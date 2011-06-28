Used 2011 Ford Mustang for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 44,590 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,998
Kia of New Bern - New Bern / North Carolina
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford Mustang V6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8EM5B5116733
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 105,870 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$15,495$1,621 Below Market
Drive Now - San Bernardino / California
Front air conditioning|Front air conditioning zones - single|Airbag deactivation - occupant sensing passenger|Front airbags - dual|Side airbags - front head protection chambers|Antenna type - mast|Auxiliary audio input - USB iPod/iPhone jack|In-Dash CD - MP3 Playback single disc|Radio - AM/FM|Satellite radio - SiriusXM|Subwoofer - 2|Total speakers - 6|Watts - 500|ABS - 4-wheel|Electronic brakeforce distribution|Front brake diameter - 13.2|Front brake type - ventilated disc|Front brake width - 1.42|Rear brake diameter - 11.8|Rear brake type - ventilated disc|Rear brake width - 0.75|Dash trim - alloy|Door trim - alloy|Floor mat material - rubber/vinyl|Floor mats - front|Foot pedal trim - aluminum|Shift knob trim - aluminum|Steering wheel trim - alloy leather|Ambient lighting|Capless fuel filler system|Center console - front console with armrest and storage|Cruise control|Cupholders - covered front illuminated|Footwell lights|Multi-function remote - keyless entry trunk release|One-touch windows - 2|Power outlet(s) - two 12V|Power steering - variable/speed-proportional|Reading lights - front|Rearview mirror - auto-dimming|Steering wheel - tilt|Steering wheel mounted controls - audio cruise control|Storage - door pockets front seatback|Axle ratio - 3.31|Limited slip differential - rear|Exhaust - dual tip|Exhaust tip color - polished aluminum|Mirror color - body-color|Rear spoiler - lip|Infotainment - SYNC|Compass|External temperature display|Gauge - tachometer|Multi-function display|Trip computer|Warnings and reminders - low fuel level tire fill alert|Front fog lights|Headlights - auto delay off auto on|Taillights - LED rear center|Side mirror adjustments - power|Side mirror type - spotter mirror|Child seat anchors - LATCH system|Emergency interior trunk release|Impact sensor - post-collision safety system|Programmable safety key|Emergency locking retractors - front|Seatbelt pretensioners - front|Driver seat manual adjustments - reclining|Driver seat power adjustments - height lumbar 6|Front headrests - adjustable 2|Front seat type - bucket|Passenger seat manual adjustments - 2|Rear headrests - fixed 2|Rear seat folding - split|Rear seat type - bench|Upholstery - leather|2-stage unlocking doors|Anti-theft system - alarm engine immobilizer|Power door locks|Rolling code security - key|Stability control|Traction control|Steering ratio - 15.8|Front shock type - gas|Front spring type - coil|Front stabilizer bar - diameter 35 mm|Front struts - MacPherson|Front suspension classification - independent|Front suspension type - lower control arms|Rear shock type - gas|Rear spring type - coil|Rear stabilizer bar - diameter 44 mm|Rear suspension classification - solid live axle|Rear suspension type - multi-link|Phone - hands free|Wireless data link - Bluetooth|Spare tire mount location - inside|Spare tire size - temporary|Spare wheel type - steel|Tire Pressure Monitoring System|Tire type - all season|Wheel spokes - 5|Wheels - painted aluminum|Front wipers - variable intermittent|Power windows|Window defogger - rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford Mustang GT Premium with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8CF5B5108801
Stock: 108801
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 95,194 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$17,243$1,240 Below Market
Napleton's Aston Martin of Chicago - Downers Grove / Illinois
Recent Arrival! 2011 Ford Mustang Race Red 5.0L V8 Ti-VCT 32V. This Mustang is a Head turner . Comfort Package , HID headlamps, Rear Camera, 19 inch wheels. New breaks , new tires . Well maintained and kept by a prvious owner. Traded for a GT350 18" x 8" Wide Spoke Painted Aluminum Wheels, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Bucket Seats, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium AM/FM Stereo w/Single CD/Clock, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, 5.0L V8 Ti-VCT 32V. ** MARKET VALUE PRICING ** With Market Value Pricing you'll find our competitive market-based price on every car upfront. No games. No hassles. Just real prices. Everyday we pull the latest, most accurate data-matching model, trim level and options - to establish the market value and price each vehicle on our lot. Pick a vehicle, any vehicle. We'll show you the Market Value Price market analysis. We can even show you how that vehicle is priced at other dealers in a 100 mile radius. Just ask. For your peace of mind we have included over 20+ photos, for you to judge the condition yourself. As you do your comparison shopping, you will see Napleton Aston Martin offers some of the best values in the market. We will provide you a Carfax, Comprehensive Vehicle Inspection, and a market report how we arrived at the price. Shipping available nationally! Napleton Aston Martin has been serving all of Chicago, Orland Park, Oak Brook, Naperville, Hinsdale, Lombard, Lisle, Bollingbrook, Joliet and Oak Park for over 30 years.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford Mustang GT Premium with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8CF1B5149880
Stock: PPG2269B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 33,956 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$19,999$1,883 Below Market
Rydell Chevrolet Buick GMC - Grand Forks / North Dakota
3 months or 3,000 mile limited powertrain warranty, Exclusion and deductibles apply, Additional mechanical coverages may be available, 7 day like it or return it money back policy, 30 day exchange policy, Nice Care wear and tear coverage
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford Mustang GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8CF6B5125767
Stock: G38994AC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 90,945 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,991$1,327 Below Market
Ideal Cars - Mesa / Arizona
CALL CARL AT 480-637-7941 WITH ANY QUESTIONS OR FOR AN APPOINTMENT. PLEASE VISIT US AT 10207 E APACHE TRAIL, APACHE JUNCTION, AZ 85120 HURRY IN TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR BEST NO HAGGLE, CASH OR CASH EQUIVALENT SPECIAL DISCOUNTED PRICE LISTED IN THIS AD. The 2011 engines transform the Mustang, providing the type of willing power pony car fans will love while improving fuel economy at the same time. The engines are lighter and the car has more rigidity, so the already impressive handling is that much better. The 2011 Mustang is also quieter and more refined than ever, and, more importantly, it's an absolute blast to drive. It is quick off the mark with a brawny sound, crisp handling, a tight suspension, and much improved brakes. Put simply, this is the best Mustang ever, and it is the model that other pony car makers should follow. Automatic Transmission, A/C, Power Windows and Locks, Tilt Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, AM/FM/XM CD Player, 17 Alloy Wheels, Rear Spoiler and more… CALL 480-983-3456 WITH ANY QUESTIONS OR FOR AN APPOINTMENT. PLEASE VISIT US AT 837 W MAIN ST MESA AZ 85201 Stop in to see why we have been keeping customers happy for over 25 years. Financing available through banks, credit unions, secondary lenders and in-house financing to accommodate ALL credit situations. We are always happy to get you PRE-APPROVED. Rates as low as 2.99% OAC! Programs available for first time buyers. Disclaimer: Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before making a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices do not include additional fees such as taxes, title and registration fees, finance charges, dealer document preparation fees, and emission testing and compliance charges. Internet special price may not be compatible with subsidized subprime financing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford Mustang V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8AM4B5164004
Stock: C4004
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 3,784 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$89,888
OC Autosource - Costa Mesa / California
This 45th Anniversary Shelby GT350 Was The Personal Car Of The President Of Shelby American, John Luft. It Is #3 Of The 159 GT350's Built By Shelby American That Year - CSM#113500003. Every Shelby Enthusiast Knows That Car #1 Went To Carroll Shelby, #2 Goes To Charity, And This #3 Car Went To The President Of Shelby At The Time, John Luft. With Only 3700 Miles, It's A True Collector Car. It Has Also Been Upgraded With A Ford Racing Whipple Supercharger Putting Out 624HP, Painted Blue Stripes, 6 Piston Brake Calipers, Cooling System, Billett Coolant Tanks. It Was Also Used In Shelby American's 2012 Launch Materials. It Was On Display At The Shelby American Museum In Las Vegas (Photos Provided) It Was Also Used As A Shelby Display Car Around The Country For Automotive Events. This Shelby GT350 Will Do 0 To 60 In 3.7 Seconds And 12 Sec. Times In The Quarter Mile And Sounds Awesome! This Custom Shelby GT350 Is In Flawless, Mint Condition. We Have All Documentation, Receipts And Photographs On Hand. It Is Also Listed In The Shelby Registry... It Also Comes With A Brand New Shelby GT350 Racing Jacket And Brand New, Unboxed Shelby Floor Mats.... Please Call Us For More Information About This One Of A Kind GT350.... Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Tony Thompson at 714-437-5406 or tony@ocautosource.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford Mustang GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8CF6B5142150
Stock: 3262
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-23-2019
- 44,552 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,999$1,369 Below Market
Select Motors - Wichita / Kansas
Used
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford Mustang V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8AM7B5131529
Stock: B5377
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 102,052 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$9,783
AutoNation USA Katy - Houston / Texas
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! 100A Rapid Spec Order Code 3.7L 4V Ti-Vct V6 Engine Charcoal Black; Cloth Seat Trim Ingot Silver Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. NOW and only at AutoNation USA Katy! We have a huge selection of CERTIFIED vehicles without inflated dealer prices! Why pay for big Mercedes, Ford, Dodge, Chevy ,Toyota and all others high prices when you can get an AutoNation USA KATY CERTIFIED vehicle backed by the LARGEST vehicle retailer in the WORLD!!CALL NOW: 832-739-6800 Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Ford Mustang. A rare find these days.More information about the 2011 Ford Mustang:The Mustang has always been one of the strongest performance values for the money. With new engines across the line, plus a number of improvements that make the Mustang more comfortable and enjoyable to drive, it's a better value than ever. Meanwhile, the GT500 appeals to those who want a more exclusive performance Mustang because it adds additional exotic design cues, a high-power supercharged engine as well as numerous performance tweaks.Strengths of this model include Classic pony-car styling, uncluttered interior design, strong V8 performance value, and ride AUTONATION USA KATY - WE WILL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS! TOP DOLLAR!15625 KATY FREEWAYHOUSTON, TEXAS 77094 All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford Mustang V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8AM9B5143780
Stock: B5143780
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 87,802 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,644
Glenbrook Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram FIAT - Fort Wayne / Indiana
2011 Ford Mustang V6 SUPER LOW PAYMENT!, LOCAL TRADE!, CONVERTIBLE. 3.7L V6 Ti-VCT 24V RWD Odometer is 16156 miles below market average! 6-SpeedGlenbrook Dodge Chrysler Jeep, Value Priced vehicles for over 30 years! Serving the Fort Wayne, Auburn, Huntington, Defiance, Warsaw, Columbia City, Decatur, Marion, Angola, Bryan, Coldwater, Anderson, Indianapolis, and South Bend area for more than 3 decades, allow us to provide this same great service to you today! Check out www.glenbrookdodge.com for all our amazing inventory!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford Mustang V6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8EM2B5129066
Stock: G81452
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 22,940 miles
$22,000
Subaru City of Milwaukee - Milwaukee / Wisconsin
2011 Ford Mustang GT Premium Red RWD 5.0L V8 Ti-VCT 32V This Ford Mustang is well equipped and includes these key features, Heated Seats, Front Heated Seats, ........... Only 23,000 miles !!!!!!!!! ............, 5.0L V8 Ti-VCT 32V, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, CD player, Convertible roof lining, Fully automatic headlights, Power door mirrors, Rear window defroster, Speed control. Schlossmann Subaru City of Milwaukee in Milwaukee, WI treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence! Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options. You can also request more information about a vehicle using our online form or by calling 888-864-8183. This vehicle also may include the following 5.0L V8 Ti-VCT 32V, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, CD player, Convertible roof lining, Fully automatic headlights, Power door mirrors, Rear window defroster, Speed control, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Glass rear window, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Remote keyless entry, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter Please confirm actual equipment at the time of inspection.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford Mustang GT Premium with Soft Top, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8FFXB5136895
Stock: J8911
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 113,551 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,995$1,575 Below Market
Paniagua Automotive - East Ridge / Tennessee
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford Mustang GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8CFXB5159176
Stock: 459
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 9,506 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$79,995
Town & Country Motors - Roswell / Georgia
This is a Shelby GT350 45th Anniversary Edition!!!! This Shelby is in immaculate condition and will make your heart beat faster! A true example of form beautifully following function. Now imagine strapping yourself in and firing up that 5.2L V8. Upgrades to the Mustang Shelby GT350 standard MagneRide Damping System complement the aero and tire enhancements with recalibrated springs and revised damping to take full advantage of the improvements. The system monitors and adjusts itself one thousand times per second, creating a dynamic, adrenaline-fueled driving experience that will leave you breathless. The dual exhaust with electronic valves and quad tips helps maximize the awesome power of the 5.2L V8. Your instrument panel is a panorama of information that's vital to know on the track. You grip the shifter and push it into first. That exhilaration you feel is what the designers and engineers had in mind all along. The GT350 begins life as a white 2011 Mustang GT that the customer buys and typically drop-ships to Shelby. There, the Mustang gets a major makeoverupgraded interior, a completely different front and rear, partly styled as an homage to the original 1965 Mustang GT350. While comparisons to the 65 aren't always apparent, some exist. The taillights lose the backup lights, which move to small twin lights low on the fascia, just like the 1967 model's, Patterson said. This car is considered the 45th-anniversary edition of the GT350.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford Mustang GT Premium with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8CF0B5143388
Stock: S-143388
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 78,305 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,995$435 Below Market
World Auto Brokers - Lilburn / Georgia
2011 FORD MUSTANG CONVERTIBLE RACE RED ON CHARCOAL BLACK 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION SPORT APPARENCE PACKAGE REAR DECK SPOILER CD ALLOYS REMOTE KEYLESS POWER WINDOWS POWER DOOR LOCKS CRUISE TILT ABS COLD AC HEAT BRAND NEW CONVERTIBLE SOFT TOP PLEASE CONTACT WORLD AUTO FOR MORE INFORMATION AT 770-921-2775. ----WE OFFER FULL RANGE OF FINANCING AND OFFER COMPETITIVE RATES--- Prices subject to change without notice and do not includeTitle License Registration Fees State or Local Taxes or Processing fees ifany. Please contact seller first for vehicle availability. Although everyeffort is made to present accurate and reliable information use of thisinformation is voluntary and should only be deemed reliable after anindependent review of its accuracy completeness and timeliness. It is thesole responsibility of the customer to verify the existence of optionsaccessories and the vehicle condition before time of sale. Any and alldifferences must be addressed prior to time of sale. No Expressed or impliedwarranties including the availability or condition of the equipment listed inmade. EPA mileage may vary depending on driving conditions driving habits andvehicle maintenance.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford Mustang V6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8EMXB5101001
Stock: 101001
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 89,534 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,669$254 Below Market
University Ford - Durham / North Carolina
ONLY AT THE ALL NEW UNIVERSITY FORD IN DURHAM, CALL US AT 919-629-9844!! Offering this 2011 Ford Mustang Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat GT Premium with the following options:LEATHER**, PREMIUM WHEELS **, LUXURY PACKAGE **, PREMIUM PACKAGE **, SPORT PACKAGE **, PREMIUM SOUND **, FACTORY MANTENANCE UP TO DATE **, LOCAL TRADE **, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Rapid Spec 400A, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Here at University Ford we offer Market Based Pricing. What that means for you: 1. Hassle-Free Experience 2. Faster Buying Process 3. Confidence in Not Overpaying and 4. We do the Research for you. Give us a call at 919-629-9844 to check availability.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford Mustang GT Premium with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8CF7B5106094
Stock: 31979A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 102,845 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,491
Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram FIAT of Tri-Cities - Kennewick / Washington
V6 trim. EPA 29 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City!, $400 below Kelley Blue Book! iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, 3.7L 4V TI-VCT V6 ENGINE, Aluminum Wheels. READ MORE! THE PERFECT FORD MUSTANG AT THE RIGHT PRICE: Value you deserve. This used Ford Mustang is priced $400 below Kelley Blue Book KEY FEATURES ON THIS MUSTANG INCLUDE: iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels Keyless Entry, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes. EXPERTS RAVE ABOUT THIS FORD MUSTANG: Mustang: America's first pony car. Great Gas Mileage: 29 MPG Hwy. MORE ABOUT US: You might know us as a popular Dodge, RAM, Jeep and Chrysler dealership, serving the greater Tri-Cities area. We are. But, that's not all we are. We're your neighbors with a vested interest in keeping you safe and confident while you're on the road. That's why we choose to sell new Dodge, RAM, Jeep and Chrysler and used car models. It's also why we offer first-rate service. We hope to have the pleasure of meeting you soon. Plus sales tax, title and license. A negotiable documentary service fee up to $150 may be added. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford Mustang V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8AMXB5169689
Stock: B5169689
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 101,207 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,900
CarChoice - Dallas / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford Mustang V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8AMXB5146753
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,005 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$18,998
CarMax White Marsh - Now offering Curbside Pickup - White Marsh / Maryland
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final used vehicle purchase will be made in MD, and excludes tax, title and tags but includes $99 dealer processing charge (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford Mustang V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8AM1B5107212
Stock: 19179586
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 76,284 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,450
Texans Auto Group - Spring / Texas
***2011 FORD MUSTANG GT 5.0L V8 PREMIUM PONY PACKAGE 70K ORIGINAL MILES MINT CONDITION INSIDE OUT POWER WINDOWS LOCKS DOORS MIRRORS POWER STEERING CRUISE AND AUDIO CONTROL CD PLAYER ABS BRAKES ICE COLD A.C 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION VERY POWERFULL CHECK OUT OUR REVIEWS BY CLICKING THIS LINK http://reviews.birdeye.com/texans-auto-group-503075072 ***Another fine per-owned vehicle offered for sale by Texans Auto Group of North Houston Spring TX***Contact our Sales Department for Complete Details at any Time at*** 281-288-3388 ***Physical Address: 4919 FM 2920 Spring TX 77388***Visit us on the web at http://www.texansautogroup.com.WE SPECIALIZE IN LOW MILEAGE HIGH QUALITY CARS AND TRUCKS VISIT www.texansautogroup.com We Offer 2nd Chance Bank Financing!!! With AROUND 25% down on the majority of our vehicles we can get you approved with BANK FINANCING. This means you can rebuild your credit unlike your typical note yard. We can get you financed regardless of past credit history. Do you have a repossession a bankruptcy a foreclosure; well we can still get you financed with 25% down--no matter your credit score. We have helped thousands of Texas residents get their credit back on the right track.Thank you for your interest in purchasing from Texans Auto Group.THANKS FOR LOOKING. VISIT OUR WEBSITE www.texansautogroup.com FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO FILL OUT AN ONLINE APPLICATION
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford Mustang GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8CF7B5158888
Stock: 158888A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Ford Mustang searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Mustang
- 5(84%)
- 4(12%)
- 3(2%)
- 2(1%)
- 1(1%)
Related Ford Mustang info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Audi S3 2017
- Used Volkswagen Touareg 2012
- Used Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid 2018
- Used Kia Sedona 2017
- Used Cadillac CT4 2017
- Used Audi S5 2015
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2016
- Used Audi Q5 2013
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2016
- Used Nissan Sentra 2010
- Used Lexus GX 460 2014
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2013
- Used Honda Insight 2014
- Used Genesis G80 2010
- Used Audi Q7 2010
- Used Chevrolet Traverse 2013
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Hyundai Elantra GT
- Used Lexus UX 200
- Used Buick Cascada
- Used Lexus IS 250 C
- Used Lexus GS F
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata RF
- Used Lexus NX 300h
- Used Ram C/V Tradesman
- Used Buick Park Avenue
- Used Honda Civic del Sol
- Used Ford Escape Hybrid
- Used Lexus IS 350 C
- Used Audi A4 allroad
Shop used models by city
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty Fargo ND
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac Indianapolis IN
- Used Ford Expedition Woodbridge VA
- Used Ford Expedition Boston MA
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid West Palm Beach FL
- Used Ford Thunderbird York PA
- Used Ford Flex Lexington KY
- Used Ford Focus ST Fort Worth TX
- Used Ford E-Series Van Colorado Springs CO
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid Richmond VA
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW i3 2019
- 2020 Bentley Bentayga News
- 2020 Convertible
- 2021 Rivian R1T News
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019
- 2019 Jaguar XE
- 2021 BYTON M-Byte News
- 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV
- 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV News
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe
- 2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country
- 2019 Hyundai NEXO
- 2019 Lexus RC 300
- 2019 GLS-Class
- 2019 Cadillac CTS-V
- 2019 Lexus RC F
- 2019 Jaguar I-PACE