1991 Ford Mustang Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
New wheels appear on the GT and LX 5.0 Mustangs.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1991 Ford Mustang.
Most helpful consumer reviews
808Stang,11/12/2008
Great car. Built very well, never had any problems other than the usual replacing of water pump, hoses, and alternator after 80 or so thousand miles of driving. The alternator was actually due to not being able to handle my 750w amp and sound system. Vehicle is very easy to work on. Very light. Can't stress that enough, especially compared to todays vehicles. Not nearly as comfortable, but it does have something that todays cars lack, and that's raw excitement. Nothing today feels like the way you do when you stomp on the throttle and hear the 5.0 roar as it sinks you back and makes you feel as if your car is tearing through the wind and clawing at the asphalt. Very exciting.
Jack,08/06/2008
My wife's brother bought this car new. He gave it to our daughter when she turned 16. She drove it 3 years until her employer bought her a new pickup in 2007. She then gave it to our 16 year son. With the exception of several brake jobs and a few batteries It has done well. It now has 116K miles on it. It runs well, other than regular maintaince the drive train is untouched. It has had some cosmetic work (paint, upolstery, & top redone.) It has been a great car that the whole family has had fun with. Not too many cars last a buyer this long.
starrdog,05/07/2014
Great car! Reliable,strong, stout. Baby it and gas mileage isn't bad. Look for one that's not abused or heavily modified. Automatics tend to slip at around 140,000. Seating position is the the best. Average. Build quality isn't great. Motor and trans are top notch and a straight body is durable. Be careful driving in the rain and forget driving in the snow. A a clean example will hold its value. It's a fun car to drive. It's a mustang so you will get some attention. Very little problems with it. Rear main seal may leak, not expensive to repair. That's also a plus! Up keep is very affordable. Repairs are easy and inexpensive. Great buy!
Venom17,03/01/2002
This is a fun car to drive. It has alot of power and torque.
Features & Specs
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
225 hp @ 4200 rpm
MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
105 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
225 hp @ 4200 rpm
Safety
Related Used 1991 Ford Mustang info
