Used 2008 Ford Mustang for Sale Near Me
- 85,001 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$10,700$3,295 Below Market
Sheehan Buick GMC - Lighthouse Point / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVHT82H085199719
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 102,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,750$3,106 Below Market
Midwest Autoplex - Saint Louis / Missouri
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Mustang GT Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVHT82H685105312
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 56,940 milesGreat Deal
$15,992$3,280 Below Market
AutoNation Subaru Spokane - Spokane Valley / Washington
Leather Seats Rear Spoiler 4.6L Sohc 24-Valve V8 Engine Solid Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Mustang GT Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVHT82H485134050
Stock: 85134050
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 31,052 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,995
Better Cars - Englewood / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVHT82H585171656
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 102,150 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$10,402
CarDeals.NET - Plano / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVHT82H985111797
Stock: 13212
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 95,560 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$12,995
International Motor Productions - Carrollton / Texas
Our mission is to offer the highest quality vehicles at the lowest possible price while providing the best buying experience for our customers in the most efficient manner possible. !!!INTERNATIONAL MOTOR PRODUCTIONS Always has a great Price!!! Need to protect your investment, No worries we have several warranty options to help with costly repairs. For more information please contact our finance department. International Motor Productions offers a variety of extended used car warranty options with various levels of coverage. We offer multiple warranty packages including those from GWC, Diamond, Red Shield, Velocity, and Penn. We carry multiple policies so that we can give you the option to select the coverage that best fits your personal situation.We also provide Autocheck and/or Carfax for all of our cars. THIS VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE TO LOCAL AND OUT-OF-STATE CLIENTS. OUR VEHICLES SELL QUICKLY BECAUSE THEY ARE THE NICEST VEHICLES FOR THE BEST PRICE! IF YOU’RE INTERESTED PLEASE DON’T HESITATE TO CALL US DIRECTLY AT 972-478-7900 WITH ANY QUESTIONS. To get qualified for FINANCING fill out a credit application at www.internationalmotor.com. !!!! TRADES WELCOME !!!!! NOTE: In the EQUIPMENT section, in the description of the vehicles in our inventory, there is a list of everything that vehicle was equipped with when it was sold brand new. As a pre-owned vehicle, certain items such as floor mats, additional keys, fobs, manuals, etc might have been misplaced by previous owners. We have no control over this and apologize for any confusion this may cause when searching for your vehicle on our web site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Mustang GT Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVHT82H385152393
Stock: 52393
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,527 miles
$19,995
Convoy Motors - National City / California
2008 Ford Mustang GT Premium Coupe, ULTRA LOW MILEAGE!!! 19 K, Powerful V8, 4.6 liter engine with 5 speed automatic transmission, RWD, traction control, key less entry, A/C, power locks and power windows, cruise control, premium sound, dual air bags, leather, fog lights, rear spoiler, premium wheels and much more !!! Super low mileage, great condition! We do finance !!! VIN: 1ZVHT82H1851519200 FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL (619) 779-8958 Antonio Munoz Or, visit: www.convoymotors.com Convoy Motors LLC 1040 National City Blvd National City CA 91950 Monday-Friday 9:00-6:00 pm Saturday 10:00 am-5:00 pm Sunday appointment only
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Mustang GT Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVHT82H185159200
Stock: 159200
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 29,738 milesFrame damage, 6 Owners, Corporate FleetFive Star Dealer
$35,649
Audi Denver - Littleton / Colorado
2008 Ford Mustang Saleen S281SC ** 29k Low Mileage ** 465 Horsepower ** Saleen Powerflash, power pulleys/damper, Series VI supercharger, dual-stage water to air intercooler system, 30LB fuel injectors, 98 mm mass air flow sensor ** ** Racecraft suspension; Sport tuned coil springs - sway bars - front struts ** 20" Wheels ** Ultra rare #26/500 built ** Mechanically inspected and reconditioned. Audi Denver is the area's premier luxury automobile dealership specializing in new Audi vehicles and Pre-Owned vehicles of all makes. Our vehicles are all inspected, and reconditioned to our high standard. Please contact a sales specialist today at 303-376-4730.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Mustang with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVHT82H285103833
Stock: AP85103833
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 89,918 milesFrame damage, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,971
Prestige Auto Credit - Akron / Ohio
Very clean Mustang GT, Manual transmission, forged alloy wheels, aftermarket exhaust, leather interior, and backed by a 6 month 6000 mile warranty for peace of mind! #WeArePrestige Our mission is to make your convenience our priority with aggressive pricing and the most dynamic inventory! We want all trades! Motorcycles, Dirtbikes, Quads, ATV's, UTV's, Raptor, Razr's, cars, trucks, trailers, boats, etc. We offer financing as low as 1.9%, first time buyer programs, and second chance loans for those with a challenged history! Over the phone appraisals, out of state shipping, local airport pickup, walk around videos and additional photos at your request to allow this to be easiest purchase experience you've had! Disclaimer Excludes tax, tag, title and registration . Dealer documentation fee of $250 not included. While we make every effort to ensure the data listed here is correct, there may be instances where some of the options or vehicle features or price may be listed incorrectly, as we get data from multiple data sources. PLEASE MAKE SURE to confirm the details of this vehicle with the dealer to ensure its accuracy. Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly. **Please Note: We turn our inventory daily, please check with the dealer to confirm vehicle availability This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. More information about the 2008 Ford Mustang: The 2008 Mustang is a best bet in the fun per dollar category. The 4-liter V6 with 210 hp and 240 lb-ft of torque is a comfortable commuter that offers decent performance and fuel economy rated at 17 mpg city/26 mpg highway, while the potent 4.6-liter V8 with 300 hp and 320 lb-ft of torque available in the GT gives far more expensive cars a run for their money. The Mustang GT is the most affordable performance V8 available today. Interesting features of this model are high bang for the buck across the range, available as a coupe or convertible ranging from mild to wild, impressive safety., and Bold, all-American styling We want all trades! Honda, Suzuki, Kawasaki, Chevy, Ford, Toyota, Cadillac, Mercedes, Yamaha, Audi, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Lamborghini, ferrari, porsche, quad, atv, utv, dirt bike, motorcycle, trx450, cr125, crf250, yzf250, tractor, trailers, camper, rv, razr, crf250, crf450, yfz450, ktm, ktm xc, raptor, trx90, trx 250, john deere, heavy equipment, skidster's etc. All can help towards your down payment!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Mustang GT Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVHT82H185198014
Stock: CB3136
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 111,143 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,500$234 Below Market
B&B Automotive of Quakertown - Quakertown / Pennsylvania
VERY CLEAN VEHICLE - DRIVES LIKE NEW - NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND - NEW CENTER ARM REST - GOOD TIRES - CLEAN CARFAX - All of Our Vehicles Go Through a 99 Point Inspection and Safety Inspection By Our Service Department - We Work With All Major Banks and Credit Union, Bad Credit / No Credit We Work With All Credit Situations -Call 267-680-1777 or stop by Trend Auto Trader in Quakertown Pa, everything we do revolves around you and providing best car buying experience. Once you've chosen your next car, our team of financing experts are trained to sort through various auto loans in order to help you find the right one for your needs. We also work with all Credit Unions in the local area. We are proud to serve the Bucks County, Philadelphia, Montgomery County areas with Sales, Service and financing options. 1455 S West Blvd Quakertown Pa 18951. Right off route 309
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Mustang Deluxe with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVHT80NX85132599
Stock: 132599
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 29,430 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$27,495
KB Auto Emporium - Glen Burnie / Maryland
<div style=color:#000000;text-transform:none;text-indent:0px;letter-spacing:normal;font-family:arial;font-size:small;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;word-spacing:0px;white-space:normal;orphans:2;widows:2;background-color:#ffffff;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-color:initial;> <div style=color:#000000;text-transform:none;text-indent:0px;letter-spacing:normal;font-family:arial;font-size:small;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;word-spacing:0px;white-space:normal;orphans:2;widows:2;background-color:#ffffff;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-color:initial;> <div style=font-family:arial;font-size:small;background-color:#ffffff;> <em>***ROUSH***427-R SUPERCHARGED***3RD STAGE***EXTREMELY LOW MILES***ONE OF A KIND***MUST SEE***IMMACULATE***BARELY DRIVEN***GARAGE KEPT***</em><span style=line-height:115%;color:#616569;background:rgb(250, 250, 250);font-size:medium;>CALL US NOW AT 410.761.2886,? OUR WHOLESALE PRICES GIVE YOU THE BEST DEAL IN THE MARKET ***ALL TYPES OF FINANCING AVAILABLE. REPO,? BANKRUPTCY***See sales associate for details. Shop Online 24/7 @kbautos.com Prices exclude tax,? tags,? and $299 processing charge and dealer fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Mustang GT Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVHT82H285144947
Stock: 144947
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2019
- 32,308 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,950
Shift - San Francisco - San Francisco / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1466083 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift’s website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Mustang Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVHT80N485142853
Stock: c196368
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 97,206 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$12,970
Southern Auto Imports - Stone Mountain / Georgia
GT PREMIUM *CALL US TODAY AT 7709825550 TO GET THIS MUSTANG HOME TODAY!! V8 5.0L. PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM. FOG LAMPS. PWR LOCKS WINDOWS MIRRORS. LEATHER SEATS. TINTED WINDOWS. LEATHER STEERING WHEEL w/AUDIO CONTROLS. CRUISE CONTROL. ALLOY WHEELS. GRAY ON BLACK INTERIOR SEATS. REAR SPOILER. BLUETOOTH CONNECTION. TINTED WINDOWS. KEYLESS ENTRY/PUSH START. CD PLAYER. MP3 PLAYER. USB/AUX PORT. TRACTION CONTROL. STABILITY CONTROL. AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS AND MORE OPTIONS CALL US NOW!!! CALL US AT 770-982-5550 TO DRIVE THIS VEHICLE HOME TODAY** FINANCING AVAILABLE WITH QUALIFIED CREDIT!! EXTENDED WARRANTY OFFERED FOR SALE FOR AN ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS OR 100000 MILES. AS LOW AS $999 on SELECT MODELS. TRADES WELCOMED. MORE PICTURES AVAILABLE ON SOUTHERNAUTOIMPORTS.COM WE LOOK FORWARD TO DO BUSINESS WITH YOU. ADDRESS... 5124 STONE MOUNTAIN HWY STONE MTN GA 30087 WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS OF THE WEEK. NO HAGGLE CAR PURCHASE! CAR BUYING WITH CONFIDENCE! Visit Southern Auto Imports online at www.southernautoimports.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 770-982-5550 today to schedule your test drive. 3RD PARTY INSPECTIONS ALLOWED AND ENCOURAGED AS WE NEVER CLAIM THAT OUR VEHICLES ARE PERFECT IN ALL HONESTY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Mustang GT Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVHT82H885125206
Stock: 125206
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 94,432 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$14,993
Ray Chevrolet - Fox Lake / Illinois
CALIFORNIA SPECIAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Mustang GT Premium with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVHT85H785133275
Stock: P12840
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$5,999
Best Price Dealer - Hallandale / Florida
THIS 2008 FORD MUSTANG IS LOADED WITH ICE COLD AC, SUPER CLEAN LEATHER UPHOLSTERY, SPORTY BODYSTYLE, CD CHANGER, STEREO, AND POWER OPTIONS . RUNS GREAT ....MUST BE SEEN IN PERSON TO BE APPRECIATED. **BEST PRICE DEALER INC** IS PROUD TO BE ONE OF THE FEW DEALERS TO HAVE THIS KIND OF VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY AND YOUR GARAGE CAN BE ITS HOME. ACT FAST! WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK AND GET CALLS FROM ALL OVER THE US. ***EVERYONE'S APPROVED! OVER 40 BANKS TO WORK WITH... NO EXCUSES. YOU MUST GET FINANCED! WE ALSO OFFER BUY HERE PAY HERE, AND WE CAN EVEN OFFER INTEREST RATES STARTING AS LOW AS 2.9%,90 DAYS SAME AS CASH. PRICE BASED AFTER EQUITY OF $1500. WITH BEACON SCORE OF 750 OR ABOVE W.A.C
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Mustang Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVHT80N585119579
Stock: 119579
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 71,278 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$9,795
AutoNation Honda Spokane Valley - Spokane Valley / Washington
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new suspension parts! 5-Speed Automatic Transmission Sport Exterior Appearance Pkg Rear Spoiler 4.0L Sohc V6 Engine Deluxe Series Order Code Solid Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2008 Ford Mustang Deluxe is offered by AutoNation Honda Spokane Valley. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The CARFAX report shows this Ford Mustang is a well cared for One-Owner vehicle. In addition to being well-cared for, this Ford Mustang has very low mileage making it a rare find. Looking for a Ford Mustang that is in great condition inside and out? Take a look at this beauty. More information about the 2008 Ford Mustang: The 2008 Mustang is a best bet in the fun per dollar category. The 4-liter V6 with 210 hp and 240 lb-ft of torque is a comfortable commuter that offers decent performance and fuel economy rated at 17 mpg city/26 mpg highway, while the potent 4.6-liter V8 with 300 hp and 320 lb-ft of torque available in the GT gives far more expensive cars a run for their money. The Mustang GT is the most affordable performance V8 available today. Interesting features of this model are high bang for the buck across the range, available as a coupe or convertible ranging from mild to wild, impressive safety., and Bold, all-American styling All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Mustang Deluxe with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVHT80N685109675
Stock: 85109675
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 132,192 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,880
Toyo Financial Group - Cypress / Texas
Embrace a pedigree of performance and head-turning style in our 2008 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe Coupe that's gorgeous in Performance White! Powered by a proven 4.6 Liter V8 generating 300hp that is matched with a 5 Speed Manual transmission that keeps the thrill in the palm of your hands. This Rear Wheel Drive steed provides a throaty growl that will get noticed plus you will score near 23mpg on the open road in this gorgeous Coupe with bold wheels. The thoughtfully designed GT Deluxe interior greets you with remote keyless entry, power accessories, ultra-supportive seating and a premium AM/FM/CD audio system. Settle into your place behind the wheel and you will see that this Mustang is perfect for your lifestyle! Confidence comes standard with Ford with safety features onboard like numerous airbags to keep you and your passengers secure. Safe, secure, and eager to please our Ford Mustang GT Deluxe is an incredible choice. It's a blend of modern refinement and race-bred performance engineering that will make you fall in love with just one drive. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVHT82H085136944
Stock: 136944
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 57,189 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,995
Anytime Auto Group - Sherman Oaks / California
2008 Black Ford Mustang Bullitt CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 21231 miles below market average! NON SMOKER, ONE OWNER, ACCIDENT-FREE CARFAX, FINANCING AVAILABLE, LEATHER, MP3-USB, LOW MILES, 4.6L V8 24V, 18'' Euro-Flange Wheels w/Charcoal Satin Finish, 3.73 Limited Slip Rear Axle Ratio, ABS brakes, Aluminum Interior Accents, Bullitt Package, Illuminated entry, Leather-Trimmed Sport Buckets, Low tire pressure warning, New Upper Grille w/o Fog Lamps or Pony Badge, Remote keyless entry, Sport Tuned Suspension, Traction control, Unique Instrument Panel Finish. 5-Speed Manual TR3650 Anytime Auto Group is a bad credit and a good credit car dealership in Van Nuys and Sherman Oaks with the intention of helping people purchase a vehicle no matter what their current economic or credit status is. Good credit, or bad credit, we are able to offer rates as low as 3.9% OAC (the vehicle has to qualify as well). Come to the Sherman Oaks region and consult with us about selling your car. Our low overhead allows us to offer you more money. If you are in need of returning a lease, come to our dealership and we may even be able to buy out your lease return and save you penalty fees, especially if you are over your mileage limit or have a minor damage on your car! Call or visit our Pre-owned Car Dealership today! Conveniently located 3 blocks North of the 101 Freeway on the Van Nuys Auto Row.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Mustang with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVHT82H585160303
Stock: 13055
Certified Pre-Owned: No
