Used 2006 Ford Mustang for Sale Near Me

- 45,824 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$14,445$2,181 Below Market
Bommarito Ford - Hazelwood / Missouri
Torch Red Clearcoat 2006 Ford Mustang GT Premium RWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.6L V8 24V 4.6L V8 24V, Bluetooth Hands Free Calling, POWER LEATHER HEATED SEATS, 120-POINT FORD PRE-OWNED INSPECTION IN OUR CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED SERVICE DEPARTMENT, Front fog lights, Interior Sport Appearance Package, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Order Code 140A, Shaker 500 AM/FM Stereo w/In-Dash CDx6/MP3. Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ford Mustang GT Premium with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVFT82H665222604
Stock: F201687A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 136,041 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$8,970$1,490 Below Market
Southern Auto Imports - Stone Mountain / Georgia
2006 FORD MUSTANG GT PREMIUM***CALL US TODAY AT 7709825550 TO GET PRE-QUALIFIED NOW**V-8 ENGINE. SILVER ON BLACK INTERIOR LEATHER SEATS. REAR SPOILER. ALLOY WHEELS. CD PLAYER. AM/FM RADIO. AUX PORT. LEATHER STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROL. AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS. TRACTION CONTROL. ABS BRAKES. AND MORE OPTIONS CALL US NOW!!! CALL US AT 770-982-5550 TO DRIVE THIS VEHICLE HOME TODAY** FINANCING AVAILABLE WITH QUALIFIED CREDIT!! EXTENDED WARRANTY OFFERED FOR SALE FOR AN ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS OR 100000 MILES. AS LOW AS $999 on SELECT MODELS. TRADES WELCOMED. MORE PICTURES AVAILABLE ON SOUTHERNAUTOIMPORTS.COM WE LOOK FORWARD TO DO BUSINESS WITH YOU. ADDRESS... 5124 STONE MOUNTAIN HWY STONE MTN GA 30087 WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS OF THE WEEK. NO HAGGLE CAR PURCHASE! CAR BUYING WITH CONFIDENCE! Visit Southern Auto Imports online at www.southernautoimports.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 770-982-5550 today to schedule your test drive. 3RD PARTY INSPECTIONS ALLOWED AND ENCOURAGED AS WE NEVER CLAIM THAT OUR VEHICLES ARE PERFECT IN ALL HONESTY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVFT82H865158162
Stock: 158162
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 8,512 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,995
Wild West Auto Sales - Omaha / Nebraska
1-OWNER CLEAN CARFAX LOW MILEAGE, LIKE NEW, STILL HAS NEW CAR SCENT, SHAKER AUDIO! *****We have found that most customers do the majority of their shopping online before visiting a dealership. For this reason we feel it necessary to have a competitive price on our used vehicles right up front. We spend time researching the region to ensure our used cars are priced right. Feel free to ask or make an offer, but please understand that our posted price may very well be our best price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ford Mustang with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVHT82H065137377
Stock: P2411
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 19,524 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$19,995
Mease Motors - Jonestown / Pennsylvania
This Ford Mustang has a dependable Gas V8 4.6L/281 engine powering this Manual transmission. Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Traction control, Stainless steel dual exhaust system, Speed control, Side intrusion door beams. 7 Carfax Service Records.*This Ford Mustang Comes Equipped with These Options *Shaker 500 audio system-inc: AM/FM stereo w/6-disc in-dash CD changer, MP3 player, (8) speakers, SecuriLock passive anti-theft system, Remote keyless entry, Rear window defroster, Rear wheel drive, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear spoiler, Rear 50/50 split fold-down seat, Pwr windows w/one-touch up/down, Pwr vented 4-wheel disc brakes, Pwr rack & pinion steering, Pwr door locks, P235/55ZR17 all-season performance BSW tires, Mini spare tire/wheel, Limited slip differential.*Living In The Fast Lane Doesn't Mean Compromising On Quality with This Ford Mustang GT Premium *According to Carfax's history report: No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported, 7 Service Records.*Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Mease Motors Auto Sales, 2828 State Route 72, Jonestown, PA 17038.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ford Mustang GT Premium with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVHT82H465263693
Stock: J221
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2019
- 38,046 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,989$467 Below Market
McCluskey Chevrolet - Cincinnati / Ohio
Call McCluskey Chevrolet at 513-741-1111 to schedule your Free 48 Hour Test Drive.MCCLUSKEY CHEVROLET'S FREE LIFETIME MECHANICAL WARRANTY Unlimited Miles. Unlimited Years. Fully-Insured. Over 40 vehicles UNDER $10,000 with less than 100,000 miles---ALL with FREE LIFETIME MECHANICAL PROTECTION! Call 513-741-1111 to learn more.Satin Silver Clearcoat Metallic 2006 Ford Mustang GT Premium4.6L V8 24VClean CARFAX.Odometer is 52636 miles below market average!McCluskey's Fully-Certified 172 Point Inspection, LEATHER, 4.6L V8 24V, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ford Mustang GT Premium with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVHT82HX65247885
Stock: A22099GP
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 443 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,872
Frenchie's Chevrolet - Massena / New York
Drivers wanted for this stunning and powerful 2006 Ford Mustang GT Premium. Savor buttery smooth shifting from the transmission paired with this high performance Gas V8 4.6L/281 engine. Delivering an amazing amount of torque, this vehicle begs for someone to love it! It is well equipped with the following options: Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Traction control, Stainless steel dual exhaust system, Speed control, Side intrusion door beams, Shaker 500 audio system-inc: AM/FM stereo w/6-disc in-dash CD changer, MP3 player, (8) speakers, SecuriLock passive anti-theft system, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear window defroster, and Rear wheel drive. Find excuses for road trips in this spirited and whimsical Ford Mustang. Treat yourself - stop by Frenchies Chevrolet located at 255 east orvis street, Massena, NY 13662 to make this car yours today! No haggle, no hassle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ford Mustang GT Premium with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVHT82H865125333
Stock: P3762C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-21-2017
- 20,163 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,411
Madison Ford - Madison / Virginia
Redfire Clearcoat Metallic 2006 Ford Mustang V6 RWD 5-Speed 4.0L V6 SOHC Recent Arrival! Odometer is 83354 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ford Mustang with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVFT80N865150765
Stock: 21534AA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 12,451 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$35,467
Frankman Motor Company - Sioux Falls / South Dakota
This wonderful Ford is one of the most sought after vehicles on the market because it NEVER lets owners down... Less than 13k Miles** Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee!! All smiles!!! Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Passenger Airbag, Front fog/driving lights...Other features include: Power locks, Power windows, Air conditioning, Cruise control, 300 hp horsepower...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ford Mustang with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVFT82H165204317
Stock: 204317
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 16,763 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$31,875
Luther Westside Volkswagen - Saint Louis Park / Minnesota
16,000 Actual Miles!! Collector Quality!! Stunning 2006 Ford Mustang Shelby GT HERTZ Limited Edition! 1 of 500 produced in 2006!! Extremely low collector driven miles!! Perfect in every way!! A true collector piece you can drive AND ENJOY Safe, comfortable, Reliable Motoring, yet have a collector car that is welcomed at most of the classic cars shows and events!! Twist the Key it starts!! Step on the Gas it GOES! Highway trip? Enjoyable Ride!! Want the Sound of the famous 4.6 V8? IT has it!! Future re-sale if desired to re-sell? YOU bet!! Note: We have now sold 19 of these 2006 Shelby GT Hertz Mustangs since they were available in 2006, and our customers loved them! WE have all the books, keys and documents too!! This one is absolutely SHOW Quality and YOU will LOVE it!! All Serviced and Inspected to and now with the full Luther Advantage Warranty and Benefits for your total peace of mind in buying!! Note also that this Shelby GT is in the official Shelby Registry too, unlike the GT-500's. This Hertz version was finalized by Carroll Shelby in his Las Vegas Plant were the conversion to the Shelby GT took place. Dash Signed by Shelby, and YOU will love Shelby's enhanced performance, braking and handling that is all here in this extremely low mileage Shelby GT Hertz! HURRY IN ON THIS rare find you will Love it!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVFT82H865234835
Stock: W28417
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 24,094 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,777
Arizona Specialty Motors - Tempe / Arizona
Available today! If financing is needed Get Pre Approved at www.arizonaspecialtymotors.com Call us today to set up a test drive! Home delivery available! Open Monday-Friday 9-7pm Saturday 9-7pm ARIZONA SPECIALTY MOTORS 1625 E WEBER DRIVE TEMPE ARIZONA 8528 1 480-454-3844 arizonaspecialtymotors.com Our mission is simple: At Arizona Specialty Motors we pledge to you a ZERO PRESSURE , FULL DISCLOSURE ,and 100% TRANSPARENT buying experience. We sell the HIGHEST quality hand selected vehicles with the service and respect you deserve as our valued client . Our FAMILY owned dealership has been serving customers in the U.S. and INTERNATIONALLY since 1999. At ASM we take pride in offering a great selection of quality preowned vehicles from practical family sedans and suvs to the Classic Muscle Cars of yesteryear, modern day Luxury vehicles and Exotics. *WE ACCEPT TRADES PAID FOR OR NOT. * Financing is available from over 35 Lending Partners for almost any credit situation with rates starting as low as 2.49 O.A.C. Please call for additional details * Low cost financeable asset protection and extended service plans are available. *OPEN MONDAY- SATURDAY FROM 9AM-7PM * SUNDAYS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, PLEASE CALL 1-833-568-7155 *Conveniently located 1 mile west of the 101 and north of the 202 freeways at 1625 E WEBER DRIVE TEMPE AZ 85281. * Across the street from Big Surf Waterpark! * Free airport pick up available from PHX Sky Harbor Airport. * Nationwide Shipping available from our door to yours. CALL US TODAY @ 1-833-568-7155 FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AS WE LOOK FORWARD TO SERVING YOU.....OUR VALUED CLIENT .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ford Mustang GT Premium with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVFT85H865100919
Stock: 11253
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 118,909 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$10,400$782 Below Market
Shaheen Cadillac - Lansing / Michigan
Satin Silver Clearcoat Metallic 2006 Ford Mustang GT Premium RWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.6L V8 24V ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ford Mustang GT Premium with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVFT82H665227835
Stock: KB14454
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 61,169 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,483
Sunrise Ford Fontana - Fontana / California
A blast to drive and a pleasure to own, our 2006 Ford Mustang GT Premium Coupe is beautiful in White with a Blue accent stripe! Fueled by a 4.6 Liter V8 offering 300hp while managed with a 5 Speed Manual transmission. This Rear Wheel Drive Mustang rewards you with astounding acceleration, along with near 25mpg on the highway. Get ready to be the center of attention when you pull up in this GT Premium! Notice the gorgeous wheels, rear spoiler, and distinct grille! Open the door to our GT Premium and take your spot behind the wheel in the leather-trimmed seats. Find the tunes that inspire you on the premium system, buckle up, and enjoy the ride! Drive confidently knowing Ford has outfitted this Mustang with safety features that help you avoid and manage challenging driving situations as well. ABS, airbags, and traction control are included to help keep you safe behind the wheel. Driving enthusiasts agree this is a thrilling blend of style and performance and is a compelling choice! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ford Mustang GT Premium with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVHT82H265258668
Stock: V57004
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 22,455 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$22,997
Berglund Buick GMC - Bedford / Virginia
A must see STEEDA Mustang, #24 out of 1,650 build, Show car condition
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ford Mustang GT Premium with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVHT82H465196433
Stock: MPG16533B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 40,096 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,988
Criswell Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM of Thurmont - Thurmont / Maryland
PHASE 1 ROUSCH EDITION!! CLEAN CARFAX 1-OWNER!! C Clean CARFAX. Performance White Clearcoat 2006 Ford Mustang GT Premium Rousch Edition RWD 5-Speed Manual with Overdrive 4.6L V8 24V Order Code 140A. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 41873 miles below market average! MD State Inspected w/Fresh Oil Change! Every Pre-Owned vehicle purchased from Criswell CDJR of Thurmont comes with a free CARFAX vehicle history report. The Used Vehicle Sale Price is plus sales tax, tag fees and a $500 processing charge. All prices, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice. Pictures may be for illustrative purposes only; offers not valid on prior sales. Please contact Criswell C.D.J.R. Of Thurmont, MD for details and the most current information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ford Mustang GT Premium with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVFT82H565109243
Stock: D200222A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 100,264 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,939
AutoNation Subaru Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Front Seat Side-Mounted Air Bags 4.0L Sohc V6 Engine Solid Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Subaru Arapahoe is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2006 Ford Mustang Standard only has 100,253mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. The quintessential Ford -- This Ford Mustang Standard speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Ford Mustang Standard is sure to sell fast. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ford Mustang Standard with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVHT80N165139440
Stock: 65139440
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 78,353 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,950
AutoQuest USA - Fort Myers Beach / Florida
2006 Ford Mustang GT Premium Convertible 4.6L V8, 5-Speed Automatic Transmission !! Great Miles !! ONLY 78,353 MILES !! Non-Smoker !! White Exterior w/Beige Soft Top Beige Leather Interior !! GT PREMIUM !! SHAKER 500 Audio System !! Call with any questions you may have 239-603-3368 / 239-985-9450. Support with shipping & financing are available. If we don`t have the vehicle you are looking for, we will find it for you. We specialize in finding the vehicle that best fits your personal needs. Call or email us today! Prices do not include sales tax, registration or any applicable dealer fees ($299.00). We are not responsible for vehicle inspections findings, on vehicle sold out of the state of Florida. While we strive to provide accurate and thorough listing information, we are not responsible for typos or data entry errors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ford Mustang GT Premium with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVFT85H765259589
Stock: 259589
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 99,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,000
John's Great Cars - Reading / Pennsylvania
Satin Silver Clearcoat Metallic 2006 Ford Mustang GT Premium RWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.6L V8 24V **V8 Power! - You Won't Be Able To Drive a V6 After This!**, 4.6L V8 24V, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Welcome to John's Great Cars. Family owned and operated since 1991 with over 150 vehicles in stock. We have an Awesome Inventory, Hassle-Free Financing, A Simple Way to Trade or Sell Your Car. We make buying a car as simple as buying anything else. We want you to love your new vehicle and whether you know a lot about cars or nothing at all, we’re here to give you the help you need. Copy and paste this link to see what our customers are saying about us. http://www.johnsgreatcars.com/testimonials. Recent Arrival!John's Great Cars Service Center. Our service department is here to take care of all your vehicle needs. We are open Monday - Thursday 8am - 6pm, Friday 9am - 5pm, Saturday 8am - 1pm and Closed Sunday.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ford Mustang GT Premium with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVHT82H465188378
Stock: 20576
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 31,668 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$22,500
John Elway Cadillac - Lone Tree / Colorado
DYNO-PRO Verified 635HP and 638FT-LB Torque!!!! Just a Beast!! We dare you to find a CLEANER Car with this much HORSEPOWER for the money!! Edelbrock E-Force Mustang Stage 1 Street Legal supercharged Mustang is a force to be reckoned with! The Eaton's Gen VI TVS supercharger rotors, featuring a four lobe design with a full 160 degrees of twist for maximum flow, minimum temperature rise, quiet operation, and the reliability for which Eaton is known. These Mustang supercharger systems are exclusively designed to provide instant, reliable and safe horsepower for a stock Mustang with low boost for minimum stress on the engine. They feature minimum air restriction in and out of the supercharger, along with individual long intake runners for maximum low end torque for great off throttle performance. 5 SPD MANUAL Hurst short throw Shifter!!, Upgraded Borla Exhaust!, Edelbrock - E-FORCE Supercharger - Part Number 1580!!, This CAR HAS NO AC., Upgraded 18' Alloys with New Continental Performance Tires!!, Mustang GT Premium, 2D Convertible, 4.6L V8 24V, 5-Speed Manual with Overdrive, RWD, Black Clearcoat, Medium Parchment w/Aberdeen Embossed Leather Sport Bucket Seats, ABS brakes, Dual Borla Exhaust Tips, Illuminated entry, Premium audio system: Shaker 500, Remote keyless entry, Shaker 500 AM/FM Stereo w/In-Dash CDx6/MP3, Traction control. 2006 Ford Mustang Black Clearcoat GT Premium RWD 5-Speed Manual with Overdrive 4.6L V8 24V John Elway Inspected and Protected vehicles give you the confidence you need in purchasing a pre owned vehicle. All of our Inspected and Protected vehicles come with a 60 day/unlimited mileage powertrain warranty.John Elway Cadillac Dealer Denver , 15 minutes from Downtown Denver! Financing Available. Recent Arrival! Visit Colorado's #1 Cadillac dealer and test drive this vehicle today. John Elway Cadillac of Park Meadows is only 15 minutes from Denver and with the largest Cadillac inventory in Colorado, why go anywhere else? Our upfront discounted Elway Price is posted on every vehicle so that we ensure you get the best price for the best vehicle. Whether you are looking to purchase or lease,we have terrific financing available. John Elway Cadillac or Park Meadows is committed to outstanding customer service and we look forward to being your Cadillac dealer serving, Denver, Highlands Ranch, Littleton, Greenwood Village, Centennial and the surrounding areas. Call today (877) 348-3648.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ford Mustang GT Premium with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVFT85H265243784
Stock: 65243784
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
