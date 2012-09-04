Used 2005 Ford Mustang for Sale Near Me

4,483 listings
Mustang Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,483 listings
  • 2005 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe in Red
    used

    2005 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe

    56,315 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $11,495

    $3,193 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Ford Mustang GT Premium in Light Green
    used

    2005 Ford Mustang GT Premium

    66,685 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $11,595

    $2,577 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe in Red
    used

    2005 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe

    67,783 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2005 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe

    28,306 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $15,241

    $1,232 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe in Black
    used

    2005 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe

    99,967 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $11,000

    $907 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Ford Mustang
    used

    2005 Ford Mustang

    7,529 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $20,000

    Details
  • 2005 Ford Mustang GT Premium in Light Green
    used

    2005 Ford Mustang GT Premium

    35,232 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $14,900

    $407 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Ford Mustang GT Premium in Red
    used

    2005 Ford Mustang GT Premium

    188,123 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $9,770

    Details
  • 2005 Ford Mustang
    used

    2005 Ford Mustang

    7,037 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $24,375

    Details
  • 2005 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe in Silver
    used

    2005 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe

    9,322 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $34,500

    Details
  • 2005 Ford Mustang GT Premium in Red
    used

    2005 Ford Mustang GT Premium

    29,250 miles
    Good Deal

    $14,838

    $685 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Ford Mustang
    used

    2005 Ford Mustang

    93,517 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $8,959

    Details
  • 2005 Ford Mustang Deluxe in Light Green
    used

    2005 Ford Mustang Deluxe

    152,266 miles
    3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,997

    Details
  • 2005 Ford Mustang Deluxe in Black
    used

    2005 Ford Mustang Deluxe

    52,371 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,599

    Details
  • 2005 Ford Mustang GT Premium in Light Green
    used

    2005 Ford Mustang GT Premium

    47,420 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,900

    Details
  • 2005 Ford Mustang GT Premium in Red
    used

    2005 Ford Mustang GT Premium

    Not Provided
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $27,888

    Details
  • 2005 Ford Mustang GT Premium in Red
    used

    2005 Ford Mustang GT Premium

    Not Provided
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $26,988

    Details
  • 2005 Ford Mustang Premium
    used

    2005 Ford Mustang Premium

    138,108 miles
    3 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,790

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Mustang

Read recent reviews for the Ford Mustang
Overall Consumer Rating
4.8497 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 497 reviews
  • 5
    (85%)
  • 4
    (11%)
  • 3
    (3%)
  • 2
    (1%)
  • 1
    (0%)
The year the pony got its gallop back ;-)
bryanbrock,04/09/2012
This is the 5th mustang I have owned all others being older models, And I have to give ford credit it is a vast improvement and a whole different animal. Handling is by far much improved due to new chassis engineering, you get 305hp in the GT! Which is the most power available to the GT to that date. Engine management system does a great job of turning it into a boulevard bully when your in the mood then pretend its Hybrid when it senses your trying to save gas. Back seat takes effort to get into but plenty of room in the 2005 when back there. Clutch could be handled by my 80 yr old grandma, ..not heavy at all! Now even the car is 6 years old it still gets complements and ride requests!
Report abuse
