I had an '05 GT premium throughout college and beyond. Red with red leather interior... it was BEAUTIFUL. And until the transmission blew after just 80K miles, it drove like a dream. After shelling out $2k+ for a new tranny, I decided to bid adieu to my beauty and get something more practical. I guess I used that term loosely because that was a '14 Mustang V6. As far as the engine goes, the only thing I missed about the V8 was its rumble. The V6 has more than enough power and is fun to drive! However, the interior is a different story. My advice to anyone looking to buy a 2014 is to pay the extra grand or so and get a premium. It is WORTH IT. I made a big mistake by getting the base model. I thought it would be OK because I'm not really into all the bells and whistles, especially on a Mustang (it's all about that engine, right?!) , but the quality of the interior is horrible. Everything is plasticy and cheap: the chrome accents in the dash are plastic (really, Ford?), the dash also looks like someone just snapped it together, there's big gaps everywhere. Because of this, it makes a ton of noise. Every time I pinpoint and fix a rattle in the dash, a new one emerges. I used to love to turn off my radio so I could listen to the engine, but now I have to blast music when i drive so the constant rattling doesn't drive me nuts. I'm at the point where I want to sell the car. Ford, please fix this in future Mustangs. The base models don't need all the bells and whistles, but they deserve to be made with quality that matches what's under the hood.

