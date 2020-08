Used 2002 Ford Mustang for Sale Near Me

Sport Cars - Norwood-Young America / Minnesota

Mus-DANG this ACCIDENT FREE 2002 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe is fine car! Red on gray, these features sing with a mus-TWANG: AUX input, leather seats, SPOILER ALERT it has a spoiler, and more! Edmunds.com says it's a MUST-ang: ' '...the 2002 Ford Mustang embodies raw American style and power, is fun to drive and easily tossed about, and doesn't break the bank in terms of cost of ownership.' ' Call, click, or MUSTER-ng yourself to get over to Sport Cars for this sweet-as-orange-flavored-musTANG 2002 Mustang, today! ... .qc Here at Sport Cars, we do used cars a little bit different than what you may be used to. Our selection is superb, and our sales staff will treat you right. Don't buy a car feeling you have been played as sport--stop into Sport Cars or visit www.sportcarsmn.com , today! ... Sport Cars is the premiere dealership serving the greater Norwood Young-America area. Located conveniently off of Highway 212. Whether you are buying, selling or trading in, our staff will be happy to assist you with all of your vehicle needs. Thank you for considering Sport Cars!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FAFP45X62F194137

Stock: 194137

Certified Pre-Owned: No