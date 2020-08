Used 2017 Ford Mustang for Sale Near Me

Car World - Hawthorne / California

With its affable personality, all-American good looks, and incredible performance, our 2017 Ford Mustang V6 Fastback is irresistible in Race Red! Powered by a proven 3.7 Liter V6 as it offers up 300hp connected to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission for ultimate power distribution. Our Mustang is amazingly agile and delivers a crisp and responsive driving experience along with near 28mpg on the highway. It's easy to see why so many people love Mustangs! Check out the timeless good looks with iconic curves that ignite a sense of adventure. Take note of the beautiful alloy wheels and HID headlamps with signature lighting. Open the door to our V6 Fastback and settle into the low, sporty driver's seat. You'll enjoy a wealth of thoughtful features including Selectable-Effort electric power-assist steering, a 50/50 split-folding rear seat, a center console with full armrest, chrome-accented 4-gauge instrument cluster, Intelligent Access with push-button start and even Track Apps performance telemetry! Maintain a seamless connection thanks to the Sync voice-controlled interface with a central screen, Bluetooth, and an impressive sound system with a CD player and dual USB ports. Not only does our Ford Mustang treat you to exceptional driving pleasure, but it also provides priceless peace of mind with safety features designed to help you and avoid and manage challenging driving situations. You'll be well-equipped with a rear camera, advanced airbags, a tire pressure monitoring system, and MyKey parental controls. It's time to reward yourself with the galloping pony! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Do you have Bad Credit, No Credit, have filed for Bankruptcy, receive SSI or are an Uber or Lyft driver? We have you covered! Known as the 'King of Credit', we are able to finance any customer who is interested in purchasing from CarWorld. We help customers like no other dealership! We discount prices, never quality! And remember, if we can't do it, nobody can! SPECIAL WE'RE THANKFUL FOR YOU! We're saying Happy Holidays with a special thank you gift: $1,000 TRADE-IN CREDIT Receive a minimum $1,000 credit towards your down payment of vehicle purchase Push it, pull it or even tow it! Get the car HERE and RECEIVE THE CREDIT Special Markdowns on Select Models! Don't wait until ticket prices go up! SHOP EARLY BEFORE THEY'RE GONE! *Get pre-approved in MINUTES with our 100% secure credit app* You can be driving your nicer, newer car home TODAY!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Ford Mustang V6 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Back-up camera .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FA6P8AM2H5282121

Stock: 5282121

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-23-2019