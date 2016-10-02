Used 2001 Ford Mustang for Sale Near Me

Gas Motor Cars - Marietta / Georgia

FULL HIGH RESOLUTION PHOTOS AND DETAILED DESCRIPTION ON WWW.GASMOTORCARS.COM IF YOU HAVE A VEHICLE YOU ARE LOOKING TO SELL PLEASE CALL US AT (770) 455-8494WE SHOW VEHICLES BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT IN ORDER TO VIEW A LISTING IN PERSON. NEW ARRIVAL!! EXTREMELY LOW MILE TIME CAPSULE OF A SALEEN S281 SUPERCHARGED MUSTANG IN STUNNING CONDITION!! ONLY 223 CONVERTIBLES PRODUCED IN 2001 AND THIS ONE IS NUMBER 200 AS INDICATED BY THE FRONT BUMPER DECAL. THIS CAR RUNS AND DRIVES BEAUTIFULLY AND HAS DONE LESS THAN 100 MILES PER YEAR SINCE NEW! CONVERTIBLE TOP LOOKS HARDLY USED AND IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION AS IS THE BLACK TONNEAU COVER. EXTERIOR IS FINISHED IN WHITE WITH WHITE LEATHER INTERIOR. OPTIONS AND FEATURES INCLUDE:4.6L ROOTS-SUPERCHARGED V8 ENGINE MAKING ROUGHLY 350 HP AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION 18 CHROME SALEEN WHEELS MACH SOUND SYSTEM THEFT ALARM SYSTEM SALEEN AERO FOR THE FRONT SIDE AND REAR CUSTOM EXHAUST POWER MIRRORS POWER CONVERTIBLE TOP CRUISE CONTROL AND MORE. GAS MOTORCARS IS A FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED CAR DEALERSHIP LOCATED IN MARIETTA GA. WE ONLY SELL VEHICLES OF THE HIGHEST QUALITY. WE SHIP VEHICLES WORLDWIDE AT THE BUYER'S EXPENSE. WE TAKE CONSIGNMENTS AS WELL AS TRADES. WE SHOW VEHICLES BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO SCHEDULE A DATE AND TIME IN ORDER TO VIEW A LISTING IN PERSON. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @GASMOTORCARS It is the customer’s sole responsibility to verify the existence and condition of any equipment listed. Neither the dealership nor DealerCarSearch is responsible for misprints on prices or equipment. It is the customer’s sole responsibility to verify the accuracy of the prices with the dealer including the pricing for all added accessories. Visit Gas Motorcars online at www.gasmotorcars.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 770-455-8494 today to schedule your test drive.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2001 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Alarm .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FAFP45X21F133219

Stock: C3219

Certified Pre-Owned: No

