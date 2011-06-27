  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Mustang
  4. Used 1993 Ford Mustang
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(32)
Appraise this car

1993 Ford Mustang Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Ford Mustang for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$933 - $2,172
Used Mustang for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

Improved stereos grace all Mustangs this year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Ford Mustang.

5(38%)
4(56%)
3(3%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.3
32 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 32 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A weak pony, but a pony nontheless!
dburkland1028,04/23/2011
I bought this car from it's original owner for $1200 with only 98k miles on it. It was my first car and at 15, I was in love at first site. Mine was the 4 cylinder with the automatic and it was the most reliable car I've owned yet, even beating out my 91 Accord (chalk one up for America!). I was proud of my Stang and babied it. I kept up with it and made sure it was maintained. The paint never chipped or faded and the styling is classic and unique. The 4 cylinder was fairly weak, but got about 30 mpg highway and 26 in the city. My biggest complaint was the lack of a single cup holder in the entire car! What was Ford thinking?
American Made and Strong..
juhelofthenile,02/24/2004
nice line takeoff for cheap. The 302 engine is a great engine. I know people with 220k. Overall, I have been pleased.
This is it!
Whattup,07/20/2006
To me this really is the best of the Mustang designs (Fox). This my 3rd mustang. Had an 86 V6 convertible, 88 GT Hardtop - but too many tickets forced me to get a T-Bird. Found this 93 on a car lot late one night and bought it the next morning. This car turns heads like no tomorrow - it is teal, replaced the white top with a black top, switched out the headlights, tail lights, and exhaust. Also switched out the alloy pony wheels with chrome. Am always getting offers to sell and folks not believing it is 13 years old. This car is awesome, fast, and I will have it forever!
My Review
Fadedgirl,03/27/2010
I got this car for my 16th birthday! It is the most amazing car ever! But the gas mileage is poor. And the transmission had to be rebuilt! But overall. I love my car. P. S. I get a lot of head turning driving down the street!
See all 32 reviews of the 1993 Ford Mustang
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
205 hp @ 4200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
205 hp @ 4200 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
105 hp @ 4600 rpm
See all Used 1993 Ford Mustang features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 1993 Ford Mustang

Used 1993 Ford Mustang Overview

The Used 1993 Ford Mustang is offered in the following submodels: Mustang Hatchback, Mustang Coupe, Mustang Convertible. Available styles include LX 5.0 2dr Convertible, LX 2dr Hatchback, GT 2dr Hatchback, LX 5.0 2dr Coupe, LX 5.0 2dr Hatchback, LX 2dr Coupe, GT 2dr Convertible, and LX 2dr Convertible.

What's a good price on a Used 1993 Ford Mustang?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1993 Ford Mustangs are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 Ford Mustang for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1993 Ford Mustang.

Can't find a used 1993 Ford Mustangs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Mustang for sale - 12 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $13,680.

Find a used Ford for sale - 5 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $24,248.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Mustang for sale - 6 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $16,533.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 10 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $21,937.

Should I lease or buy a 1993 Ford Mustang?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Mustang lease specials

Related Used 1993 Ford Mustang info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles