2020 BMW i3 Review

It's been six model years since the original BMW i3 debuted, yet the 2020 i3 remains one of the most unusual cars on the market today. Its body is made from carbon fiber-reinforced plastic, an expensive but strong and lightweight material normally found on exotic supercars. The i3 is pretty small as cars go, but it's surprisingly roomy inside and fitted with attractive materials. The i3 is also distinctive in that you can get one as a pure electric car or opt for the Range Extender model, which uses a two-cylinder gasoline engine to recharge the battery when you run out of electricity. Other 2020 EVs have fresher designs and more range, but overall the i3 is worth a look. What's it like to live with? For more information on the BMW i3 of this generation, read about our experiences from a full year of living with a 2014 BMW i3 Range Extender. We cover everything from range to comfort. We liked it for its nimble driving characteristics and distinctive interior but had less positive things to say about the rear door and cargo space. Note that the 2020 i3 comes with a larger battery with more additional range, DC fast charging and a newer infotainment system, but most of our observations still apply.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.8 / 10

You'll like the i3 if you're looking for a distinctive and sporty electric vehicle. Its interior looks cool and upscale, and the car's light weight and small size make it fun to drive around in the city. But the i3's elevated price, mediocre range and compromised practicality are significant drawbacks.

How does it drive? 8.5

The BMW i3 is a surprisingly good all-around performer. Even though it's equipped with skinny, eco-minded tires, the i3 exhibits excellent handling abilities. Credit is due to the low center of gravity afforded by its lightweight carbon-fiber construction and low-mounted battery pack.



The quick, responsive steering is an acquired taste since it can make the i3 feel a little darty at highway speeds. In our testing, the i3 (the Range Extender model) accelerated from 0 to 60 mph in 7.4 seconds. It's decently quick compared to similarly sized hatchbacks, but the i3 lacks the prodigious acceleration of other EVs such as the Tesla Model 3.



Around town, it's pretty easy to use the i3's strong off-throttle regenerative braking most of the time for slowing down, so you rarely need to use the brake pedal.

How comfortable is it? 7.0

The i3 affords a surprisingly good degree of comfort overall. The front seats are thin, firm and offer little lateral support and zero adjustable lumbar. On paper, it's a recipe for disaster, but BMW has somehow made them quite pleasant to sit in. The rear seats sit a bit higher and are also comfortable.



The i3's carbon-fiber structure is supremely rigid, which virtually eliminates shudder and shake on rough roads. The suspension does an admirable job of absorbing road imperfections and potholes, but no one would describe the ride as plush.



The single-zone climate system works well, but it's a little basic for a luxury vehicle at this price. Even stranger is the fact that it adjusts in 2-degree increments. The cabin is usually remarkably quiet most of the time. The exception is when the gas generator comes on after the battery is depleted. It sounds like a tiny lawnmower is following you.

How’s the interior? 7.5

Despite its diminutive size, the i3 is remarkably adult-friendly. Without an engine in front, there's room for a larger passenger cell, with plenty of head- and legroom all around. It is fairly narrow, however, and the rear only seats two. The i3's cabin is unusually laid out, but once you figure everything out, the controls are easy to use.



Also unusual are the i3's reverse-hinged rear doors. They open wide to admit passengers or packages, but that's only if you have the space to do so. You'll often find yourself corralled by the front and rear doors when trying to get in and out of tight parking lots. Rear passengers can't let themselves out either.

How’s the tech? 7.5

BMW uses its older iDrive infotainment system in the i3, but that's OK with us. It's actually easier to use than what you'll find in, say, a 3 Series. The standard 6.5-inch screen is quite small, especially considering how far away it is from the front passengers. The optional 10.25-inch screen is preferred, as is the available Harman Kardon audio system for its superior sound. Apple CarPlay comes standard, and BMW's superb onboard phone integration software somewhat makes up for the fact that Android Auto is not offered.



The i3 doesn't offer every new driver assistance feature, but what is here works well. BMW voice controls don't require a rigid command structure, but we found some variability in its ability to understand what we said.

How’s the storage? 7.5

The cabin offers numerous spots to store your stuff. There are large door bins, a useful shelf on the dashboard, and a small bin under the front armrest. Rear passengers have dual cupholders in the space between seats. Trunk space is OK. The rear-mounted electric drive motor and generator necessitate a raised cargo floor, but the i3's tall roof makes the cargo area usable.



Got little kids? the reverse-hinged rear doors give the i3 uncommonly good access to front-facing child safety seats. The two car seat positions benefit from car seat and Isofix anchors that are easily accessed under plastic covers. But space for and access to larger rear-facing seats can be tough, and the open rear door may impede stroller access to the hatch.

How economical is it? 7.0

According to the EPA, the regular BMW i3 uses 30 kWh of electricity for every 100 miles of driving. The i3 with the Range Extender uses a bit more: 32 kWh. This is OK, though other EVs are even more efficient, specifically the Model 3 with its rating of 25 kWh/100 miles.



Range is also lackluster. The regular i3 can go an EPA-estimated 153 miles, which is less than most other EVs. The Range Extender model is even lower — 126 miles — but you can go farther once the generator kicks on — for about 200 miles total before you'll have to stop and refuel.

Is it a good value? 7.5

The BMW i3's price in the mid- to high $40,000s didn't seem steep when it first launched, given its advanced materials, sufficient feature content and high-end cabin. But now that the Tesla Model 3 exists, it's not the coolest kid on the block anymore. It's also not the most spacious or practical.



BMW offers bumper-to-bumper coverage for four years/50,000 miles. Complimentary maintenance is included for the first three years.

Wildcard 9.0

Six years after its first year of production, the i3 still doesn't look like anything else on the road. The i3's exterior styling puts the "funk" in functional, and the interior looks like it was put together by architects, not engineers. Even after all this time, the i3 truly feels like something special.



The rear-wheel-drive platform, lightweight construction and compact dimensions make the i3 quick, responsive and nimble. The electric motor imbues it with smooth acceleration and a mostly silent ride, while aggressive regenerative braking makes one-pedal driving fun and efficient.

Which i3 does Edmunds recommend?

While we like the styling of the i3s, we don't think its restyled bumpers, larger wheels and marginally more powerful motor are worth the premium it commands. Stick with the standard i3 instead, and opt for the Technology + Driving Assistant package if you want to make the daily commute a little easier.

BMW i3 models

The 2020 BMW i3 is a four-door hatchback with seating for four passengers. It's available in i3 or i3s trim, both of which are all-electric by default. You can also get them equipped with a gasoline-powered Range Extender, which uses a two-cylinder gasoline and a 2.3-gallon tank to recharge the battery once it runs out. All four versions are powered with a 42-kWh battery that is good for 153 miles of range in the electric-only version or 126 miles in the Range Extender model.