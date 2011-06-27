  1. Home
2010 Ford Mustang Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful acceleration and great V8 soundtrack in GT trim, available Ford Sync system, good performance bang for the buck with the V8.
  • Weak and outdated V6, unimpressive fuel economy all around.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2010 Ford Mustang is a dog and pony show -- the base V6 is crude and unpleasant, but the V8-powered GT is a muscular sports coupe to be reckoned with.

Vehicle overview

From the driver's perspective, the 2010 Ford Mustang is a tale of two engines. The base Mustang with its aged V6 is a truck in sport-coupe clothing, a debatable 20-dollar upgrade at the Hertz counter. The Mustang V8, on the other hand, is a barrel-chested beast that lives to make stoplight mincemeat of similarly priced import sport coupes. But even the base Mustang V6 benefits from the numerous exterior and interior styling updates for 2010, and new optional features like Ford Sync are undeniably alluring. On this view, the 2010 Ford Mustang actually offers something for everyone: a rowdy V8-powered performance car for enthusiasts and a distinctively styled six-cylinder coupe for those whose tire-squealing days are behind them.

Let's start with the Mustang GT, a rambunctious purveyor of burbling exhaust pipes and smoking tires that can nonetheless tackle a twisting mountain road with admirable poise. Its non-independent rear suspension might not be the most technologically advanced design on the planet, but the GT makes up for it with a combination of a sweet 4.6-liter V8 and shrewd suspension tuning, both of which have benefited from a raid on the discontinued Mustang Bullitt's parts bin. The V8 gains 15 horsepower and 5 pound-feet of torque this year, thanks in large part to the Bullitt's cold-air induction system, and the springs and shocks have also been dialed up to Bullitt levels of stiffness. For those who aren't sufficiently impressed by the GT's improvements, the TrackPack option package tightens up the suspension even further.

The Mustang V6, on the other hand, is saddled with an ancient V6 that's intimately related to the venerable Ford Ranger pickup's optional 4.0-liter power plant. It continues to sell well because of its eye-catching retro styling and considerably lower cost, but in our opinion, there are simply better choices. The Mustang V6's base price makes us think of numerous other desirable sporty cars we'd rather spend that money on -- the Honda Civic Si and Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T, to name a couple. However, we will confess that the Mustang V6 convertible would be our rental ragtop of choice, easily beating out the monumentally boring Chrysler Sebring.

Notwithstanding the Mustang V6's mediocrity, the V8-powered GT is certainly an enticing proposition. It's more nimble than the Dodge Challenger, and while the Chevrolet Camaro SS puts up competitive numbers, the smaller 'Stang GT is more maneuverable and fun to drive. One might also consider the Hyundai Genesis Coupe V6 and the Nissan 370Z, though neither can match the Mustang's melodious V8. All said, the Mustang V6 may be the dog of this show, but the GT is a thoroughbred pony that offers one of the best sub-$30,000 rides in the business.

2010 Ford Mustang models

The 2010 Ford Mustang is available as a coupe or convertible in four trim levels: V6, V6 Premium, GT and GT Premium. The base V6 starts with 17-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry, cruise control, air-conditioning, full power accessories and a CD audio system with an auxiliary audio jack. The V6 Premium adds upgraded 17-inch wheels, leather upholstery, a power driver seat, Sync, color-adjustable gauges, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, upgraded interior trim and a Shaker 500 stereo system with a six-CD changer. The V8-powered GT comes with the base V6's features plus 18-inch alloys, dual exhaust tips, a limited-slip rear differential, a rear spoiler and foglamps. The GT Premium is essentially a GT with different 18-inch wheels and the V6 Premium's roster of features.

Options on the base Mustang V6 include an exterior appearance package and an anti-theft system. The V6 Premium unlocks a slew of packages and options in addition to those available on the base model, including the Pony Package (consisting of various exterior styling enhancements), the Comfort Package (power passenger seat, heated front seats, auto-dimming rearview mirror) and the Electronics Package (voice-activated navigation system with travel link, automatic climate control). Also available are remote start, xenon headlamps, a glass roof, a tonneau cover for convertible models and a back-up camera (which requires the Electronics Package). The GT can be outfitted with a 3.73 Rear Axle Package, which provides upgraded front brakes and a recalibrated stability control system in addition to a performance-biased 3.73:1 axle ratio. The GT Premium can be had with all the V6 Premium's and GT's options plus a 3.55 rear axle, an array of 18-inch and 19-inch wheels and the even more powerful Shaker 1000 sound system (not available with the Electronics Package). Finally, the TrackPack for GT models contributes 19-inch summer tires, the 3.73:1 axle package and numerous suspension tweaks designed to facilitate expanded handling abilities.

2010 Highlights

The 2010 Ford Mustang puts a bounce in its gallop with rejuvenated styling inside and out. It also boasts larger wheels, standard stability control and more power for the V8-powered GT model. Handling has been improved across the board, and the GT benefits from suspension tuning from last year's discontinued Bullitt edition. An optional GT TrackPack further sharpens the Mustang GT's suspension for track duty. Additionally, Ford's voice-activated Sync multimedia integration system is now available for the Mustang.

Performance & mpg

The rear-wheel-drive 2010 Ford Mustang comes standard with a five-speed manual transmission, and a five-speed automatic is optional. The Mustang V6 is powered by a 4.0-liter V6 that produces 210 hp and 240 lb-ft of torque, while the Mustang GT boasts a 4.6-liter V8 with 315 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque (335 lb-ft on premium fuel, which is not required). Expect a 0-60-mph sprint in the low 5-second range for the GT model, with the V6 trailing its brawnier brother by a considerable margin. Despite the performance gap, the archaic V6 is barely better on gas than the thirsty GT -- last year's Mustang V6 was rated at 16 mpg city/24 mpg highway and 19 mpg combined (17/26/20 mpg with the manual transmission), while the GT came in at 15/22/18 (15/23/18 with the manual).

Safety

Antilock four-wheel disc brakes, front-seat side airbags and stability control are standard on all Mustangs. Though crash tests for the 2010 Mustang hadn't been released at the time of this writing, last year's Mustang earned a perfect five stars for front-impact protection and side-impact protection of front passengers. The convertible got a five-star rating for rear side-impact protection, while the coupe got four stars. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the '09 Mustang convertible, the only model tested, scored "Acceptable" (the second highest of four ratings) in frontal-offset tests and "Good" (the highest rating) for side-impact tests.

Driving

Acceleration is respectable from the industrial-sounding V6, but if at all possible, we recommend anteing up for the vastly more enjoyable (yet hardly less fuel-efficient) Mustang GT, which brings a snorting 315-hp V8 to the party. We can't think of another engine at this price point that sounds as good and pulls as hard as the GT's V8. In the handling department, the 2010 Ford Mustang infamously utilizes an old-school solid-axle rear suspension that helps keep costs down, yet Ford has managed to endow the Mustang with a fairly comfortable ride and responsive handling, particularly in GT trim. The TrackPack makes the Mustang even sharper, though you still won't confuse this American throwback with high-tech handlers like the 370Z, RX-8, 128i and Genesis Coupe.

Interior

The 2010 Mustang's cabin retains its characteristic retro design while adding significantly higher-quality materials to the mix. The result won't fool you into thinking you're driving a luxury coupe, but it's a notably nicer interior than we're used to seeing in a Mustang. Major controls are simple to operate and the seats are comfortable, though the base seats could use more lateral support (the GT's seats have more aggressive bolstering). The optional Sync system provides useful voice-integration technology for music and Bluetooth functions. Both the Mustang coupe and the convertible offer seating for four, and average-size adults can fit in back, but they'll be a bit cramped. Trunk capacity is decent, with 12.3 cubic feet in the coupe and 9.7 in the convertible.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Ford Mustang.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

the white beauty
Maria,11/05/2015
V6 2dr Convertible (4.0L 6cyl 5M)
All these cars have a problem with the AC compressor. Ford should recall on this part because is a problem with all the 2010 mustang and is very expensive.
Ford's Character Machine is [non-permissible content removed]
ltdslip,03/23/2012
I wanted a Mustang GT since I was 16. I was taking a walk around at my local dealer's lot while my Fusion was being serviced and seen the black on black 5 speed GT. I wasn't planning on buying at the time but with only 10k km (6200 miles) on it and a price tag of half of that of the new 'Stangs I was sold. This is a dream come true. The car feels very solid and sounds great. There is power in every gear and at any rev. Most importantly, the car has character, which is missing from all these new boring cars rolling out. I chose the 10's over the 11's because the 4.6 is tried and true. Also heard about issues with the new 6 speed. Best bang for the buck I ever spent on a car.
Awesome Car
dave347,03/04/2011
Bought this car as a leftover 2010 and got a grreat deal. The red candy metallic looks great with white stripes. This car is loaded and drives fantastically. On a recent drive (mostly highway driving) I was getting 26 miles to the gallon. I haven't found a thing to complain about yet. This is my 4th Stang and they just keep getting better.
Perfected Pony 2005 to 2010 GT Series
All American Muscle,11/23/2010
First let me say, that if you own a 2005 to 2009 Mustang GT you own something truly unique. I had a 2006 GT and a 2008 GT and in a way I wish I still had my 2006. Here is why: the look, feel, sound, gauges, dash, air conditioning registers on these years were retro and perfect and will never be duplicated again. Now about the 2010 GT, why would I buy a 2010 GT instead of a 2011? Proven and Perfect Motor, Proven and Perfect 5 speed, Proven and perfect steering, you can use 87 octane, the car is too fast and too quick for 95% of urban driving. What you have here is the perfected article. The safest, most reliable, most proven design to date. If you want the quickest get the 2011 5.0
Features & Specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2010 Ford Mustang

Used 2010 Ford Mustang Overview

The Used 2010 Ford Mustang is offered in the following submodels: Mustang Coupe, Mustang Convertible. Available styles include GT Premium 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 5M), V6 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 5M), V6 Premium 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 5M), V6 Premium 2dr Convertible (4.0L 6cyl 5M), GT Premium 2dr Convertible (4.6L 8cyl 5M), GT 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 5M), GT 2dr Convertible (4.6L 8cyl 5M), and V6 2dr Convertible (4.0L 6cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Ford Mustang?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Ford Mustang trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Ford Mustang V6 is priced between $9,595 and$11,265 with odometer readings between 79892 and140866 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Ford Mustang GT is priced between $12,499 and$32,000 with odometer readings between 18487 and144642 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Ford Mustang V6 Premium is priced between $9,990 and$12,900 with odometer readings between 75250 and96597 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Ford Mustang GT Premium is priced between $15,200 and$15,200 with odometer readings between 69893 and69893 miles.

Which used 2010 Ford Mustangs are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Ford Mustang for sale near. There are currently 16 used and CPO 2010 Mustangs listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,595 and mileage as low as 18487 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Ford Mustang.

Can't find a used 2010 Ford Mustangs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Mustang for sale - 6 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $24,020.

Find a used Ford for sale - 11 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $21,199.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Mustang for sale - 9 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $13,182.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 4 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $20,484.

