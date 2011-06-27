  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Mustang
  4. Used 2013 Ford Mustang
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(43)
Appraise this car

2013 Ford Mustang Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Strong V6 and V8 engines
  • capable handling
  • useful Ford Sync electronics
  • lots of performance customization possibilities.
  • Some cheap interior bits
  • no telescoping steering wheel.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Ford Mustang for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$9,706 - $13,034
Used Mustang for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Though this generation of Mustang is nearing the end of its lifecycle, the 2013 Ford Mustang remains the top muscle car and one of the best bang-for-the-buck deals.

Vehicle overview

There's a distant drumbeat being heard among the Ford Mustang faithful. Its cadence grows louder and more impatient with every passing day. We expect it to reach fever pitch when the 50th-anniversary Mustang is unveiled next year. With this in mind, you would expect few changes to the 2013 Ford Mustang, understandably assuming that Ford's resources would be focused on the all-important next generation. But you'd be mistaken.

The 2013 Mustang receives a fair number of upgrades and additions. On the outside, the Mustang gains standard xenon headlights with LED accents, a new Shelby-inspired grille, restyled front and rear fascias, functional hood vents, painted rocker panels and updated taillights. Inside the cabin, there's a new performance information display in the gauge cluster and available Recaro seats (previously limited to the Boss 302 and GT500).

Topping the mechanical changes is an updated automatic transmission that now has manual shift control. However, while it's nice that you can now select your own gearing in the automatic-equipped Mustang, its shifter-mounted toggle button would be unintuitive in a family SUV, let alone a sport coupe. A Mustang should have paddle shifters. Luckily, this year also brings an 8-horsepower boost for the GT's V8 engine, hill-start assist for cars equipped with manual transmissions and additional performance hardware for the GT's optional Track package.

These changes certainly enhance what was already a very impressive sport coupe and convertible. The entry-level Mustang's V6 engine churns out an impressive 305 hp and earns a laudable 31 mpg on the EPA highway cycle. The V8-powered GT and Boss 302 bring even more power into the mix. For just about any Mustang model, Ford offers an impressive array of options, including suspension and brake upgrades and the innovative Sync voice-activation system.

However, the Mustang isn't flawless. The interior still has its share of cheap plastic trim, while the lack of a telescoping steering wheel means a compromised driving position for some. Nor is it the only choice, of course. The Dodge Challenger is roomier and appealing in a retro muscle car sort of way, while the Chevrolet Camaro still holds the edge for dramatic styling. The more nimble Hyundai's Genesis Coupe is also worth a look. But among this talented group, the 2013 Ford Mustang is still our favorite. At least until the 50th-anniversary edition arrives, anyway.

2013 Ford Mustang models

The 2013 Ford Mustang is available as a coupe or convertible and is offered in five trim levels: V6, V6 Premium, GT, GT Premium and Boss 302. (The Shelby GT500 is reviewed separately.)

Base V6 models start with 17-inch alloy wheels, xenon headlights, a limited-slip rear differential, keyless entry, integrated blind-spot mirrors, cruise control, air-conditioning, full power accessories, a tilt-only leather-wrapped steering wheel and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and auxiliary audio jack.

Stepping up to the V6 Premium adds upgraded 17-inch wheels, leather upholstery, a power driver seat, Ford's Sync electronics, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, color-adjustable gauges and ambient lighting, a color information display between the gauges, upgraded interior trim and a premium eight-speaker Shaker sound system with satellite radio and an iPod/USB audio interface. The V8-powered GT comes with the base V6's features plus 18-inch alloys, automatic headlights, a rear spoiler and foglamps. The GT Premium is essentially a GT with different 18-inch wheels and the V6 Premium's roster of features.

Options on Mustang V6 models include an exterior appearance package that adds bodywork graphics and a rear spoiler. Also available for coupes is a V6 Performance package that includes 19-inch wheels with summer tires, numerous suspension and brake upgrades, a recalibrated stability control system and a 3.31 rear axle ratio. The V6 Premium can also be had with the Pony package and the Mustang Club of America Special Edition package (both consist of 18-inch wheels and various exterior styling enhancements).

The Mustang GT can be outfitted with upgraded Brembo brakes and two performance axles (3.55:1 or 3.73:1) for quicker acceleration. A GT Track package is also available for coupes with manual transmissions and adds Brembo brakes, a Torsen limited-slip differential with the 3.73:1 rear end, and the radiator and engine oil cooler from the Boss 302. The GT Premium can be had with all the options of the V6 Premium and GT packages, plus a selection from an array of 18-inch and 19-inch wheels, the California Special package (more exterior styling variations) and a more powerful Shaker Pro sound system.

Other optional packages include the Comfort Group package (heated mirrors, a power passenger seat and heated front seats); a Tech package for base V6 and V8 models (foglamps, Sync, a power driver seat and an auto-dimming mirror); and the Electronics package (dual-zone automatic climate control, HD radio and a voice-activated navigation system with real-time traffic and other information). Also available are rear parking sensors, a glass roof, a tonneau cover for convertible models, a rearview camera and Recaro sport front seats.

The high-performance Boss 302 is only available as a coupe and adds a more powerful V8 engine, 19-inch wheels, additional side-exit exhaust tips, special exterior trim and aerodynamic elements, a 3.73:1 rear axle ratio, Brembo brakes, adjustable shock absorbers, unique interior trim, a suede-wrapped steering wheel, cloth seats and the base audio system with Sync. Recaro front seats (from the GT500) and a Torsen limited-slip rear differential are optional.

Limited-edition Boss 302 Laguna Seca models go even further with track-ready aerodynamic enhancements, race-compound tires, a stiffer suspension, unique gauges and standardization of the Recaro seats and Torsen differential, plus the deletion of the rear seat.

2013 Highlights

The 2013 Ford Mustang receives updated exterior styling, available Recaro sport seats and a new performance-oriented display in the gauge cluster. The GT's V8 is a bit more powerful this year, and the automatic transmission now comes with manual shift control.

Performance & mpg

With the 3.7-liter V6, the 2013 Ford Mustang produces 305 hp and 280 pound-feet of torque. The Mustang GT steps up to a 5.0-liter V8 good for 420 hp and 390 lb-ft of torque. Both have a standard six-speed manual transmission, while a six-speed automatic with manual shift control is optional. As if this isn't enough, the Boss 302's 5.0-liter V8 ups power output to 444 hp and 380 lb-ft of torque. (An automatic transmission is not available for the Boss 302, however.)

Fuel economy for the Mustang V6 coupe is an EPA-estimated 19 mpg city/31 mpg highway and 23 mpg in combined driving with the automatic transmission, while the manual is estimated at 19/29/22 mpg. The GT has an 18/25/20 mpg rating with the automatic and 15/26/19 mpg with the manual. Opting for more aggressive rear differential gear ratios will further drop fuel economy.

In Edmunds testing, a V6 Mustang loaded with the Performance package and 3.31 gear ratio accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 5.6 seconds. A regular V6 with the automatic did it in 6.8 seconds, which is still pretty quick. Of course, the V8-powered Boss 302 managed the same run in only 4.8 seconds, while a 2013 GT with the 3.73 ratio sprinted to 60 in 4.7 seconds.

Safety

Standard safety features for all 2013 Ford Mustangs include antilock disc brakes, front-seat side airbags (chest and head protection), and traction control and stability control. Also standard is hill-start assist for models with manual transmissions and Ford's MyKey system, which allows owners to limit speed and audio volume levels for young drivers.

In government crash tests, the Mustang earned an overall safety rating of four stars (out of a possible five), with four stars for front-impact protection and four stars for side-impact protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash tests, the Mustang coupe earned a top score of "Good" for frontal-offset collision protection and a second-best "Acceptable" for side-impact protection.

In Edmunds brake testing, the V6 and V8 Mustangs turned in impressive stopping distances when equipped with summer tires. The V6 stopped from 60 mph in only 112 feet, while the V8 needed 113. These distances are consistent with other sport coupes. However, a Mustang V6 with all-season tires delivered a below-average result of 130 feet.

Driving

Regardless of which 2013 Ford Mustang you choose, you're in for a wild ride. The base V6 makes more than enough power for the average driver and plenty of oomph to satisfy a majority of driving enthusiasts as well. The V8 engines take performance up a few notches, with gobs of torque and a glorious exhaust note. We recommend opting for the manual transmission, as it's easy to drive and gets the most out of whatever engine it's attached to. The automatic isn't a bad choice, but its shifter-mounted toggle control is out of place in a sport coupe considering paddle shifters are the norm.

Within the pony car triumvirate of the Camaro, Challenger and Mustang, the Ford is lightest on its feet. On a curvy road, the Mustang responds eagerly to steering inputs and feels controlled and manageable. Due to the Mustang's rear suspension design with its heavy, solid rear axle, the rear of the car also can get a bit lively when you encounter bumps in the middle of a corner at high speed.

Interior

The Mustang's interior can be appointed with all of the modern conveniences we've come to expect, while also paying homage to its rich history. Sync's voice-activation features greatly simplify operation of audio, phone and navigation systems. The buttons themselves don't have a particularly solid feel, though, and a large percentage of the door panels and center console is taken up by hard plastic.

One thing the Mustang lacks is a telescoping steering wheel, though thankfully most drivers should be able to find a comfortable seating position. Both coupe and convertible body styles can accommodate four adults, but rear passengers will be cramped, so if you regularly carry around more than two people, the Challenger is a better bet. The coupe's trunk can hold a decent 12.3 cubic feet, while the convertible's space drops to 9.7 cubes.

Boss 302 variants get the added bonus of Ford's new TracKey technology. Owners receive a standard black key as well as a red key. The red key is intended for use on racetracks only, as it increases low-end engine torque, sharpens throttle response, increases off-throttle deceleration and unlocks launch control. Also intended for track use only is Track Apps, a new suite of displays that show acceleration, braking and g-force performance. But this feature isn't limited to just the Boss, as it also comes standard on Premium trims.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Ford Mustang.

5(70%)
4(18%)
3(7%)
2(5%)
1(0%)
4.5
43 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 43 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2013 Mustang GT/CS coupe
flassh,05/08/2013
GT Premium 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M)
This car is an outstanding value, compared to the Challenger and Camaro competion. It has way better sight lines from the drivers seat and power to weight ratio is much better. The 2013 model year upgrades and improvements are impressive compared to the 2012 model year Mustang. I know the rear suspension is considered old technology but Ford has done an outstanding job and continued to make improvements to the rear suspension technology in my opinion. I frequently get people asking me if it is a new car as the body style is still very similar to the new Mustangs. This is a fun car to drive and the 5.0 engine puts down gobs of power. The car regularly with combined driving gives me 22-24 MPG and I am not driving it like a Prius owner trying to build the economy symbols on the dash that they have. I was asked to do an update as of May 8, 2016 and the car is still a fun car to drive and enjoy. Last year the car won Best In Show for a local 200 cars plus show done for a local Police Explorer Post charity. I still get a kick coming out of a store and into its parking lot and spotting my car standing out in its Ford factory Race Red color in the lot among all the regular boring in appearance daily driver cars. My car has the added advantage of being the Limited Edition California Special model with its several appearance upgrades. Ford Performance recognizes the car by sending the owner the same style of Limited Edition Certificate that is also issued to owners of Shelby GT500 and Boss Mustangs . I still highly recommend the car to anyone who wants a fun car that they can safely see out of while driving, unlike the Camaro competition. Safe driving to all of you. This was updated on 05/21/2017 and again on 5-22-19.
So I purchased the car of my childhood dreams.
rc112,12/01/2012
After lusting after Mustangs since I could remember, I finally got one. It's a base model v6 with an automatic transmission and a black pinstripe. It looks amazing. It handles well and it's very fun to drive and fast. However, I mention some cons: The interior is badly utilized. It looks cool, but there's little space to put things. Your ipod and phone take up the cup holders. And then the center console where you'd have your arm is the only other place to keep things. It's deep but not very wide. The glove box is TINY. A little tiny compartment under the radio controls would have been nice. And the gas mileage is a lie. 30 mpg? I am lucky to get over 22 on avg. And I don't go over 70.
Awesome machine
rdavidson3,06/03/2015
V6 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
We have put 24000 miles on our 2013 mustang. It has really exceeded our expectations. The tires are barely worn. I just rotated them. It feels like it is glued to the road in turns. It is heavy and powerful a 3.7 liter that gets 21 miles to the gallon in city driving. Everything works perfectly. I dont care for the bluetooth cell phone though too wierd. but thats me. It is perfect for two people a beautiful car that turns heads. 80 feels like 60 mph 100 like 80 so you have to watch the speedometer! I am generally pretty cynical about cars, but I would recommend this car to anyone that has a little fun money and wants to jazz up their day.
Went from a BMW to this, and thus far very satisfied!
yankeejb1,07/01/2013
After previously having a total of 9 Camaros and Firebirds, I finally "defected" from GM to Ford and bought this Mustang, and I gotta tell you it's pretty awesome! And after coming straight from a problem-plagued technological-overkill-on-wheels BMW 335i, this car is quite a breath of fresh air by comparison. Sure it's a bit cruder in some spots, but at the end of the day there's nothing like an all-American convertible icon with a honking V8 engine and retro style and attitude that this car has in spades.
See all 43 reviews of the 2013 Ford Mustang
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
305 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
15 city / 26 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
420 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
15 city / 26 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
420 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
305 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2013 Ford Mustang features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat3 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover8.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2013 Ford Mustang
More About This Model

At first glance, it's not obvious that the 2013 Ford Mustang GT has had some work done.

Yet even in the sullen grayness of a rain-soaked Portland, Oregon, we slowly start to pick out the enhancements made to the iconic coupe as it nears its 50th anniversary.

The little nips and tucks haven't rendered the Mustang unrecognizable. Instead, they amount to a few subtle enhancements that freshen up its appearance. Underneath the skin it's much the same story, a few minor upgrades to the proven formula. So this Mustang's soul is still clearly intact, but now it has a little added spring in its step.

What's New, Old Friend?
While the revisions to the 2013 Ford Mustang seem slight, there's actually a long list of changes and additions. Up front, the headlights are flanked by two LED accent strips, and those HID headlights are now standard across the entire Mustang lineup. A new, more pronounced grille that picks up some aggressive cues from the Shelby GT500 is also standard. The upper and lower inlets now appear as one unified grille that is split by the bumper. The hood also sports some new vents, and yes, they do actually help expel heat from the engine bay.

A walk around to the side of the Mustang reveals a few new wheel designs, some painted gloss black with machined alloy accents. The rocker panels are now painted to match the rest of the body, whereas before they were black plastic. Heated mirrors are now available, and get this: new puddle lamps project the pony logo on the ground when the car is unlocked. The Mustang faithful are sure to love them.

The most noticeable styling change for 2013, however, can be seen from behind. The taillights are now made up of three segmented LEDs outlined with smoked centers that illuminate under braking (the center segment switches to bright white in reverse). Between the taillights is a new gloss-black panel to tie it all together. The rear fascia also features more body-colored paint to replace the previous model's black plastic.

You've Been Working Out
The 2013 Ford Mustang boasts a few new features on the inside, too. Most notable is the addition of a 4.2-inch color display between the tach and speedo. As with other Ford vehicles, this sharp screen shows the usual trip information, but this one ups the ante with a new suite of Track Apps that allows you to call up a host of "track-only" performance meters.

Naturally, one app tests your acceleration skills. You can choose either an automatic start (once you start your run) or a nifty drag strip Christmas tree countdown light. Braking times (not distances) are also logged and an accelerometer measures lateral and longitudinal g-loads on a bull's-eye readout.

The 2013 Mustang's cabin can also be upgraded with the Recaro sport seats that were previously only available on the Boss 302 and GT500 variants: either in leather or cloth coverings. Additionally, there are two premium audio upgrades offered: a 370-watt Shaker system and a 550-watt Shaker Pro setup, with eight and nine speakers, respectively. A new Sync AppLink feature also debuts, allowing for smartphone integration with iHeartRadio, Pandora and Twitter.

More Than Just Bells and Whistles
Before you start crying foul that it's all about fashion and features, there are some mechanical upgrades worth mentioning. The 5.0-liter V8 in the GT sees a very modest increase in power, from 412 horsepower to 420 hp, thanks to piston and ring coatings from the Boss 302. More importantly, the six-speed automatic transmission gets Ford's SelectShift control, which allows you to select and hold a gear via a rocker switch located on the side of the shifter.

We still contend that the manual gearbox is the way to go, but certainly understand that the majority of drivers nowadays will gravitate toward the automatic. Fortunately, the SelectShift six-speed manages to deliver enough excitement to warrant the compromise.

In Drive, the shifts are almost undetectably smooth under a conservative right foot. Pushed harder, the shifts are more decisive and well-timed. Drop it into Sport mode and the gears stretch even longer, while the downshifts arrive right where you expect them. Kicking the tail out is understandably harder with the automatic, requiring a very aggressive lift and stomp on the accelerator. Still, it is possible, so the auto isn't all bad.

Using the manual control buttons also demands a bit more delicacy than the typical push/pull shifters. Upshifts need to be requested just a beat earlier than you'd expect, and downshifts require at least a second or two of planning. They're not rev-matched either, but when going from 3rd to 2nd gear were met by a smooth transition rather than an unceremonious lurch forward.

Dynamically, the 2013 Mustang we drove on the rain-slicked roads around Oregon wasn't much different from the current model. There's ample compliance in the suspension to smooth out road imperfections, yet enough athleticism to confidently toss it into the curves. The stability control also carries over, allowing the slightest of slip angles before gently intervening. The cabin is pleasantly quiet in terms of road and wind noise — perhaps too quiet, as we'd prefer to hear more of the V8 burble that we find oh so intoxicating. If you're expecting to feel much of a difference in the way the 2013 model handles compared to the 2012 GT, you're going to have to pay very close attention.

The More Things Change...
All things considered, the 2013 Ford Mustang has received a lot of enhancements that don't get in the way of its core attributes. It's still the same raucous tire-smoking beast that brings a smile to anyone with a pulse. But there's the nagging question that always comes along with a Mustang update: Should you wait for the next redesign?

Well, the Mustang turns 50 years old in the middle of 2014 and Ford design chief J Mays says that it will be a game-changer. Then again, he says that about just about everything.

Speculation aside, there's so much good stuff on this Mustang that waiting for something better seems almost greedy. We're already talking about a Mustang GT with 420 horses, a very capable suspension and every last comfort and convenience feature. Toss in the subtle design upgrades and it doesn't look like there's much room for improvement. We're sure Ford will think of something, but you're not going to feel the slightest bit cheated if you buy this one instead.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored press event to facilitate this report.

Used 2013 Ford Mustang Overview

The Used 2013 Ford Mustang is offered in the following submodels: Mustang Coupe, Mustang Convertible, Mustang Boss 302. Available styles include V6 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M), GT 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M), GT Premium 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M), V6 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M), V6 Premium 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M), Boss 302 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M), GT 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 6M), GT Premium 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 6M), and V6 Premium 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Ford Mustang?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Ford Mustang trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Ford Mustang GT is priced between $23,984 and$23,984 with odometer readings between 38441 and38441 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Ford Mustang GT Premium is priced between $23,989 and$23,989 with odometer readings between 38742 and38742 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Ford Mustang V6 is priced between $11,438 and$11,438 with odometer readings between 134768 and134768 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Ford Mustangs are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Ford Mustang for sale near. There are currently 5 used and CPO 2013 Mustangs listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $11,438 and mileage as low as 27072 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Ford Mustang.

Can't find a used 2013 Ford Mustangs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Mustang for sale - 5 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $24,870.

Find a used Ford for sale - 10 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $18,584.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Mustang for sale - 10 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $19,351.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 3 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $23,856.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 Ford Mustang?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Mustang lease specials

Related Used 2013 Ford Mustang info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles