Used 2017 Ford Mustang for Sale Near Me

  • 2017 Ford Mustang GT Premium in Silver
    used

    2017 Ford Mustang GT Premium

    12,780 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $29,987

    $7,389 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Mustang V6 in Red
    used

    2017 Ford Mustang V6

    63,359 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $14,495

    $4,545 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Mustang EcoBoost in Black
    used

    2017 Ford Mustang EcoBoost

    28,654 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $20,397

    $3,185 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Mustang GT Premium in Red
    used

    2017 Ford Mustang GT Premium

    23,931 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $31,990

    $5,222 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Mustang GT in Gray
    used

    2017 Ford Mustang GT

    15,863 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $31,500

    $5,532 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Mustang EcoBoost in Silver
    used

    2017 Ford Mustang EcoBoost

    11,716 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $21,000

    Details
  • 2017 Ford Mustang GT in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Ford Mustang GT

    22,556 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $28,500

    $3,886 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium

    19,030 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $21,750

    $3,108 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Mustang V6 in Black
    used

    2017 Ford Mustang V6

    30,076 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,624

    Details
  • 2017 Ford Mustang V6 in Silver
    used

    2017 Ford Mustang V6

    70,295 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $14,495

    $3,792 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Mustang EcoBoost in Black
    used

    2017 Ford Mustang EcoBoost

    24,552 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,394

    $2,396 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Mustang GT in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Ford Mustang GT

    28,439 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $26,998

    $2,983 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Mustang GT in White
    used

    2017 Ford Mustang GT

    30,769 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $28,798

    $3,388 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium in Red
    used

    2017 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium

    24,269 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $19,900

    $4,627 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Mustang GT Premium in Dark Red
    certified

    2017 Ford Mustang GT Premium

    23,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $29,992

    $3,794 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Mustang GT in Black
    used

    2017 Ford Mustang GT

    57,389 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $27,490

    $3,786 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium in White
    used

    2017 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium

    39,362 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $20,995

    $2,788 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium in Silver
    used

    2017 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium

    33,272 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $21,500

    $3,086 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,483 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Mustang

Read recent reviews for the Ford Mustang
Overall Consumer Rating
4.366 Reviews
See all 66 reviews
  • 5
    (68%)
  • 4
    (11%)
  • 3
    (9%)
  • 2
    (3%)
  • 1
    (9%)
Best Mustang Yet!
George Capps,05/17/2017
V6 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
Just purchased the Mustang, V6, auto, last week. Impressive car. I have owned 11 mustangs in the past and this is by far the most capable mustang yet. The V6 has plenty of power and the transmission shifts at just the right times. The independent rear suspension is great and provides an aggressive yet comfortable ride. Although I haven't put too many miles on the car yet, averaging 24.5 mpg with a 60/40 mix of in-town and freeway driving. This is great. The interior is very good with soft materials where you want them and the seats are very supportive and comfortable. Impressive implementation of the instrumentation. I am sad that this is the last year for the V6 as it is a great engine and is a fantastic performer. I found the 4cyl loud under load and at times clumsy on the test drive and I feel Ford is making a big mistake removing the V6 from the engine lineup. Overall, I have a big smile on my face and am enjoying the ride. I am looking forward to putting the mustang through its paces on a trip this summer on route 66. ***UPDATE*** After having the Mustang for 18 months I still have a big grin on my face every time a I get in. Have had no problems with the car, no visits to the dealership other than oil changes. The overall feel of the drive is still outstanding with a big plus for the V6. Still bummed out about ford dropping the V6, hopefully they will come to their senses. Love the car.
Report abuse
