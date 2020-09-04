  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus NX 300h
Edmunds Rating
7.1 / 10
Ad
6 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Lexus NX 300h
VIEW OFFERS
Lexus.com

2021 Lexus NX 300h

What’s new

  • Blind-spot monitor and auto-dimming exterior mirrors are now standard
  • F Sport Black Line trim level added to the NX 300h lineup
  • Part of the first NX generation introduced for 2015

Pros & Cons

  • Great fuel economy for a luxury crossover
  • Back seat has enough room for adults
  • Very quiet cabin at highway speeds
  • Infotainment interface can be distracting to use
  • Limited cargo capacity
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
Lexus NX 300h for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
MSRP Starting at
$40,060
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:
Compare dealer price quotes

2021 Lexus NX 300h pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Ad
2020 NX 300h
Luxury

msrp 

$39,270
starting price
Search Inventory
Lexus.com
See all for sale

2021 Lexus NX 300h Review

The 2021 Lexus NX 300h is a compact hybrid SUV that's comfortable, fuel-efficient, and built with a wealth of high-quality materials in the cabin. It comes packed with all sorts of standard safety tech such as adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring and forward collision mitigation. There are lots of options to choose from too, including heated and ventilated front seats, a 360-degree parking camera and even a 14-speaker Mark Levinson sound system. Clearly, there's a lot to like about the NX 300h. But it's not without fault.

The NX 300h's tech interface is its Achilles' heel, and even the most tech-savvy person will find it difficult to use. Cargo space is also limited in the NX, with only 16.8 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats and a sloping rear roof that makes it more difficult to accommodate large items. These drawbacks aren't deal-breakers, though. We still enjoy driving the 2021 Lexus NX 300h, and we're impressed by its ride comfort, fuel economy and build quality.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

7.1 / 10
The Lexus NX 300h is a comfortable and quiet hybrid that provides a significant boost in fuel economy without much of a price premium over its conventionally powered counterpart. That said, its frustrating infotainment system, limited cargo space and mediocre performance hamper an otherwise enjoyable driving experience.

How does it drive?

7.0
The 300h's power won't impress you, but low-end torque from the electric motor helps it scoot around the city rather quickly. In Edmunds testing, 0-60 mph took 8.8 seconds, which is a bit slow in this class. Brake engagement is solid and the pedal gives good feedback, but the abrupt transition between regenerative and standard brakes is slightly off-putting.

At low speeds, the steering is light and helps you get into tight parking spaces with ease. The 300h, despite its lack of sportiness or steering feel, handles competently on curvy mountain roads.

How comfortable is it?

8.5
This NX 300h makes a great road-trip car. Both the front and rear seats are comfortable and supportive. And on almost every road surface, the ride quality in the NX 300h is excellent. Big and small bumps alike are soaked up well.

The standard automatic dual-zone climate control works quickly and quietly to cool or heat the small cabin, and climate controls are within an arm's reach. On the highway, things are hush-hush in the NX. Road noise is a nonissue, while there's just a bit of wind noise over the roof and the sideview mirrors.

How’s the interior?

6.5
The tall doors and a tall ride height make sliding in and out of the NX a breeze, front or back. The driving position in the NX is relatively comfortable, thanks to a useful range of telescoping adjustments on the steering wheel. The front and rear seats also offer plenty of headroom.

On the downside, the Remote Touch infotainment interface could be a deal-breaker for some tech-savvy (or tech-averse) buyers. It's difficult to use and requires lots of focus, which takes your eyes off the road. Plus, the large center console has an array of buttons that are oddly angled in entirely different directions. They never feel natural.

How’s the tech?

7.0
The NX offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. There is a quick USB connection for audio or Bluetooth, or you can use the Lexus' Enform app for smartphone integration. The thing is, this capability requires downloading and logging into individual apps, and we're not fans of the complicated setup process.

Voice controls in the NX have an easy-to-learn set of prompts and pick up on some natural language. The voice controls can be used for navigation, phone, entertainment, and climate control systems. As for the NX's safety systems, the rear cross-traffic alert and blind-spot monitoring work well. Adaptive cruise control performs adequately, but it doesn't accelerate very quickly when a gap opens up.

How’s the storage?

6.0
The 300h is limited to just 16.8 cubes behind the rear seats (53.7 cubes when you fold them down). That's far less than similar-size rivals. Interior storage is also disappointing. The thin door pockets have just enough space for a small water bottle, and the cupholders in all four main seating positions are small. There's not much extra console space for other things, such as smartphones.

The rear seats are a bit cramped, so installing a large rear-facing child seat will be a challenge. It is easy to find and access the car seat points that serve the outboard seating positions, but the center position uses belts attached to the roof.

How economical is it?

8.0
The 300h gets an EPA estimate of 31 mpg combined (33 city/30 highway). That's a big jump over the standard all-wheel-drive NX 300, which is rated at 24 mpg combined (22 city/28 highway). We found real-world fuel economy to be a bit lower but not totally off the mark.

Is it a good value?

7.5
If you're willing to eschew some creature comforts to get a lower-price 300h, you can save significantly at the pump over time. A base 300h is a pretty good value. Our test car, however, came with nearly $10,000 worth of options, and the resulting sticker price seemed harder to justify. Build quality and interior materials are merely average considering that price, especially compared to German rivals. Warranty coverage is a bit better than average for a luxury vehicle.

Wildcard

7.5
The 300h has some curb appeal. The fact that it doesn't fall on its face when you go fast around a corner helps too. For something with both fuel efficiency and luxury as requirements, the 300h does well. We wouldn't say it's bursting at the seams with personality, but it's easy enough to live with.

Which NX 300h does Edmunds recommend?

The base NX 300h offers quite a bit of standard equipment, especially in the form of driver safety aids, so that's the trim level we recommend. You'll also have access, either in packages or à la carte, to most of the options from the upper trim levels if you want to step things up a bit.

Lexus NX 300h models

The 2021 Lexus NX 300h is a five-seat compact hybrid SUV that's available in three trim levels: base 300h, Luxury and F Sport Black Line. All trim levels come with a hybrid system that includes a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and delivers a total of 194 horsepower. The NX 300h is available only with all-wheel drive.

Standard equipment on the base 300h includes:

  • LED headlights, foglights and running lights
  • Automatic dual-zone climate control
  • Power-adjustable front seats and a power-adjustable steering wheel
  • Simulated leather upholstery (Lexus' NuLuxe)
  • 60/40-split folding and reclining back seat

For tech features, the base 300h includes:

  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
  • 8-inch infotainment display with a touchpad interface (Remote Touch)
  • Eight-speaker sound system

Standard safety features include:

  • Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the Lexus and the car in front)
  • Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
  • Lane keeping assist (steers the NX 300h back into its lane if it begins to drift over the lane marker)
  • Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)

The Luxury trim level comes with:

  • 10.3-inch display with navigation
  • Upgraded leather upholstery
  • Heated and ventilated front seats
  • Power-sliding moonroof

On top of the base items, the F Sport Black Line adds:

  • Sport-tuned suspension
  • Unique exterior trim including a unique front grille and color-matched fenders
  • Blue interior accent stitching and sport front seats
  • Heated and ventilated front seats
  • Front and rear parking sensors
  • Heated steering wheel

Most options are available across all trim levels in packages or as stand-alone items and include: 

  • Towing package with a 1,500-pound towing capacity
  • 360-degree parking camera
  • Adaptive headlights
  • Power-folding and -reclining rear seats
  • 10-speaker premium or 14-speaker Mark Levinson audio system
Ad
Build Your NX 300h
111 people are viewing this car
MSRP$39,070 - $46,160
Features
Available in:
Available Colors
Exterior Colors
Avaliable in
Luxury, Base

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Lexus NX 300h.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    4dr SUV AWD
    2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
    MSRP$40,060
    MPG 33 city / 30 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower194 hp @ 5700 rpm
    See all for sale
    Luxury 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    Luxury 4dr SUV AWD
    2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
    MSRP$46,510
    MPG 33 city / 30 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower194 hp @ 5700 rpm
    See all for sale
    F SPORT Black Line 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    F SPORT Black Line 4dr SUV AWD
    2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
    MSRP$46,810
    MPG 33 city / 30 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower194 hp @ 5700 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2021 Lexus NX 300h features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite NX 300h safety features:

    Forward Collision Mitigation
    Helps mitigate accidents by alerting you to impending front collisions or deviations from your lane.
    Blind-Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
    Alerts you if a vehicle is in your blind spot. Also warns you about oncoming cross-traffic when you're backing up.
    Lexus Enform Safety Connect
    Lets you connect with roadside assistance and can contact the authorities in case of a collision or vehicle theft.

    NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
    RolloverRating
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover16%
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    Lexus NX 300h vs. the competition

    Lexus NX 300h vs. Lexus RX 450h

    Essentially the Lexus NX's big brother, the Lexus RX has similar standard equipment, but it is larger, more powerful and more expensive. As such, it might be outside of your target price bracket, but we think it's worth the cost. The RX 450h is also a hybrid, but instead of a small four-cylinder engine like the one in the NX, the RX uses a 3.0-liter V6. It offers significantly more power, but fuel economy only drops slightly, from 31 mpg combined in the NX to 30 mpg combined in the RX.

    Compare Lexus NX 300h & Lexus RX 450h features

    Lexus NX 300h vs. Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

    Under the hood of the base Mercedes-Benz GLC is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. It isn't a hybrid, but with all-wheel drive, the GLC serves up a respectable EPA estimate of 24 mpg combined and has class-leading credentials in almost every other category. It's extremely comfortable on the highway or in the city, it's quick in a straight line, and it's a joy to drive around curvy roads. There is an available hybrid powertrain for the GLC as well, but it costs significantly more than a base NX 300h.

    Compare Lexus NX 300h & Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class features

    Lexus NX 300h vs. Toyota Venza

    The Lexus NX may be a bit more luxurious than the Venza, and a bit more compact (it's nearly 4 inches shorter from nose to tail), but the Toyota has the Lexus beat where it counts. The Venza is more spacious, more powerful and more efficient. A 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine leads the Venza's hybrid powertrain, which generates a total of 219 horsepower (25 more hp than the NX). Even with that additional power, the Venza has a significantly higher EPA rating of 39 mpg combined versus the NX's 31 mpg combined.

    Compare Lexus NX 300h & Toyota Venza features

    FAQ

    Is the Lexus NX 300h a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 NX 300h both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.1 out of 10. You probably care about Lexus NX 300h fuel economy, so it's important to know that the NX 300h gets an EPA-estimated 31 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the NX 300h has 16.8 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Lexus NX 300h. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Lexus NX 300h?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Lexus NX 300h:

    • Blind-spot monitor and auto-dimming exterior mirrors are now standard
    • F Sport Black Line trim level added to the NX 300h lineup
    • Part of the first NX generation introduced for 2015
    Learn more

    Is the Lexus NX 300h reliable?

    To determine whether the Lexus NX 300h is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the NX 300h. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the NX 300h's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Lexus NX 300h a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Lexus NX 300h is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2021 NX 300h and gave it a 7.1 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 NX 300h is a good car for you. Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Lexus NX 300h?

    The least-expensive 2021 Lexus NX 300h is the 2021 Lexus NX 300h 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $40,060.

    Other versions include:

    • 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $40,060
    • Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $46,510
    • F SPORT Black Line 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $46,810
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Lexus NX 300h?

    If you're interested in the Lexus NX 300h, the next question is, which NX 300h model is right for you? NX 300h variants include 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and F SPORT Black Line 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). For a full list of NX 300h models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 Lexus NX 300h

    2021 Lexus NX 300h Overview

    The 2021 Lexus NX 300h is offered in the following submodels: NX 300h SUV. Available styles include Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and F SPORT Black Line 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

    What do people think of the 2021 Lexus NX 300h?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Lexus NX 300h and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 NX 300h.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Lexus NX 300h and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 NX 300h featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 Lexus NX 300h?

    Which 2021 Lexus NX 300hs are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Lexus NX 300h for sale near. There are currently 2 new 2021 NX 300hs listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $48,820 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Lexus NX 300h.

    Can't find a new 2021 Lexus NX 300hs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Lexus NX 300h for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $10,972.

    Find a new Lexus for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $10,404.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 Lexus NX 300h?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Lexus lease specials

    Related 2021 Lexus NX 300h info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider

    Research Similar Vehicles

    Hot new vehicles