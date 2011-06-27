Great car. Built very well, never had any problems other than the usual replacing of water pump, hoses, and alternator after 80 or so thousand miles of driving. The alternator was actually due to not being able to handle my 750w amp and sound system. Vehicle is very easy to work on. Very light. Can't stress that enough, especially compared to todays vehicles. Not nearly as comfortable, but it does have something that todays cars lack, and that's raw excitement. Nothing today feels like the way you do when you stomp on the throttle and hear the 5.0 roar as it sinks you back and makes you feel as if your car is tearing through the wind and clawing at the asphalt. Very exciting.

