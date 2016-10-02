Used 2001 Ford Mustang for Sale Near Me

4,483 listings
  • 2001 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe
    used

    2001 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe

    1,478 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $39,979

    Details
  • 2001 Ford Mustang Deluxe in Red
    used

    2001 Ford Mustang Deluxe

    158,229 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,650

    Details
  • 2001 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra in Yellow
    used

    2001 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra

    90,581 miles
    Title issue, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,988

    Details
  • 2001 Ford Mustang Deluxe in Red
    used

    2001 Ford Mustang Deluxe

    96,443 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,675

    Details
  • 2001 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra in Red
    used

    2001 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra

    174,931 miles
    Frame damage, 8 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2001 Ford Mustang Deluxe in Red
    used

    2001 Ford Mustang Deluxe

    250,164 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $2,000

    Details
  • 2001 Ford Mustang
    used

    2001 Ford Mustang

    149,169 miles
    Title issue, 8 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2001 Ford Mustang Deluxe in Gray
    used

    2001 Ford Mustang Deluxe

    77,202 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2001 Ford Mustang
    used

    2001 Ford Mustang

    170,897 miles

    $4,379

    Details
  • 2001 Ford Mustang
    used

    2001 Ford Mustang

    250,359 miles

    $1,999

    Details
  • 2000 Ford Mustang
    used

    2000 Ford Mustang

    188,761 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $3,000

    $1,382 Below Market
    Details
  • 2000 Ford Mustang
    used

    2000 Ford Mustang

    92,036 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $4,599

    $849 Below Market
    Details
  • 2000 Ford Mustang GT
    used

    2000 Ford Mustang GT

    157,653 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,500

    Details
  • 2000 Ford Mustang GT
    used

    2000 Ford Mustang GT

    131,403 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,988

    Details
  • 2000 Ford Mustang
    used

    2000 Ford Mustang

    217,889 miles
    Title issue, 9 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2000 Ford Mustang GT
    used

    2000 Ford Mustang GT

    23,437 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,500

    Details
  • 2002 Ford Mustang
    used

    2002 Ford Mustang

    49,190 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $23,495

    Details
  • 2002 Ford Mustang
    used

    2002 Ford Mustang

    117,242 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,991

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Mustang

Overall Consumer Rating
4.5169 Reviews
See all 169 reviews
  • 5
    (63%)
  • 4
    (30%)
  • 3
    (4%)
  • 2
    (2%)
  • 1
    (1%)
Best Car I've EVER Owned
Mike P,02/10/2016
GT Premium 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 5M)
First off let it be know I'm a Firebird guy through and through. I was looking for a Trans Am back in 2006, but didn't find one at a price I was happy with. Lo and behold I spotted my little gem of a GT for sale at a new car dealer. Hands down it is the best car I've ever owned as far as reliability. The only things I've replaced in almost 10 years of ownership has been, the infamous intake manifold, (Ford corrected this defect in 2002 I believe) fuel pump, alternator, brakes, serpentine belt, radio (The Ford CD-6 players are CRAP) along with routine maintenance. I've also replaced both headlamps due to delamination. Power windows still going strong, and I've never even had to replace a bulb or fuse in this thing! It's not as fast or sexy as a Trans AM, but it's way cheaper to maintain, and light years more reliable. Kind of the the girlfriend who would never cheat on you, and has dinner ready and waiting every night when you get home, while the Trans Am is out at the club.
