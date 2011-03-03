Used 2008 Ford Mustang for Sale Near Me

Prestige Auto Credit - Akron / Ohio

Very clean Mustang GT, Manual transmission, forged alloy wheels, aftermarket exhaust, leather interior, and backed by a 6 month 6000 mile warranty for peace of mind! #WeArePrestige Our mission is to make your convenience our priority with aggressive pricing and the most dynamic inventory! We want all trades! Motorcycles, Dirtbikes, Quads, ATV's, UTV's, Raptor, Razr's, cars, trucks, trailers, boats, etc. We offer financing as low as 1.9%, first time buyer programs, and second chance loans for those with a challenged history! Over the phone appraisals, out of state shipping, local airport pickup, walk around videos and additional photos at your request to allow this to be easiest purchase experience you've had! Disclaimer Excludes tax, tag, title and registration . Dealer documentation fee of $250 not included. While we make every effort to ensure the data listed here is correct, there may be instances where some of the options or vehicle features or price may be listed incorrectly, as we get data from multiple data sources. PLEASE MAKE SURE to confirm the details of this vehicle with the dealer to ensure its accuracy. Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly. **Please Note: We turn our inventory daily, please check with the dealer to confirm vehicle availability This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. More information about the 2008 Ford Mustang: The 2008 Mustang is a best bet in the fun per dollar category. The 4-liter V6 with 210 hp and 240 lb-ft of torque is a comfortable commuter that offers decent performance and fuel economy rated at 17 mpg city/26 mpg highway, while the potent 4.6-liter V8 with 300 hp and 320 lb-ft of torque available in the GT gives far more expensive cars a run for their money. The Mustang GT is the most affordable performance V8 available today. Interesting features of this model are high bang for the buck across the range, available as a coupe or convertible ranging from mild to wild, impressive safety., and Bold, all-American styling We want all trades! Honda, Suzuki, Kawasaki, Chevy, Ford, Toyota, Cadillac, Mercedes, Yamaha, Audi, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Lamborghini, ferrari, porsche, quad, atv, utv, dirt bike, motorcycle, trx450, cr125, crf250, yzf250, tractor, trailers, camper, rv, razr, crf250, crf450, yfz450, ktm, ktm xc, raptor, trx90, trx 250, john deere, heavy equipment, skidster's etc. All can help towards your down payment!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 6 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Frame Damage Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : Yes Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Ford Mustang GT Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1ZVHT82H185198014

Stock: CB3136

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-07-2020