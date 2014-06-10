Used 2015 Acura ILX for Sale Near Me

  • 2015 Acura ILX in Gray
    used

    2015 Acura ILX

    95,903 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $9,995

    $3,153 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Acura ILX Premium Package in White
    used

    2015 Acura ILX Premium Package

    74,500 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $10,989

    $2,549 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Acura ILX in White
    used

    2015 Acura ILX

    93,850 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,890

    $2,372 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Acura ILX in Gray
    used

    2015 Acura ILX

    93,899 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $11,795

    $1,464 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Acura ILX Technology Package in Black
    used

    2015 Acura ILX Technology Package

    59,436 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $13,741

    $1,057 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Acura ILX in Gray
    used

    2015 Acura ILX

    31,435 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $14,495

    $515 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Acura ILX Technology Package in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Acura ILX Technology Package

    65,641 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $13,729

    Details
  • 2015 Acura ILX Premium Package in Gray
    used

    2015 Acura ILX Premium Package

    68,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $12,999

    $699 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Acura ILX in Black
    used

    2015 Acura ILX

    40,660 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $15,488

    $732 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Acura ILX in Gray
    used

    2015 Acura ILX

    24,822 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $16,733

    $367 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Acura ILX in White
    used

    2015 Acura ILX

    53,912 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $14,998

    Details
  • 2015 Acura ILX Technology Package in White
    certified

    2015 Acura ILX Technology Package

    24,912 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $17,841

    $773 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Acura ILX in Gray
    used

    2015 Acura ILX

    54,931 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $14,998

    $428 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Acura ILX in Silver
    used

    2015 Acura ILX

    92,702 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $10,995

    $608 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Acura ILX in White
    used

    2015 Acura ILX

    59,601 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $15,990

    Details
  • 2015 Acura ILX in Black
    used

    2015 Acura ILX

    63,096 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $15,990

    Details
  • 2015 Acura ILX in White
    used

    2015 Acura ILX

    108,240 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $13,500

    Details
  • 2015 Acura ILX in Gray
    used

    2015 Acura ILX

    68,909 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $15,998

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 638 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Acura ILX

Read recent reviews for the Acura ILX
Overall Consumer Rating
4.45 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
  • 5
    (60%)
  • 4
    (20%)
  • 3
    (20%)
My ILX is a great car
stevenrose,10/06/2014
4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5A)
Update: My ILX has only continued to perform better with each mile. The engine and transmission are as smooth as silk and it feels spritley. It also looks great. Great car!!! I really enjoy owning my ILX. The ILX offers a great value. For just over $27,000 you get a lot of standard features including leather, 17" wheels, back-up camera, luxury car dealership service treatment and Acura reliability. The ILX handles great, for a small engine it is refined and smooth. Acceleration is decent and the car feels more powerful than 150HP. On the highway you don't even realize you have hit 80 because it is pretty smooth. Road noise is the only downfall, but when you are listening to the great stereo you don't hear a thing. If you read some reviews I think they are unfair, the car is excellent. I test drove the Audi A3 1.8T and the turbo and love the ILX by far.
Report abuse
