Used 2015 Acura ILX for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 95,903 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$9,995$3,153 Below Market
AutoNation Nissan Pembroke Pines - Pembroke Pines / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and all new tires! Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Ebony; Perforated Leather Trimmed Interior Modern Steel Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Rest assured, this vehicle was well care for. In fact, previous service records are included. This gently driven vehicle has been well-kept and still has the showroom shine. The Acura ILX will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Acura ILX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19VDE1F37FE000256
Stock: FE000256
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-01-2020
- 74,500 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$10,989$2,549 Below Market
Lia Nissan of Glens Falls - Queensbury / New York
Bellanova White Pearl 2015 Acura ILX 2.0LPlease Call us Today to Schedule your Hassle Free Test Drive @ (518) 681-3800 or Click: www.lianissangf.com. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 24/35 City/Highway MPGAwards:* 2015 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ (When equipped with optional front crash protection)*Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.If you're looking for a Pre-Owned Vehicle in Outstanding Condition & Fully Serviced, look no further than Lia Nissan of Glens Falls!! Using a Transparent Velocity Market-Based Pricing Strategy, we have Designed our Car Buying Process to save you both Time and Money! We send every Pre-Owned Vehicle through a Rigorous Safety Inspection in our Service Department to Ensure that we Deliver only the Best of the Best to our Local Community!!! Please Call us Today to Schedule your Hassle Free Test Drive @ (518) 681-3800 or Click: www.lianissangf.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Acura ILX Premium Package with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19VDE1F53FE002118
Stock: 3982TR
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 93,850 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$10,890$2,372 Below Market
AAA Car Sales - Miami / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Acura ILX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19VDE1F39FE000405
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 93,899 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$11,795$1,464 Below Market
Honda of Hackettstown - Hackettstown / New Jersey
Modern Steel Metallic exterior and Ebony interior. FUEL EFFICIENT 35 MPG Hwy/24 MPG City! Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Back-Up Camera, Alloy Wheels, iPod/MP3 Input, Premium Sound System CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. Acura ILX with Modern Steel Metallic exterior and Ebony interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 150 HP at 6500 RPM*. WHY BUY FROM US: 7 DAY BUY-BACK GUARANTEE!* We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing! *See dealership for details. Based on Model Year EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions, battery-pack age/condition and other factors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Acura ILX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19VDE1F34FE006032
Stock: T9446
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 59,436 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$13,741$1,057 Below Market
Napleton's Palm Beach Acura - West Palm Beach / Florida
** Backup Camera, ** Bluetooth, Hands-Free, ** Cruise Control, ** Keyless Entry, ** Leather Seats, ** LED Headlights, ** Satellite Radio, ** Stability Control, ** Steering Wheel Controls.Recent Arrival! 2015 Acura ILX 4D Sedan Black 2.0L 2.0L I4 SOHC i-VTEC 5-Speed Automatic FWDNapletonâ s Palm Beach Acura makes every reasonable effort to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. All vehicles are subject to prior sale and availability. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing, dealer fees, and reconditioning fees. All Acura Certified Pre-Owned vehicles have been through a 182-point inspection.We are located Just West of the Turnpike at 6870 Okeechobee BLVD in West Palm Beach, FL!!! Come and see us TODAY!!! Napleton's Palm Beach Acura proudly serving the following communities West Palm Beach, Wellington, Boynton Beach, Delray, Royal Palm Beach, Ft. Pierce, Stuart, Jupiter, Pembroke Pines, Green Acres, Palm Springs & Palm Beach Gardens.Awards:* 2015 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ (When equipped with optional front crash protection)*Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Acura ILX Technology Package with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19VDE1F78FE010779
Stock: PAH010779
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 31,435 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$14,495$515 Below Market
Action Auto - Lehi / Utah
View this vehicle's full GreenLight Auto Report here: https://www.greenlightautoinspections.com/cars/inspection/39017?tok=1Action Auto Utah believes in a comfortable car-buying experience. �Actions speak louder than words.� That�s why we seek to provide a Low Margin, High Volume pricing structure that has been recognized as the #21 fastest-growing company in Utah Valley, according to UV50. Providing high-quality vehicles, along with an outstanding buying experience, is why thousands of customers each year choose Action Auto. We take pride in innovating the car-buying experience by creating a simple, hassle-free, and efficient process for our customers.Action Auto Utah is an award-winning company, providing you with the following differentiating factors:- Clean title guaranteed on all vehicles.- Low Price guaranteed at High Volume Pricing to save you money.- 5-day, 500-mile exchange policy to verify that you are getting the best fit vehicle for you (see dealership for details).- Green Light Auto Inspections provides comprehensive condition reports that give you the information needed to make a confident and educated purchase (provided on all vehicles.)- Direct Credit Union Authorized Dealer.- Nationwide Shipping.- Various Warranties Tailored to Your Purchase.Come in TODAY or call or text anytime for more information!Please feel free to visit us at any of our locations: LEHI: 170 West State Street Lehi, Utah 84043 OREM: 273 South State Street Orem, Utah 84058Phone (Call or Text): (801) 766-6137Email: sales@actionautoutah.comPLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Acura ILX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19VDE1F32FE005056
Stock: L6640
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-17-2020
- 65,641 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$13,729
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Fort Worth - Fort Worth / Texas
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2015 Acura ILX we recently got in. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The Acura ILX Tech Pkg is economically and environmentally smart. Acura clearly delivers on its promise to provide a fuel-efficient vehicle that has the great qualities you need in a vehicle. This 2015 Acura ILX has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. More information about the 2015 Acura ILX: Acura's ILX represents a return to the compact luxury car business for the automaker. The ILX offers a variety of powertrain options, from the efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder to the sporty 2.4L four. A lengthy equipment list combines with premium technology features to offer a very affordable entryway to the luxury brand. This model sets itself apart with Acura luxury in an entry-level premium package, spirited performance, and available technology All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Acura ILX Technology Package with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19VDE1F76FE010781
Stock: FE010781
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 68,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$12,999$699 Below Market
Desert Auto Dealer - Palm Desert / California
This is a CLEAN TITLE Sedan plus an optional extended warranty is available.The Original Owner has cared for this Acura since it was new plus this Sedan was driven 13,600 miles/year which is less than the industry average.The automatic transmission makes driving easier in stop-and-go traffic and on hilly roads, on top of that get amazing fuel mileage with this 4 Cylinder engine.You can expect better fuel economy thanks to the front wheel drive, on top of that unbelievable fuel mileage at 24 MPG around town and 35 MPG on the highway.The Acura back-up camera delivers assurance when backing out of a parking spot or down a driveway, whats more is keyless start is the ideal convenience option when you're on the move and have your hands full. You can let sun or moonlight in with the push of a button with the power roof whereas the HID headlight offer almost three times the light as compared to conventional lights. The crystal clear HD radio delivers sound without any distortion, in addition to the Bluetooth connection is the ultimate option for hands-free calling while driving.The MP3 player enables you to listen to hours of uninterrupted music, in addition to the premium sound system delivers amazing sound of your favorite tracks. The AUX input lets you control exactly what you want to hear, moreover the keyless entry enables you to access your vehicle with ease. The installed stability control stabilizes the vehicle during sudden evasive maneuvers, in addition to the cruise control gives you better control over your speed.The alarm system keeps your vehicle and belongings safe as well as saving you money on your car insurance, additionally the heated front seats warm up before the air in the passenger compartment is fully warmed by the heater which is a big plus for cold days. The brake assist delivers a huge safety advantage - if the system identifies an emergency, it au... Read the full description on our Website at: www.desertimportexport.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Acura ILX Premium Package with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19VDE1F56FE009693
Stock: 009693
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 40,660 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$15,488$732 Below Market
Martin Auto Gallery - Pittsburgh / Pennsylvania
ONLY 40K MILES! Standard equipment for the base 2.0 includes 17-inch wheels a sunroof automatic headlights heated mirrors full power accessories keyless ignition and entry a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel leather upholstery an eight-way power driver seat heated front seats a fold-down rear seatback active noise cancellation dual-zone automatic climate control a 5-inch information display screen a rearview camera Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a seven-speaker sound system with a CD player a USB/iPod audio interface and Pandora radio smartphone app integration.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Acura ILX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19VDE1F33FE000769
Stock: M20-124
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 24,822 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$16,733$367 Below Market
Roseville Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Roseville / Minnesota
Recent Arrival! -CLEAN CARFAX***, FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED DEALERSHIP FOR 35 YEARS***, -LEATHER***, -HEATED SEATS***, BACK UP CAMERA***, -SUNROOF***. 24/35 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 11365 miles below market average! ***Why buy from us? We have a great selection, competitive and transparent pricing and good people! We've been an independent family owned dealership for over 35 years that treats every customer like family. Come in and see for yourself!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Acura ILX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19VDE1F33FE007284
Stock: 41678A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-25-2018
- 53,912 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$14,998
AutoNation Ford Frisco - Frisco / Texas
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of AutoNation Ford Frisco's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2015 Acura ILX with 53,912mi. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. You could spend more on fuel each month than on your vehicle payments, so why not consider one with exceptional fuel economy like this 2015 Acura ILX. This low mileage Acura ILX has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. More information about the 2015 Acura ILX: Acura's ILX represents a return to the compact luxury car business for the automaker. The ILX offers a variety of powertrain options, from the efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder to the sporty 2.4L four. A lengthy equipment list combines with premium technology features to offer a very affordable entryway to the luxury brand. Strengths of this model include Acura luxury in an entry-level premium package, spirited performance, and available technology All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Acura ILX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19VDE1F31FE009079
Stock: FE009079
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- certified
2015 Acura ILX Technology Package24,912 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$17,841$773 Below Market
Acura Carland - Duluth / Georgia
Odometer is 42453 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX. Acura Carland is proud to offer this superb-looking 2015 Acura ILX 2.0L in White, Beautifully equipped with 10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Perforated Leather Trimmed Interior, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Acura/ELS Surround w/AM/FM Tuner/CD, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Sport steering wheel, Sport-Style Heated Front Seats, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers! Enjoy the benefits of the complimentary 3mos/3000mile powertrain warranty on all late model used vehicles up to 150,000 miles! See this and all of our incredible inventory at www.acuracarland.com.Haven't found the feature you're looking for? This vehicle is just one of many available at Acura Carland. Need Bluetooth ? MP3 ? Navigation ? GPS ? Nav ? Moonroof ? Sunroof ? Power features ? Auto start or remote keyless entry ? Look no further!!! Check out our website at www.acuracarland.com for more details!Awards: * 2015 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ (When equipped with optional front crash protection)*Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Acura ILX Technology Package with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19VDE1F78FE007056
Stock: FE007056
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 54,931 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$14,998$428 Below Market
CarMax Albany - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Albany / New York
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NY, and excludes tax, title and registration fees. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Acura ILX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19VDE1F39FE007032
Stock: 18755129
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 92,702 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$10,995$608 Below Market
Deluxe Auto Dealer - Midway City / California
2015 Acura ILX Key Features**Keyless Push button ignition**Power-adjustable**Heated driver's seat**Moon roof**Bluetooth HandsFreeLink .Welcome to Deluxe Auto Dealer where we have over 300 Pre-Owned Vehicles in stock at any given time! Our high volume allows us to give you the BEST possible deals while offering competitive FINANCING at Low Rates. We accept trades-IN, we export, and can arrange transportation shipping anywhere.We offer vehicle WARRANTY and EXTENDED WARRANTY coverage with all Makes and Models...Please give us a Call or Text at our Sales Department at: 714.899.2769 or better yet come in and visit our Dealership and test drive one of our Pre-Owned Vehicles!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Acura ILX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19VDE1F3XFE006858
Stock: JN08620
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 59,601 milesDelivery Available*
$15,990
Carvana - Phoenix - Phoenix / Arizona
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Acura ILX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19VDE1F36FE000538
Stock: 2000649667
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 63,096 milesDelivery Available*
$15,990
Carvana - Dallas - Dallas / Texas
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Acura ILX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19VDE1F34FE000747
Stock: 2000642387
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 108,240 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,500
Nalley INFINITI Marietta - Marietta / Georgia
Nalley INFINITI Marietta (404) 994-4328 Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team.* BOSE AUDIO SYSTEM, * BLUETOOTH HANDSFREE, * HEATED SEATS, * SUNROOF/MOONROOF.Recent Arrival! ILX 2.0L Clean CARFAX. 24/35 City/Highway MPGAwards:* 2015 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ (When equipped with optional front crash protection)*Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.The Nalley INFINITI Marietta auto repair and service team believes excellence is a continuous pursuit. As such we're constantly training and retraining, and upgrading our maintenance and auto repair shops with the latest technologies available. Come once, and you'll immediately see the difference. And you don't have to take just our word for it. Ask around. The word on our high level of customer satisfaction has spread fast. Come see why so many customers choose our greater Atlanta INFINITI dealership for all their automotive needs.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Acura ILX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19VDE1F34FE000716
Stock: FE000716
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 68,909 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,998
CarMax Mechanicsburg - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Mechanicsburg / Pennsylvania
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in PA, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 Document Preparation Charge (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Acura ILX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19VDE1F37FE008440
Stock: 18758216
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Acura ILX searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Acura ILX
- 5(60%)
- 4(20%)
- 3(20%)
Related Acura ILX info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2015
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2017
- Used INFINITI QX70 2017
- Used Scion xB 2015
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2018
- Used INFINITI QX80 2011
- Used Audi S7 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2018
- Used Honda Crosstour 2015
- Used Ford Focus ST 2018
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac 2010
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2017
- Used Nissan Xterra 2015
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2016
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Acura TSX Sport Wagon Edison NJ
- Used Acura MDX Spartanburg SC
- Used Acura RDX Frisco TX
- Used Acura MDX Tempe AZ
- Used Acura ZDX Long Island City NY
- Used Acura ZDX Dallas TX
- Used Acura RDX Irvine CA
- Used Acura RDX Pensacola FL
- Used Acura MDX Richmond VA
- Used Acura MDX Bloomington IL
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.