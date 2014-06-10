Used 2015 Acura ILX for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Nissan Pembroke Pines - Pembroke Pines / Florida

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and all new tires! Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Ebony; Perforated Leather Trimmed Interior Modern Steel Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Rest assured, this vehicle was well care for. In fact, previous service records are included. This gently driven vehicle has been well-kept and still has the showroom shine. The Acura ILX will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Acura ILX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 35 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 19VDE1F37FE000256

Stock: FE000256

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-01-2020