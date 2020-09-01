2021 Jeep Compass
What’s new
- More standard advanced driver safety features for Limited and Trailhawk trim levels
- 80th Anniversary special-edition trim package added to the lineup
- Manual transmission is no longer available
- Part of the second Compass generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Roomy seating for such a small vehicle
- Tech interface is attractive and easy to use
- Trailhawk version is highly capable off-road
- Four-cylinder engine's weak power delivery
- Limited cargo space
- Nine-speed transmission's sluggish response
2021 Jeep Compass Review
The Jeep Compass fills the gap between the Jeep Renegade in the extra-small SUV class and the Jeep Cherokee in the small SUV class. That makes it difficult to name direct competitors, though the Mazda CX-30 and Subaru Crosstrek are pretty similar in regards to size and price. In general, the Compass distinguishes itself from the pack with easy-to-use technology features, a roomy back seat and better-than-average off-road abilities.
Like other Jeeps not named Wrangler or Gladiator, the Compass is available in a Trailhawk trim level. It significantly boosts the Compass' off-road capability with underbody skid plates, all-terrain tires and a lifted suspension. Compared to most of its rivals, the Compass can get you further off the beaten path but feels a bit less refined. Is this distinctive SUV right for you? Read our Expert Rating below to learn more.
Our verdict7.3 / 10
How does it drive?6.0
But some of the things that make the Trailhawk so good off-road hurt it on pavement. Emergency braking from 60 mph took 140 feet in Edmunds testing, which we primarily attribute to the low-grip all-terrain tires. Its underwhelming handling is the same, and its 0-60 mph time of 10.1 seconds is marginal at best. The transmission can be slow to downshift too.
How comfortable is it?7.0
The climate system's mix of buttons and touchscreen controls works great. We also like the optional heated seats and steering wheel, which get toasty. On the downside, there's a moderate amount of wind noise on the highway and, at least in the Trailhawk with its knobby tires, noticeable road noise on rougher road surfaces. Other Compass versions should be a little quieter.
How’s the interior?7.5
Passengers can get in and out with ease thanks to the wide doors with squared-off tops. Once inside, the Compass impresses with a spacious cabin with plenty of head- and legroom front and back. The driver has a good view of the road ahead, though the chunky roof pillars create blind spots in the rear.
How’s the tech?8.0
Voice controls are similarly impressive, though voice recognition is merely average. Still, the system interfaces with multiple aspects of the infotainment system. You can even send prewritten texts and adjust climate settings. There are many available driver assist systems, but most work just OK.
How’s the storage?7.0
All-wheel-drive Compass models such as the Trailhawk can tow up to 2,000 pounds, a decent rating for this segment. To do it you'll need the optional tow kit that adds a four-pin harness and an integrated Class III hitch.
How economical is it?7.0
Is it a good value?7.0
Wildcard8.5
Which Compass does Edmunds recommend?
Jeep Compass models
The 2021 Jeep Compass is a subcompact crossover available in four trim levels: Sport, Latitude, Limited and Trailhawk. There are also Altitude and 80th Anniversary Edition versions of the Latitude that add unique exterior accents and a few extra features.
All come with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine (180 horsepower, 175 lb-ft of torque). Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is optional on all Compasses except the Trailhawk, which comes standard with AWD. A six-speed automatic is standard on FWD models and a nine-speed automatic comes with AWD models.
Starting things out is the Sport trim. Standard equipment includes:
- Steel wheels
- Automatic dual-zone climate control
- 60/40-split rear bench seat
- 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- First- and second-row USB ports
- Six-speaker sound system
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration
Along with access to a few additional option packages, the Compass Latitude adds:
- Alloy wheels
- Roof rails
- Foglights and automatic headlights
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Keyless ignition and entry
- Satellite radio and more option packages
From there, you can choose between the luxe Limited and the off-road-focused Trailhawk.
The Compass Limited is the most comprehensively equipped. It builds on the Latitude equipment by adding:
- Remote engine start
- 8.4-inch touchscreen and color information driver display
- Auto-dimming rearview mirror
- Power-adjustable driver's seat
- Heated front seats
- Heated steering wheel
- Leather upholstery
The Limited also comes standard with these advanced safety features:
- Blind-spot monitoring (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
- Rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle behind you is about to cross your vehicle's path while in reverse)
- Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the Compass and the car in front)
- Forward collision warning with automatic braking (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
- Lane keeping assist (steers the car back into its lane if it begins to drift over the lane marker)
The AWD-only Trailhawk is based on the Latitude but adds a few of the Limited's upgrades, including the larger touchscreen and safety features. You also get:
- Off-road-oriented tires
- Raised suspension
- Underbody skid plates
- Tow hooks
- Hill descent control
Many of the features in upper trim levels are available on other trims via option packages. Other significant options include:
- Xenon headlights
- Nine-speaker Alpine premium audio system
- Integrated navigation system
- Power liftgate
- Sunroof
Features & Specs
|Sport 4dr SUV
2.4L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$23,895
|MPG
|22 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|180 hp @ 6400 rpm
|80th Spec Edition 4dr SUV
2.4L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$28,195
|MPG
|22 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|180 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Altitude 4dr SUV
2.4L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$27,315
|MPG
|22 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|180 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Latitude 4dr SUV
2.4L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$25,895
|MPG
|22 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|180 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Compass safety features:
- Jeep Active Drive
- Adjusts torque to ensure the tire with the most grip gets the most power. Also can disconnect the rear wheels to decrease fuel use.
- Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning
- Warns you if it detects the risk of a front collision and can prime the brakes to minimize reaction time.
- LaneSense Lane Departure Warning
- Warns you if the Compass starts to drift out of its intended lane and can apply corrective steering.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|3 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|20.2%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Jeep Compass vs. the competition
Jeep Compass vs. Honda CR-V
The Honda CR-V is our top choice when it comes to small SUVs. It's roomier than the Compass and comes with more high-tech safety features. It also comes with a turbocharged 1.5-liter engine that provides robust acceleration and impressive fuel economy. The CR-V, though, isn't as capable as the Compass Trailhawk for off-roading. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Honda CR-V.
Jeep Compass vs. Jeep Wrangler
The Wrangler is one of the most capable off-road vehicles you can buy. It's also one of the most distinctive — how many other vehicles can you think of that have a removable roof and doors? But it sacrifices quite a bit of comfort and convenience in exchange for its off-road capability. The Compass is comparatively tame but is a better fit for what most people need from a small SUV. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Jeep Wrangler.
Jeep Compass vs. Ford Bronco Sport
The new Bronco Sport should be an ideal alternative to the Compass. They are similar in size, and both offer upgrades to enhance off-road capability and tackle dirt and wide-open spaces with ease. You can't get a more powerful engine upgrade on the Compass, but Ford offers an upgraded turbocharged 245-hp engine on the Bronco Sport.
- 2020 Outback