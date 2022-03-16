What is the Mustang?

The Ford Mustang is one of the three muscle cars on the market, providing lots of horsepower and an exciting driving experience at a reasonable price. We think it's the best in its class; it is more engaging to drive than the Dodge Challenger, and it's more comfortable and easier to drive day to day than the Chevrolet Camaro. Whether you're considering the base turbocharged four-cylinder or the high-octane Shelby GT500, there's a Mustang variant for anybody with a need for speed.

The 2022 Mustang is now in its eighth year of production, which is a long time in car years. Indeed, judging by recent spy photographs, a fully redesigned Mustang is coming in the near future. Rumors abound for the new Mustang, which could get a hybrid powertrain or all-wheel drive. We're also not sure if this seventh-generation Mustang will debut for the 2023 or 2024 model year.

Keep your eyes tuned to this space as Ford reveals its plans for the new Mustang. If you just can't wait to get into this venerable pony car now, however, we don't blame you. Check out our 2022 Ford Mustang page for a review of the current model and to find one at a dealer near you.