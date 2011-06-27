Vehicle overview

Secretariat, Seabiscuit, Mr. Ed. What's missing from this list? There's another American steed famous for entertaining its fans for nearly half a century -- the Ford Mustang. Having weathered oil crises, ugly styling crises, increasing emissions standards, corporate turmoil and unending penny-pinching over the years, the Mustang is a true survivor. While rival pony cars have been sent to the glue factory, the original has only grown stronger and more popular.

In case you've been locked in that glue factory yourself for a few years, you'll be interested to learn that today's 2009 Ford Mustang hearkens back to the glory days of the 1960s with classic muscle-car looks and classic muscle-car power. The V8-powered GT model boasts 300 horsepower and driving dynamics that, in a departure from Mustangs past, are actually pretty impressive in spite of the car's old-school solid-axle rear suspension. And the Mustang Bullitt version, which debuted last year, takes the nostalgia to a new level with styling and trim inspired by the classic Steve McQueen movie car, along with a sport-tuned suspension, modified exhaust and upgraded brakes. If we had our pick of regular V8 Mustangs, the Bullitt would be the one.

On the other hand, we'd skip V6-powered Mustang models. Their losing combination of 210 hp and SUV-like fuel economy is hard to appreciate in this time of $4-a-gallon gas. If you're going to drive a gas-guzzler, it had better offer thrilling acceleration as a trade-off -- the GT does, but the V6 does not.

Another con to consider is the Mustang's lack of refinement -- both in handling and interior quality. Competitors like the BMW 128i, Mazda RX-8 and Nissan 350Z are superior on both counts. However, the Mustang's style, available V8 power, respectable handling and affordable price will always find takers in this muscle-car-loving land. Even as Chevy and Dodge resurrect their pony car nameplates with the Camaro and Challenger, there's no doubt the legendary Ford Mustang will remain an American favorite.