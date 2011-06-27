  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Mustang
  4. Used 2011 Ford Mustang
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(91)
Appraise this car

2011 Ford Mustang Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful V6 and V8 engines, available Ford Sync system, good performance bang for the buck.
  • Near ubiquitous street presence, no telescoping steering wheel.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Ford Mustang for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$9,764 - $32,850
Used Mustang for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The revitalized 2011 Ford Mustang looks to be the best pony car on the market.

Vehicle overview

Frankly, this isn't the Ford we used to know. With the venerable Mustang coming off a host of big changes just last year, including updated styling, a higher-quality interior and new features, we would have thought nothing would change for the 2011 Mustang. Old Ford would have declared this good enough and kicked back on the porch with a beer in hand. But today's Ford, the one that's been building impressive cars like the Flex and Fusion, has reloaded yet again, and for 2011 it's targeted the 2010 'Stang's primary weakness: powertrains.

We'll start with the V6. No longer is it a woefully underachieving lump that hadn't changed much since the 1990s. The 2011 Ford Mustang's new 3.7-liter V6 now has all-aluminum construction, dual overhead camshafts and variable valve timing. It's enough to crank out 305 hp, or just 10 hp less than last year's V8. Torque is up by 40 pound-feet as well, to give you 280 lb-ft; that screeching sound you hear is a Mustang V6 actually doing a respectable burnout.

Power is still sent to the rear wheels, of course, but this time it's channeled through either a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic. The extra gears help the Mustang V6 earn a laudable 31 mpg highway EPA fuel economy estimate. This year's V8 has been given a jolt of adrenaline as well. Bumped up in displacement to 5.0 liters, it has four valves per cylinder and dual overhead cams. Peak output is a rip-roaring 412 hp and 390 lb-ft of torque. Both transmissions for the V8-powered Mustang GT (manual and automatic) are similarly upgraded to six-speed units.

Of course, there is still room for improvement. The Mustang is still rocking 1985 with its live-axle rear suspension, for instance, and we would be remiss if we didn't point out that these new engines have raised the Mustang's price by about a grand. Even so, it seems money very well spent. The 2011 Chevrolet Camaro still takes top honors for dramatic styling, and the 2011 Dodge Challenger is surprisingly lovable in an old-school muscle car sort of way. But if you're looking for the best all-around pony car of 2011, you need not look any further than the holistically improved 2011 Ford Mustang.

2011 Ford Mustang models

The 2011 Ford Mustang is available as a coupe or convertible. There are four trim levels: V6, V6 Premium, GT and GT Premium. The base V6 starts with 17-inch alloy wheels, a limited-slip rear differential, keyless entry, side spotter mirrors, cruise control, air-conditioning, full power accessories and a CD audio system with an auxiliary audio jack. The V6 Premium adds upgraded 17-inch wheels, leather upholstery, a power driver seat, Ford's Sync system, color-adjustable gauges, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, upgraded interior trim and a Shaker 500 stereo system.

The V8-powered GT comes with the base V6's features plus 18-inch alloys, a rear spoiler and foglamps. The GT Premium is essentially a GT with different 18-inch wheels and the V6 Premium's roster of features.

Options on the base Mustang V6 include an exterior appearance package and an anti-theft system. The V6 Premium unlocks a slew of packages and options in addition to those available on the base model, including the Pony package and Mustang Club of America Special Edition (both consist of various exterior styling enhancements), the Comfort package (power passenger seat, heated front seats, auto-dimming rearview mirror) and the Electronics package (voice-activated navigation system with travel link, automatic climate control). Also available are remote start, a performance 3.31:1 rear-axle ratio, xenon headlamps, a glass roof, a tonneau cover for convertible models and a back-up camera (which requires the Electronics package). A V6 Performance package (late availability) gets you the suspension and brakes from the GT plus 19-inch wheels, summer tires and a recalibrated stability control system.

The Mustang GT can be outfitted with a Brembo Brake package, which includes more powerful brakes, 19-inch wheels, summer tires and the recalibrated stability control system. Two performance axles (3.55:1 and 3.73:1) are also available. The GT Premium can be had with all the V6 Premium's and GT's options plus an array of 18-inch and 19-inch wheels, a California Special package (more exterior styling variations) and a more powerful Shaker 1000 sound system (not available with the Electronics package).

2011 Highlights

Following up on interior and exterior revisions last year, the 2011 Ford Mustang receives all-new engines this year, including a 305-horsepower V6 and a 412-hp V8. They're backed up to new six-speed manual and automatic transmissions. Other changes include a switch to electric power steering (from hydraulic), larger brakes, revised suspension tuning, added noise insulation, additional body bracing for the GT convertible, blind-spot mirrors and Ford's MyKey system.

Performance & mpg

The Mustang V6 has a new 3.7-liter engine producing 305 hp and 280 lb-ft of torque. The Mustang GT has a new 5.0-liter V8 good for 412 hp and 390 lb-ft of torque. Both have a six-speed manual transmission as standard and a six-speed automatic as optional.

In our performance testing, the GT went from zero to 60 mph in a very quick 4.8 seconds. Fuel economy isn't too shabby, either. The Mustang V6 coupe earns an estimate of 19 mpg city/31 mpg highway with the automatic transmission. With the manual, the highway estimate drops to 29 mpg. The GT has an 18/25 mpg rating with the automatic and 17/26 mpg with the manual.

Safety

Antilock four-wheel disc brakes, front-seat side airbags, side spotter mirrors and stability control are standard on all Mustangs. Also standard is Ford's MyKey system, which allows owners to set up driving restrictions for young drivers.

In government crash tests, the 2011 Ford Mustang coupe and convertible earned a top five-star rating for its protection of occupants in frontal and side-impact collisions. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Mustang coupe earned a top score of "Good" in the frontal-offset test and "Acceptable" (the second highest of four ratings) in the side-impact tests. The convertible earned a Good rating for both tests.

Driving

In a word, wow. The engine upgrades for the 2011 Ford Mustang have revitalized the car's performance. The V6 model is no longer the butt of rental-fleet jokes, as it now quite quick, particularly when fitted to the slick-shifting manual transmission. The new six-speed automatic is a mixed bag; it upshifts early to maximize fuel economy and lacks shift paddles, but thankfully there's enough power from the V6 to keep the car feeling lively. The new 5.0-liter V8, meanwhile, really hauls the mail, cranking out thumping performance all the way to its 7,000-rpm limit. It sounds great while doing it, too.

The 2011 Mustang's suspension has been retuned, and the car, particularly in GT guise, is tied-down and controlled. Compared to the Camaro and Challenger, the Mustang feels the most nimble, no doubt helped by its lower curb weight. The rear suspension is still a solid rear axle design, but Ford has done a pretty amazing job at minimizing the inherent ride-quality limitations that come along with it. The company has also done well with the 2011 Mustang's new electric-assist power steering, as it feels natural and responsive.

Read our Ford Mustang Long-Term 20,000-Mile Test

Interior

The Mustang's cabin retains its characteristic retro design while also boasting respectable materials quality. The result won't fool you into thinking you're driving a luxury coupe, but it's a notably nicer interior than we're used to seeing in a Mustang.

The steering wheel doesn't telescope, but most drivers will still find seating to be comfortable. Major controls are simple to operate and the seats are comfortable. The optional Sync system provides useful voice-integration technology for music and Bluetooth functions. Both the Mustang coupe and the convertible offer seating for four; while average-size adults can fit in back, they'll be a bit cramped. Trunk capacity is a functional 12.3 cubic feet in the coupe and 9.7 in the convertible.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Ford Mustang.

5(84%)
4(12%)
3(2%)
2(1%)
1(1%)
4.8
91 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 91 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Tale of Two Mustangs
chask7,06/28/2011
In fall of 2010 I bought a 2011 GT with the Brembo package and 3.73 gears. This spring I traded that car for one with standard 18" wheels and 3.31 rear. What a difference! The suspension on the Brembo package handled well, but the ride beat you up. Plus, the summer-only tires had to be taken off for the winter, even in NC. The 3.73 gears gave great acceleration, but made for too much noise on the highway; first gear was superfluous. The newer car rides nicely, and still handles well. With the 3.31 gears you give up some acceleration but get a relaxed cruiser, up to 30 mpg. So, consider your options carefully before you buy.
2011 V6 Mustang-Hesitation
richardzuccaro,01/14/2011
V6 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
Overall my 2011 V6 Mustang with automatic transmission is a really fine car EXCEPT for the 1-2 second hesitation when trying to accelerate suddenly for passing or entering a highway. The dealer claims its probably only a half-second delay but I confirmed again its close to 2 seconds. At age 61 I am not drag racing. This hesitation has been quite dangerous several times( praise the Lord for his protection)before accelerating like my first new muscle car, a 1969 GTO. I was a part-time auto mechanic in '69-70 and will research the possible cause since the Ford dealer has failed me.
Just got a 2011 Mustang V6, Great car
ajhill80,11/09/2012
I just bought a used 2011 Mustang V6. I LOVE the car! I had a 2001 mustang that I have fond memories of, which is why I bought a 2011 so aI could share it with my 16 year old. The 2011 makes the 2001 seem like absolute garbage. This is a great all-around car! For the price, you get great performance. It's only a half second slower than the GT, and I'm getting 30 mpg on the highway. Mine has an automatic, which I opted to get for my daughter. You don't get into much of the power until 3000 rpm, so the auto trans has less than impressive torque feel from a dead stop (perfect for a 16 yr old). If you want to really utilize the 305 hp, go for the manual!
Great bang for the buck!
jimmbbo,03/23/2014
I drove the Challenger, Camaro and Mustang. The Dodge was a slug, and the Camaro drove well, but felt excessively claustrophobic, and its lines never "sang" to me as did the 'stang. I was hooked. After 25000 miles in my Sterling Gray 5.0 GT with 6 speed manual I still REALLY enjoy driving it. Every time I get in it after a couple of days away, it's like an eager puppy that wants to go out and romp - with 412 HP. Great bang for the buck!
See all 91 reviews of the 2011 Ford Mustang
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
305 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
305 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
412 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
412 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2011 Ford Mustang features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover8.7%

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2011 Ford Mustang
More About This Model

We're 10 years into the 21st century, but some things never change. The Yankees are world champions, the national debt is at record levels and the 2011 Ford Mustang GT is powered by a 5.0-liter V8. But while the latest Mustang's engine size sounds familiar, just about everything else under the hood is radically different. Major mods include an advanced new all-aluminum V8 engine capable of 412 horsepower, a new V6 power plant making over 300 hp and two new six-speed transmissions.

All this comes just one year after an aggressive exterior and interior upgrade for the iconic pony car, and Ford says the emphasis for the 2011 Ford Mustang is on craftsmanship, fuel economy and technology. This is over and above the looks and performance emphasis the company feels every Mustang has received throughout the car's history (well, maybe not the Mustang II). Craftsmanship efforts can be seen in the higher-grade interior materials and reduced road noise at highway speeds.

Fuel economy takes a leap forward with EPA ratings of 19/31 mpg for automatic-equipped V6 models and 18/25 mpg for 2011 Ford Mustang GTs. Finally, technology makes an appearance in features like the latest voice-activated Sync system for audio and navigation control, and the new MyKey system that allows parents to restrict the Mustang's top speed and audio functions when their children are behind the wheel.

Why has Ford put so much energy into improving its venerable 45-year-old pony car? Fans might suggest it's Ford's way of paying homage to one of the longest-running and iconic nameplates in the automotive world. Cynics would likely point to the increased pressure on the Mustang coming from Chevrolet's new Camaro and Dodge's recently revived Challenger.

Did Ford really need to wait this long to retire that boat anchor of a 4.0-liter V6? Did a certain 3.6-liter, direct-injected V6 (with GM badging) play a part in the decision? Regardless of the forces behind these upgrades, the 2011 Ford Mustang represents a vastly improved performance coupe at the start of a new decade.

Used 2011 Ford Mustang Overview

The Used 2011 Ford Mustang is offered in the following submodels: Mustang Coupe, Mustang Convertible. Available styles include V6 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M), V6 Premium 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M), GT Premium 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M), GT 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M), V6 Premium 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M), GT Premium 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 6M), GT 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 6M), and V6 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Ford Mustang?

Price comparisons for Used 2011 Ford Mustang trim styles:

  • The Used 2011 Ford Mustang GT is priced between $23,000 and$32,850 with odometer readings between 48891 and51250 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Ford Mustang V6 is priced between $9,764 and$9,764 with odometer readings between 110753 and110753 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2011 Ford Mustangs are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 Ford Mustang for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2011 Mustangs listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,764 and mileage as low as 48891 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2011 Ford Mustang.

Can't find a used 2011 Ford Mustangs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Mustang for sale - 5 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $22,874.

Find a used Ford for sale - 9 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $23,497.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Mustang for sale - 6 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $22,121.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 4 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $21,410.

Should I lease or buy a 2011 Ford Mustang?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Mustang lease specials

Related Used 2011 Ford Mustang info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles