Used 2016 Ford Mustang for Sale Near Me

4,483 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Mustang Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,483 listings
  • 2016 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium in Silver
    used

    2016 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium

    10,764 miles

    $17,988

    $5,680 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Mustang EcoBoost in Dark Blue
    certified

    2016 Ford Mustang EcoBoost

    21,918 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $20,996

    Details
  • 2016 Ford Mustang V6 in Red
    used

    2016 Ford Mustang V6

    26,736 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,690

    Details
  • 2016 Ford Mustang V6 in White
    used

    2016 Ford Mustang V6

    88,268 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $11,895

    $5,517 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Mustang EcoBoost in Black
    used

    2016 Ford Mustang EcoBoost

    22,931 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,995

    $3,132 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium in Red
    used

    2016 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium

    52,072 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $16,798

    $3,467 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Mustang GT in Red
    used

    2016 Ford Mustang GT

    25,639 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $29,999

    $6,805 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Mustang GT in Red
    used

    2016 Ford Mustang GT

    14,836 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $27,921

    $4,216 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Mustang GT Premium in Yellow
    used

    2016 Ford Mustang GT Premium

    46,955 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $25,500

    $5,947 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium in White
    used

    2016 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium

    72,464 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $15,750

    Details
  • 2016 Ford Mustang GT Premium in White
    used

    2016 Ford Mustang GT Premium

    10,389 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $31,997

    $3,366 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium in White
    used

    2016 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium

    8,081 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $22,800

    $4,040 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Mustang GT Premium in Orange
    used

    2016 Ford Mustang GT Premium

    45,826 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $25,980

    Details
  • 2016 Ford Mustang V6 in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Ford Mustang V6

    26,742 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,467

    $3,351 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium in Black
    used

    2016 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium

    25,401 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,750

    Details
  • 2016 Ford Mustang GT in Black
    used

    2016 Ford Mustang GT

    26,046 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $27,470

    $3,357 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium in White
    used

    2016 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium

    66,106 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $15,900

    $3,775 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium in Black
    used

    2016 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium

    16,450 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,782

    $3,122 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Ford Mustang searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,483 listings
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Mustang
  4. Used 2016 Ford Mustang

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Mustang

Read recent reviews for the Ford Mustang
Overall Consumer Rating
4.389 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 89 reviews
  • 5
    (56%)
  • 4
    (28%)
  • 3
    (8%)
  • 2
    (4%)
  • 1
    (3%)
This is "the" Mustang to have!
Kevin Ray,09/17/2015
GT Premium 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M)
Yes, there are some Mustang enthusiasts that do not like the new design. It is quite different from previous years models. My opinion, the new body design is beautiful and even if you don't like the new design just drive the car and you will be hooked. There is nothing that I don't like about my 2016 Mustang GT. The car is awesome. The interior is made of high quality parts and materials. The previous years Mustangs did not have this kind of quality in the interior. This is why I never bought a prior generation Mustang. The car is a joy to drive. I was back and forth on the question of automatic vs. manual transmission and I opted for the automatic. Now days I believe there is more emphasis on quality automatics than manuals. I just don't want to deal with clutches in the future. I drove a 2015 Camaro on the same day that I drove the 2016 Mustang. The Mustang was the hands down winner in my opinion. Ford did a great job on this car.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Ford
Mustang
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Ford Mustang info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings