Used 2017 Ford Mustang for Sale Near Me
4,483 listings
- 12,780 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,987$7,389 Below Market
- 63,359 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$14,495$4,545 Below Market
- 28,654 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,397$3,185 Below Market
- 23,931 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$31,990$5,222 Below Market
- 15,863 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$31,500$5,532 Below Market
- 11,716 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,000
- 22,556 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,500$3,886 Below Market
- 19,030 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,750$3,108 Below Market
- 30,076 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,624
- 70,295 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$14,495$3,792 Below Market
- 24,552 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,394$2,396 Below Market
- 28,439 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,998$2,983 Below Market
- 30,769 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$28,798$3,388 Below Market
- 24,269 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$19,900$4,627 Below Market
- certified
2017 Ford Mustang GT Premium23,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,992$3,794 Below Market
- 57,389 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$27,490$3,786 Below Market
- 39,362 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$20,995$2,788 Below Market
- 33,272 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$21,500$3,086 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Mustang
Read recent reviews for the Ford Mustang
Overall Consumer Rating4.366 Reviews
George Capps,05/17/2017
V6 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
Just purchased the Mustang, V6, auto, last week. Impressive car. I have owned 11 mustangs in the past and this is by far the most capable mustang yet. The V6 has plenty of power and the transmission shifts at just the right times. The independent rear suspension is great and provides an aggressive yet comfortable ride. Although I haven't put too many miles on the car yet, averaging 24.5 mpg with a 60/40 mix of in-town and freeway driving. This is great. The interior is very good with soft materials where you want them and the seats are very supportive and comfortable. Impressive implementation of the instrumentation. I am sad that this is the last year for the V6 as it is a great engine and is a fantastic performer. I found the 4cyl loud under load and at times clumsy on the test drive and I feel Ford is making a big mistake removing the V6 from the engine lineup. Overall, I have a big smile on my face and am enjoying the ride. I am looking forward to putting the mustang through its paces on a trip this summer on route 66. ***UPDATE*** After having the Mustang for 18 months I still have a big grin on my face every time a I get in. Have had no problems with the car, no visits to the dealership other than oil changes. The overall feel of the drive is still outstanding with a big plus for the V6. Still bummed out about ford dropping the V6, hopefully they will come to their senses. Love the car.
