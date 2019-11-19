2020 Nissan Pathfinder Review

Capable and roomy, the 2020 Nissan Pathfinder makes a decent choice for families seeking three-row utility and impressive towing capacity. The Pathfinder also makes it easy to bring along outdoor toys on trips out of town, but some of its shortcomings make it less compelling than newer rivals. For 2020, the Pathfinder carries over unchanged. Last year's updates included adding front- and second-row USB-C ports and a trickle-down to lower trim levels of advanced driver aids such as adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. The Rock Creek appearance package, which debuted last year, returns for 2020 and dusts the Pathfinder with a bit of mojo from its earliest days as a formidable off-road SUV. Today's three-row family crossover Pathfinder shares nothing but a name with the original issue model, but it's still a capable SUV in other ways. It's one of the few three-row SUVs that can tow up to 6,000 pounds regardless of trim level, thanks to a torque-rich 3.5-liter V6 engine. Only the Dodge Durango is rated for heavier towing. All Pathfinders also offer optional all-wheel drive. But beyond its towing chops and smooth power delivery, the Pathfinder is a bit of a letdown. The native infotainment system feels about five years behind, and the lack of Apple CarPlay or Android Auto means there's no workaround. Other drawbacks include mediocre outward visibility, less cargo space than some top rivals offer, and some harshness in the ride quality. The 2020 Nissan Pathfinder remains a solid jack-of-all-trades SUV with plenty of capability and passenger room and an easy driving demeanor. If you can sacrifice some towing capability, however, there are better choices. The Ford Explorer, Kia Telluride and Volkswagen Atlas all start around the same price and can tow 5,000 pounds or more. The aforementioned Durango is also worth a look.

Some vehicles exist to make your life more fun, while others exist to make your life easier. The Pathfinder definitely aligns with the latter. It's easy to drive and can multitask for a family, but it is largely forgettable, which might just be exactly what some people want.

How does it drive? 7.0

Competency and stability are clearly more important than raw speed and ability in this class. The Pathfinder's V6 engine provides enough power for everyday driving, and its suspension is tuned just firm enough to keep the body stable as you go around turns. The steering, however, can feel overly heavy at times.



Despite its name, the Pathfinder isn't really meant to find anything off the beaten path. It offers only 7 inches of ground clearance and should probably stick to loose gravel trails and slippery surfaces.

How comfortable is it? 7.5

Comfort is a priority for a midsize crossover, and the Pathfinder generally delivers. The front seats are nicely shaped and padded. The second-row seating is decent for adults, but third-row seating is best suited for smaller children. The tri-zone climate control system is very effective, and there's good airflow even for third-row passengers.



You also get a smooth ride as long as you pick a Pathfinder with the smaller wheels. The Platinum trim's 20-inch wheels, and the short sidewall tires that come with them, create too many thumps and bumps when driving on rough pavement.

How’s the interior? 6.5

Most major controls are well labeled, but the layout appears cluttered. The steering wheel controls for the instrument panel display double as audio controls and can cause a bit of frustration. Buttons located by the driver's left knee also seem an afterthought.



The driving position isn't great either. Shorter drivers will feel as if they are sitting deep within a much larger SUV. But visibility to the sides and rear is aided by an optional surround-view camera system, making parallel parking a breeze.

How’s the tech? 5.5

The infotainment system is dated. From the buttons to the graphics to the information displayed, every part of this system lags well behind not only the competition but the times as well. To compound the matter, neither Apple CarPlay nor Android Auto is supported, so you're pretty much stuck with Nissan's old system.



But the optional 13-speaker Bose audio system is impressive. So if you ever have the Pathfinder all to yourself, you can absolutely rock out. And the array of standard driver's aids on SV, SL and Platinum trims is impressive.

How’s the storage? 7.5

A vehicle this size should be fairly versatile, and the Pathfinder is no exception. Thanks to easy-folding second- and third-row seats, there's more than enough cargo configurations. Another positive for the Pathfinder is that every trim level is rated to tow a robust 6,000 pounds. That puts the Nissan near the top of the class.



The downsides are a not completely flat load floor when all the seats are down, which can make sliding in longer items a bit frustrating, and less cargo capacity than some of the similarly sized competition.

How economical is it? 7.5

The EPA estimates an all-wheel-drive Pathfinder will get 22 mpg in combined driving (20 city/27 highway). This figure is typical for a three-row crossover SUV with a six-cylinder engine. On our mixed-driving 115-mile evaluation route, our AWD Pathfinder test vehicle got 21 mpg.

Is it a good value? 7.0

The basic warranty of three years/36,000 miles and the five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty are about average for the class. In general, Nissan gives you pretty good value for your money, at least in terms of features, but the dated interior is a definite drawback.

Wildcard 6.5

The Pathfinder does what you need it to but nothing more. Newer technology could go a long way in promoting the Pathfinder in a very competitive segment since it already checks so many other boxes.

Which Pathfinder does Edmunds recommend?

While it's nearly the top-level trim, we like the Pathfinder SL because it adds desirable features such as a hands-free liftgate, a power-adjustable passenger seat, more driver-seat adjustments, a 360-degree parking camera, and leather upholstery. The SL costs about $3,600 more than the SV, but you get a lot for the money — including a navigation system, which you might want since neither Apple CarPlay nor Android Auto comes standard. The top-trim Platinum has even more features, but its 20-inch wheels make the ride harsh. We'd avoid the Platinum for this reason alone.

Nissan Pathfinder models

The 2020 Nissan Pathfinder comes in four trim levels: S, SV, SL and Platinum. All trims come with a 3.5-liter V6 engine (284 horsepower, 259 lb-ft of torque) paired with a continuously variable automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, but all-wheel drive is optional and includes hill descent control and a special locking function for extra traction. All Pathfinders can tow up to 6,000 pounds.