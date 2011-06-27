  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Mustang
  4. Used 1991 Ford Mustang
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(30)
Appraise this car

1991 Ford Mustang Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Ford Mustang for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$696 - $1,620
Used Mustang for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

New wheels appear on the GT and LX 5.0 Mustangs.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Ford Mustang.

5(60%)
4(40%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
30 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 30 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Fox-body at it's best...
808Stang,11/12/2008
Great car. Built very well, never had any problems other than the usual replacing of water pump, hoses, and alternator after 80 or so thousand miles of driving. The alternator was actually due to not being able to handle my 750w amp and sound system. Vehicle is very easy to work on. Very light. Can't stress that enough, especially compared to todays vehicles. Not nearly as comfortable, but it does have something that todays cars lack, and that's raw excitement. Nothing today feels like the way you do when you stomp on the throttle and hear the 5.0 roar as it sinks you back and makes you feel as if your car is tearing through the wind and clawing at the asphalt. Very exciting.
Family owned since new.
Jack,08/06/2008
My wife's brother bought this car new. He gave it to our daughter when she turned 16. She drove it 3 years until her employer bought her a new pickup in 2007. She then gave it to our 16 year son. With the exception of several brake jobs and a few batteries It has done well. It now has 116K miles on it. It runs well, other than regular maintaince the drive train is untouched. It has had some cosmetic work (paint, upolstery, & top redone.) It has been a great car that the whole family has had fun with. Not too many cars last a buyer this long.
Best bang for the buck
starrdog,05/07/2014
Great car! Reliable,strong, stout. Baby it and gas mileage isn't bad. Look for one that's not abused or heavily modified. Automatics tend to slip at around 140,000. Seating position is the the best. Average. Build quality isn't great. Motor and trans are top notch and a straight body is durable. Be careful driving in the rain and forget driving in the snow. A a clean example will hold its value. It's a fun car to drive. It's a mustang so you will get some attention. Very little problems with it. Rear main seal may leak, not expensive to repair. That's also a plus! Up keep is very affordable. Repairs are easy and inexpensive. Great buy!
Great car
Venom17,03/01/2002
This is a fun car to drive. It has alot of power and torque.
See all 30 reviews of the 1991 Ford Mustang
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
225 hp @ 4200 rpm
MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
105 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
225 hp @ 4200 rpm
See all Used 1991 Ford Mustang features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 1991 Ford Mustang

Used 1991 Ford Mustang Overview

The Used 1991 Ford Mustang is offered in the following submodels: Mustang Hatchback, Mustang Coupe, Mustang Convertible. Available styles include LX 2dr Coupe, GT 2dr Convertible, GT 2dr Hatchback, LX 5.0 2dr Coupe, LX 2dr Convertible, LX 2dr Hatchback, LX 5.0 2dr Hatchback, and LX 5.0 2dr Convertible.

What's a good price on a Used 1991 Ford Mustang?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1991 Ford Mustangs are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1991 Ford Mustang for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1991 Ford Mustang.

Can't find a used 1991 Ford Mustangs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Mustang for sale - 5 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $9,300.

Find a used Ford for sale - 12 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $16,521.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Mustang for sale - 5 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $9,921.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 6 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $24,059.

Should I lease or buy a 1991 Ford Mustang?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Mustang lease specials

Related Used 1991 Ford Mustang info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles