$8,959
Youngblood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Ozark / Missouri
Clean CARFAX. This 2005 Ford Mustang V6 in Blue features. Climate Package, Heat Package, Alloy Wheels, Technology Package, Power convertible roof. Odometer is 11256 miles below market average! CALL NOW YOUNGBLOOD PREOWNED OZARK!!! 417-882-3838 All prices exclude tax, title, lic, and doc fees of $206.50.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Ford Mustang with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVFT84N355211643
Stock: Z91752B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- 152,266 miles3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,997
AutoNation Nissan Marietta - Marietta / Georgia
4.0L Sohv V6 Engine Solid Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Not an auction car, not a rental car, this Mustang Deluxe was traded in by one of our loyal AutoNation customers. This car was EXTREMELY WELL MAINTAINED -- SERVICE RECORDS are AVAILABLE upon request. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Ford Mustang Deluxe with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVFT80N055134820
Stock: 55134820
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 52,371 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,599
AutoNation Dodge Ram Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Convertible Soft Top 4.0L Sohv V6 Engine Solid Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2005 Ford Mustang Deluxe is offered to you for sale by AutoNation Dodge Ram Arapahoe. This Ford includes: 4.0L SOHV V6 ENGINE (STD) V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Let a little sunshine in. Just drop the top of this Ford Mustang convertible and go. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Ford Mustang. A rare find these days. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Ford Mustang Deluxe with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVFT84N855188280
Stock: 55188280
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 47,420 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,900
AutoSport Co - Blawnox / Pennsylvania
Wow! We are pleased to offer for sale this Clean Carfax 2005 Ford Mustang GT Coupe in limited production Legend Lime Green Metallic with only 47k well maintained and kept miles!! This car was originally sold in Florida where it was kept for nearly 11 years before being brought up north. According to Mustangheaven.com this Mustang is 1 of 551 produced with this color combination engine and transmission! The 4.6L V8 Engine has a great rumble to it and matched with an automatic transmission this Mustang is very enjoyable to drive! During the PA Inspections we found that this Mustang recently had all new brake pads installed front rotors fresh oil change and an overly clean car all the way around. Around the Legend Lime exterior you’ll find very minimal wear likewise the 5-spoke chrome wheels really set this car off and give it a great stance! With the rear spoiler and factory dual exhaust system this car is sure to get attention! Throughout the smoke free dark grey leather interior again you’ll find it to be in excellent condition with the seat bolsters carpeting and console all showing great. In addition this 2005 Ford Mustang GT with only 47k miles is loaded up with features such as: Clean Carfax 4.6L V8 Engine Automatic Transmission Leather Setas Dual Exhaust System Rear Spoiler Fog Lights Current PA Inspection 2 Sets of Keys Original Window Sticker Original Books and much more!! Feel free to call or text Anthony at 724-388-4930 for more information or to set up an appointment. We also offer Facetime as a way to go around the vehicle with you before you purchase. Also in case you are not already on our site head over to www.autosportco.com to check out 25+ pictures of each car some websites only allow a few pictures. This car is located at our Pittsburgh location 1341 Old Freeport Road Pittsburgh PA 15238. Almost all vehicles are kept inside our indoor showroom!! We accept trades; can help with financing options as well as your transportation needs!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Ford Mustang GT Premium with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVFT82H455158741
Stock: 8471P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, Personal Use
$27,888
Beach Blvd Automotive - Jacksonville / Florida
WE ARE OPEN!!! MSO BRAND NEW 22 ACTUAL MILES NEVER TITLED LEATHER V8 AT A/C CONVERTIBLE SHAKER SOUND SYSTEM FINANCING AVAILABLE ON OVER 250 VEHICLES! KING OF DEALERS! MILITARY DISCOUNT! HUGE SAVINGS!! WOW BRAND NEW MOTOR SCOOTERS $1095! NEW INVENTORY ARRIVING DAILY ON SALE! OVER 200 QUALITY VEHICLES UNDER $10,000! FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1967 IN SAME LOCATION! WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL BEFORE AND AFTER THE SALE! WE BUY CARS FOR CASH! TRADES WELCOME! CARFAX 1-OWNER VEHICLES AVAILABLE! CARFAX ON EVERY VEHICLE! CALL FOR AVAILABILITY! FACEBOOK,TWITTER, YOU CAN GET THE BEST OF US! BEACHBLVDAUTOMOTIVE.COM REAL IN HOUSE FINANCING FOR GOOD OR BAD CREDIT! WE FINANCE! *PRICE GOOD ONLY FOR DAY OF PUBLICATION *LISTED CASH PRICE PLUS P.D.I. FEE OF $499, STATE AND LOCAL TAXES, TAG, REGISTRATION FEES, AND TITLE FEES 1-866-678-0802
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Ford Mustang GT Premium with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVHT85HX55190193
Stock: VIN0193
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, Personal Use
$26,988
Beach Blvd Automotive - Jacksonville / Florida
WE ARE OPEN!!! MSO BRAND NEW 38 ACTUAL MILES NEVER TITLED LEATHER SHAKER STEREO V8 5SP A/C FINANCING AVAILABLE ON OVER 250 VEHICLES! KING OF DEALERS! MILITARY DISCOUNT! HUGE SAVINGS!! WOW BRAND NEW MOTOR SCOOTERS $1095! NEW INVENTORY ARRIVING DAILY ON SALE! OVER 200 QUALITY VEHICLES UNDER $10,000! FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1967 IN SAME LOCATION! WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL BEFORE AND AFTER THE SALE! WE BUY CARS FOR CASH! TRADES WELCOME! CARFAX 1-OWNER VEHICLES AVAILABLE! CARFAX ON EVERY VEHICLE! CALL FOR AVAILABILITY! FACEBOOK,TWITTER, YOU CAN GET THE BEST OF US! BEACHBLVDAUTOMOTIVE.COM REAL IN HOUSE FINANCING FOR GOOD OR BAD CREDIT! WE FINANCE! *PRICE GOOD ONLY FOR DAY OF PUBLICATION *LISTED CASH PRICE PLUS P.D.I. FEE OF $499, STATE AND LOCAL TAXES, TAG, REGISTRATION FEES, AND TITLE FEES 1-866-678-0802
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Ford Mustang GT Premium with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVHT82H055185265
Stock: VIN5265
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 138,108 miles3 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$6,790
Your Deal Automotive (Pens) - Pensacola / Florida
Visit Your Deal Automotive at www.yourdealautomotive.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 850-444-9494 today to schedule your test drive.Come down and see our DEALS on used vehicles TODAY!!! At YOUR DEAL AUTOMOTIVE you will find: ** QUALITY vehicles** Top notch CUSTOMER SERVICE** SUPERIOR sales staffHome of the saying “It’s not a DEAL until it’s YOUR DEAL“Check out our complete inventory of used vehicles and apply for our “easy approval financing” at:www.yourdealautomotive.comPhone: 850-444-9494 Address:9084 N Palafox Pensacola FL 32534
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Ford Mustang Premium with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVFT80N455163009
Stock: 8191
Certified Pre-Owned: No
