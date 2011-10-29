Used 2006 Ford Mustang for Sale Near Me

4,483 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Mustang Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,483 listings
  • 2006 Ford Mustang GT Premium in Red
    used

    2006 Ford Mustang GT Premium

    45,824 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer

    $14,445

    $2,181 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe in Silver
    used

    2006 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe

    136,041 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,970

    $1,490 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Ford Mustang
    used

    2006 Ford Mustang

    8,512 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,995

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Mustang GT Premium in Light Blue
    used

    2006 Ford Mustang GT Premium

    19,524 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,995

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Mustang GT Premium in Silver
    used

    2006 Ford Mustang GT Premium

    38,046 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $16,989

    $467 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Ford Mustang GT Premium
    used

    2006 Ford Mustang GT Premium

    443 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $21,872

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Mustang
    used

    2006 Ford Mustang

    20,163 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,411

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Mustang
    used

    2006 Ford Mustang

    12,451 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $35,467

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe in Black
    used

    2006 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe

    16,763 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $31,875

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Mustang GT Premium in Black
    used

    2006 Ford Mustang GT Premium

    24,094 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $26,777

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Mustang GT Premium in Silver
    used

    2006 Ford Mustang GT Premium

    118,909 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,400

    $782 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Ford Mustang GT Premium in Gray
    used

    2006 Ford Mustang GT Premium

    61,169 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,483

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Mustang GT Premium in Yellow
    used

    2006 Ford Mustang GT Premium

    22,455 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $22,997

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Mustang GT Premium
    used

    2006 Ford Mustang GT Premium

    40,096 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,988

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Mustang Standard in Light Blue
    used

    2006 Ford Mustang Standard

    100,264 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,939

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Mustang GT Premium
    used

    2006 Ford Mustang GT Premium

    78,353 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,950

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Mustang GT Premium in Silver
    used

    2006 Ford Mustang GT Premium

    99,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,000

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Mustang GT Premium in Black
    used

    2006 Ford Mustang GT Premium

    31,668 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $22,500

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Ford Mustang searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,483 listings
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Mustang
  4. Used 2006 Ford Mustang

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Mustang

Read recent reviews for the Ford Mustang
Overall Consumer Rating
4.7328 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 328 reviews
  • 5
    (81%)
  • 4
    (14%)
  • 3
    (3%)
  • 2
    (2%)
  • 1
    (1%)
06 mustang gt with a few mods
amos247,10/29/2011
Bought mine used 20k on it and have added a SCT tuner with Ford CAI and Flow master mufflers.I get 19.5 mpg in town and 24.5 mpg highway on regular 87 octane gas with normal driving. No major mechanical issues to report and have taken several long road trips in it with good comfort. The mustang GT offers great bang for the buck performance and decent fuel economy. The car is easy to work on for all the do it your self guys and gals. Would I buy a mustang again you betcha...
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Ford
Mustang
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Ford Mustang info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings