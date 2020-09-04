2021 Lexus NX 300h
What’s new
- Blind-spot monitor and auto-dimming exterior mirrors are now standard
- F Sport Black Line trim level added to the NX 300h lineup
- Part of the first NX generation introduced for 2015
Pros & Cons
- Great fuel economy for a luxury crossover
- Back seat has enough room for adults
- Very quiet cabin at highway speeds
- Infotainment interface can be distracting to use
- Limited cargo capacity
2021 Lexus NX 300h Review
The 2021 Lexus NX 300h is a compact hybrid SUV that's comfortable, fuel-efficient, and built with a wealth of high-quality materials in the cabin. It comes packed with all sorts of standard safety tech such as adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring and forward collision mitigation. There are lots of options to choose from too, including heated and ventilated front seats, a 360-degree parking camera and even a 14-speaker Mark Levinson sound system. Clearly, there's a lot to like about the NX 300h. But it's not without fault.
The NX 300h's tech interface is its Achilles' heel, and even the most tech-savvy person will find it difficult to use. Cargo space is also limited in the NX, with only 16.8 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats and a sloping rear roof that makes it more difficult to accommodate large items. These drawbacks aren't deal-breakers, though. We still enjoy driving the 2021 Lexus NX 300h, and we're impressed by its ride comfort, fuel economy and build quality.
Our verdict7.1 / 10
How does it drive?7.0
At low speeds, the steering is light and helps you get into tight parking spaces with ease. The 300h, despite its lack of sportiness or steering feel, handles competently on curvy mountain roads.
How comfortable is it?8.5
The standard automatic dual-zone climate control works quickly and quietly to cool or heat the small cabin, and climate controls are within an arm's reach. On the highway, things are hush-hush in the NX. Road noise is a nonissue, while there's just a bit of wind noise over the roof and the sideview mirrors.
How’s the interior?6.5
On the downside, the Remote Touch infotainment interface could be a deal-breaker for some tech-savvy (or tech-averse) buyers. It's difficult to use and requires lots of focus, which takes your eyes off the road. Plus, the large center console has an array of buttons that are oddly angled in entirely different directions. They never feel natural.
How’s the tech?7.0
Voice controls in the NX have an easy-to-learn set of prompts and pick up on some natural language. The voice controls can be used for navigation, phone, entertainment, and climate control systems. As for the NX's safety systems, the rear cross-traffic alert and blind-spot monitoring work well. Adaptive cruise control performs adequately, but it doesn't accelerate very quickly when a gap opens up.
How’s the storage?6.0
The rear seats are a bit cramped, so installing a large rear-facing child seat will be a challenge. It is easy to find and access the car seat points that serve the outboard seating positions, but the center position uses belts attached to the roof.
How economical is it?8.0
Is it a good value?7.5
Wildcard7.5
Which NX 300h does Edmunds recommend?
Lexus NX 300h models
The 2021 Lexus NX 300h is a five-seat compact hybrid SUV that's available in three trim levels: base 300h, Luxury and F Sport Black Line. All trim levels come with a hybrid system that includes a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and delivers a total of 194 horsepower. The NX 300h is available only with all-wheel drive.
Standard equipment on the base 300h includes:
- LED headlights, foglights and running lights
- Automatic dual-zone climate control
- Power-adjustable front seats and a power-adjustable steering wheel
- Simulated leather upholstery (Lexus' NuLuxe)
- 60/40-split folding and reclining back seat
For tech features, the base 300h includes:
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
- 8-inch infotainment display with a touchpad interface (Remote Touch)
- Eight-speaker sound system
Standard safety features include:
- Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the Lexus and the car in front)
- Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
- Lane keeping assist (steers the NX 300h back into its lane if it begins to drift over the lane marker)
- Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
The Luxury trim level comes with:
- 10.3-inch display with navigation
- Upgraded leather upholstery
- Heated and ventilated front seats
- Power-sliding moonroof
On top of the base items, the F Sport Black Line adds:
- Sport-tuned suspension
- Unique exterior trim including a unique front grille and color-matched fenders
- Blue interior accent stitching and sport front seats
- Heated and ventilated front seats
- Front and rear parking sensors
- Heated steering wheel
Most options are available across all trim levels in packages or as stand-alone items and include:
- Towing package with a 1,500-pound towing capacity
- 360-degree parking camera
- Adaptive headlights
- Power-folding and -reclining rear seats
- 10-speaker premium or 14-speaker Mark Levinson audio system
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Lexus NX 300h.
Trending topics in reviews
Sponsored cars related to the NX 300h
Features & Specs
|4dr SUV AWD
2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$40,060
|MPG
|33 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|194 hp @ 5700 rpm
|Luxury 4dr SUV AWD
2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$46,510
|MPG
|33 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|194 hp @ 5700 rpm
|F SPORT Black Line 4dr SUV AWD
2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$46,810
|MPG
|33 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|194 hp @ 5700 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite NX 300h safety features:
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Helps mitigate accidents by alerting you to impending front collisions or deviations from your lane.
- Blind-Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Alerts you if a vehicle is in your blind spot. Also warns you about oncoming cross-traffic when you're backing up.
- Lexus Enform Safety Connect
- Lets you connect with roadside assistance and can contact the authorities in case of a collision or vehicle theft.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|16%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Lexus NX 300h vs. the competition
Lexus NX 300h vs. Lexus RX 450h
Essentially the Lexus NX's big brother, the Lexus RX has similar standard equipment, but it is larger, more powerful and more expensive. As such, it might be outside of your target price bracket, but we think it's worth the cost. The RX 450h is also a hybrid, but instead of a small four-cylinder engine like the one in the NX, the RX uses a 3.0-liter V6. It offers significantly more power, but fuel economy only drops slightly, from 31 mpg combined in the NX to 30 mpg combined in the RX.
Lexus NX 300h vs. Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
Under the hood of the base Mercedes-Benz GLC is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. It isn't a hybrid, but with all-wheel drive, the GLC serves up a respectable EPA estimate of 24 mpg combined and has class-leading credentials in almost every other category. It's extremely comfortable on the highway or in the city, it's quick in a straight line, and it's a joy to drive around curvy roads. There is an available hybrid powertrain for the GLC as well, but it costs significantly more than a base NX 300h.
Lexus NX 300h vs. Toyota Venza
The Lexus NX may be a bit more luxurious than the Venza, and a bit more compact (it's nearly 4 inches shorter from nose to tail), but the Toyota has the Lexus beat where it counts. The Venza is more spacious, more powerful and more efficient. A 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine leads the Venza's hybrid powertrain, which generates a total of 219 horsepower (25 more hp than the NX). Even with that additional power, the Venza has a significantly higher EPA rating of 39 mpg combined versus the NX's 31 mpg combined.
FAQ
Is the Lexus NX 300h a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Lexus NX 300h?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Lexus NX 300h:
- Blind-spot monitor and auto-dimming exterior mirrors are now standard
- F Sport Black Line trim level added to the NX 300h lineup
- Part of the first NX generation introduced for 2015
Is the Lexus NX 300h reliable?
Is the 2021 Lexus NX 300h a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Lexus NX 300h?
The least-expensive 2021 Lexus NX 300h is the 2021 Lexus NX 300h 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $40,060.
Other versions include:
- 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $40,060
- Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $46,510
- F SPORT Black Line 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $46,810
What are the different models of Lexus NX 300h?
More about the 2021 Lexus NX 300h
2021 Lexus NX 300h Overview
The 2021 Lexus NX 300h is offered in the following submodels: NX 300h SUV. Available styles include Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and F SPORT Black Line 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).
What do people think of the 2021 Lexus NX 300h?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Lexus NX 300h and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 NX 300h.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Lexus NX 300h and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 NX 300h featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2021 Lexus NX 300h?
Which 2021 Lexus NX 300hs are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Lexus NX 300h for sale near. There are currently 2 new 2021 NX 300hs listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $48,820 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Lexus NX 300h.
Can't find a new 2021 Lexus NX 300hs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Lexus NX 300h for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $10,972.
Find a new Lexus for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $10,404.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2021 Lexus NX 300h?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Lexus lease specials
Related 2021 Lexus NX 300h info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2018
- Used Mazda CX-5 2016
- Used Toyota Corolla 2016
- Used Audi Q7 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class
- Used BMW X3 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X6
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
- 2020 Land Rover Discovery
- 2019 CTS
- Chevrolet Cruze 2019
- 2021 Hyundai Veloster
- 2020 Volkswagen Golf
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Lexus ES 350
- 2021 Lexus LC 500
- 2020 Lexus GX 460
- Lexus NX 300 2020
- 2020 Lexus IS 350
- Lexus RX 450h 2020
- 2020 Lexus UX 250h
- 2020 Lexus RC F
- 2020 Lexus LS 500
Research Similar Vehicles
- Jeep Cherokee 2020
- 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Nissan Rogue
- Hyundai Santa Fe 2020
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020