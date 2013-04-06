Used 2002 Ford Mustang for Sale Near Me

4,483 listings
Mustang Reviews & Specs
  • 2002 Ford Mustang
    2002 Ford Mustang

    49,190 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $23,495

  • 2002 Ford Mustang
    2002 Ford Mustang

    117,242 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,991

  • 2002 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe in Black
    2002 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe

    124,928 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

  • 2002 Ford Mustang in Silver
    2002 Ford Mustang

    129,299 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

  • 2002 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe in Red
    2002 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe

    50,242 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,995

  • 2002 Ford Mustang Deluxe in White
    2002 Ford Mustang Deluxe

    92,039 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,287

  • 2001 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe
    2001 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe

    1,478 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $39,979

  • 2003 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Premuim in Yellow
    2003 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Premuim

    27,679 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,987

  • 2003 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra in Black
    2003 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra

    48,538 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $20,998

  • 2003 Ford Mustang
    2003 Ford Mustang

    122,077 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,500

  • 2001 Ford Mustang Deluxe in Red
    2001 Ford Mustang Deluxe

    158,229 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,650

  • 2003 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Premuim in Yellow
    2003 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Premuim

    83,603 miles
    No accidents, 8 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,995

  • 2003 Ford Mustang
    2003 Ford Mustang

    153,454 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,899

  • 2003 Ford Mustang
    2003 Ford Mustang

    136,977 miles
    2 Accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,490

  • 2003 Ford Mustang
    2003 Ford Mustang

    104,044 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Lease

    $9,000

  • 2003 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Premuim in Dark Blue
    2003 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Premuim

    20,400 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,995

  • 2001 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra in Yellow
    2001 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra

    90,581 miles
    Title issue, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,988

  • 2003 Ford Mustang Deluxe in Red
    2003 Ford Mustang Deluxe

    89,186 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,995

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Mustang

Overall Consumer Rating
4.5195 Reviews
  • 5
    (60%)
  • 4
    (33%)
  • 3
    (3%)
  • 2
    (3%)
  • 1
    (1%)
Beastly, Rock Solid, and Efficient
blackmetalwolf,06/04/2013
I've had experience driving all sorts of vehicles, and I can say without a doubt that my 2002 Ford Mustang GT is among the best of the best in almost all categories. For starters, it's a Mustang, an American icon. Now take that image, add 260 stock horsepower and you've got a beast of a car. Not only is it powerful, it gets surprisingly great mileage; mine is getting roughly 26 mpg highway. The thing is also built like a tank; I haven't had any mechanical issues other than routine maintenance. The only issues are low seating capacity and cargo room, but hey, you don't get a Mustang in place of an SUV, do you?
