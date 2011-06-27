  1. Home
Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

A power driver seat moves from the standard equipment list to the options list. A powerful new stereo with a CD changer also debuts on the options list.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Ford Mustang.

5(52%)
4(34%)
3(10%)
2(1%)
1(3%)
4.3
67 reviews
67 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My GT
My GT,10/25/2006
I have owned 3 Mustangs in the past and this one is my favorite. The 5.0 is bullet-proof and with only Flowmasters and a K&N air filter, it rocks. What a beautiful sound the exhaust system gives. I love it. No problems at 123,000 miles. I keep up the oil and filter changes at 3000 miles and drive it maintenance free. It is a fun car. Take it from a 4 time BMW owner.
No Problems with my soft top 5.0 Manual
HJ1906,03/24/2009
This car has been a pleasure to own. I had an Acura before pruchasing my Ford, and I was a bit apprehensive about the reliability I would experience. It has been quite a pleasant surprise. I have owned it since it was 7 miles old and I have not had a problem that I did not cause. This car will haul and after owning it for 10 years, I took it to Germany and got to experience driving that I never thought I would get to, for many years. It held it's own with the BMWs, Mercedes, Porches and Ferreri's. I even took it out on the Hockenheim Race Ring and it was the best 20 euro I have ever spent. The hardest miles driven began at 110,000 for the 3 years there and have had no problems to this day.
Soon To Be A Classic!!
Geno,05/16/2018
GT 2dr Convertible
Only 2 more years and she'll be "Vintage" and the value curve reverses. Low mileage ones are out there...and some that haven't been beaten to death. Great value for the money right now.
Good overall value for 15 years of use
95horsefly,06/08/2013
I bought my 95 GT in 1998 for $15k with 17K miles on it. Regular maintenance at 3K miles with only mobil1 synthetic oil. It now has 127K miles and after 14 yrs it needed the auto trans rebuilt. Motors for both pwr windows and driver seat needed replacing along with odometer/speedometer gear. Otherwise gr8 car. No takeoff with stock 2.73 gears. Now have 3.55 its way better. Avg 20 miles per gallon normal driving. Love interior and the cloth seats are comfortable and durable. Still looks new. Backseats fold down allowing transport of long objects. I love this body style and the car is solid and quiet inside. I recommend buying a mustang for fun and reliability over long term ownership.
See all 67 reviews of the 1995 Ford Mustang
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
145 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
215 hp @ 4200 rpm
See all Used 1995 Ford Mustang features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1995 Ford Mustang

Used 1995 Ford Mustang Overview

The Used 1995 Ford Mustang is offered in the following submodels: Mustang Coupe, Mustang Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Coupe, 2dr Convertible, GT 2dr Coupe, GTS 2dr Coupe, and GT 2dr Convertible.

Research Similar Vehicles