1994 Ford Mustang Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,299 - $3,022
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
New sheet metal for the venerable pony. The LX model and hatchback are dropped. The base Mustang gets a 3.8-liter V6, and GT models receive a boost in horsepower. Four-wheel disc brakes are standard on both Mustangs and ABS becomes an available option. A passenger airbag, power driver seat, and tilt steering wheel become standard in 1994. Convertibles are available with a removable hardtop.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1994 Ford Mustang.
Most helpful consumer reviews
BRAD,03/21/2002
A real head-turner. 8 years old and no problems. Excellent paint and soft top.
dinkydiana,01/28/2011
I have the opportunity to buy a 94 stang for 1400 with 130000is this a smart idea for me to do? it works great, the person bought a new stang so is why offering this one. one owner. it is red with the racing stripes and a spoiler
The Professor,07/28/2009
I have owned my GT since 1997 arguably the most reliable American made car I have ever owned and that Ford has deisgned and manufactured. I have replace clutch and pressure plate and brakes. regular oil changes and I bought it with 15,000 miles on the odometer it now has 230,000 and counting never replaced engine;it still turns head and can still giddyup!
Mackdaddy_j,08/20/2005
I have had very good luck with mine with the exception of the head gasket. Car gets very good gas mileage for a V6, although it is not very powerful in return.
Features & Specs
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
215 hp @ 4200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
145 hp @ 4000 rpm
Safety
