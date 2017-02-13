Used 2016 Ford Mustang for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 10,764 miles
$17,988$5,680 Below Market
Select Motor Auto Sales - Lynnwood / Washington
WE CERTAINLY FOUND A REAL NICE ONE HERE FOLKS.....THIS Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium IS REALLY FUN TO DRIVE & BY FAR THE BEST BANG FOR THE BUCK IN PERFORMANCE . HANDS DOWN.THE Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium 2dr Sport Fastback ..... AMAZINGLY ECONOMICAL !! VERY WELL MAINTAINED & THE CAR RUNS & DRIVES EXCELLENT ... .THE VEHICLE IS SUPER CLEAN ...THE INTERIOR IS SUPER CLEAN AS YOU CAN CLEARLY SEE IN THE PHOTOS & IT S FULLY LOADED UP & READY TO GO .... EZ FINANCING & WARRANTY AVAIL., COME SEE US TODAY ---*,THIS CAR GOT REBUILT TITLE * -- CALL (425)745-8500 See us only when quality and price matte
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8TH3G5261121
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2016 Ford Mustang EcoBoost21,918 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,996
North Central Ford - Richardson / Texas
All Service Work Complete!! * 2016 Ford Mustang EcoBoost featuring Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, Bluetooth Connection, Telematics, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration, Keyless Entry/Start, Cruise Control, and more. One Owner Clean Carfax vehicle. Our highly trained technicians inspected this vehicle and reconditioned it to Sonic Safety Standards. All recommended services are complete. You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Please don't hesitate to give us a call. Please verify any information in question with North Central Ford, located at 1819 N Central Expwy, Richardson, TX 75080. NORTH CENTRAL FORD Thank you for choosing North Central Ford located in Richardson, TX. We are a Sonic Automotive Premier Dealership and strive every day to make your experience with us unforgettable. Sonic Automotive is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States and a leader in the industry. Our mission is to be one of America's best places to work and shop. Our dealerships offer a variety of services from new and used vehicle sales, warranty, extended warranty, collision repair, parts replacement, financing and insurance. Best of all, we offer our Sonic Price on each every vehicle we sell. Sonic Price is based on the selling price of similar vehicles in the market and it's your assurance that you are being offered a price that is straightforward, accurate, and in line with what you've likely researched. This eliminates the need for haggling and negotiations and puts the focus on finding you the vehicle of your dreams. Throughout the car shopping experience, we strive to provide the price you want, the knowledge you need and a dealership you can trust. Please contact us for further information or stop in and see us! A GREAT TIME TO BUY! We have reduced our prices across the board with the goal of increasing our overall volume. Demand in the exploding used car market is at an all- time high, causing trade values to skyrocket. Interest rates from banks are at historic lows, with interest rates as low as 0% available on many new vehicles with approved credit. These are great conditions if you are in the market for a new vehicle. BUY FROM A 16 time Customer Satisfaction - AWARD WINNING DEALERSHIP North Central Ford has won many prestigious awards including the highest Ford designated honor, the President's award for customer satisfaction 16 times. We are very proud of this, as very few top Ford dealerships are given this honor for Service and Sales performance and customer satisfaction. It is quite an accomplishment to win this award once, let alone 16 times. Shop with us and find out why!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Mustang EcoBoost with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8TH5G5211753
Stock: BG5211753
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 26,736 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,690
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Mustang V6 with Soft Top, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FATP8EMXG5238752
Stock: 10431751
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 88,268 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$11,895$5,517 Below Market
Car World - Hawthorne / California
Our iconic 2016 Ford Mustang V6 Coupe is presented in eye-catching Oxford White. Powered by an impressive 3.7 Liter V6 that offers 305hp tethered to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission for easy passing. Our Pony Car shows off near 31mpg on the open road and with the independent rear suspension, enjoy a comfortable ride with strong braking, impressive acceleration, and precise steering. The aggressive stance of our V6 is accented by a bold grille, xenon headlights, signature LED taillights and unique 17-inch alloy wheels. It may be retro-inspired, but our Mustang is a thoroughly modern car! Just look at our pictures and plant yourself behind the wheel. Designed to put you in command, the cockpit-inspired interior welcomes you with keyless ignition and entry, full power accessories, Sync voice control with a multi-information display screen, and a rocking sound system with a CD player and two USB ports. Ford offers features like electronic stability control, traction control, ABS, side airbags, a rearview camera, and integrated blind-spot mirrors keep you safe. Almost everyone in America has a Mustang story. Start your chapter today or relive your youth! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Do you have Bad Credit, No Credit, have filed for Bankruptcy, receive SSI or are an Uber or Lyft driver? We have you covered! Known as the 'King of Credit', we are able to finance any customer who is interested in purchasing from CarWorld. We help customers like no other dealership! We discount prices, never quality! And remember, if we can't do it, nobody can! SPECIAL WE'RE THANKFUL FOR YOU! We're saying Happy Holidays with a special thank you gift: $1,000 TRADE-IN CREDIT Receive a minimum $1,000 credit towards your down payment of vehicle purchase Push it, pull it or even tow it! Get the car HERE and RECEIVE THE CREDIT Special Markdowns on Select Models! Don't wait until ticket prices go up! SHOP EARLY BEFORE THEY'RE GONE! *Get pre-approved in MINUTES with our 100% secure credit app* You can be driving your nicer, newer car home TODAY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Mustang V6 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Back-up camera.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8AM1G5292055
Stock: 5292055
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-22-2018
- 22,931 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,995$3,132 Below Market
Pompano Ford Lincoln - Pompano Beach / Florida
Pompano Ford Lincoln is proud to offer this wonderful-looking 2016 Ford Mustang Black EcoBoost with the following features: SUPER LOW MILES!!!!, 6-Speed Manual, 3.55 Limited Slip Rear Axle, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/Single CD Player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, EcoBoost Performance Package, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Turn Aluminum Instrument Panel, Equipment Group 100A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Gauge Pack (Oil Pressure and Boost), HD Front Springs, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Larger Brake Rotors, Larger Radiator, Low tire pressure warning, Panic alarm, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 19" x 9" Ebony Black-Painted Aluminum. Odometer is 19887 miles below market average!Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Mustang EcoBoost with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8TH5G5205385
Stock: G5205385
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 52,072 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,798$3,467 Below Market
Modern Auto Sales of Florida - Hollywood / Florida
Buy this car and have it delivered to your home. A live sales representative will assist you and walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. PREMIUM DETAIL: We go the extra mile so that your car is looking as good as new. There are a lot of specifics that we won't list here (we wash, clean, buff, paint, polish, wax, seal) but trust us when your car arrives its going to look sweet! Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. Modern Auto Sales, has over 200+ vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. This 2016 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium 2dr Convertible, is an exceptional condition inside and out, and it runs and drives like The Ultimate Driving Machine. turbocharged, Rear Wheel Drive, Power Steering, ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, Locking/Limited Slip Differential, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Rear Defrost, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rear Spoiler, HID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Requires Subscription, Premium Sound System, MP3 Player, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Auxiliary Audio Input, Premium Sound System. This Ford includes Performance Package, Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Backup Camera, Power Package, and Alloy Wheels. Our Mustang EcoBoost is an automotive benchmark for quality and performance, you owe it to yourself to experience this masterpiece! APPLY TODAY, and allow our finance team to approve you in less than 5 minutes. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FATP8UH9G5231487
Stock: 231487
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,639 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$29,999$6,805 Below Market
9999 Auto Center - Lakewood / Washington
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Mustang GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8CFXG5253432
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 14,836 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,921$4,216 Below Market
Swope Toyota - Elizabethtown / Kentucky
This 2016 Ford Mustang in Red is a great choice and features:!!! Borla Exhaust !!! Roush Cold Air Intake !!!BLUETOOTH, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Block heater, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Clean CARFAX.Odometer is 25608 miles below market average!Why buy from Swope - 3 Day Return Policy - Total Satisfaction Guarantee - Why Buy Here? 2 Year No-Cost Maintenance On Every Vehicle - The Right Car, The Right Price, 3 Day Return Policy* - 3 Month/3,000 Mile Powertrain Warranty* - Express Service In 30 Minutes Or Less With A Scheduled Appointment - Online Service Scheduling - Convenient Saturday Hours At ALL Locations - The Swope Collision Center is I-Car Certified And The Only Aluminum Certified Collision Center In The Region - Swope Auto Detail & More Is The Only Cilajet Paint And Fabric Protection Dealer In The State Of Kentucky - Swope is not just committed to our customers, we're committed to supporting the growth of our community by supporting community events like: Cruising the Heartland, BBQ Blues & Bikes and The Color Run - In fact, a portion of every purchase is used to support local and military organizations working hard to support the soldiers and citizens in our community like: MMR Ft. Knox, United Way of Central Kentucky, Central Kentucky Community Foundation, SpringHaven, Community Health Clinic of Hardin & Larue County, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Habitat for Humanity, Hooray for Heroes, Feeding American and so many more organizations. - We contribute to over 100 schools & organizations in the Hardin County every year! - *Please ask one of our Product Specialists about how the Swope Total Satisfaction Guarantee can help you with your next vehicle purchase. We are all here to help you (270) 737-2181!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Mustang GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8CF5G5229541
Stock: CONSIGN5
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-04-2020
- 46,955 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$25,500$5,947 Below Market
Eastchester Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Bronx / New York
CERTIFIED CARFAX!!! One Owner Vehicle - Bluetooth - Alloy Wheels - Backup Camera - Navigation - Premium Leather Seats -Heated Seats - Power Accessories - Immaculate Condition - Save yourself Time and Money by shopping with the award winning Eastchester Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, a 3 time consecutive CUSTOMER FIRST AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE dealer! Buy with Confidence. View our entire inventory by visiting our virtual showroom at www.eastjeep.com "Pay the Least in the East" at Eastchester Chrysler Jeep Dodge-This Brand New State of the Art Dealership is only 2 blocks away from Exit 13 off I-95 or Minutes from exit 7 on the Hutchinson Parkway. Over 200 Certified cars available for Immediate Delivery. To take advantage of the special pricing for this vehicle, the purchase must be consummated based on mutually agreed upon method of payment (cash or finance) and customer must present ad at arrival and take same day delivery. $0 down available. Prices are adjusted and modified frequently -weekly, daily, and sometimes hourly. Price adjustment is a function of website traffic, inquiries, and bidding on any one vehicle. For more information and up to date accuracy of pricing and terms of sale, please visit our website, www.eastjeep.com. Excludes sales tax, registration fees, finance and reconditioning charges (dealer fees may apply). Aftermarket/Mopar warranties and coverages are available but not necessary to purchase any vehicle. A complete listing of these items are available on site and upon request. Vehicles sold cosmetically as is, not responsible for typos. Customer Inquiries only- No Dealer or Wholesale calls please.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Mustang GT Premium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8CF8G5254904
Stock: U201151
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 72,464 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,750
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FATP8UH3G5284573
Stock: 10449133
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 10,389 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$31,997$3,366 Below Market
Jenkins & Wynne Pre-owned - Clarksville / Tennessee
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 19798 miles below market average! Certified. Ford Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Vehicle History * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * 172 Point Inspection * Roadside Assistance * Transferable Warranty White 2016 Ford Mustang GT RWD 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift 5.0L V8 Ti-VCT At Jenkins and Wynne each Pre-Owned vehicle has a Safety Inspection and an Oil and Filter Change. In addition, any vehicle over 50k miles completes a Compression Check- checking the engine and transmission components. Mustang GT, Ford Certified Pre-Owned Certified, 5.0L V8 Ti-VCT, 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift, Ebony w/Leather Bucket Seats, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/Single CD Player, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Sport Bucket Seats, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: 911 Assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Wheels: 18 x 8 Magnetic Painted/Machined, Mustang GT, 5.0L V8 Ti-VCT, 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift, Ebony w/Leather Bucket Seats. Awards: * 20
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Mustang GT Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8CFXG5259313
Stock: 5711P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 8,081 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,800$4,040 Below Market
Don Nester Chevrolet - Roscommon / Michigan
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FATP8UH5G5202570
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 45,826 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$25,980
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Mustang GT Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8CF7G5310265
Stock: 10475039
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 26,742 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,467$3,351 Below Market
Parkway Auto Sales of Bristol - Bristol / Tennessee
Alloy Wheels, Automatic Headlights, Backup Camera / Rearview Camera, Bluetooth, Push Button Start, Remote Start. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Parkway Auto Sales Bristol 423-764-1924. Check us out at www.parkwayautoofbristol.com. Price does not include tax, tags, and title. Deep Impact Blue Metallic 2016 Ford Mustang V6 RWD 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift 3.7L V6 Ti-VCT 24VRecent Arrival! Odometer is 25998 miles below market average! 19/28 City/Highway MPGWe are the NO DOC FEE DEALER!! Parkway Auto Family of Dealerships, Family owned and operated since 1996 with 3 locations to serve you like family in Bristol and Johnson City area. We do business the right way and treat you like family!!! WE BUY CARS, we are glad to provide you with a cash offer on your vehicle regardless if you buy one from us.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Mustang V6 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Back-up camera.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8AM2G5321739
Stock: P-321739
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,401 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,750
Brown Subaru - Amarillo / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8TH6G5272190
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,046 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,470$3,357 Below Market
Southern Auto Imports - Stone Mountain / Georgia
**FASTBACK GT w/BACK UP CAMERA **CALL US TODAY AT 7709825550 TO GET THIS MUSTANG HOME TODAY!! V8 5.0L. PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM. FOG LAMPS. PWR LOCKS WINDOWS MIRRORS AND SEATS. TINTED WINDOWS. LEATHER STEERING WHEEL w/AUDIO CONTROLS. CRUISE CONTROL. PADDLE SHIFTER. ALLOY WHEELS. BLACK ON BLACK INTERIOR CLOTH SEATS. ABS BRAKES. REAR SPOILER. BLUETOOTH CONNECTION. KEYLESS ENTRY/PUSH START. CD PLAYER. MP3 PLAYER. USB/AUX PORT. TRACTION CONTROL. STABILITY CONTROL. AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS AND MORE OPTIONS CALL US NOW!!! CALL US AT 770-982-5550 TO DRIVE THIS VEHICLE HOME TODAY** FINANCING AVAILABLE WITH QUALIFIED CREDIT!! EXTENDED WARRANTY OFFERED FOR SALE FOR AN ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS OR 100000 MILES. AS LOW AS $999 on SELECT MODELS. TRADES WELCOMED. MORE PICTURES AVAILABLE ON SOUTHERNAUTOIMPORTS.COM WE LOOK FORWARD TO DO BUSINESS WITH YOU. ADDRESS... 5124 STONE MOUNTAIN HWY STONE MTN GA 30087 WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS OF THE WEEK. NO HAGGLE CAR PURCHASE! CAR BUYING WITH CONFIDENCE! Visit Southern Auto Imports online at www.southernautoimports.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 770-982-5550 today to schedule your test drive. 3RD PARTY INSPECTIONS ALLOWED AND ENCOURAGED AS WE NEVER CLAIM THAT OUR VEHICLES ARE PERFECT IN ALL HONESTY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Mustang GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8CF2G5309119
Stock: 309119
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 66,106 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,900$3,775 Below Market
Exotic Auto Group - Elizabeth / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FATP8UH9G5328804
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,450 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,782$3,122 Below Market
Jackson Ford - Decatur / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8TH8G5278203
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Ford Mustang searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Mustang
- 5(56%)
- 4(28%)
- 3(8%)
- 2(4%)
- 1(3%)
Related Ford Mustang info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Nissan Versa Note 2017
- Used Pontiac G6 2010
- Used Audi A3 2011
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2013
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2014
- Used MINI Countryman 2012
- Used Audi Q5 2011
- Used Acura TL 2013
- Used FIAT 124 Spider 2018
- Used Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid 2018
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2014
- Used Ford Flex 2011
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander 2016
- Used Audi A5 2016
- Used Buick Regal Sportback 2016
- Used Audi A5 2011
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Acura ZDX
- Used FIAT 500e
- Used Chrysler Aspen
- Used Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
- Used Cadillac XLR
- Used Saturn Outlook
- Used BMW ALPINA B7
- Used Volvo S40
- Used Cadillac STS
- Used Lexus LS 500h
- Used Chevrolet Cruze
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara
- Used Volkswagen Golf R
Shop used models by city
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid Hampton VA
- Used Ford Expedition Washington DC
- Used Ford Expedition EL Indianapolis IN
- Used Ford Focus El Paso TX
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Paterson NJ
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac Virginia Beach VA
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty Idaho Falls ID
- Used Ford Transit Connect Kansas City MO
- Used Ford Freestar Fontana CA
- Used Ford Taurus Philadelphia PA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Ford Focus ST 2018 Garland TX
- Used Ford Escape 2011 Phoenix AZ
- Used Ford Focus 2017 Bakersfield CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW M4 CS 2019
- 2019 6 Series Gran Turismo
- MINI Convertible 2020
- 2020 Ford Explorer
- 2020 Mulsanne
- 2019 Genesis G90
- 2019 Express
- 2019 S90
- 2019 Chevrolet Express Cargo
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 RX 450hL
- Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid 2019
- 2020 RX 450hL
- Nissan NV Passenger 2019
- 2020 Aston Martin Rapide E News
- 2019 LS 500h
- 2019 Audi A7
- 2020 Acura TLX
- 2019 GS 300
- 2021 Polestar 2 News