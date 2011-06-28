Used 2011 Ford Mustang for Sale Near Me

  • 2011 Ford Mustang V6 in Dark Brown
    used

    2011 Ford Mustang V6

    44,590 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,998

    
  • 2011 Ford Mustang GT Premium in Dark Brown
    used

    2011 Ford Mustang GT Premium

    105,870 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,495

    $1,621 Below Market
    
  • 2011 Ford Mustang GT Premium in Red
    used

    2011 Ford Mustang GT Premium

    95,194 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,243

    $1,240 Below Market
    
  • 2011 Ford Mustang GT in White
    used

    2011 Ford Mustang GT

    33,956 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,999

    $1,883 Below Market
    
  • 2011 Ford Mustang V6 in Gray
    used

    2011 Ford Mustang V6

    90,945 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,991

    $1,327 Below Market
    
  • 2011 Ford Mustang GT in White
    used

    2011 Ford Mustang GT

    3,784 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $89,888

    
  • 2011 Ford Mustang V6 in Dark Brown
    used

    2011 Ford Mustang V6

    44,552 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,999

    $1,369 Below Market
    
  • 2011 Ford Mustang V6 in Silver
    used

    2011 Ford Mustang V6

    102,052 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,783

    
  • 2011 Ford Mustang V6 in Silver
    used

    2011 Ford Mustang V6

    87,802 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,644

    
  • 2011 Ford Mustang GT Premium in Red
    used

    2011 Ford Mustang GT Premium

    22,940 miles

    $22,000

    
  • 2011 Ford Mustang GT in Red
    used

    2011 Ford Mustang GT

    113,551 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,995

    $1,575 Below Market
    
  • 2011 Ford Mustang GT Premium in White
    used

    2011 Ford Mustang GT Premium

    9,506 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $79,995

    
  • 2011 Ford Mustang V6 in Red
    used

    2011 Ford Mustang V6

    78,305 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,995

    $435 Below Market
    
  • 2011 Ford Mustang GT Premium in Red
    used

    2011 Ford Mustang GT Premium

    89,534 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,669

    $254 Below Market
    
  • 2011 Ford Mustang V6 in Red
    used

    2011 Ford Mustang V6

    102,845 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,491

    
  • 2011 Ford Mustang V6 in Gray
    used

    2011 Ford Mustang V6

    101,207 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,900

    
  • 2011 Ford Mustang V6 in Red
    used

    2011 Ford Mustang V6

    33,005 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,998

    
  • 2011 Ford Mustang GT in Dark Brown
    used

    2011 Ford Mustang GT

    76,284 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,450

    

Tale of Two Mustangs
chask7,06/28/2011
In fall of 2010 I bought a 2011 GT with the Brembo package and 3.73 gears. This spring I traded that car for one with standard 18" wheels and 3.31 rear. What a difference! The suspension on the Brembo package handled well, but the ride beat you up. Plus, the summer-only tires had to be taken off for the winter, even in NC. The 3.73 gears gave great acceleration, but made for too much noise on the highway; first gear was superfluous. The newer car rides nicely, and still handles well. With the 3.31 gears you give up some acceleration but get a relaxed cruiser, up to 30 mpg. So, consider your options carefully before you buy.
