Used 2006 Ford Mustang for Sale Near Me

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Front Seat Side-Mounted Air Bags 4.0L Sohc V6 Engine Solid Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Subaru Arapahoe is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2006 Ford Mustang Standard only has 100,253mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. The quintessential Ford -- This Ford Mustang Standard speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Ford Mustang Standard is sure to sell fast. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2006 Ford Mustang Standard with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 26 Highway)

VIN: 1ZVHT80N165139440

Stock: 65139440

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-01-2020