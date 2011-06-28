Used 2011 Ford Mustang for Sale Near Me

AutoNation USA Katy - Houston / Texas

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! 100A Rapid Spec Order Code 3.7L 4V Ti-Vct V6 Engine Charcoal Black; Cloth Seat Trim Ingot Silver Metallic More information about the 2011 Ford Mustang:The Mustang has always been one of the strongest performance values for the money. With new engines across the line, plus a number of improvements that make the Mustang more comfortable and enjoyable to drive, it's a better value than ever. Meanwhile, the GT500 appeals to those who want a more exclusive performance Mustang because it adds additional exotic design cues, a high-power supercharged engine as well as numerous performance tweaks.Strengths of this model include Classic pony-car styling, uncluttered interior design, strong V8 performance value, and ride

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Ford Mustang V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1ZVBP8AM9B5143780

Stock: B5143780

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-03-2020