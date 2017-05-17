Used 2017 Ford Mustang for Sale Near Me

Just purchased the Mustang, V6, auto, last week. Impressive car. I have owned 11 mustangs in the past and this is by far the most capable mustang yet. The V6 has plenty of power and the transmission shifts at just the right times. The independent rear suspension is great and provides an aggressive yet comfortable ride. Although I haven't put too many miles on the car yet, averaging 24.5 mpg with a 60/40 mix of in-town and freeway driving. This is great. The interior is very good with soft materials where you want them and the seats are very supportive and comfortable. Impressive implementation of the instrumentation. I am sad that this is the last year for the V6 as it is a great engine and is a fantastic performer. I found the 4cyl loud under load and at times clumsy on the test drive and I feel Ford is making a big mistake removing the V6 from the engine lineup. Overall, I have a big smile on my face and am enjoying the ride. I am looking forward to putting the mustang through its paces on a trip this summer on route 66. ***UPDATE*** After having the Mustang for 18 months I still have a big grin on my face every time a I get in. Have had no problems with the car, no visits to the dealership other than oil changes. The overall feel of the drive is still outstanding with a big plus for the V6. Still bummed out about ford dropping the V6, hopefully they will come to their senses. Love the car.

