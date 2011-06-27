  1. Home
1994 Ford Mustang Review

List Price Estimate
$1,299 - $3,022
Used Mustang for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

New sheet metal for the venerable pony. The LX model and hatchback are dropped. The base Mustang gets a 3.8-liter V6, and GT models receive a boost in horsepower. Four-wheel disc brakes are standard on both Mustangs and ABS becomes an available option. A passenger airbag, power driver seat, and tilt steering wheel become standard in 1994. Convertibles are available with a removable hardtop.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Ford Mustang.

5(50%)
4(43%)
3(5%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.4
56 reviews
56 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

LASER DREAM
BRAD,03/21/2002
A real head-turner. 8 years old and no problems. Excellent paint and soft top.
question
dinkydiana,01/28/2011
I have the opportunity to buy a 94 stang for 1400 with 130000is this a smart idea for me to do? it works great, the person bought a new stang so is why offering this one. one owner. it is red with the racing stripes and a spoiler
230,000 Original motor & Counting
The Professor,07/28/2009
I have owned my GT since 1997 arguably the most reliable American made car I have ever owned and that Ford has deisgned and manufactured. I have replace clutch and pressure plate and brakes. regular oil changes and I bought it with 15,000 miles on the odometer it now has 230,000 and counting never replaced engine;it still turns head and can still giddyup!
An Overall Good Car
Mackdaddy_j,08/20/2005
I have had very good luck with mine with the exception of the head gasket. Car gets very good gas mileage for a V6, although it is not very powerful in return.
See all 56 reviews of the 1994 Ford Mustang
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
215 hp @ 4200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
145 hp @ 4000 rpm
See all Used 1994 Ford Mustang features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1994 Ford Mustang

Used 1994 Ford Mustang Overview

The Used 1994 Ford Mustang is offered in the following submodels: Mustang Coupe, Mustang Convertible. Available styles include GT 2dr Convertible, GT 2dr Coupe, 2dr Convertible, and 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Ford Mustang?

Price comparisons for Used 1994 Ford Mustang trim styles:

  • The Used 1994 Ford Mustang Base is priced between $1,495 and$1,495 with odometer readings between 136515 and136515 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1994 Ford Mustangs are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Ford Mustang for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 1994 Mustangs listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $1,495 and mileage as low as 136515 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Ford Mustang.

Can't find a used 1994 Ford Mustangs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Mustang for sale - 8 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $10,845.

Find a used Ford for sale - 2 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $10,151.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Mustang for sale - 7 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $12,401.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 1 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $13,254.

Should I lease or buy a 1994 Ford Mustang?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

