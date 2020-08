Used 2003 Ford Mustang for Sale Near Me

Bill Currie Ford - Tampa / Florida

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2003 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Alarm, Leather Seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FAFP49Y43F399606

Stock: 20R0131B2

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-01-2020