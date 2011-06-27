  1. Home
2015 Ford Mustang Review

Pros & Cons

  • Wide range of engine options
  • new rear suspension provides better handling and ride dynamics
  • more refined interior.
  • Cramped rear seat.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2015 Ford Mustang brings the iconic pony car into a more fuel-efficient future without sacrificing any of its trademark swagger or performance.

Vehicle overview

The 2015 Ford Mustang marks the model's 50th anniversary. To celebrate, Ford has decided that there's no better way to honor this sporty American icon's birthday than by putting something special underneath the hood. A 700-horsepower V8, maybe? A jet turbine, perhaps? Well, how about a four-cylinder engine? Yes, it is true: The fully redesigned 2015 Mustang can be had with a four-banger under that long, proud hood. But before you fire off an angry email or tweet to Ford, you should know a couple of things. First: a muscle-bound V8 is still available, as is a V6. And second: This EcoBoost four-cylinder is turbocharged, and it's anything but a wheezing weakling.

Mustang mavens will know that this isn't the first time a 2.3-liter turbo-4 has been offered in the original pony car. But unlike those best forgotten mills of the late 1970s and early 1980s, this one packs much greater refinement and higher fuel efficiency, not to mention double the power. Specifically, the Edmunds "B"-rated four-cylinder EcoBoost cranks out 310 hp and up to 320 pound-feet of torque and still rates up to 26 mpg combined. A peppy 3.7-liter V6 once again sees duty in the entry-level Mustang, while V8 fans can still enjoy the power and the glory of a 5.0-liter V8 in the Edmunds "A"-rated GT model. Regardless of engine, one may choose either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic, the latter fitted with paddle shifters.

Underneath, the Mustang lineup finally gets an independent rear suspension. True, the Mustang has gotten along quite well with its old-tech solid rear axle design the past few years. But this independent rear suspension brings welcome enhancements to the Mustang's on-road demeanor, particularly for ride comfort and handling. The 2015 Mustang is more stable during braking and acceleration and steers more precisely, especially with the lighter four-cylinder under the hood. Despite rumors that the new Mustang would weigh significantly less, though, it has instead gained a few pounds, anywhere from about 20-80 depending on the model.

The new Mustang's styling is pretty distinctive, and it gives the car a more aggressive look. Although the side window design calls to mind a modern Aston Martin (certainly not a bad association), classic Mustang styling cues abound elsewhere, from the large trapezoidal grille and angled-back headlights to the fastback roof line and three-bar taillights. The wheelbase and overall length are similar to the outgoing car, but the new one sits about 1.5 inches lower, is about 1.5 inches wider and has a 3-inch-wider rear track. Meanwhile, the cabin boasts higher-quality materials, more elbow room and a sportier, smaller, leather-wrapped steering wheel that both tilts and -- finally -- telescopes.

Our take is that the new Mustang drives notably better, has a nicer interior and still looks cool. But the 2015 Mustang has, in keeping with tradition, formidable competition from the 2015 Chevrolet Camaro and 2015 Dodge Challenger. Like the Mustang, they both offer eye-catching styling, rear-wheel drive and thrilling V8 power. The Chevy is a more direct competitor, given its similar proportions and small backseat, while the larger Dodge offers an adult-friendly backseat. Those shopping this segment may also consider the well-rounded 2015 Hyundai Genesis coupe. But should you place your money on Ford's horse, we think you'll be pretty happy with the ride.

2015 Ford Mustang models

The 2015 Ford Mustang has six trim levels: V6, EcoBoost, EcoBoost Premium, GT, GT Premium and GT 50 Years Limited Edition.

The Mustang V6 comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, xenon headlights, LED taillights, a limited-slip rear differential, keyless ignition and entry, integrated blind-spot mirrors, cruise control, air-conditioning, full power accessories, a tilt-and-telescoping leather-wrapped steering wheel, a rearview camera, the Sync voice control system (with 4.2-inch multifunction display) and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, two USB ports and an auxiliary audio jack.

Options include 18-inch wheels, a rear spoiler, rear park assist, a power driver seat and an anti-theft system.

The EcoBoost includes the V6's standard features along with the turbocharged four-cylinder engine, foglamps, a rear spoiler, six-way power front seats, aluminum dash trim, active noise cancellation and a "Tracks Apps" system that can provide performance data such as 0-60-mph and quarter-mile times, lateral acceleration and stopping distances from 60 mph or 100 mph.

Options echo those of the V6 but further include an EcoBoost Performance package (19-inch wheels with summer tires, firmer suspension calibrations, upgraded brakes, aluminum dash trim, added gauges and unique steering and chassis tuning) and Recaro sport seats.

To the EcoBoost's standard equipment, the EcoBoost Premium adds 18-inch wheels, selectable drive modes, aluminum and chrome interior accents, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, a nine-speaker audio system, satellite radio and an 8-inch touchscreen with the MyFord Touch interface.

Options for the EcoBoost Premium echo those of the standard EcoBoost but further include different wheels, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, driver memory settings, an upgraded 12-speaker audio system, a navigation system, special interior trim and a 50 Years Appearance package (unique grille, wheels, gas cap and upholstery).

The Mustang GT includes all the EcoBoost's standard features along with the V8 engine, 18-inch wheels, chrome exhaust tips, line-lock (for track use), launch control (manual transmission), upgraded brakes and hood vents.

Options for the GT are similar to those for the Mustang V6. Also available is the GT Performance package that gets you 19-inch wheels with summer tires, a rear spoiler delete, a Torsen limited-slip differential, firmer suspension calibrations, upgraded Brembo brakes (manual transmission), additional bracing, added gauges, and unique steering and chassis tuning.

The GT Premium comes with the same added and optional features as the EcoBoost Premium.

The Mustang GT 50 Years Limited Edition includes all the GT Premium's features along with exclusive paint colors (Wimbledon white or Kona blue), unique 19-inch wheels, added chrome exterior trim, the GT Performance package, unique upholstery, the 12-speaker sound system, the navigation system and unique "50 Years"-emblazoned grille, gas cap, door sills, dash and floor mats.

2015 Highlights

The Ford Mustang has been fully redesigned for 2015.

Performance & mpg

A 3.7-liter V6 engine with 300 hp and 280 lb-ft of torque is standard on the base Mustang. The EcoBoost has a turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine packing 310 hp and 320 lb-ft. The GT boasts a 5.0-liter V8 with 435 hp and 400 lb-ft. (Note that those outputs for the EcoBoost and V8 reflect the use of premium gasoline.) Any engine can be paired to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic with paddle shifters.

In Edmunds testing, a Mustang EcoBoost with the automatic transmission accelerated from zero to 60 in a respectable 5.9 seconds. When testing the EcoBoost with the manual transmission and the Performance Pack, we achieved similar results. A GT with the Performance Pack and a manual transmission ran the sprint in just 4.7 seconds, while a GT without the Performance Pack and with an automatic transmission did it in 4.7 seconds. Both times are a bit quicker than average in this speedy segment.

EPA fuel economy estimates stand at 26 mpg combined (22 city/31 highway) for the EcoBoost with the manual. With the automatic, EcoBoost numbers are 25 mpg combined (21 city/32 highway). The V6 manual rates 21 mpg combined (17/28) while the automatic version rates 22 combined (19/28). The V8 manual earns a 19 mpg combined estimate (15/25) while the automatic is the same but with 1 mpg better in the city.

Safety

Standard safety features for all 2015 Ford Mustangs include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, a rearview camera, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags (coupe only) and a driver's knee airbag. Also standard are Ford's MyKey system (which allows owners to limit speed and audio volume levels for young drivers) and, for manual-transmission models, hill-start assist.

Optional on the "Premium" trim levels and standard on the 50 Years Limited Edition are blind spot and cross traffic warning systems.

During Edmunds brake testing, both a Mustang EcoBoost and a Mustang GT (both equipped with the optional Performance package) stopped from 60 mph in just 108 feet. That's a better-than-average stopping performance for this segment. Without the Performance package or summer tires, a standard GT stopped from 60 mph in 118 feet which is definitely longer than average amongst its rivals.

In government crash tests, the Mustang coupe earned a five-star rating (out of a possible five) for overall crash protection, with five stars for total front-impact protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. The independent Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Mustang coupe its second best rating of Average its small-overlap front-impact crash test and the top rating of Good in moderate-overlap front-impact and side-impact crash tests. It also received a Good rating for roof strength and head restraints (whiplash protection).  

The Mustang convertible received the same ratings in the moderate-overlap front-impact, side-impact and head restraint tests. The convertible has not received ratings in the other categories.

Driving

Based on our seat time in a Mustang EcoBoost and a Mustang GT, both equipped with the optional Performance package, the 2015 Ford Mustang is a significant step forward in overall refinement. The turbocharged four provides a fairly smooth and impressively broad-shouldered spread of power. During our yearlong test of the Mustang GT, we've found that the V8 is as exciting as ever, able to pin you to your seat like few other cars anywhere close to its price range can. The V8's subtly burbling soundtrack, however, isn't as prominent as those of previous Mustangs. Still, the quieter demeanor is nice on a long road trip, and those looking for more aural excitement can always consider aftermarket exhaust options.

Both the EcoBoost and the GT handle impressively, with sharp steering and solid composure through turns. Being 100 pounds lighter over the front tires than the GT, however, the EcoBoost feels even more spry, turning crisply into corners with enthusiasm. Body roll is well controlled in both models, and the summer tires' cling on the pavement is tenacious. The new independent rear suspension has given the Mustang a big shot of refinement in the way it handles bumpy roads. The previous Mustangs' oftentimes jostling demeanor over broken pavement, especially when you push the car harder on a curvy road, has been replaced with a supple, confident demeanor.

Interior

The 2015 Ford Mustang's interior pays homage to Mustangs past with its dual-cowl-style dashboard while still offering all the latest modern conveniences. Depending on the trim level, even high-end luxuries such as adaptive cruise control and heated and ventilated front seats can be had. Materials quality is generally improved, and most drivers should be able to get more comfortable behind the wheel of the latest Mustang, as that wheel now features a telescoping function in addition to tilt adjustment.

Although the optional Recaro sport seats provide excellent lateral support, they are not perfect for every body shape. Thigh support is somewhat lacking due to a seat bottom that won't angle upward enough, while some longer-limbed drivers on our staff noted that their elbows occasionally bumped the aggressive side bolsters.

Ford's Sync voice activation system greatly simplifies operation of the audio, phone and navigation systems. The MyFord Touch interface is more controversial, however. There's a learning curve for getting the most out of the system, and operating the touchscreen can be distracting at times. In general, we prefer the easier-to-use touchscreen interface in the Dodge Challenger.

There's a more spacious feel in the 2015 Mustang, thanks to the new car's less imposing dashboard and slimmer center console. The steering wheel's contoured grips and tidier size means it's nicer to use than the old-school wheel and a soft elbow pad on the console adds comfort to the cockpit. The gauges are significantly more legible than the previous setup, and they don't reflect on the inside of the windshield like the old ones did. Outward visibility is better than a Camaro or Challenger, though the thick rear roof pillars still block everything over your shoulders. Thankfully, all Mustangs come with a backup camera as standard equipment, and a blind-spot monitoring system is available.

Both coupe and convertible body styles are considered four-seaters, but unless they are small children, the rear passengers will likely be cramped. If you regularly carry around larger folks in the backseat, the Challenger would be a much better choice. The Mustang coupe's trunk provides 13.5 cubic feet of cargo space, fairly generous for a sport coupe, while the convertible offers 11.4 cubes. Standard split-folding rear seats on the coupe expand cargo capacity.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Ford Mustang.

5(70%)
4(12%)
3(8%)
2(6%)
1(4%)
4.4
90 reviews
See all 90 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

love this car
john dragoo,03/02/2015
EcoBoost 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
I have had my mustang for 2 months now. This is a home run. I get 25 MG in city driving on premium fuel. I had a V6 2012 and there is no comparison. I drive it in sport mode and there is plenty of pep. Love the premium interior. Can,t believe I got so much car for 31K.
A Horse of a Different Color
keboss302,01/19/2015
GT Premium 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 6M)
Like the Shelby Mustangs from 1968-1970, this new one is an odd contradiction: Both brutally powerful (in 435-hp GT form) and luxurious at the same time, it recalls those late '60s boulevard cruisers more than it reminds me of the more simple, honest 5.0 liter GTs of the 80's or the straightforward 2005 retro reboot. That is ok, as my 2015 GT Convertible finds me in my mid-40s, ready for a little more refinement in my car. This is my 19th Mustang; my tastes have changed and the car has grown up along with me. This car is built like an anvil and full of modern conveniences. It seems low and heavy at first, but soon it shrinks around you and feels like an old pair of Levis.
This Pony has more than one trick!
Dave,12/14/2016
GT 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M)
I bought this car in July 2015; traded in a 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X MR. The Evo was a rocket on wheels, but the Mustang is a true GT car (Grand Tourer/Gran Tourismo). I'd subjectively rate this car as about 4.7, but there's no decimal in the star rating. I had test driven a 2010 GT, and HATED it. The engine was great, but the rest of the car was junk. It FELT cheap (brand new, rattled and squeaked, and only had about 15 miles on the odo). It did NOT like corners. At all. When the back end tries to beat the front around a corner, that's not a good thing. The interior was horrible, CHEAP plastic EVERYWHERE. That car had one trick ... go fast in a straight line, hoping the thing didn't vibrate apart along the way. The 2015 is several orders of magnitude better than the 2010, hands down!! Particulars: The Mustang GT Coupe with a 6 spd manual has plenty of get up and go. Is it the fastest car out there? No. But, with 435 bhp on tap, it WILL move. It accelerated faster off the line than the Evo. The track functions are fun to play with in an empty parking lot, or a deserted mountain road. The brakes on this car are incredible! Gotta be really careful, as they grab FAST and HARD. There is pretty much no fade through use. So far, as for road-holding, you have to work to make it lose traction. Seriously. Taking some of the curves on the highways in Phoenix at 80+ mph is almost, dare I say it, yawn-inducing! No fuss, no muss, no worries at all. Steering is precise, and there is decent feel in the wheel. It's not like the old manual steering days, but you can still tell what's going on up front. The front seats are REALLY comfortable! I did a 16 hour road trip, only stopping for gas, and I didn't end up with any fatigue or discomfort while driving. The bolsters are good at keeping you where you need to be without being painfully intrusive like Recaro's can be. Rear seats ... good for small people. I mean SMALL. Three feet or less. At 6' 4", no "car" is easy to get into or out of. Trucks, yes. Cars? No. However, for average height people, entry/exit is a breeze. Ford did a really good job with the noise dampening. The stock exhaust has a pleasant, albeit quiet, growl at highway speeds. However, tire noise on worn tires can be a bit intrusive, but not obnoxiously so. Ride comfort ... see above about the 16 hour road trip. There are sufficient cubbies to lose stuff in. The instrumentation is clear and easy to read most of the time. There are occasions when the auto setting for lighting is less than ideal, like exiting a tunnel. The dash is pretty dark at that point and you may not be able to read the instruments until the lights kick back off. The interior is well laid-out and the controls are easily within reach. Commonly used controls are in good spots. The materials used are generally MUCH better than in previous generation Mustangs, but don't expect a Rolls Royce or Bentley. The radio is pretty good. I don't have navigation, but getting my phone hooked up to Sync was pretty easy. There are two USB ports for connecting/charging devices, or you could stream audio via BT. Climate controls are easily reached and used, and the heater/A/C both work well. The only niggling little things that I find annoying are a rattle that has developed behind the center dash stack (FIXED!), and the tendency of the transmission to be a bit balky shifting into 6th. Otherwise, I think this car really does follow the spirit or intent of a GT (Grand Tourer/Gran Tourismo) vehicle. It has power, comfort, poise, and style without getting into cartoonish or boy racer realms. While this car may have been marketed to a younger audience, it should also appeal to folks over 40 who don't have to worry about kids in the back seat. It can represent on the track as well as devour long miles in comfort. This is probably THE best Mustang Ford has ever produced! The early models in the 60s were great, but thanks to 50 years of evolution, these are just better in pretty much every way. It ain't perfect, but it ain't far from it, either. EDIT: Corrected a couple of grammatical issues. Also, wanted to add that, for the price (mine was just over $34K), you really can't beat it. The Evo was $47K! I would seriously recommend you check this car out before going for pricier European options, or even other American options. I've driven Challengers and was not impressed. I drove an older Camaro (2011), and like it, but I like my Mustang better. It's not gonna be for everyone, but it should be tested before being removed from consideration! UPDATE: Still loving my Mustang! It cruises smoothly at highway speeds, as any true GT car should. The mileage is a function of throttle position - the mileage below shows combined city/highway driving, the highway cruising at 75-80 (and that's just keeping up with traffic!). Despite its quirks, LOVE THIS CAR!!
All I can say is WOW!
mikoj,01/25/2015
EcoBoost Premium 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
I researched for months trying to find the right car for me. I ran across the 2015 Mustang and thought I'd give the old pony a try. I had the car built this past fall. When it arrived, I wasn't prepared for the end result. It was AMAZING! Pictures, videos, do no justice! My only complaint is that the back seat is pretty pointless. Even kids have trouble getting back there. It is a major headturner. Everywhere I go, people are complimenting me on this car. If you are a looking for a nice sports car, look no further. I am a 110% happy with my car!
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 25 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
435 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 28 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
310 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
310 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat4 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover8.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2015 Ford Mustang
More About This Model

Quick Summary
The Ford Mustang is a storied slice of Americana and set the auto industry alight when it debuted 50 years ago. The pressure was on Ford to roll out something special for this anniversary, and by all accounts it succeeded. The redesigned 2015 Mustang is more refined and makes significant handling improvements, yet it retains all of the character that has made it an American icon.

What's New?
The big news for the latest-generation 2015 Ford Mustang is the elimination of its antiquated solid rear axle in favor of an independent rear suspension. In layman's terms, the ride quality is smoother and it can tackle curves (especially bump-filled curves) with more composure. Exterior styling has also undergone some significant changes, though it still pays homage to the Mustang's history.

2015 Ford Mustang GT

This time around, the Mustang's rear window stretches farther back, almost to the tip of the trunk lid. The result is a tail that is reminiscent of the late 1960s fastback that Steve McQueen made famous in Bullitt. Up front, the headlight and grille restyling is subtle, with both stretched horizontally across its face. Dimensionally the 2015 Mustang is wider and rides a little lower than before, but proportionally the differences are negligible.

This road test focuses squarely on the burly V8-powered Mustang GT, but the other significant addition for 2015 is a new EcoBoost turbocharged four-cylinder that produces more power than the base model's V6, yet returns 20 percent better fuel economy.

How Much Does It Cost?
Prices for the base model V6 Mustang start at $24,425. Stepping up to the EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo will cost $25,995. The V8-powered GT will set you back $32,925. Our GT-trim test car grows the price another $4,000. For the additional outlay, you get an upgraded audio system, leather upholstery, selectable drive modes and heated and cooled front seats.

Piled on top of our GT Premium Mustang test vehicle were the 401A Equipment package (premium audio and blind-spot and cross traffic alerts); GT Performance package (19-inch wheels with summer tires, Brembo brakes, sport suspension tuning, a 3.73 rear axle ratio, engine-turned aluminum interior trim, additional gauges and Recaro sport seats); Enhanced Security package; adaptive cruise control; rear parking sensors; navigation; and the Premier Trim with Color Accent option. This lavishly appointed six-speed manual Mustang's as-tested price rose to an uncomfortable $45,885.

How Does It Drive?
With a press of the moderately heavy clutch pedal and a tap of the start button, the 5.0-liter V8 rumbles to life with a muffled growl. First gear is a nudge away with the short-throw shifter, but there's no positive click to confirm the position. The action is on the rubbery side, but it's not vague.

Once under way, the engine provides plenty of power right off idle but the sensation of speed is curtailed by the relative silence. Wind and road noise are distinctly absent, and the GT's big V8 offers little more than a low burble. On long road trips this is a plus, but for those who desire the theater and brashness of previous Mustangs, it may be a bit of a letdown. The brake pedal was unusually sensitive thanks to the optional Brembo brakes. We adjusted, but it took some time.

2015 Ford Mustang GT

Steering response is also notably quick, very precise and predictable. Effort is three-way adjustable (Comfort, Normal, Sport) via a toggle switch on the center stack. Even in Sport mode, steering effort wasn't too heavy when maneuvering in tight spaces. There are also selectable drive modes that progressively sharpen throttle response and dial back stability and traction control.

In normal city driving, the Mustang places few demands on its driver. Our manual-transmission car was easy to drive, so the automatic-equipped cars will be even easier. Rear visibility is excellent for the segment, so backing into a parking space is relatively stress-free and the standard rearview camera removes any remaining guesswork. As a testament to the new independent rear suspension, broken pavement is now smoothed over with admirable results — even with the stiffer GT Performance package. The new Mustang glides with barely an acknowledgement over rough roads where the previous solid-axle car would shimmy and skip.

Is It Fun To Drive?
In the face of its newfound refinement, this is still an entertaining Mustang. In testing, it reached 60 mph in 4.7 seconds on its way to a 13.0-second quarter-mile at 111.2 mph. Despite increases of 15 horsepower and 10 pound-feet of torque (now 435 hp and 400 lb-ft) over the outgoing car, it didn't accelerate faster than the last solid-axle Mustang we tested.

It's likely the new car's 132 additional pounds and the independent rear suspension (drag racers still prefer the solid rear axle) are the culprits here. Launch control is standard on manual-transmission-equipped 2015 Mustang GTs, but as we discovered, it allowed too much wheelspin to be effective.

Braking from 60 mph required 108 feet, which is 5 feet shorter than its predecessor. In our handling tests, the new Mustang zigzagged through the slalom at 68.3 mph and circled the skid pad pulling 0.92g. — also results that aren't much better than previous Mustangs. But it's in the manner in which these numbers are achieved, and indeed how this car drives in the real world, where the differences become significant.

2015 Ford Mustang GT

We're accustomed to Mustangs that require us to work around the shortcomings of the solid axle. The consequence was a need to wait before laying into the throttle. The new rear suspension allows earlier power application and provides a surplus of grip. Even midcorner bumps matter little as the limits are approached. Getting the rear end out of sorts now requires exaggerated and deliberate action.

How Is the Interior?
Improvements to the 2015 Mustang don't stop at performance or sheet metal. The new cabin also received a restyling while retaining much of its predecessor's flavor. The twin-hooded dash returns, but many of the old squared-off shapes have been rounded over and the quality of materials is improved.

2015 Ford Mustang GT

Our test vehicle came equipped with the optional Recaro sport seats that provided excellent lateral support, but weren't perfect for every body shape. Thigh support (thanks to a seat bottom that won't angle upward enough) is lacking. Some longer-limbed drivers also noted that their elbows occasionally bumped the aggressive side bolsters. The rear seats, unfortunately, are barely adequate for small children.

From the driver's point of view, the cockpit is much more usable this time around. The analog gauges are actually legible and the information display is clear. Notably absent, however, is a digital speedometer. Buttons, knobs and switches all have a sturdier premium feel and the toggles for stability control, steering effort and drive modes have a cool factor all their own.

Unfortunately, the MyFord Touch infotainment system remains an object of derision. Besides the lingering slow response, some features, like the rearview camera, worked only part of the time. Our unit refused to play music from any external device, and the Sync voice activation was unresponsive.

On the whole, though, the new Mustang's interior still represents a big step forward. Outward visibility is excellent compared to its competition and the quietness and refinement of the cabin should attract even more buyers. Cargo space is acceptable, too, with a 13.5-cubic-foot capacity that essentially splits the difference between its main competitors.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Does It Get?
According to EPA estimates, the 2015 Mustang GT is rated at 19 mpg combined (15 city/25 highway), regardless of whether you choose a manual or automatic transmission. On our highway-heavy evaluation loop, we managed to achieve 21 mpg, but that took an inordinate amount of restraint. The Mustang is far too entertaining to drive that conservatively, which explains our overall average of 13.9 mpg.

For those seeking better fuel economy, the four-cylinder EcoBoost Mustang is estimated at 26 mpg combined and the V6 is rated at 22 mpg.

What Safety Features Are Offered?
Standard safety features for all 2015 Ford Mustangs include front-seat side airbags, a driver knee airbag, side curtain airbags (on coupes only), stability and traction control, a post-crash alert system and a rearview camera. Options include rear parking sensors, adaptive cruise control with frontal collision warning, a blind-spot monitor and rear cross-traffic alert.

What Are Its Closest Competitors?
Chevrolet Camaro: The Mustang's arch-nemesis. In terms of performance, it's a virtual dead heat, but in execution the Mustang pulls ahead. The Camaro's visibility and convenience are somewhat compromised by its aggressive styling. A redesigned Camaro may be unveiled next year. Unfortunately, brand allegiance too often determines this choice.

Dodge Challenger: Bigger, more practical and more comfortable, the Dodge Challenger received a significant refresh for 2015. It's the only muscle car that can actually fit passengers in the back, and its trunk is positively huge by comparison. Its size does hamper performance, but as a boulevard cruiser it's hard to top the Challenger's road presence.

Why Should You Consider This Car?
Few cars offer the 2015 Ford Mustang's bang for the buck. With this all-new model, you also get more refinement and on-road composure than ever before. If fun is a priority, the Mustang GT is a solid pick.

Why Should You Think Twice About This Car?
If practicality drives your purchase decision, the 2015 Ford Mustang is a poor choice. The lack of rear passenger space is the strongest case against it no matter how you try to justify it. For those with a healthier appetite for performance, a Shelby GT350 is in the works but may be at least a year away.

The manufacturer provided Edmunds this vehicle for the purposes of evaluation.

Used 2015 Ford Mustang Overview

The Used 2015 Ford Mustang is offered in the following submodels: Mustang Coupe, Mustang Convertible. Available styles include GT 50 Years Limited Edition 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M), V6 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M), EcoBoost 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M), EcoBoost Premium 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M), GT Premium 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M), GT Premium 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 6M), EcoBoost Premium 2dr Convertible (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M), GT 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M), and V6 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Ford Mustang?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Ford Mustang trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Ford Mustang GT Premium is priced between $23,995 and$46,989 with odometer readings between 1399 and87066 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Ford Mustang GT is priced between $23,488 and$31,500 with odometer readings between 10848 and92617 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Ford Mustang V6 is priced between $15,995 and$21,998 with odometer readings between 16419 and78597 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Ford Mustang EcoBoost is priced between $15,990 and$19,991 with odometer readings between 43387 and111342 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium is priced between $17,900 and$20,990 with odometer readings between 43619 and89577 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Ford Mustang GT 50 Years Limited Edition is priced between $33,000 and$36,490 with odometer readings between 14158 and34731 miles.

