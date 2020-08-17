Used 2009 Ford Mustang for Sale Near Me
4,483 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 113,400 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,379$1,162 Below Market
- 5,355 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$59,978
- 63,046 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$9,990$978 Below Market
- 74,229 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,595
- 23,493 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,995
- 58,482 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,950
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$32,900
- 66,035 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
- 97,859 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,793
- 57,771 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,994
- 78,218 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,998
- 98,470 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
- 170,173 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,984
- 122,515 miles
$7,995
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,990
- 74,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
- 59,243 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,790
- 137,805 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,495
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Ford Mustang searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Mustang
Read recent reviews for the Ford Mustang
Write a reviewSee all 43 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.743 Reviews
Report abuse
Stangdriver09,12/07/2016
V6 Premium 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 5M)
I bought my mustang used with around 40,000 miles on it and drove it to over 130,000 miles. This little car is fun to drive and overall I haven't had many problems with it. The only time I was stranded by this car was when the thermostat housing burst on it after driving the car a little hard. This housing is made of plastic which was why it broke, allowing the coolant to go everywhere. I had a coworker help me replace the part with one from NAPA and I haven't been stranded since. I really like the gauges with this car and the aluminium dash. The fabric used to cover the doors started to come unglued and on the driver's side it started to peel back some. Overall, I enjoyed driving this mustang and I would be willing to get another. I used this car as a daily driver so I think it served me well in that aspect. If you have to drive this car in the winter, I suggest placing sand bags in the back and use good tires. I never placed this car in a ditch, so with careful driving it is possible to use this car in the winter.
Related Ford Mustang info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Nissan Versa Note 2017
- Used Pontiac G6 2010
- Used Audi A3 2011
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2013
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2014
- Used MINI Countryman 2012
- Used Audi Q5 2011
- Used Acura TL 2013
- Used FIAT 124 Spider 2018
- Used Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid 2018
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2014
- Used Ford Flex 2011
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander 2016
- Used Audi A5 2016
- Used Buick Regal Sportback 2016
- Used Audi A5 2011
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Acura ZDX
- Used FIAT 500e
- Used Chrysler Aspen
- Used Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
- Used Cadillac XLR
- Used Saturn Outlook
- Used BMW ALPINA B7
- Used Volvo S40
- Used Cadillac STS
- Used Lexus LS 500h
- Used Chevrolet Cruze
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara
- Used Volkswagen Golf R
Shop used models by city
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid Hampton VA
- Used Ford Expedition Washington DC
- Used Ford Expedition EL Indianapolis IN
- Used Ford Focus El Paso TX
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Paterson NJ
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac Virginia Beach VA
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty Idaho Falls ID
- Used Ford Transit Connect Kansas City MO
- Used Ford Freestar Fontana CA
- Used Ford Taurus Philadelphia PA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Ford Focus ST 2018 Garland TX
- Used Ford Escape 2011 Phoenix AZ
- Used Ford Focus 2017 Bakersfield CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW M4 CS 2019
- 2019 6 Series Gran Turismo
- MINI Convertible 2020
- 2020 Ford Explorer
- 2020 Mulsanne
- 2019 Genesis G90
- 2019 Express
- 2019 S90
- 2019 Chevrolet Express Cargo
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 RX 450hL
- Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid 2019
- 2020 RX 450hL
- Nissan NV Passenger 2019
- 2020 Aston Martin Rapide E News
- 2019 LS 500h
- 2019 Audi A7
- 2020 Acura TLX
- 2019 GS 300
- 2021 Polestar 2 News