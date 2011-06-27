Estimated values
1996 Ford Mustang 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,554
|$2,685
|$3,296
|Clean
|$1,372
|$2,377
|$2,920
|Average
|$1,009
|$1,763
|$2,169
|Rough
|$646
|$1,148
|$1,417
Estimated values
1996 Ford Mustang GT 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,695
|$4,190
|$5,003
|Clean
|$2,380
|$3,711
|$4,432
|Average
|$1,750
|$2,751
|$3,291
|Rough
|$1,120
|$1,792
|$2,150
Estimated values
1996 Ford Mustang 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,193
|$2,018
|$2,465
|Clean
|$1,054
|$1,787
|$2,184
|Average
|$775
|$1,325
|$1,622
|Rough
|$496
|$863
|$1,059
Estimated values
1996 Ford Mustang GT 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,895
|$3,272
|$4,016
|Clean
|$1,674
|$2,897
|$3,558
|Average
|$1,231
|$2,148
|$2,642
|Rough
|$788
|$1,399
|$1,726