  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Mustang
  4. Used 2009 Ford Mustang
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(43)
Appraise this car

2009 Ford Mustang Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful performance in V8 versions, eye-catching retro styling, simple controls, low price.
  • Poor interior quality, guzzles gas, seats lack sufficient lateral support, stability control not available.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Ford Mustang for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$8,800 - $32,900
Used Mustang for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

More than just a show pony, the 2009 Ford Mustang offers enthusiasts on a budget a tempting combination of potent performance and timeless styling. Given today's gas prices, though, the Mustang's prodigious thirst detracts from its appeal.

Vehicle overview

Secretariat, Seabiscuit, Mr. Ed. What's missing from this list? There's another American steed famous for entertaining its fans for nearly half a century -- the Ford Mustang. Having weathered oil crises, ugly styling crises, increasing emissions standards, corporate turmoil and unending penny-pinching over the years, the Mustang is a true survivor. While rival pony cars have been sent to the glue factory, the original has only grown stronger and more popular.

In case you've been locked in that glue factory yourself for a few years, you'll be interested to learn that today's 2009 Ford Mustang hearkens back to the glory days of the 1960s with classic muscle-car looks and classic muscle-car power. The V8-powered GT model boasts 300 horsepower and driving dynamics that, in a departure from Mustangs past, are actually pretty impressive in spite of the car's old-school solid-axle rear suspension. And the Mustang Bullitt version, which debuted last year, takes the nostalgia to a new level with styling and trim inspired by the classic Steve McQueen movie car, along with a sport-tuned suspension, modified exhaust and upgraded brakes. If we had our pick of regular V8 Mustangs, the Bullitt would be the one.

On the other hand, we'd skip V6-powered Mustang models. Their losing combination of 210 hp and SUV-like fuel economy is hard to appreciate in this time of $4-a-gallon gas. If you're going to drive a gas-guzzler, it had better offer thrilling acceleration as a trade-off -- the GT does, but the V6 does not.

Another con to consider is the Mustang's lack of refinement -- both in handling and interior quality. Competitors like the BMW 128i, Mazda RX-8 and Nissan 350Z are superior on both counts. However, the Mustang's style, available V8 power, respectable handling and affordable price will always find takers in this muscle-car-loving land. Even as Chevy and Dodge resurrect their pony car nameplates with the Camaro and Challenger, there's no doubt the legendary Ford Mustang will remain an American favorite.

2009 Ford Mustang models

The 2009 Ford Mustang is available as a coupe or convertible in four trim levels: V6 Deluxe, V6 Premium, GT Deluxe and GT Premium. The V6 Deluxe includes 16-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry, cruise control, air-conditioning, full power accessories, a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack. The V6 Premium adds upgraded 16-inch wheels, a power driver seat and a Shaker 500 upgraded stereo with six-CD changer. The convertible versions feature a power vinyl top with cloth material as an option. In addition to its V8 engine, the GT Deluxe comes with all the V6 Deluxe's features plus 17-inch alloys, a rear spoiler, foglamps and sport seats. The GT Premium adds the Shaker 500 sound system and leather upholstery.

There are a number of option-package and special-edition Mustangs available. The V6-powered Mustangs can be equipped with the Pony package, which includes firmer suspension tuning, 17-inch wheels, foglamps and a unique grille. The GT appearance package offers chrome exhaust tips, a hood scoop and an engine cover with the Mustang emblem. Both Premium trims can be upgraded with a comfort group that adds heated front seats, a power passenger seat and an auto-dimming mirror with compass. There are also interior trim upgrade packages available.

The Mustang Bullitt is considered an options package for the GT Premium coupe. It adds a cold-air-induction setup, unique exhaust and suspension tuning, high-performance brake pads, a front strut tower brace, 18-inch alloy wheels and special interior and exterior alterations. There are also two cosmetic packages available -- the GT California Special and the Warriors in Pink. Proceeds from the latter benefit the Susan G. Komen for the Cure breast cancer activist organization.

Individual options, depending on trim level, include 18-inch alloy wheels, xenon headlights, a glass roof, the upgraded Shaker sound system, remote ignition, Bluetooth, iPod integration and a touchscreen navigation system.

2009 Highlights

The Ford Mustang rides into 2009 with standard and optional equipment changes. The V6 and GT Premium trims receive upgraded interior trim, multicolored ambient lighting and satellite radio as standard. Those trims also get a new glass roof option.

Performance & mpg

All Ford Mustangs are rear-wheel drive and come standard with a five-speed manual transmission. A five-speed automatic is optional on all versions except the manual-only Bullitt. The Mustang V6 is powered by a 4.0-liter V6 that produces 210 hp and 240 pound-feet of torque. Given this output, fuel economy is disappointing at 16 mpg city/24 mpg highway and 19 mpg combined -- the same as Ford's 262-hp Flex SUV. The Mustang GT features a 4.6-liter V8 with 300 hp and 320-lb-ft output worthy of its muscle-car looks and heritage. With a manual transmission, the GT goes from zero to 60 mph in 5.7 seconds and clears the quarter-mile in 14.3 seconds. Its fuel economy is 15 mpg city/23 mpg highway and 18 mpg combined.

Safety

Four-wheel disc brakes and front-seat side airbags are standard on all Mustangs. Antilock brakes and traction control are optional on the V6 models and standard on the GT. Neither stability control nor full-length head curtain airbags are available.

In National Highway Traffic Safety Administration crash tests, the 2009 Ford Mustang earned a perfect five stars for front-impact protection and side-impact protection of front passengers. The convertible got a five-star rating for rear side protection, while the coupe got four stars. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Mustang scored "Acceptable" (the second highest of four ratings) in frontal-offset tests and "Good" (the highest rating) for side-impact tests.

Driving

Acceleration is respectable with the V6, regardless of whether you choose the precise bolt-action manual or the responsive automatic. The Mustang GT provides the quintessential muscle car experience, of course, with loads of torque available right off the line and an exhaust note to match. The four-wheel disc brakes do an adequate job of reining in the Mustang, as a stop from 60 mph takes a bit less than 125 feet. Despite its switch to an all-new platform a few years ago, the 2009 Ford Mustang continues to use a rather basic solid-axle rear suspension design. This allows Ford to keep the pricing low, yet careful tuning has resulted in reasonably precise handling through the corners and a surprisingly compliant ride.

Interior

With its dual-hooded dash, three-spoke steering wheel and old-school gauges, the cabin of the 2009 Mustang gives more than a nod to the past. Yet this is not an outdated ergonomic mess  the controls are simple and the seats are comfortable, though they could use more lateral support for enthusiastic drivers. Both the Mustang coupe and the convertible offer seating for four, and average-size adults can sit in back with little problem. Trunk capacity is pretty good, with 12.3 cubic feet in the coupe and 9.7 in the convertible.

That's where the compliments end, though, as the Mustang features an abundance of rock-hard plastic and other unpleasant materials that make the car feel cheap. In particular, the rubber-trimmed metal hand brake operates and feels like it belongs on a John Deere grain harvester. Springing for upgraded trim options helps somewhat, but there's no getting around the Mustang's industrial feel.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Ford Mustang.

5(75%)
4(16%)
3(9%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
43 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 43 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Fun Little Car
Stangdriver09,12/07/2016
V6 Premium 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 5M)
I bought my mustang used with around 40,000 miles on it and drove it to over 130,000 miles. This little car is fun to drive and overall I haven't had many problems with it. The only time I was stranded by this car was when the thermostat housing burst on it after driving the car a little hard. This housing is made of plastic which was why it broke, allowing the coolant to go everywhere. I had a coworker help me replace the part with one from NAPA and I haven't been stranded since. I really like the gauges with this car and the aluminium dash. The fabric used to cover the doors started to come unglued and on the driver's side it started to peel back some. Overall, I enjoyed driving this mustang and I would be willing to get another. I used this car as a daily driver so I think it served me well in that aspect. If you have to drive this car in the winter, I suggest placing sand bags in the back and use good tires. I never placed this car in a ditch, so with careful driving it is possible to use this car in the winter.
Sense of Humor
Jennifer N,08/12/2016
GT Premium 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 5M)
I love my car it has nice power to weight control, paired with a 5 spd Hurst short throw manual transmission paired against a stage ll race clutch. (The clutch is not overly heavy.) The front end design for the S197 was under engineered. There is no adjustment to the camber/caster without secondary modification (not overly expensive). All traditional trademarks you could ask for have been designed into this vehicle for a rather handsome price. Here is the one pitfall I can see yet, the climate control system at some point WILL go stupid and its a pricey fix. almost 2000 dollars. Only Ford has a track record on repairing them just an fyi. Over all I love her and I think I will keep her! Comfort of the vehicle is fine with good safety features.
Get a Mustang!
Sonny Crockett,10/04/2017
V6 Premium 2dr Convertible (4.0L 6cyl 5M)
This is my second V6 Mustang. I had a new 2006 hard top and it was a great car! Fast reliable and good looking! I bought a used 2009 convertible and it is also amazing. It is a comfortable ride on long trips...I have done 700 miles in a day no problem. I push this car hard and it likes it! Small issues include the plastic thermostat housing and the door leather trim peeling. Both things are easy fixes. Shoe goo does the door leather repair! Thermostat around $700 done at a shop or $300 in your garage. The 4.0 litre V6 iron block engine is a proven powerplant derived from Ford trucks. If you are looking for a fun to drive beautiful car buy a used Mustang. You cannot beat the value. Gas mileage can be decent if you behave. Basic maintenance should give you 150 000 miles of driving pleasure!
Read me if looking to buy a v6 mustang.
Calvin,03/02/2018
V6 Premium 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 5M)
A mustang is definitely a fun car to drive. But if your looking to buy a mustang let me share my experiences with mine. Also keep in mind in not trying to talk bad about mustangs, i'm only trying to help future buyers know what they are getting in to. First off, I own a 2009 V6 Mustang Coupe. I love the car but its not always the best car to own when you live in Minnesota. If your like me then you park your car away for the winters to keep salt on the roads from getting stuck under your car and starting to rust. Also I live near a lot of country roads that I sadly cant drive without sliding the whole way. I would say if you live where it doesn't snow and all the roads around your area are paved then I say go for it, your gonna love it! but if not then keep in mind that your limited where you can drive, and thats never fun when your a teenager looking to explore.
See all 43 reviews of the 2009 Ford Mustang
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 5300 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 5300 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 5750 rpm
See all Used 2009 Ford Mustang features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2009 Ford Mustang

Used 2009 Ford Mustang Overview

The Used 2009 Ford Mustang is offered in the following submodels: Mustang Coupe, Mustang Convertible. Available styles include GT Premium 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 5M), V6 Deluxe 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 5M), V6 Premium 2dr Convertible (4.0L 6cyl 5M), GT Premium 2dr Convertible (4.6L 8cyl 5M), V6 Premium 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 5M), GT Deluxe 2dr Convertible (4.6L 8cyl 5M), V6 Deluxe 2dr Convertible (4.0L 6cyl 5M), and GT Deluxe 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 Ford Mustang?

Price comparisons for Used 2009 Ford Mustang trim styles:

  • The Used 2009 Ford Mustang Deluxe is priced between $9,995 and$9,995 with odometer readings between 98470 and98470 miles.
  • The Used 2009 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe is priced between $15,590 and$15,590 with odometer readings between 77431 and77431 miles.
  • The Used 2009 Ford Mustang Premium is priced between $8,800 and$8,800 with odometer readings between 89014 and89014 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2009 Ford Mustangs are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 Ford Mustang for sale near. There are currently 5 used and CPO 2009 Mustangs listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,800 and mileage as low as 77431 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2009 Ford Mustang.

Can't find a used 2009 Ford Mustangs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Mustang for sale - 8 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $19,891.

Find a used Ford for sale - 7 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $13,370.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Mustang for sale - 11 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $19,853.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 2 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $14,094.

Should I lease or buy a 2009 Ford Mustang?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Mustang lease specials

Related Used 2009 Ford Mustang info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles