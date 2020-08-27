Used 2010 Ford Mustang for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 84,023 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
Car Guys - Houston / Texas
The V6 Mustang with manual transmission is powerful car. car came run and drive we repair left rear fender and rear bumper cover and paint whole car. really looking good & shiny. please come by for test drive. thanks - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Aux. Audio Input, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Ahmed 832-856-1CAR at 832-856-1227 or gocarguys@gmail.com for more information. - Please go to WWW.GOCARGUYS.COM for more PICTURES and Directions. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Mustang V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8AN2A5177163
Stock: 177163
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 46,826 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$17,466$6,539 Below Market
Westgate Mitsubishi - Raleigh / North Carolina
Westgate Mitsubishi is a Certified Kelley Blue Book Buying Center. That means We Will Buy Your Car Even If You Don’t Buy One From Us. Copy and Paste this link to receive Full Market Value for Your Vehicle. https://www.westgatemitsubishi.com/kbb-instant-cash-offer . If you happen to receive a higher value for your vehicle elsewhere Westgate will beat that offer by $500.00.It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the existence and condition of any equipment listed. The dealership is not responsible for misprints on prices or equipment. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the accuracy of the prices with the dealer. Pricing subject to change without notice.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Mustang GT with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8FH4A5172310
Stock: 3021P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 22,879 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,300$2,069 Below Market
Dadeland Chrysler Jeep Dodge - Miami / Florida
Thank you for visiting another one of Dadeland Dodge's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2010 Ford Mustang GT Premium with 22,879mi. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. You can tell this 2010 Ford Mustang has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 22,879mi and appears with a showroom shine. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Ford Mustang GT Premium is the one! More information about the 2010 Ford Mustang: The Mustang has always been one of the strongest performance values for the money. With a new 315-horsepower engine now standard on the GT model, plus a number of improvements that make the Mustang more comfortable and enjoyable to drive, it's a better value than ever. Meanwhile, the GT500 appeals to those who want a more exclusive performance Mustang because it adds additional exotic design cues, a high-power supercharged engine as well as numerous performance tweaks. Strengths of this model include Classic pony-car styling, strong V8 performance value, ride, and uncluttered interior design
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Mustang GT Premium with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8CH9A5104248
Stock: A5104248
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 143,435 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,000$1,182 Below Market
Young Ford - Morgan / Utah
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Mustang V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8AN9A5166080
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 116,501 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,995$1,334 Below Market
New South Ford - Meridian / Mississippi
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Mustang V6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8EN2A5107480
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 86,772 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,980
Automax Genesis - Killeen / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Mustang V6 Premium with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8AN2A5152716
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,361 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,590$1,333 Below Market
Empire Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of West Islip - West Islip / New York
*This 2010 Ford Mustang V6 is Priced Below The Average Market Price and is Offered Exclusively at Empire Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram! You will love the great options such as Stability Control, Keyless Entry, Alloy Wheels, Power Side Mirrors, Traction Control, Power Door Locks, Power Windows, Antilock Brakes, Brake Assist and Power Outlet. The vehicle history report indicates this Mustang has had only Autocheck One-Owner, No Accidents / Damage Reported to AUTOCHECK and Qualifies for the AUTOCHECK Buyback Guarantee. The exterior color is Kona Blue Metallic with a Saddle interior. The Finance For Price is reflective after 1995 down. Price subject to change. Subject to primary lenders approval. All prices exclude tax, title, $695 dealer fees, tags, reconditioning fee, license & DMV. Must finance through dealer when applicable & take same day delivery. Sorry but we cannot extend special Internet pricing without a printed copy of the on-line pricing, and your in-store price may exceed our special on-line pricing. To take advantage of our special Internet discounts, please print this page and present it to your salesperson. At Empire Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram where you are treated like royalty.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Mustang V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8AN8A5149321
Stock: U9802T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 21,549 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,988$516 Below Market
Marin Mazda - San Rafael / California
SHAKER PREMIUM SOUND!! SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO!! BACK UP CAMERA!! SNYC!! LEATHER INTERIOR!! This Mustang comes equipped with Cruise Control, AM/FM Radio, Power Driver's Seat, Fog Lights, Rear Spoiler, Premium 19" Wheels and much, much more!!GET PRE-QUALIFIED Fast - Free - EZ* Free Credit Score via MAZDA CREDIT EXPRESS* No SSN Required* Get Rates, Terms & Payments* Does Not Affect Current CreditCars You Can Depend On - From People You Can Trust .... MARIN MAZDA.Every vehicle is subject to our extensive pre-sale inspection and service.** This Car is Priced to sell quickly** Payments as low as $297.72/month with ZERO down for 84 months on approved credit**APR 3.19% on Approved Credit, Not All Applicants Will Qualify** Make a REASONABLE offer - We Want and Will Work with You** We Finance Most Types of Credit and will help you get the Best Available Rates** We Take Any and All Trades** Stop Clicking - CALL Tommy Billor Mike @ 415.454.7000 x-3 for THE NO HASSLE Car Buying Experience ** Or TEXT us at 415.965.7599 for a quick response** NON-Smoker** CLEAN TITLE Guaranteed** FREE CARFAX AVAILABLE** Qualifies for EXTENDED WARRANTY** BAD CREDIT! NO CREDIT! BANKRUPTCY = WE CAN HELP!!Challenged Credit Assistance Is Our Specialty~~~~~ FAMILY OWNED & OPERATED FOR OVER 33 YEARS ~~~~~MARIN MAZDA - Right Off the 101 In San RafaelGreat People -- Great Service415.454.7000New MAZDA Showroom - 807 Francisco Blvd EASTPre-Owned Center - 10 Bellam Blvd. in San Rafael, CADISCLAIMERS: All offers on approved credit, not all applicants will qualify, contact us fro full details.All prices are plus government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge and any emissions testing charge.All Inventory listed is subject to prior sale. While every effort has been made to ensure accurate data, the vehicle listings within this web site may not reflect all vehicle items. Web site pricing does not include any options that have been installed at the dealership. Vehicles shown may be in transit or currently in production. Some vehicle images shown are stock photos and may not reflect exact specification.Please contact us regarding actual vehicle features, options & pricing.Not responsible for pricing or typographical errors.Please Email us for more info: mike@marinmazda.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Mustang GT Premium with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8CH1A5158899
Stock: 15197A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 84,725 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$9,495$1,435 Below Market
Car World - Tucson / Arizona
2 year Maintenance Plan is included through Car World! Ask for details!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Mustang V6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8EN3A5116639
Stock: 8490
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-13-2019
- 92,760 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$13,995$1,033 Below Market
Tom Gibbs Chevrolet - Palm Coast / Florida
PRICE DROP FROM $15,995. GT Premium trim. Leather Interior, iPod/MP3 Input, Multi-CD Changer, Satellite Radio, Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound System, newCarTestDrive.com explains "An American success story.". CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Multi-CD Changer. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Edmunds.com explains "More than just a show pony, the Ford Mustang offers enthusiasts on a budget a tempting combination of potent performance and timeless styling.". 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. PRICED TO MOVE: Was $15,995. Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $31,400*. OUR OFFERINGS: Tom Gibbs Chevrolet is a family-owned and operated dealership that has served the Flagler, Volusia, and St. John's County areas for over 30 years. From our highly-trained sales staff and award-winning service team, we know you'll find satisfaction in becoming the newest member of the Tom Gibbs Chevrolet family! A short drive from Daytona Beach and Jacksonville, Tom Gibbs Chevrolet is your key to saving the most on your next vehicle purchase! Pricing analysis performed on 8/27/2020. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Mustang GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8CH6A5161572
Stock: L0884B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 76,640 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,977$1,378 Below Market
Central Florida Toyota - Orlando / Florida
Call Us for our absolute bottom-line pricing. You deserve to drive what you love. KEY FEATURES INCLUDEiPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels. Keyless Entry, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats, 4-Wheel ABS, Tire Pressure Monitoring System. OPTION PACKAGES4.0L SOHC V6 ENGINE. EXPERTS CONCLUDEEdmunds.com explains More than just a show pony, the Ford Mustang offers enthusiasts on a budget a tempting combination of potent performance and timeless styling.. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $26,400*. PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-Owner BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALERAs one of the hardest working Toyota dealers in FL, Central Florida Toyota focuses on customer satisfaction and provides the highest quality service in both our sales and service departments. Find the new or used vehicle you are looking for or simply have the peace of mind in knowing that your vehicle is being serviced by our certified technicians. Central Florida Toyota has been chosen by SiriusXM to provide all of our used cars that are Satellite Radio ready, a free 3 month trial. Hurry and enjoy your favorite music, sporting events and talk shows for free. This offer is limited to only vehicles that are satellite equipped from the factory. Pricing analysis performed on 8/28/2020. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Mustang V6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8EN5A5166183
Stock: A5166183
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 84,272 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,499$668 Below Market
Auto King - Roseville / California
Auto king 916-676-6867 , WE DO HAVE FINANCING AVAILABLE WITH MANY LENDERS , . CLEAN TITLE ,CARFAX AVAILABLE, SMOG DONE, MECHANICAL/SAFETY INSPECTION DONE, EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE . (start from $200) ask us about extended warranty detail (916) 676-6867 PLEASE MAKE AN APPOINTMENT FOR TEST DRIVE Disclaimer: Subject to prior sale. Quoted price subject to change without notice to correct errors or omissions. Price does not include sales tax or other taxes, tags, registration fees, government fees, smog certificate of compliance or noncompliance, emissions testing charge, finance charges and dealer document preparation charges. Standard features are based upon trim level
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Mustang V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8AN1A5165537
Stock: 1000
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 77,875 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,526$1,030 Below Market
Hamilton Hyundai - Chambersburg / Pennsylvania
*Priced below Market!* This 2010 Ford Mustang GT includes: *New Tires* *Aux Audio Input* *Rear Spoiler* *Stability Control* *Low miles for a 2010!*At Hamilton Hyundai we work hard to provide a quick and easy buying experience with competitive, market based pricing. In addition, our exclusive ""Hamilton for Life"" program provides our customers with unbeatable savings and value after the sale.When you purchase a vehicle from Hamilton Hyundai, we will provide you with the following complimentary ownership benefits simply for choosing us...Oil ChangesTire RotationsCar WashesEngine GuaranteeThat's right... A vehicle purchase from Hamilton Hyundai means that you will never pay for another oil change, tire rotation, or car wash again! And, with a minimal level of routine maintenance, we'll even guarantee the vehicle’s engine for as long as you own it! Real savings and real value with no tricks or gimmicks -- it’s the Hamilton way of doing business. Join the Hamilton for Life Family today you’ll be glad you did!The next step? Give us a call to confirm availability and schedule a test drive! We’ll review all the details so you can make an informed decision. We are located at: 2024 Lincoln Way E., Chambersburg, PA 17202.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Mustang GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8CH1A5126437
Stock: ZA5126437
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 73,354 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$10,555$967 Below Market
Auto World USA - Bedford / Ohio
2010 Mustang Ford V6 Sterling Gray Metallic 4.0L V6 5-Speed RWD **AUXILARY**, **PREMIUM AUDIO**, **PREMIUM WHEELS**, **Stability Control**, 17" Painted Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Brake assist, Cloth Bucket Seats, Convertible roof lining, Electronic Stability Control, Glass rear window, Panic alarm, Power convertible roof, Power steering, Power windows, Premium AM/FM Stereo w/Single CD/Clock, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers. Odometer is 33649 miles below market average! Recent Arrival! +++VIDEO WALK-AROUND+++Please ask your sales pro for your own personal video walk-around of the vehicle you are interested in! Our inventory is always priced at or near AUCTION PRICING!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Mustang V6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8EN0A5122902
Stock: T20855
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 8,345 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$39,000
Napleton's Aston Martin of Chicago - Downers Grove / Illinois
ROUSH-Tuned 2010 Ford Mustang 427R finished in Torch Red paintwork over Char Black Leather with contrast stitching. Traded in for an Aston Martin by original owner. Somewhere between a street car and a race car...is a Roush car. This Mustang is a blend of Roush racing heritage and OEM craftsmanship. This Mustang started off as a Mustang GT Premium Convertible and was re-engineered & track-tested by Roush to produce 435hp with the following components, -M90 RoushCharger system -Roush intake manifold -Roush air intake -Roush intercooler -Roush radiator -Roush performance exhaust -Roush white instrument cluster -Roush front fascia -Roush front splitter -Roush rear valance -Roush spoiler -Roush stripe kit -Roush performance pedals -Roush short throw billet shifter -Roush 20" wheels -Roush suspension system kit -Roush sport brake kit -Total MSRP was $56,776
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Mustang GT with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8FH1A5123209
Stock: PPG2781A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 102,547 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$9,595$429 Below Market
Damas Auto - Chantilly / Virginia
This car is CARFAX CERTIFIED** Contact our Sales at 571-367-2933
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Mustang V6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8EN8A5107466
Stock: 2007658
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 144,642 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,499$275 Below Market
Lucky Line Motors - Fredericksburg / Virginia
***** WE FINANCE ***** 2010 FORD MUSTANG GT GREAT COLOR COMBINATION CLEAN CARAX LOADED WITH / DUAL EXHAUST / XM RADIO / PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM / ALLOY WHEELS/ WITH GOOD TIRES A MUST SEE !ASK OUR SALES DEPARTMENT FOR EXTENDED WARRANTY . After business hours please contact Tamim at 540 287-5112
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Mustang GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8CH1A5173077
Stock: LLM7333
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 92,498 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$14,880
Greenway Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Orlando / Florida
New Price! With our Below Market Pricing it saves you Time and Money!, LEATHER, Mustang GT Premium, 4.6L V8, 5-Speed Manual, 3.73 Rear Axle Package, Active Anti-Theft System, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Electronic Stability Control, Fully automatic headlights, High-Intenstity Discharge Headlamps, Performance 3.73 Limited Slip Rear Axle Ratio, Recalibrated Electronic Stability Control, Security Package, Shaker 500 AM/FM Stereo w/In-Dash CDx6/MP3, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Traction control, Wheel Locking Kit. Come to Greenway DODGE and test drive this vehicle today! ** Contactless Purchase**, ** Free Home Drop-off **, ** Free Test Drive at Home **, ** Private Dealership Appointments **, ** Virtual Appointments ** , ** Custom Online Financing **.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Mustang GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8CH8A5116584
Stock: LB2057A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
