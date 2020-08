Used 2010 Ford Mustang for Sale Near Me

Dadeland Chrysler Jeep Dodge - Miami / Florida

Thank you for visiting another one of Dadeland Dodge's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2010 Ford Mustang GT Premium with 22,879mi. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. You can tell this 2010 Ford Mustang has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 22,879mi and appears with a showroom shine. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Ford Mustang GT Premium is the one! More information about the 2010 Ford Mustang: The Mustang has always been one of the strongest performance values for the money. With a new 315-horsepower engine now standard on the GT model, plus a number of improvements that make the Mustang more comfortable and enjoyable to drive, it's a better value than ever. Meanwhile, the GT500 appeals to those who want a more exclusive performance Mustang because it adds additional exotic design cues, a high-power supercharged engine as well as numerous performance tweaks. Strengths of this model include Classic pony-car styling, strong V8 performance value, ride, and uncluttered interior design

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2010 Ford Mustang GT Premium with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 24 Highway)

VIN: 1ZVBP8CH9A5104248

Stock: A5104248

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-25-2020