Used 2001 Ford Mustang for Sale Near Me
4,483 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 1,478 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$39,979
- 158,229 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$1,650
- 90,581 milesTitle issue, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$10,988
- 96,443 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$7,675
- 174,931 milesFrame damage, 8 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
- 250,164 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$2,000
- 149,169 milesTitle issue, 8 Owners, Rental Use
$6,995
- 77,202 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,995
- 170,897 miles
$4,379
- 250,359 miles
$1,999
- 188,761 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,000$1,382 Below Market
- 92,036 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,599$849 Below Market
- 157,653 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,500
- 131,403 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,988
- 217,889 milesTitle issue, 9 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,995
- 23,437 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$16,500
- 49,190 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$23,495
- 117,242 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$12,991
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Ford Mustang searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Mustang
Read recent reviews for the Ford Mustang
Write a reviewSee all 169 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.5169 Reviews
Report abuse
Mike P,02/10/2016
GT Premium 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 5M)
First off let it be know I'm a Firebird guy through and through. I was looking for a Trans Am back in 2006, but didn't find one at a price I was happy with. Lo and behold I spotted my little gem of a GT for sale at a new car dealer. Hands down it is the best car I've ever owned as far as reliability. The only things I've replaced in almost 10 years of ownership has been, the infamous intake manifold, (Ford corrected this defect in 2002 I believe) fuel pump, alternator, brakes, serpentine belt, radio (The Ford CD-6 players are CRAP) along with routine maintenance. I've also replaced both headlamps due to delamination. Power windows still going strong, and I've never even had to replace a bulb or fuse in this thing! It's not as fast or sexy as a Trans AM, but it's way cheaper to maintain, and light years more reliable. Kind of the the girlfriend who would never cheat on you, and has dinner ready and waiting every night when you get home, while the Trans Am is out at the club.
Related Ford Mustang info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Nissan Versa Note 2017
- Used Pontiac G6 2010
- Used Audi A3 2011
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2013
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2014
- Used MINI Countryman 2012
- Used Audi Q5 2011
- Used Acura TL 2013
- Used FIAT 124 Spider 2018
- Used Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid 2018
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2014
- Used Ford Flex 2011
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander 2016
- Used Audi A5 2016
- Used Buick Regal Sportback 2016
- Used Audi A5 2011
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Acura ZDX
- Used FIAT 500e
- Used Chrysler Aspen
- Used Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
- Used Cadillac XLR
- Used Saturn Outlook
- Used BMW ALPINA B7
- Used Volvo S40
- Used Cadillac STS
- Used Lexus LS 500h
- Used Chevrolet Cruze
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara
- Used Volkswagen Golf R
Shop used models by city
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid Hampton VA
- Used Ford Expedition Washington DC
- Used Ford Expedition EL Indianapolis IN
- Used Ford Focus El Paso TX
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Paterson NJ
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac Virginia Beach VA
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty Idaho Falls ID
- Used Ford Transit Connect Kansas City MO
- Used Ford Freestar Fontana CA
- Used Ford Taurus Philadelphia PA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Ford Focus ST 2018 Garland TX
- Used Ford Escape 2011 Phoenix AZ
- Used Ford Focus 2017 Bakersfield CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW M4 CS 2019
- 2019 6 Series Gran Turismo
- MINI Convertible 2020
- 2020 Ford Explorer
- 2020 Mulsanne
- 2019 Genesis G90
- 2019 Express
- 2019 S90
- 2019 Chevrolet Express Cargo
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 RX 450hL
- Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid 2019
- 2020 RX 450hL
- Nissan NV Passenger 2019
- 2020 Aston Martin Rapide E News
- 2019 LS 500h
- 2019 Audi A7
- 2020 Acura TLX
- 2019 GS 300
- 2021 Polestar 2 News