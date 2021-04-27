What is the Mustang?

Few cars have as storied a history as the Ford Mustang. Over nearly 60 years and six generations, the Mustang has transformed from a stylish and powerful coupe and convertible into one of the best sports cars on the road today. Ford offers a Mustang for a wide array of enthusiasts, from the base EcoBoost model all the way up to the frankly bonkers Shelby GT500. For 2021, the limited-edition Mach 1 trim made its return, slotting in between the Mustang GT and the Shelby GT500. Like the GT500, the Mach 1 is only available as a coupe, while the EcoBoost and GT models are offered in coupe and convertible body styles. We expect the Mustang to carry over into 2022 relatively unchanged, though rumors suggest a heavily updated Mustang is on its way soon.

The sports car market has been shrinking, but automakers are still fighting it out to gain an edge on one another. The Mustang's oldest and most direct competitor is the Chevrolet Camaro. Like the Mustang, it's available as a coupe and convertible with a variety of engines. Like the Mustang, there's not really a bad version of the Camaro. The Dodge Challenger caps off the American trio of muscle cars. The Challenger is only available as a coupe, but it offers a range of powertrains like the Mustang and Camaro — some are even more nutty than the Shelby GT500's powerplant. Cars such as the Mazda MX-5 Miata and Subaru BRZ might not make as much power as the Mustang, but they can be just as entertaining on the right roads, though neither is as practical or spacious as the Mustang.