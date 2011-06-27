More about the 1994 Ford Mustang

Used 1994 Ford Mustang Overview

The Used 1994 Ford Mustang is offered in the following submodels: Mustang Coupe, Mustang Convertible. Available styles include GT 2dr Convertible, GT 2dr Coupe, 2dr Convertible, and 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Ford Mustang ?

Price comparisons for Used 1994 Ford Mustang trim styles: The Used 1994 Ford Mustang Base is priced between $1,495 and $1,495 with odometer readings between 136515 and 136515 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn , VA . Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1994 Ford Mustangs are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Ford Mustang for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 1994 Mustangs listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $1,495 and mileage as low as 136515 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Ford Mustang.

Can't find a used 1994 Ford Mustangs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Mustang for sale - 8 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $10,845 .

Find a used Ford for sale - 2 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $10,151 .

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Mustang for sale - 7 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $12,401 .

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 1 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $13,254 .

Should I lease or buy a 1994 Ford Mustang?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials

Check out Ford Mustang lease specials