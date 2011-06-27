Vehicle overview

Frankly, this isn't the Ford we used to know. With the venerable Mustang coming off a host of big changes just last year, including updated styling, a higher-quality interior and new features, we would have thought nothing would change for the 2011 Mustang. Old Ford would have declared this good enough and kicked back on the porch with a beer in hand. But today's Ford, the one that's been building impressive cars like the Flex and Fusion, has reloaded yet again, and for 2011 it's targeted the 2010 'Stang's primary weakness: powertrains.

We'll start with the V6. No longer is it a woefully underachieving lump that hadn't changed much since the 1990s. The 2011 Ford Mustang's new 3.7-liter V6 now has all-aluminum construction, dual overhead camshafts and variable valve timing. It's enough to crank out 305 hp, or just 10 hp less than last year's V8. Torque is up by 40 pound-feet as well, to give you 280 lb-ft; that screeching sound you hear is a Mustang V6 actually doing a respectable burnout.

Power is still sent to the rear wheels, of course, but this time it's channeled through either a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic. The extra gears help the Mustang V6 earn a laudable 31 mpg highway EPA fuel economy estimate. This year's V8 has been given a jolt of adrenaline as well. Bumped up in displacement to 5.0 liters, it has four valves per cylinder and dual overhead cams. Peak output is a rip-roaring 412 hp and 390 lb-ft of torque. Both transmissions for the V8-powered Mustang GT (manual and automatic) are similarly upgraded to six-speed units.

Of course, there is still room for improvement. The Mustang is still rocking 1985 with its live-axle rear suspension, for instance, and we would be remiss if we didn't point out that these new engines have raised the Mustang's price by about a grand. Even so, it seems money very well spent. The 2011 Chevrolet Camaro still takes top honors for dramatic styling, and the 2011 Dodge Challenger is surprisingly lovable in an old-school muscle car sort of way. But if you're looking for the best all-around pony car of 2011, you need not look any further than the holistically improved 2011 Ford Mustang.