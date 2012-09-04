Used 2005 Ford Mustang for Sale Near Me

AutoSport Co - Blawnox / Pennsylvania

Wow! We are pleased to offer for sale this Clean Carfax 2005 Ford Mustang GT Coupe in limited production Legend Lime Green Metallic with only 47k well maintained and kept miles!! This car was originally sold in Florida where it was kept for nearly 11 years before being brought up north. According to Mustangheaven.com this Mustang is 1 of 551 produced with this color combination engine and transmission! The 4.6L V8 Engine has a great rumble to it and matched with an automatic transmission this Mustang is very enjoyable to drive! During the PA Inspections we found that this Mustang recently had all new brake pads installed front rotors fresh oil change and an overly clean car all the way around. Around the Legend Lime exterior you’ll find very minimal wear likewise the 5-spoke chrome wheels really set this car off and give it a great stance! With the rear spoiler and factory dual exhaust system this car is sure to get attention! Throughout the smoke free dark grey leather interior again you’ll find it to be in excellent condition with the seat bolsters carpeting and console all showing great. In addition this 2005 Ford Mustang GT with only 47k miles is loaded up with features such as: Clean Carfax 4.6L V8 Engine Automatic Transmission Leather Setas Dual Exhaust System Rear Spoiler Fog Lights Current PA Inspection 2 Sets of Keys Original Window Sticker Original Books and much more!! Feel free to call or text Anthony at 724-388-4930 for more information or to set up an appointment. We also offer Facetime as a way to go around the vehicle with you before you purchase. Also in case you are not already on our site head over to www.autosportco.com to check out 25+ pictures of each car some websites only allow a few pictures. This car is located at our Pittsburgh location 1341 Old Freeport Road Pittsburgh PA 15238. Almost all vehicles are kept inside our indoor showroom!! We accept trades; can help with financing options as well as your transportation needs!!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Ford Mustang GT Premium with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1ZVFT82H455158741

Stock: 8471P

Certified Pre-Owned: No

