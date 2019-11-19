2020 Nissan Pathfinder
What’s new
- No significant changes for 2020
- Part of the fourth Pathfinder generation introduced for 2013
Pros & Cons
- V6 engine delivers strong acceleration with decent fuel economy
- Third-row seating is easy to access
- Robust towing capacity
- Automatic emergency braking and rear parking sensors are standard on every trim level
- Cargo capacity is below average
- Offers less roomy third-row space than some rivals
- The top trim's ride quality may be too firm for some drivers
2020 Nissan Pathfinder Review
Capable and roomy, the 2020 Nissan Pathfinder makes a decent choice for families seeking three-row utility and impressive towing capacity. The Pathfinder also makes it easy to bring along outdoor toys on trips out of town, but some of its shortcomings make it less compelling than newer rivals.
For 2020, the Pathfinder carries over unchanged. Last year's updates included adding front- and second-row USB-C ports and a trickle-down to lower trim levels of advanced driver aids such as adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. The Rock Creek appearance package, which debuted last year, returns for 2020 and dusts the Pathfinder with a bit of mojo from its earliest days as a formidable off-road SUV.
Today's three-row family crossover Pathfinder shares nothing but a name with the original issue model, but it's still a capable SUV in other ways. It's one of the few three-row SUVs that can tow up to 6,000 pounds regardless of trim level, thanks to a torque-rich 3.5-liter V6 engine. Only the Dodge Durango is rated for heavier towing. All Pathfinders also offer optional all-wheel drive.
But beyond its towing chops and smooth power delivery, the Pathfinder is a bit of a letdown. The native infotainment system feels about five years behind, and the lack of Apple CarPlay or Android Auto means there's no workaround. Other drawbacks include mediocre outward visibility, less cargo space than some top rivals offer, and some harshness in the ride quality.
The 2020 Nissan Pathfinder remains a solid jack-of-all-trades SUV with plenty of capability and passenger room and an easy driving demeanor. If you can sacrifice some towing capability, however, there are better choices. The Ford Explorer, Kia Telluride and Volkswagen Atlas all start around the same price and can tow 5,000 pounds or more. The aforementioned Durango is also worth a look.
Our verdict6.8 / 10
How does it drive?7.0
Despite its name, the Pathfinder isn't really meant to find anything off the beaten path. It offers only 7 inches of ground clearance and should probably stick to loose gravel trails and slippery surfaces.
How comfortable is it?7.5
You also get a smooth ride as long as you pick a Pathfinder with the smaller wheels. The Platinum trim's 20-inch wheels, and the short sidewall tires that come with them, create too many thumps and bumps when driving on rough pavement.
How’s the interior?6.5
The driving position isn't great either. Shorter drivers will feel as if they are sitting deep within a much larger SUV. But visibility to the sides and rear is aided by an optional surround-view camera system, making parallel parking a breeze.
How’s the tech?5.5
But the optional 13-speaker Bose audio system is impressive. So if you ever have the Pathfinder all to yourself, you can absolutely rock out. And the array of standard driver's aids on SV, SL and Platinum trims is impressive.
How’s the storage?7.5
The downsides are a not completely flat load floor when all the seats are down, which can make sliding in longer items a bit frustrating, and less cargo capacity than some of the similarly sized competition.
How economical is it?7.5
Is it a good value?7.0
Wildcard6.5
Which Pathfinder does Edmunds recommend?
Nissan Pathfinder models
The 2020 Nissan Pathfinder comes in four trim levels: S, SV, SL and Platinum. All trims come with a 3.5-liter V6 engine (284 horsepower, 259 lb-ft of torque) paired with a continuously variable automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, but all-wheel drive is optional and includes hill descent control and a special locking function for extra traction. All Pathfinders can tow up to 6,000 pounds.
The S trim comes with a decent set of features and surprises, including roof rails, three-zone climate control, and a sliding/reclining second-row seat. In-cabin tech includes Bluetooth, an 8-inch touchscreen interface, a six-speaker sound system with CD/HD radio/satellite radio, and dual USB ports (one Type A and one Type C) for both front and rear passengers. Automatic emergency braking and reverse parking sensors also come standard.
Moving up to the SV adds a few more driver assistance features, such as blind-spot warning and adaptive cruise control, as well as amenities such as a power-adjustable driver's seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.
Next up is the SL, our recommended trim. It offers several more premium features than the SV for a reasonable price increase, with highlights that include a hands-free liftgate, heated front and rear seats, leather upholstery and a navigation system.
Finally, the Platinum adds luxury touches such as a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a power-adjustable steering wheel, and a premium Bose audio system. A rear-seat entertainment system with dual 8-inch headrest displays is optional for the Platinum only.
The Rock Creek Edition, available for SL and SV trims, includes blacked-out exterior trim such as 18-inch wheels, grille, roof rails and other exterior accents. Notably, this package also adds a trailer tow hitch and wiring harness. Choosing the Rock Creek Edition means you can also pad on two other separate packages with features such as the panoramic sunroof, heated front cloth seats and the Bose audio system.
Most helpful consumer reviews
I purchased the 2020 Pathfinder SL Rock Creek edition, which is slightly slimmer than the regular models. It rides great and the options it has are great, especially the Bose speakers. The only options I wanted was bluetooth and leather seats, so unfortunately, the lowest model with leather seats is the SL. Though the dashboard does look a little dated, compared with other auto brands, I like it for its simplicity. My one gripe with Nissan is not including Google Play or Apple Play options, given that these are relatively old technology that many other brands include in their models. It's almost like Nissan wants to force you to use their map option, which is OK at best. It rides well, and I love the black trims that this model comes with. This is my 3rd Nissan and so far I've enjoyed all of them.
The 2020 Nissan Pathfinder is excellent!! It handles the road very well. The only negative part is that Google Play is not compatible
got my 2019 SL Rock Creek Edition, great value and the rock creek edition is pretty cool style. this is my second pathfinder, I love the Bose sound system, especially its great on a weekend road trip! The only thing is they need to update the Apple Play into the Vehicle!
Well I can tell you I have had Mercedes. Ford, and Volvo, and the Pathfinder STL would Leave them well behind for dead . I have got the STL In Australia and only have had it for 11 months and done 42,000 km’s so far . I live in the Mallee 4 Hrs From Melbourne , the trip on Oz roads is a smooth and very comfy Ride and it drives like A Dream. Good on petrol , its interior is beautiful ivory leather a real standout as most people pick black or grey .but boy it‘s great on performance it's A very UNDERRATED SUV at $60,000 The top Model is the TI version at $75,000 .The STL V6 3.5 2WD Is a real great buy . I hope A little news from Australia will help you Consider a Nissan.
Features & Specs
|SL 4dr SUV 4WD
3.5L 6cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$40,080
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|284 hp @ 6400 rpm
|S 4dr SUV
3.5L 6cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$31,980
|MPG
|20 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|284 hp @ 6400 rpm
|S 4dr SUV 4WD
3.5L 6cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$33,670
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|284 hp @ 6400 rpm
|SV 4dr SUV 4WD
3.5L 6cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$36,460
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|284 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Pathfinder safety features:
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Front radar monitors proximity to the vehicle ahead. In an imminent collision, the Pathfinder can apply the brakes to avoid or mitigate impact.
- Blind-Spot Monitoring
- Helps compensate for reduced side and rear visibility caused by the Pathfinder's stylish exterior. It's standard on the SV, SL and Platinum.
- Around-View Monitor
- Four cameras display a 360-degree image of the vehicle. Selectable curbside view works great for parking. Standard on the SL and Platinum.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|17.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Nissan Pathfinder vs. the competition
Nissan Pathfinder vs. Honda Pilot
The Honda Pilot sets a high bar for its competition. From the way it drives to its clever interior storage and standard suite of driver assistance systems, the Pilot is one of the best three-row crossover SUVs around. In just about every category, the Pilot gets our nod over the Pathfinder.
Nissan Pathfinder vs. Toyota Highlander
Another jack-of-all-trades like the Pathfinder, the Toyota Highlander is attractive to families on more than one level. It's powered by a buttery-smooth V6 engine and is roomy enough for a family. Yet it's also easy to maneuver and one of the quietest vehicles in the class. But it too suffers from a frustrating infotainment system and some less-than-stellar ergonomics.
Nissan Pathfinder vs. Ford Explorer
The Ford Explorer, another stalwart of the class, offers a wide range of models with varying powertrains and option packages to suit many prospective buyers. But while the Ford offers a superior tech interface and low levels of road noise, all of those options and trims can get a bit overwhelming and expensive.
FAQ
Is the Nissan Pathfinder a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Nissan Pathfinder?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Nissan Pathfinder:
- No significant changes for 2020
- Part of the fourth Pathfinder generation introduced for 2013
Is the Nissan Pathfinder reliable?
Is the 2020 Nissan Pathfinder a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Nissan Pathfinder?
The least-expensive 2020 Nissan Pathfinder is the 2020 Nissan Pathfinder S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $31,980.
Other versions include:
- SL 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) which starts at $40,080
- S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) which starts at $31,980
- S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) which starts at $33,670
- SV 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) which starts at $36,460
- SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) which starts at $34,770
- SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) which starts at $38,390
- Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) which starts at $44,910
- Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) which starts at $43,220
What are the different models of Nissan Pathfinder?
