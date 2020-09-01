  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.3 / 10
2021 Jeep Compass

What's new

  • More standard advanced driver safety features for Limited and Trailhawk trim levels
  • 80th Anniversary special-edition trim package added to the lineup
  • Manual transmission is no longer available
  • Part of the second Compass generation introduced for 2017

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy seating for such a small vehicle
  • Tech interface is attractive and easy to use
  • Trailhawk version is highly capable off-road
  • Four-cylinder engine's weak power delivery
  • Limited cargo space
  • Nine-speed transmission's sluggish response
Jeep Compass for Sale
2021 Jeep Compass pricing

2021 Jeep Compass Review

The Jeep Compass fills the gap between the Jeep Renegade in the extra-small SUV class and the Jeep Cherokee in the small SUV class. That makes it difficult to name direct competitors, though the Mazda CX-30 and Subaru Crosstrek are pretty similar in regards to size and price. In general, the Compass distinguishes itself from the pack with easy-to-use technology features, a roomy back seat and better-than-average off-road abilities.

Like other Jeeps not named Wrangler or Gladiator, the Compass is available in a Trailhawk trim level. It significantly boosts the Compass' off-road capability with underbody skid plates, all-terrain tires and a lifted suspension. Compared to most of its rivals, the Compass can get you further off the beaten path but feels a bit less refined. Is this distinctive SUV right for you? Read our Expert Rating below to learn more.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

7.3 / 10
The Compass isn't as quick or as fuel-efficient as some other small SUVs, and interior cargo space is a little lacking. But overall we think you'll find the Compass an agreeable pick, especially if you go for the Trailhawk version. Think of the Compass as Grand Cherokee Lite.

How does it drive?

6.0
We tested the Compass Trailhawk. It will surprise you with its impressive capability when the trail gets tough. The all-terrain tires and lockable center differential are features that you won't find on most rival SUVs.

But some of the things that make the Trailhawk so good off-road hurt it on pavement. Emergency braking from 60 mph took 140 feet in Edmunds testing, which we primarily attribute to the low-grip all-terrain tires. Its underwhelming handling is the same, and its 0-60 mph time of 10.1 seconds is marginal at best. The transmission can be slow to downshift too.

How comfortable is it?

7.0
The Compass Trailhawk isn't the most comfortable choice in the segment, but it is a little better than average. This is true even on models without the Trailhawk's off-road-oriented tire and suspension package. The front seat cushions are firm and have adequate lateral support.

The climate system's mix of buttons and touchscreen controls works great. We also like the optional heated seats and steering wheel, which get toasty. On the downside, there's a moderate amount of wind noise on the highway and, at least in the Trailhawk with its knobby tires, noticeable road noise on rougher road surfaces. Other Compass versions should be a little quieter.

How’s the interior?

7.5
The Compass' interior is straightforward with good ergonomics. All of the controls are laid out well, and the Trailhawk's drive mode dial is easy to use. The driver's seat has plenty of adjustment range.

Passengers can get in and out with ease thanks to the wide doors with squared-off tops. Once inside, the Compass impresses with a spacious cabin with plenty of head- and legroom front and back. The driver has a good view of the road ahead, though the chunky roof pillars create blind spots in the rear.

How’s the tech?

8.0
While it's not a tech-heavy vehicle, the Compass proves that quality is better than quantity. The available 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen has crisp graphics and accessible menus. We also like that Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard on all trim levels.

Voice controls are similarly impressive, though voice recognition is merely average. Still, the system interfaces with multiple aspects of the infotainment system. You can even send prewritten texts and adjust climate settings. There are many available driver assist systems, but most work just OK.

How’s the storage?

7.0
While cargo volume is on the low side for this class of SUV, the available space is useful. You''ll find multiple storage areas throughout the cabin that are perfect for small items. The armrest bin can hold large phones or a small camera, and the glovebox is decently sized. As a family vehicle, the Compass loses a few points because its child car-seat anchors are buried in the seat cushions and are hard to find and access.

All-wheel-drive Compass models such as the Trailhawk can tow up to 2,000 pounds, a decent rating for this segment. To do it you'll need the optional tow kit that adds a four-pin harness and an integrated Class III hitch.

How economical is it?

7.0
The Compass Trailhawk we tested managed to get about 28 mpg on our 115-mile mixed-driving evaluation route. As such, we expect the EPA's estimate of 25 mpg in combined city/highway driving is pretty realistic. However, most rival SUVs are more fuel-efficient overall.

Is it a good value?

7.0
The Trailhawk can considered a good value given its capability. But you may want to look elsewhere if a regular Compass is on your radar. Pricing can be a little higher than the norm, and warranty coverage is average.

Wildcard

8.5
For most people, going off-road is not a daily occurrence. But for enthusiasts who like getting dirty, exploring the less worn path is a genuinely enjoyable thing to do. They will happily tolerate the Trailhawk's on-road sluggishness in exchange for its surprising capability off-road. While most crossovers will reside in suburbia, Jeep infused the Compass with the right look and feel to keep drivers smiling.

Which Compass does Edmunds recommend?

Rather than going with the bare-bones Compass Sport or Latitude, we recommend buyers take a closer look at the Limited or Trailhawk trim level. The upgraded 8.4-inch touchscreen comes standard on both models, and you can add several desirable driver safety aids by selecting the Safety and Security or Advanced Safety Group.

Jeep Compass models

The 2021 Jeep Compass is a subcompact crossover available in four trim levels: Sport, Latitude, Limited and Trailhawk. There are also Altitude and 80th Anniversary Edition versions of the Latitude that add unique exterior accents and a few extra features.

All come with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine (180 horsepower, 175 lb-ft of torque). Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is optional on all Compasses except the Trailhawk, which comes standard with AWD. A six-speed automatic is standard on FWD models and a nine-speed automatic comes with AWD models.

Starting things out is the Sport trim. Standard equipment includes:

  • Steel wheels
  • Automatic dual-zone climate control
  • 60/40-split rear bench seat
  • 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system
  • First- and second-row USB ports
  • Six-speaker sound system
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration

Along with access to a few additional option packages, the Compass Latitude adds:

  • Alloy wheels
  • Roof rails
  • Foglights and automatic headlights
  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel
  • Keyless ignition and entry
  • Satellite radio and more option packages

From there, you can choose between the luxe Limited and the off-road-focused Trailhawk.

The Compass Limited is the most comprehensively equipped. It builds on the Latitude equipment by adding:

  • Remote engine start
  • 8.4-inch touchscreen and color information driver display
  • Auto-dimming rearview mirror
  • Power-adjustable driver's seat
  • Heated front seats
  • Heated steering wheel
  • Leather upholstery

The Limited also comes standard with these advanced safety features:

  • Blind-spot monitoring (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
  • Rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle behind you is about to cross your vehicle's path while in reverse)
  • Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the Compass and the car in front)
  • Forward collision warning with automatic braking (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
  • Lane keeping assist (steers the car back into its lane if it begins to drift over the lane marker)

The AWD-only Trailhawk is based on the Latitude but adds a few of the Limited's upgrades, including the larger touchscreen and safety features. You also get:

  • Off-road-oriented tires
  • Raised suspension
  • Underbody skid plates
  • Tow hooks
  • Hill descent control

Many of the features in upper trim levels are available on other trims via option packages. Other significant options include:

  • Xenon headlights
  • Nine-speaker Alpine premium audio system
  • Integrated navigation system
  • Power liftgate
  • Sunroof

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Jeep Compass.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    Sport 4dr SUV features & specs
    Sport 4dr SUV
    2.4L 4cyl 6A
    MSRP$23,895
    MPG 22 city / 31 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower180 hp @ 6400 rpm
    80th Spec Edition 4dr SUV features & specs
    80th Spec Edition 4dr SUV
    2.4L 4cyl 6A
    MSRP$28,195
    MPG 22 city / 31 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower180 hp @ 6400 rpm
    Altitude 4dr SUV features & specs
    Altitude 4dr SUV
    2.4L 4cyl 6A
    MSRP$27,315
    MPG 22 city / 31 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower180 hp @ 6400 rpm
    Latitude 4dr SUV features & specs
    Latitude 4dr SUV
    2.4L 4cyl 6A
    MSRP$25,895
    MPG 22 city / 31 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower180 hp @ 6400 rpm
    See all 2021 Jeep Compass features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite Compass safety features:

    Jeep Active Drive
    Adjusts torque to ensure the tire with the most grip gets the most power. Also can disconnect the rear wheels to decrease fuel use.
    Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning
    Warns you if it detects the risk of a front collision and can prime the brakes to minimize reaction time.
    LaneSense Lane Departure Warning
    Warns you if the Compass starts to drift out of its intended lane and can apply corrective steering.

    NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
    RolloverRating
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover20.2%
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    Jeep Compass vs. the competition

    Jeep Compass vs. Honda CR-V

    The Honda CR-V is our top choice when it comes to small SUVs. It's roomier than the Compass and comes with more high-tech safety features. It also comes with a turbocharged 1.5-liter engine that provides robust acceleration and impressive fuel economy. The CR-V, though, isn't as capable as the Compass Trailhawk for off-roading. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Honda CR-V.

    Compare Jeep Compass & Honda CR-V features

    Jeep Compass vs. Jeep Wrangler

    The Wrangler is one of the most capable off-road vehicles you can buy. It's also one of the most distinctive — how many other vehicles can you think of that have a removable roof and doors? But it sacrifices quite a bit of comfort and convenience in exchange for its off-road capability. The Compass is comparatively tame but is a better fit for what most people need from a small SUV. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Jeep Wrangler.

    Compare Jeep Compass & Jeep Wrangler features

    Jeep Compass vs. Ford Bronco Sport

    The new Bronco Sport should be an ideal alternative to the Compass. They are similar in size, and both offer upgrades to enhance off-road capability and tackle dirt and wide-open spaces with ease. You can't get a more powerful engine upgrade on the Compass, but Ford offers an upgraded turbocharged 245-hp engine on the Bronco Sport.

    Compare Jeep Compass & Ford Bronco Sport features

    FAQ

    Is the Jeep Compass a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Compass both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.3 out of 10. You probably care about Jeep Compass fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Compass gets an EPA-estimated 25 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Compass has 27.2 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Jeep Compass. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Jeep Compass?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Jeep Compass:

    • More standard advanced driver safety features for Limited and Trailhawk trim levels
    • 80th Anniversary special-edition trim package added to the lineup
    • Manual transmission is no longer available
    • Part of the second Compass generation introduced for 2017
    Is the Jeep Compass reliable?

    To determine whether the Jeep Compass is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Compass. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Compass's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Jeep Compass a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Jeep Compass is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2021 Compass and gave it a 7.3 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Compass is a good car for you. Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Jeep Compass?

    The least-expensive 2021 Jeep Compass is the 2021 Jeep Compass Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $23,895.

    Other versions include:

    • Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $23,895
    • 80th Spec Edition 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $28,195
    • Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $27,315
    • Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $25,895
    • Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) which starts at $28,815
    • Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) which starts at $27,395
    • Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) which starts at $25,395
    • Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $29,295
    • Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) which starts at $30,795
    • Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) which starts at $30,795
    • 80th Spec Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) which starts at $29,695
    What are the different models of Jeep Compass?

    If you're interested in the Jeep Compass, the next question is, which Compass model is right for you? Compass variants include Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), 80th Spec Edition 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), and Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A). For a full list of Compass models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

