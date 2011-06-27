This car has been a pleasure to own. I had an Acura before pruchasing my Ford, and I was a bit apprehensive about the reliability I would experience. It has been quite a pleasant surprise. I have owned it since it was 7 miles old and I have not had a problem that I did not cause. This car will haul and after owning it for 10 years, I took it to Germany and got to experience driving that I never thought I would get to, for many years. It held it's own with the BMWs, Mercedes, Porches and Ferreri's. I even took it out on the Hockenheim Race Ring and it was the best 20 euro I have ever spent. The hardest miles driven began at 110,000 for the 3 years there and have had no problems to this day.

