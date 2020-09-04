2021 Lexus NX 300h Review

The 2021 Lexus NX 300h is a compact hybrid SUV that's comfortable, fuel-efficient, and built with a wealth of high-quality materials in the cabin. It comes packed with all sorts of standard safety tech such as adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring and forward collision mitigation. There are lots of options to choose from too, including heated and ventilated front seats, a 360-degree parking camera and even a 14-speaker Mark Levinson sound system. Clearly, there's a lot to like about the NX 300h. But it's not without fault. The NX 300h's tech interface is its Achilles' heel, and even the most tech-savvy person will find it difficult to use. Cargo space is also limited in the NX, with only 16.8 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats and a sloping rear roof that makes it more difficult to accommodate large items. These drawbacks aren't deal-breakers, though. We still enjoy driving the 2021 Lexus NX 300h, and we're impressed by its ride comfort, fuel economy and build quality.

Our verdict 7.1 / 10

The Lexus NX 300h is a comfortable and quiet hybrid that provides a significant boost in fuel economy without much of a price premium over its conventionally powered counterpart. That said, its frustrating infotainment system, limited cargo space and mediocre performance hamper an otherwise enjoyable driving experience.

How does it drive? 7.0

The 300h's power won't impress you, but low-end torque from the electric motor helps it scoot around the city rather quickly. In Edmunds testing, 0-60 mph took 8.8 seconds, which is a bit slow in this class. Brake engagement is solid and the pedal gives good feedback, but the abrupt transition between regenerative and standard brakes is slightly off-putting.



At low speeds, the steering is light and helps you get into tight parking spaces with ease. The 300h, despite its lack of sportiness or steering feel, handles competently on curvy mountain roads.

How comfortable is it? 8.5

This NX 300h makes a great road-trip car. Both the front and rear seats are comfortable and supportive. And on almost every road surface, the ride quality in the NX 300h is excellent. Big and small bumps alike are soaked up well.



The standard automatic dual-zone climate control works quickly and quietly to cool or heat the small cabin, and climate controls are within an arm's reach. On the highway, things are hush-hush in the NX. Road noise is a nonissue, while there's just a bit of wind noise over the roof and the sideview mirrors.

How’s the interior? 6.5

The tall doors and a tall ride height make sliding in and out of the NX a breeze, front or back. The driving position in the NX is relatively comfortable, thanks to a useful range of telescoping adjustments on the steering wheel. The front and rear seats also offer plenty of headroom.



On the downside, the Remote Touch infotainment interface could be a deal-breaker for some tech-savvy (or tech-averse) buyers. It's difficult to use and requires lots of focus, which takes your eyes off the road. Plus, the large center console has an array of buttons that are oddly angled in entirely different directions. They never feel natural.

How’s the tech? 7.0

The NX offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. There is a quick USB connection for audio or Bluetooth, or you can use the Lexus' Enform app for smartphone integration. The thing is, this capability requires downloading and logging into individual apps, and we're not fans of the complicated setup process.



Voice controls in the NX have an easy-to-learn set of prompts and pick up on some natural language. The voice controls can be used for navigation, phone, entertainment, and climate control systems. As for the NX's safety systems, the rear cross-traffic alert and blind-spot monitoring work well. Adaptive cruise control performs adequately, but it doesn't accelerate very quickly when a gap opens up.

How’s the storage? 6.0

The 300h is limited to just 16.8 cubes behind the rear seats (53.7 cubes when you fold them down). That's far less than similar-size rivals. Interior storage is also disappointing. The thin door pockets have just enough space for a small water bottle, and the cupholders in all four main seating positions are small. There's not much extra console space for other things, such as smartphones.



The rear seats are a bit cramped, so installing a large rear-facing child seat will be a challenge. It is easy to find and access the car seat points that serve the outboard seating positions, but the center position uses belts attached to the roof.

How economical is it? 8.0

The 300h gets an EPA estimate of 31 mpg combined (33 city/30 highway). That's a big jump over the standard all-wheel-drive NX 300, which is rated at 24 mpg combined (22 city/28 highway). We found real-world fuel economy to be a bit lower but not totally off the mark.

Is it a good value? 7.5

If you're willing to eschew some creature comforts to get a lower-price 300h, you can save significantly at the pump over time. A base 300h is a pretty good value. Our test car, however, came with nearly $10,000 worth of options, and the resulting sticker price seemed harder to justify. Build quality and interior materials are merely average considering that price, especially compared to German rivals. Warranty coverage is a bit better than average for a luxury vehicle.

Wildcard 7.5

The 300h has some curb appeal. The fact that it doesn't fall on its face when you go fast around a corner helps too. For something with both fuel efficiency and luxury as requirements, the 300h does well. We wouldn't say it's bursting at the seams with personality, but it's easy enough to live with.

Which NX 300h does Edmunds recommend?

The base NX 300h offers quite a bit of standard equipment, especially in the form of driver safety aids, so that's the trim level we recommend. You'll also have access, either in packages or à la carte, to most of the options from the upper trim levels if you want to step things up a bit.

Lexus NX 300h models

The 2021 Lexus NX 300h is a five-seat compact hybrid SUV that's available in three trim levels: base 300h, Luxury and F Sport Black Line. All trim levels come with a hybrid system that includes a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and delivers a total of 194 horsepower. The NX 300h is available only with all-wheel drive.