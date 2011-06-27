  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(68)
Appraise this car

1998 Ford Mustang Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Looks great, handles well, very comfortable for a sports car.
  • Too bad the Mustang gets its butt whipped by the GM pony cars.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

The Ford Mustang has been around for 34 years. After receiving a dramatic redesign in 1994, and the 4.6-liter modular V8 in 1996, the Mustang design team has been quietly preparing for a freshening in 1999 and a total redesign in 2002. Changes to this year's model are limited to additions to the standard equipment list, thus making the Mustang a better value for 1998. That's OK, Ford's pony car has been outselling the competition from GM by nearly a 2-1 margin since its redesign.

We think that it's a good idea for Ford to take a year off from messing with things on their little hot-rod. With all of the other changes taking place with the rest of their models, some of which haven't been well received, it seems like a good idea to follow the "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" rule. Of course, there are some things that we would like to see happen with the Mustang. First, it would be nice if the Base and GT models gained a few horsepower to make it more competitive with the GM pony cars. Second, we would like to see traction control made available on the GTs and Cobras. Sure, they have Traction-Lok or limited-slip axles, but it is pretty darn easy to get the back end of the car pointed in the wrong direction. We think that a brake/engine speed traction control system would make this car much friendlier in wet weather conditions.

Speaking of friendly, we love the Mustang's interior, and think that it is the main reason that the Stang sells more models than Camaro and Firebird combined. The seats sit fairly high, giving drivers an outstanding view of the road; the dashboard has a nice two-toned, double bubble layout that is nicely textured; the gauges and controls are easy to view and manipulate; and the front bucket seats offer great lateral support. We won't dwell too much on the back seat, because no one in their right mind buys a sports car for rear seat room.

As you have undoubtedly read, the Mustang is a very driver friendly car, very easy to navigate around town and pretty forgiving on the freeways. We like its lively tail, but it can be disconcerting when traveling on twisty two-laners. If you are looking for a car to go canyon storming in, you may be more satisfied in a Chevy Camaro. In the final analysis, though, the Mustang has the goods that most people want. A nice interior, supportive seats, aggressive styling and decent performance at a competitive price. It has long been Ford's recipe for success to provide cars that appeal to a wide range of people, and anyone looking for a fast, fun daily driver should take a look at the Mustang.

1998 Highlights

The 1998 Ford Mustang gains standard equipment, such as power windows and door locks, air conditioning, and premium sound. Options are shuffled as well, making it easier to choose the car you want. GT models get a slight boost in power.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Ford Mustang.

5(75%)
4(15%)
3(9%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.6
68 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 68 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Mustang 98 Conv
ryan822,06/09/2013
Great car...had mine for 6 years, bought it when it had a little over 100k needless to say i added another 150 k on it. Engine is extremely reliable as long as you maintain regular oil changes. Only bad side of this car is weather!!! be very careful in the rain and snow, do not drive over 30 miles an hour in the rain and park it when it snows.
Hmmmmm.....
johnp1984,05/10/2011
I bought my GT with 95k, it currently has 160k and the engine is running strong. Not been as reliable as many here claim. I only see the recall intake manifold mentioned once! That was a pain in the butt to replace. It hasn't been all that bad, just little annoying stuff going wrong here and there, for example.....x4 O2 sensors, all 4 calipers and rotors replaced, new intake manifold(coolant leak), door hinge, cruise control went out, lower control arms, ball joints, and recently the steering column. Like i said not all that bad, but people on here are praising it as being soooo reliable, it is a 3 at best as far as build quality reliablitly people!
1998 ford mustang v6
andrew,03/22/2016
2dr Coupe
First sports car ive owned, great car and reliable, owned the car for about 4 years, paint was faded for being a 15 year old car, repainted Rare Alantic Blue. I added cai, and pulleys from AM, best mods for $ made a big defference from stock, i always changed oil every 3k and never had any major problems. Always got me to point A to B no problems, car is easy to wrk on and maintain
old man's dream machine
dieter,01/30/2010
I'm 63 yrs young and I've had a lot of different cars in my life. My last car got totaled so I went looking for a muscle car. I'm tired of 4s and 6s. I loked around for about 2 months. I found my perfect car, a 1998 mustang gt convertible. I've had it for about 9 months, and had a blast in it. It had 120,000 miles on it, and I haven't had a bit of trouble with it. All my old friends ask me about gas mileage, I tell them I could care less. I give them a ride in it with the top down and they want to buy one. Of course they have to glue their tupee's on a little better. I have trouble judging distances on parking so this is a great fit for me. I will have no other car than a mustang!!
See all 68 reviews of the 1998 Ford Mustang
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
225 hp @ 4750 rpm
See all Used 1998 Ford Mustang features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1998 Ford Mustang

Used 1998 Ford Mustang Overview

The Used 1998 Ford Mustang is offered in the following submodels: Mustang Coupe, Mustang Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Coupe, 2dr Convertible, GT 2dr Coupe, and GT 2dr Convertible.

What's a good price on a Used 1998 Ford Mustang?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1998 Ford Mustangs are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1998 Ford Mustang for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1998 Ford Mustang.

Can't find a used 1998 Ford Mustangs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Mustang for sale - 2 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $14,992.

Find a used Ford for sale - 2 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $21,962.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Mustang for sale - 2 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $14,386.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 2 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $8,682.

Should I lease or buy a 1998 Ford Mustang?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Mustang lease specials

