Used 2009 Ford Mustang for Sale Near Me

  • 2009 Ford Mustang Premium in White
    used

    2009 Ford Mustang Premium

    113,400 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,379

    $1,162 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Ford Mustang
    used

    2009 Ford Mustang

    5,355 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $59,978

    Details
  • 2009 Ford Mustang Premium in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 Ford Mustang Premium

    63,046 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $9,990

    $978 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe in Black
    used

    2009 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe

    74,229 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,595

    Details
  • 2009 Ford Mustang
    used

    2009 Ford Mustang

    23,493 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,995

    Details
  • 2009 Ford Mustang
    used

    2009 Ford Mustang

    58,482 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,950

    Details
  • 2009 Ford Mustang
    used

    2009 Ford Mustang

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $32,900

    Details
  • 2009 Ford Mustang
    used

    2009 Ford Mustang

    66,035 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2009 Ford Mustang
    used

    2009 Ford Mustang

    97,859 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,793

    Details
  • 2009 Ford Mustang
    used

    2009 Ford Mustang

    57,771 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,994

    Details
  • 2009 Ford Mustang GT Premium in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 Ford Mustang GT Premium

    78,218 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,998

    Details
  • 2009 Ford Mustang Deluxe in Red
    used

    2009 Ford Mustang Deluxe

    98,470 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2009 Ford Mustang GT Premium in Black
    used

    2009 Ford Mustang GT Premium

    170,173 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,984

    Details
  • 2009 Ford Mustang
    used

    2009 Ford Mustang

    122,515 miles

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2009 Ford Mustang GT Premium in Dark Green
    used

    2009 Ford Mustang GT Premium

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $32,990

    Details
  • 2009 Ford Mustang Premium in Silver
    used

    2009 Ford Mustang Premium

    74,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2009 Ford Mustang
    used

    2009 Ford Mustang

    59,243 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,790

    Details
  • 2009 Ford Mustang
    used

    2009 Ford Mustang

    137,805 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,495

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Mustang

Read recent reviews for the Ford Mustang
Overall Consumer Rating
4.743 Reviews
See all 43 reviews
  • 5
    (74%)
  • 4
    (16%)
  • 3
    (9%)
Fun Little Car
Stangdriver09,12/07/2016
V6 Premium 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 5M)
I bought my mustang used with around 40,000 miles on it and drove it to over 130,000 miles. This little car is fun to drive and overall I haven't had many problems with it. The only time I was stranded by this car was when the thermostat housing burst on it after driving the car a little hard. This housing is made of plastic which was why it broke, allowing the coolant to go everywhere. I had a coworker help me replace the part with one from NAPA and I haven't been stranded since. I really like the gauges with this car and the aluminium dash. The fabric used to cover the doors started to come unglued and on the driver's side it started to peel back some. Overall, I enjoyed driving this mustang and I would be willing to get another. I used this car as a daily driver so I think it served me well in that aspect. If you have to drive this car in the winter, I suggest placing sand bags in the back and use good tires. I never placed this car in a ditch, so with careful driving it is possible to use this car in the winter.
Report abuse
