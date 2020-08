Used 2005 Ford Mustang for Sale Near Me

George Gee Buick GMC - Liberty Lake / Washington

This 2005 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe comes equipped with Leather Seats. What makes Gee different? At George Gee, we believe it's the experience- from the second you set foot on the lot throughout the life of your car. We are committed to redefining this experience, setting a higher standard, and changing the way people buy cars. Our goal is simple: Customers for life. This is the motivation behind a truly one of a kind sales experience, designed to create a pressure-free environment where each visitor is treated more like a guest than just another customer. When you drive with Gee, you drive with the confidence that you are backed by a company that stands behind its products and services. Please contact our internet department at 509.927.1000 to schedule a test drive, we look forward to meeting you soon!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1ZVHT82H955241901

Stock: 133442B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-07-2020