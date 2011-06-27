Close

Tindol Ford ROUSH - Gastonia / North Carolina

Our bold and ready to roll Clean Carfax Owner 2018 Ford Mustang GT Premium Fastback in [[[TrimColor|White Platinum]]] rules the road! Motivated by the legendary 5.0 Liter V8 that delivers 460hp paired with a fun-to-drive 6 Speed Manual transmission with launch control as well as Electronic Line-Lock. This GT Premium is amazingly agile and responsive, and it delivers pure exhilaration while seeing nearly 25mpg on the highway. And the icing on the cake comes from our GT Mustang's timeless good looks that are bolstered by the GT Performance Package, ebony black alloy wheels, a rear wing, LED fog lights, and HID headlamps with signature lighting. Open the door and settle into the GT Premium's cabin where you'll find leather heated/cooled power front seats, a multifunction steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, aluminum pedals, Intelligent Access with push-button start, and technology that keeps the thrills coming with Track Apps performance telemetry! Sync 3 with an 8-inch touchscreen, full-color navigation, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, and a six-speaker sound system are on board as well for everyday convenience.Not only does Ford treat you to an exceptional driving experience, it also provides priceless peace of mind with a rearview camera, advanced airbags, a tire-pressure monitoring system, and MyKey parental controls. Rekindle your love of driving with this incredible Mustang! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!*Tindol Ford Subaru ROUSH is known to create intense feelings of euphoria and happiness. Sudden outbursts of hugging and high fives are not uncommon. Advertised prices include Tindol Ford discounts, Ford Motor Company public rebates and incentives, and they may or may not include Owner Loyalty Rebates. New vehicle prices include Tindol Trade Assist which requires the trade of a qualifying 2008 or newer vehicle with no more than 120,000 miles. New vehicle prices also include Tindol financing incentive which requires in-house financing to qualified customers. Some discounts and rebates may require financing with Ford Credit. Not all buyers will qualify. Residency restrictions may apply. Some vehicles have equipment and/or accessories added to them that may not be reflected in the advertised price. This discounted price is for this web page only. Must print out this page and present to the salesman. Lot price may differ. All prices are before tax, tag, title, and $699 administration fee. We have an awesome fleet and commercial department and their rebates are often different from retail rebates. Accordingly, this pricing does not apply to fleet and commercial sales. Please see a commercial salesperson for details. Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information. There may be instances where some of the factory rebates, incentives, options or vehicle features may be listed incorrectly as we use a 3rd party site and multiple data sources. As such, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions, including price, contained within these pages. If you provide us with your contact information, you are giving us permission to contact you via phone, text and/or email. No stunts here, just great people who want to make you a part of the Tindol family. Stop in to see us where we have been in business since 1974 at 1901 East Franklin Blvd Gastonia NC 28054. See Dealer for details. * EPA mileage estimates are for newly manufactured vehicles only. Your actual mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Ford Mustang GT Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FA6P8CF0J5116359

Stock: 206078A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-19-2020