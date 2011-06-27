Used 2018 Ford Mustang for Sale Near Me
- New Listing$36,900Great Deal | $5,866 below market
2018 Ford Mustang GT Premium18,914 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tindol Ford ROUSH - Gastonia / North Carolina
Our bold and ready to roll Clean Carfax Owner 2018 Ford Mustang GT Premium Fastback in [[[TrimColor|White Platinum]]] rules the road! Motivated by the legendary 5.0 Liter V8 that delivers 460hp paired with a fun-to-drive 6 Speed Manual transmission with launch control as well as Electronic Line-Lock. This GT Premium is amazingly agile and responsive, and it delivers pure exhilaration while seeing nearly 25mpg on the highway. And the icing on the cake comes from our GT Mustang's timeless good looks that are bolstered by the GT Performance Package, ebony black alloy wheels, a rear wing, LED fog lights, and HID headlamps with signature lighting. Open the door and settle into the GT Premium's cabin where you'll find leather heated/cooled power front seats, a multifunction steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, aluminum pedals, Intelligent Access with push-button start, and technology that keeps the thrills coming with Track Apps performance telemetry! Sync 3 with an 8-inch touchscreen, full-color navigation, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, and a six-speaker sound system are on board as well for everyday convenience.Not only does Ford treat you to an exceptional driving experience, it also provides priceless peace of mind with a rearview camera, advanced airbags, a tire-pressure monitoring system, and MyKey parental controls. Rekindle your love of driving with this incredible Mustang! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!*Tindol Ford Subaru ROUSH is known to create intense feelings of euphoria and happiness. Sudden outbursts of hugging and high fives are not uncommon. Advertised prices include Tindol Ford discounts, Ford Motor Company public rebates and incentives, and they may or may not include Owner Loyalty Rebates. New vehicle prices include Tindol Trade Assist which requires the trade of a qualifying 2008 or newer vehicle with no more than 120,000 miles. New vehicle prices also include Tindol financing incentive which requires in-house financing to qualified customers. Some discounts and rebates may require financing with Ford Credit. Not all buyers will qualify. Residency restrictions may apply. Some vehicles have equipment and/or accessories added to them that may not be reflected in the advertised price. This discounted price is for this web page only. Must print out this page and present to the salesman. Lot price may differ. All prices are before tax, tag, title, and $699 administration fee. We have an awesome fleet and commercial department and their rebates are often different from retail rebates. Accordingly, this pricing does not apply to fleet and commercial sales. Please see a commercial salesperson for details. Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information. There may be instances where some of the factory rebates, incentives, options or vehicle features may be listed incorrectly as we use a 3rd party site and multiple data sources. As such, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions, including price, contained within these pages. If you provide us with your contact information, you are giving us permission to contact you via phone, text and/or email. No stunts here, just great people who want to make you a part of the Tindol family. Stop in to see us where we have been in business since 1974 at 1901 East Franklin Blvd Gastonia NC 28054. See Dealer for details. * EPA mileage estimates are for newly manufactured vehicles only. Your actual mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Mustang GT Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8CF0J5116359
Stock: 206078A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- Price Drop$34,000Great Deal | $5,765 below market
2018 Ford Mustang GT Premium3,004 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
DCH Ford of Eatontown - Eatontown / New Jersey
$2,900 below Kelley Blue Book! ONLY 3,004 Miles! NAV, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio, Dual Zone A/C, Keyless Start, Onboard Communications System, Premium Sound System, EQUIPMENT GROUP 401A. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Apple CarPlay, Smart Device Integration, Heated Seats, Heated/Cooled Seats. OPTION PACKAGES: EQUIPMENT GROUP 401A Premium Plus Package, Heated Steering Wheel, Premier Trim w/Color Accent Group, hand stitched center console lid, wrapped knee bolsters w/accent stitch, shifter boot, unique color-accented door trim and wrapped center console w/accent stitch, Premium Floormats w/Accent Stitch, Linked Graphite Aluminum Instrument Panel, SYNC Connect, remote lock and unlock vehicle, ability to locate parked vehicle, check vehicle status w/5 year service from the vehicle sale date as recorded by the dealer and Wi-Fi hotspot connects up to 10 devices w/trial subscription of 3 months or 3 gigabytes, whichever comes first, wireless service plan required after trial subscription ends, NOTE: Ford Telematics prep package included for fleet only, SYNC Connect provides data to support telematics, WHEELS: 19" X 8.5" POLISHED ALUMINUM Tires: 19" Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors. WHY BUY FROM US: The main goal at DCH Ford of Eatontown is to ensure you have a successful and enjoyable car-buying experience. Whether you are searching for a new or used Ford vehicle, or maybe a quality pre-owned car, truck or SUV, DCH Ford of Eatontown is ready to assist. We are ready to exceed expectations while delivering customer happiness. Pricing analysis performed on 8/29/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Mustang GT Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8CF0J5131685
Stock: J5131685P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- $26,970Great Deal | $6,032 below market
2018 Ford Mustang GT25,218 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mark Mazda Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona
((**BUY ONLINE - AVAILABLE HOME DELIVERY**GT**COUPE**V8**6-SPEED MANUAL**BACKUP CAMERA**PARK ASSIST**SYNC**CRUIES CONTROL**CLEAN CARFAX**ONE OWNER**REMAINING FACTORY WARRANTY**ASE CERTIFIED TOP TO BOTTOM SERVICE INSPECTION**TRADES WELCOME**)) 2018 Ford Mustang GT RWD 6-Speed Manual 5.0L V8 Ti-VCT Includes FREE oil changes and tire rotations for 1 year, Scottsdale trade, 3.55 TORSEN Limited Slip Rear Axle, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM Stereo w/Single CD Player, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Power driver seat, Power windows, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Spoiler, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer. Advertised prices are subject to tax, title, license, registration, dealer documentary fee, and finance charges. Most vehicles are subject to reconditioning fees and costs for dealer installed accessories. These fees and costs are not included in the advertised price. Second key, floor mats, or owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Prices subject to change. Vehicles are subject to prior sale. 2018 Ford Mustang GT
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Mustang GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8CF9J5123374
Stock: MZP1334
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $15,391Great Deal | $5,910 below market
2018 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium44,990 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Car Factory Outlet - Miami / Florida
This 2018 Ford Mustang 2dr EcoBoost Premium CONVERTIBLE features a 2.3L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Race Red with a BLACK interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Bluetooth, Carbon Fiber Trim, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 786-406-6234 or sales@carfactoryoutlet.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FATP8UH0J5132791
Stock: 994653
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-17-2020
- $15,991Great Deal | $5,294 below market
2018 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium45,139 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Car Factory Outlet - Miami / Florida
This 2018 Ford Mustang 2dr EcoBoost Premium CONVERTIBLE features a 2.3L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Shadow Black with a Ebony with Red Accents interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Bluetooth, Carbon Fiber Trim, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 786-406-6234 or sales@carfactoryoutlet.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FATP8UH2J5115247
Stock: 994027
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-19-2019
- $19,525Great Deal | $4,000 below market
2018 Ford Mustang EcoBoost14,160 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Woodrum Toyota of Macomb - Macomb / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Mustang EcoBoost with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8TH5J5159676
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $30,999Great Deal | $4,276 below market
2018 Ford Mustang GT13,146 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bill Vince's Bridgewater Acura - Bridgewater / New Jersey
GT, 5.0 V8, 6 speed, Only 13k miles, 1 owner 92 AutoCheck score, 17 others to choose from. Just serviced and detailed by us, Shop with confidence at NJ's Sports Car headquarters! We don't play games like our competitors and add on Certification charges, Prep fees and other BS charges. All deals subject to $499 dealer doc fee, plates and applicable state sales tax! What you see is what you pay, nice and easy-how buying a car should be! No one sells more Sport Compact, Modern Classic and Special Interest vehicles than Bridgewater Acura! We ship Worldwide. Follow us on Instagram @ Bridgewater_Acura for daily updates, new arrivals and special events!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Mustang GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8CF1J5112174
Stock: P15219S
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$21,996Great Deal | $3,486 below market
2018 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium19,488 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Crown Lexus - Ontario / California
CLEAN CARFAX!, ONE OWNER!, CONVERTIBLE!, MACH WHEELS!, STRIPE PKG!, BLIND SPOT MONITORS!, PUSH BUTTON START!, BACKUP CAMERA!, EXTRA LOW MILES!, KEYLESS ENTRY!, NON-SMOKER!We work with over 20 lendersAt Crown Lexus, we pride ourselves in taking care of our guests and delivering the best possible sales experience in Ontario and surrounding areas.All of our pre-owned vehicles undergo a thorough inspection by Lexus Certified Technicians to ensure the best quality vehicles available.All vehicles are priced using 'SONIC Price' which is based on actual market data of identical vehicles sold in our communities.Call to schedule your VIP experience today!.Photo may not be of actual vehicle. See dealer for details. Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. All vehicles subject to prior sale. Prices do not include government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge and any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FATP8UH5J5129501
Stock: BJ5129501
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- New Listing$36,562Great Deal | $6,830 below market
2018 Ford Mustang GT Premium15,310 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Thompson Buick GMC - Raleigh / North Carolina
The safety of our customers and team members at Thompson Automotive Group is our highest priority and we are increasing our cleaning protocols. We are closely following the Centers for Disease Control's guidelines and recommendations. We have instructed our team members to stay home if they are sick, and to be vigilant about personal and dealership cleanliness. Hand-sanitizing stations have been installed throughout our dealerships to allow customers and team members to clean their hands frequently. We have asked our team members to temporarily refrain from shaking hands with customers and others. We have increased the disinfectant cleaning frequency for all high-volume, high-touch areas, including display vehicles, door handles, paper towel dispensers, vanity tops, and counters. Our staff is required to engage in good hygiene by frequently washing their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. We have distributed critical information to key staff members and business partners to help prevent communicable sicknesses throughout our dealership. Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Navigation System. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Thompson Automotive Group born in Raleigh, serving the Triangle since 1956.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Mustang GT Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8CF3J5125699
Stock: 88752A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- $33,888Great Deal | $4,212 below market
2018 Ford Mustang GT Premium6,384 milesDelivery available*
Mid-State Chevrolet Buick - Sutton / West Virginia
Come see this 2018 Ford Mustang GT Premium. Its transmission and Premium Unleaded V-8 5.0 L/302 engine will keep you going. This Ford Mustang comes equipped with these options: Wheels: 18" x 8" Machined-Face Aluminum -inc: high-gloss ebony black-painted pockets, Wheels w/Locks, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Manual -inc: reverse lockout pull ring, Tires: 235/50R18 BSW AS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Systems Monitor, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 8" LCD capacitive touch screen in center stack w/swiping capability, AppLink, 911 Assist, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and 2 smart charging USB ports, NOTE: SYNC AppLink lets you control some of your favorite compatible mobile apps w/your voice, It is compatible w/select smartphone platforms, Commands may vary by phone and AppLink software, and Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs. Stop by and visit us at Mid-State Chevrolet, 1947 Sutton Lane, Sutton, WV 26601-9538.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Mustang GT Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8CF2J5113530
Stock: 12012019
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- $27,427Great Deal | $3,794 below market
2018 Ford Mustang GT14,795 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Doherty Ford - Forest Grove / Oregon
2018 Ford Mustang GT Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat RWD 5.0L V8 Ti-VCT 6-Speed Manual Recent Arrival! Equipment Group 300A, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/Single CD Player, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Bucket Seats, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC Communications Entertainment System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Equipment Group 300A. Founded in 1948 by Bruce Doherty, Doherty Ford has been proud to serve Forest Grove and the surrounding communities with excellent service for over 60 years. We pride ourselves on a personal, low pressure customer experience that gives you confidence in your purchasing or repair needs. All of our team members posses an expertise in their particular field and are focused on taking care of our customers needs. Doherty Fords ownership is now passing on to the 3rd family generation. You can vie
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Mustang GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8CF4J5154919
Stock: 154919
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $32,891Great Deal | $3,788 below market
2018 Ford Mustang GT11,851 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mark Mazda Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona
((**BUY ONLINE WITH HOME DELIVERY**GT PREMIUM**6-SPEED MANUAL**V8**BACKUP CAMERA**PARKING SENSORS**LEATHER**HEATED SEATS**PREMIUM SOUND**CLEAN CARFAX**ONE OWNER**REMAINING FACTORY WARRANTY**ASE CERTIFIED TOP TO BOTTOM SERVICE INSPECTION**TRADES WELCOME**)) 2018 Ford Mustang GT Premium RWD 6-Speed Manual 5.0L V8 Ti-VCT 3.55 TORSEN Limited Slip Rear Axle, ABS brakes, Active Valve Performance Exhaust, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM Stereo w/Single CD Player, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead console, Power driver seat, Power windows, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM Radio, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control, Ventilated front seats. Odometer is 1746 miles below market average! Advertised prices are subject to tax, title, license, registration, dealer documentary fee, and finance charges. Most vehicles are subject to reconditioning fees and costs for dealer installed accessories. These fees and costs are not included in the advertised price. Second key, floor mats, or owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Prices subject to change. Vehicles are subject to prior sale. 2018 Ford Mustang GT Premium
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Mustang GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8CF7J5154669
Stock: MZP1267
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $15,431Great Deal | $3,697 below market
2018 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium44,295 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Car Factory Outlet - Miami / Florida
This 2018 Ford Mustang 2dr EcoBoost Premium CONVERTIBLE features a 2.3L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Race Red with a Ceramic interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Bluetooth, Carbon Fiber Trim, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 786-406-6234 or sales@carfactoryoutlet.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FATP8UHXJ5115156
Stock: 994962
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-25-2020
- $17,081Great Deal | $3,976 below market
2018 Ford Mustang EcoBoost41,751 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Car Factory Outlet - Miami / Florida
This 2018 Ford Mustang 2dr CONVERTIBLE features a 2.3L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Shadow Black with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Bluetooth, Carbon Fiber Trim, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 786-406-6234 or sales@carfactoryoutlet.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Mustang EcoBoost with Soft Top, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FATP8UH1J5132752
Stock: 994411
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-05-2019
- $38,983Great Deal | $5,462 below market
2018 Ford Mustang GT Premium6,827 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Of Wasilla - Wasilla / Alaska
GREAT MILES 6,827! GT Premium trim, Royal Crimson Metallic Tinted Clearcoat exterior and Ebony w/Alcantara interior. Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Navigation, SAFE & SMART PACKAGE, ENGINE: 5.0L TI-VCT V8, ENHANCED SECURITY PACKAGE, EQUIPMENT GROUP 401A, PERFORMANCE PACKAGE - LEVEL 2, RADIO: SHAKER PRO AUDIO SYSTEM. CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat. MP3 Player, Onboard Communications System, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors, Bucket Seats, Electrochromic rearview mirror. OPTION PACKAGES: PERFORMANCE PACKAGE - LEVEL 2 Brembo 6-piston front brake calipers, high performance front splitter, K-brace, strut-tower brace, unique track inspired chassis, unique track inspired electronic power assisted steering, unique track inspired anti-lock brakes and unique track inspired springs and sway bar, MagneRide Damping System w/Track Calibration, Unique Rear Spoiler, Engine Spun Aluminum Instrument Panel, 3.73 TORSEN Differential Ltd Slip Rear Axle Ratio, Unique Track Inspired Stability Control, Larger Radiator, Tires: 305/30R19 Summer, Larger Brake Rotors, Gauge Pack (Oil Pressure & Vacuum), Wheels: 19" x 10.5" Fr/19" x 11" Rr Dark Tarnish Stainless-painted aluminum wheels VISIT US TODAY: Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Wasilla would like to express our sincere gratitude for visiting our website. Our relationship with you and commitment to helping you enjoy the car of your dreams every mile you travel? Those are the most important aspects of our business. Our first and foremost goal is to make your car-buying and ownership experience better than any other you've had near Wasilla, Palmer, Fort Richardson, Eagle River and beyond. Plus tax, title and license. Prices include $200 dealer doc fee. See dealer for Stock Numbers. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Mustang GT Premium with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8CF3J5164079
Stock: J5164079T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- $22,995Great Deal | $4,807 below market
2018 Ford Mustang EcoBoost27,794 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Al White Motors - Manchester / Tennessee
This Mustang is in near perfect condition and is an absolute head turner featuring an automatic transmission upgraded stereo and sport wheels. If you like to stand out in a crowd this may be exactly what you are looking for. Our company has been owned by the same family since 1955. We are voted year after year by the people of Manchester as its finest new and used auto dealer and you always deal with an owner every time you shop with us. You can trade right at AL WHITE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Mustang EcoBoost with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8TH0J5127623
Stock: FK018A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $17,891Great Deal | $3,845 below market
2018 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium41,033 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Car Factory Outlet - Miami / Florida
This 2018 Ford Mustang 2dr ECOBOOST PREMIUM CONVERTIBLE 2-DR features a 2.3L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Race Red with a BLACK interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Bluetooth, Carbon Fiber Trim, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 786-406-6234 or sales@carfactoryoutlet.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FATP8UH2J5132923
Stock: 995824
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-28-2019
- Price Drop$19,750Great Deal | $3,739 below market
2018 Ford Mustang EcoBoost35,412 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Koons White Marsh Chevrolet - White Marsh / Maryland
**1-Owner**6-Speed Manual** Great 1-Owner Local Trade '18 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Coupe in Oxford White with 6-Speed Manual Transmission, Bluetooth Connectivity, Steering Wheel Audio / Cruise Controls, Remote Keyless Entry (2) and MORE!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Mustang EcoBoost with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8TH7J5146072
Stock: 00P24449
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-24-2020