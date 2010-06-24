Used 2004 Ford Mustang for Sale Near Me
- 60,800 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$11,995$3,661 Below Market
Auto Mall of Springfield - Springfield / Illinois
Clean car-fax! 2004 Ford Mustang Mach 1 4.6L V8. Manual transmission. Tons of aftermarket upgrades. Has a nice exhaust! This vehicle is loaded with options including aftermarket alloy wheels, racing seats with harnesses, leather seats, cd, am/fm radio, aux radio input, Bluetooth, cold air intake, and more.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Premium with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAFP42R54F185826
Stock: 20815
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 31,359 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$16,500$1,386 Below Market
Price Point Motors - Thomasville / Georgia
FULLY LOADED, CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT, MUST SEE...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Premium with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAFP42R64F181400
Stock: N1482A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 22,755 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$33,000
Certified Benz and Beemer - Scottsdale / Arizona
**BEAUTIFUL SHOWROOM CONDITION MUSTANG SVT COBRA**IN 2004 ONLY 166 COBRA CONVERTIBLES WERE PRODUCED IN TORCH RED**2004 WAS THE FINAL YEAR FOR THE SN-95 BASED COBRA TO BE BUILT IN MUSTANG'S DEARBORN, MICHIGAN BIRTHPLACE**22,755 ORIGINAL MILES**4.6L SUPERCHARGED V8 WITH 390HP**MACH 460 PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM WITH 6 DISC CD**PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A NON-CERTIFIED VEHICLE BUT HAS BEEN SAFETY INSPECTED AS REFLECTED IN THE CARFAX REPORT** **This vehicle has a clean CarFax Report with No Accident History!** At Certified Benz & Beemer, we offer the highest quality, pre-owned vehicles in a friendly, zero pressure environment which we believe will be the best car buying experience you ever have. This has helped Certified Benz & Beemer to be recognized as the No. 1 Independent Dealer in the entire USA in 2013 and the No. 1 Independent Dealer in Arizona for 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017,2018 and 2019 by DealerRater.com, the most trusted source of automobile dealership and service center reviews of customer service, quality of work, friendliness, price and overall experience. Certified Benz & Beemer offers a great selection of top quality, luxury vehicles handpicked from the Southwest and most are displayed inside our 92,000 square feet of air-conditioned indoor showrooms. As part of the fully transparent process, we will provide you with our best upfront pricing, a CARFAX history report, our service inspection report, a Kelly Blue Book report as well as a market analysis report of the vehicle. This vehicle comes with a 15 day/500 mile limited drive train warranty *** The CARFAX vehicle history report is based only on the information supplied to CARFAX and may not include all information or be up to date. Certified Benz & Beemer does not warrant the claims made by CARFAX to be accurate or up to date. We recommend that you use the CARFAX report as an important guide, together with a vehicle inspection as well as a test drive, to help you make a better decision as to the vehicle's condition.*** ****We encourage our customers to inquire whether a second key, floor mats, and/or owner's manual are available on this vehicle. Also, due to the sunny conditions in Arizona, many of the vehicles may have window tint installed on the vehicle at an additional cost of $399.00. We encourage that you inquire whether window tint has been installed on vehicle.****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAFP49Y14F195525
Stock: 16458A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 19,861 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$24,771
Bill Pierre Ford - Seattle / Washington
SIGNED BY JACK ROUSH JR. 2004 ROUSH STAGE 3 MUSTANG CONVERTIBLE SUPERCHARGED V8!! MUST SEE SUPER CLEAN LOCAL TRADE....Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. 4.6L V8 SOHC 16V.All vehicles are one of each. All Pre-Owned or Certified vehicles are Used. The offering price of this vehicle is conditioned on a negotiated waiver of implied warranties if the Buyers Guide on the vehicle is AS IS-NO DEALER WARRANTY. If the Buyers Guide on the vehicle is IMPLIED WARRANTIES ONLY, the offering price includes implied warranties. A dealer documentary service fee of up to $150 may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost. All financing is subject to credit approval. Prices exclude tax, title, and license and are valid for Washington residents only. All transactions are negotiable including price, trade allowance, interest rate (of which the dealer may retain a portion), term, and documentary service fee. Any agreement is subject to execution of contract documents. Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data. Please verify any information in question with a dealership sales representative.2004 Ford Mustang GT Silver RWD 4.6L V8 SOHC 16V
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Mustang with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAFP45X14F113581
Stock: 191152A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 91,169 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$9,369
AutoNation Ford Wolfchase - Memphis / Tennessee
Leather Front Sport Bucket Seats Leather Seats Rear Spoiler 4.6L Sohc 260-Hp 16-Valve Smpi V8 Engine 5-Speed Manual Transmission W/Od Deluxe Series Order Code Solid Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of AutoNation Ford and Lincoln Wolfchase's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2004 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe with 91,169mi. This Ford includes: 4.6L SOHC 260-HP 16-VALVE SMPI V8 ENGINE (STD) 8 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel DELUXE SERIES ORDER CODE LEATHER FRONT SPORT BUCKET SEATS Leather Seats Bucket Seats 5-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION W/OD (STD) 5-Speed M/T M/T *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. The Mustang GT Deluxe has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 91,169mi put on this Ford. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Ford Mustang GT Deluxe. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Leather Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAFP42X34F152418
Stock: 4F152418
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 18,989 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$17,998
Quality Auto Center - Lynnwood / Washington
*BUY FROM HOME!* *DEALER COST ON NATIONWIDE SHIPPING* Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. 4.6L V8 SOHC 16V. 4.6L V8 SOHC 16V Let's make this short and sweet - WE LOVE CARS. We are three generations of car lovers who created a BOUTIQUE style car buying experience. Each car in our inventory is hand picked for the highest QUALITY. Check it out for yourself and visit our website at Qautocenter.com All vehicles plus Tax Title Licensing fees and a $150 negotiable documentary fee. See dealer for complete details. Vehicle subject to sell.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Mustang with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAFP45X34F182076
Stock: 182076
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 30,331 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$24,900
G5 Auto Sales - Fishers / Indiana
YOU MUST SEE THIS CAR!!!! Nicest example for sale in the country. Very clean very low mile and it can be yours. If you know Mustangs and want a fantastic Mach 1 you need to call today!!!Clean CARFAX!!!2004 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Red Coupe 4.6L V8 DOHC 32V RWD Odometer is 5658 miles below market average!4.6L V8 DOHC 32V. 17/26 City/Highway MPG**Service Records available**Rare and Hard to Find!!**LOW MILES!!**Excellent Condition**Financing Available**17 Mach 1 Heritage Aluminum Alloy Wheels**3.55 Ratio Traction-Loc Rear Axle**4-Way Head Restraint**Anti-Lock Braking System**Interior Upgrade Package**Mach 1 Tape Stripe**Order Code 145A.This vehicle been through a multi-point inspection by an independent certified technician! Buy with confidence knowing this vehicle is backed by a 30 day limited warranty* G5's process of getting you a quality vehicle at a fair price is above and beyond the competition. *See dealer for details. Visit G5 Auto Sales online at www.g5autos.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 317-595-6000 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Premium with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Leather Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAFP42R94F178653
Stock: 178653
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 85,125 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use
$12,900
Frankfort Auto Haus - Frankfort / Illinois
2004 Ford Mustang GT Premium Clean CARFAX. 2D Coupe 4.6L 8-Cylinder SMPI RWD 4.6L 8-Cylinder SMPI, Alloy wheels, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry. Premium 2004GT 5-Speed Manual with Overdrive Ford Mustang 40th Anniversary Crimson RedWant to learn more? Frankfort Auto Haus is a family owned dealership established since 1978. I personally buy and drive every vehicle I sell, one of the reasons I have been in business over 40 years and have 1000's of happy customers. Every vehicle I sell comes with a free car fax vehicle history report available on our website www.frankfortautohaus.com . We can arrange low cost financing and shipping to your door worldwide. Visit us today at 19915 s. La Grange Road,Frankfort ,Il 60423. (30 min south of Chicago). Contact Information: TEXT or CALL us at 815-469-3810.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Mustang with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAFP42X34F124182
Stock: 340608
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 34,850 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,500
World Volkswagen of Neptune - Neptune / New Jersey
Yes we're Open and Delivering Vehicles daily. Please call or e-mail to make an appointment 732-922-1500.2004 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Premium Orange Premium RWD 4.6L V8 DOHC 32V Clean CARFAX.4.6L V8 DOHC 32V, 17" Mach 1 Heritage Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 3.55 Ratio Traction-Loc Rear Axle, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-Lock Braking System, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Comfort Weave Leather Surfaces Sport Buckets, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Mach 1 Tape Stripe, Mach 460 ETR AM/FM Stereo w/In-Dash 6-CD, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: MACH 460, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, 4.6L V8 DOHC 32V.Call us today at 732-922-1500 to schedule a demo drive of a lifetime or check out our other vehicles at www.worldvw.com. Free vehicle Carfax history report provided.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Premium with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAFP42R64F169568
Stock: PA9628
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 30,445 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$31,700
Bob Rohrman Schaumburg Ford - Schaumburg / Illinois
Clean CARFAX. 17" x 9" Chrome Aluminum Wheels, Mystichrome Package. 2D Convertible 2004 Ford RWD Mustang Cobra Mystichrome package Mystichrome 6-Speed Manual with Overdrive 4.6L V8 DOHC 32V SuperchargedOdometer is 9676 miles below market average!Beyond simply selling new cars, our dealership is also known for giving Ford models a second chance on the road by carrying an excellent selection of used cars as well. Each vehicle we receive from a previous owner is thoroughly inspected to make sure it's fit to be driven in Schaumburg and the surrounding Arlington Heights, Niles, IL, Palatine, Elgin and Hoffman Estates areas, meaning you can count on a reliable vehicle when you shop at Bob Rohrman Schaumburg Ford.Here at Bob Rohrman Schaumburg Ford we're serving drivers in Arlington Heights, GolfMill, Golf Mill, Palatine, Elgin and Hoffman Estates with all of their automotive needs. Whether a new or used car is in order or a little maintenance is required, visit us at 815 E. Golf Rd. Schaumburg, Illinois and we'd be happy to help you too. All Prices are plus $300 Doc Fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAFP49YX4F171191
Stock: 12918A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 32,990 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$15,000
West Park Auto - LaGrange / Indiana
This 2004 Ford Mustang GT is a 40th Anniversary Edition! This is a 2 door coupe with a 4.6-liter V8 engine and automatic transmission. The exterior color is Dark Shadow Grey and the interior is Dark Charcoal Leather. This car features a Mach 1000 Audio System Interior Upgrade Package Power Driver's Seat Leather Trim Sport Seats Split Fold Rear Seat AM/FM Radio with 6-disc CD Changer Speed Control Manual A/C Power Door Locks and Windows Rear Window Defrost Power Mirrors and more. Visit Westpark Auto online at www.westparkauto.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 260-367-2678 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAFP42X54F221979
Stock: 11624
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 90,917 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,835
Gene Messer Ford of Lubbock - Lubbock / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2004 Ford Mustang. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Ford Mustang. A rare find these days. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Ford Mustang Deluxe is sure to sell fast. The Ford Mustang Deluxe will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Mustang Deluxe with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAFP40654F177752
Stock: 4F177752
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 29,933 miles
$22,500
Driver's Way - Pelham / Alabama
Fully Online Digital Buying Experience Available! Mach1 Premium, 4.6Liter, 5 Speed Manual, Leather, Spoiler, 17s....A true collectible, and this is the right one! with 4 New Tires! Clean CARFAX, One-Owner. Gray 2004 Ford Mustang Mach 1 4.6L V8 DOHC 32V 4.6L V8 DOHC 32V, 17 Mach 1 Heritage Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 3.55 Ratio Traction-Loc Rear Axle, Anti-Lock Braking System, Comfort Weave Leather Surfaces Sport Buckets, Front fog lights, Mach 1 Tape Stripe, Order Code 145A, Power driver seat. 17/26 City/Highway MPG Come to Driver's Way to see this awesome vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Premium with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAFP42R64F143407
Stock: D53478B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 64,181 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$17,990
G5 Auto Sales - Fishers / Indiana
Clean CARFAX.2004 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Red 2D Coupe 4.6L V8 DOHC 32V RWD4.6L V8 DOHC 32V.17/26 City/Highway MPGThis vehicle been through a multi-point inspection by an independent certified technician! Buy with confidence knowing this vehicle is backed by a 30 day limited warranty* G5's process of getting you a quality vehicle at a fair price is above and beyond the competition. *See dealer for details. Visit G5 Auto Sales online at www.g5autos.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 317-595-6000 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Premium with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Leather Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAFP42R64F206702
Stock: 206702
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 74,226 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$19,919
Auto Park Buick GMC - Plymouth / Indiana
ATTENTION: Used vehicle inventory is moving very quickly due to high demand and low availability. If you have any intention of purchasing this unit do yourself a favor contact us and place a hold deposit on it. We not only sell to the general public but also to other dealers trying to obtain inventory for their customers. Rest assured we stand behind our units, our Google and Dealer Rater reviews speak for themselves. (574) 936-5590. Best Quality Best Selection Best Price! COVID 19 SPECIAL PRICING ALERT: WE ARE MONITORING MARKET TRENDS AND PRICING DAILY TO BRING MORE VALUE TO YOU! Free Delivery up to 150 miles. 0% Interest up to 84 Months on Select New Units. Up to 120 Days Deferred Payments 172 Point inspection and oil change on units under 100k miles. Affordable Service Plans protecting your vehicle and your budget! Current Hours : MON - TUE THURS 9AM -7PM WED FRI 9AM 6PM SAT 9AM 3PM OR BY APPOINTMENT 2004 Ford Mustang Silver Metallic Cobra 4.6L V8 DOHC 32V Supercharged, Alloy wheels, Front fog lights, Mach 460 AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc CD, Power Door Locks, Power door mirrors, Remote keyless entry, Traction Control. Over 200 units at one location with access to 600 more! The best prices, selection, and customer service! All vehicles clearly posted with our certified inspection documents inside. 100% Credit approval is our goal! We have over 15 Lenders and they all specialize in different segments of automotive lending 1st time buyers re-establishing credit - AAA+++ credit customers we have the options! Auto Park Buick GMC is not only an internet superstore, we are also a close knit team in a small community and we are here to serve you! Thank you for giving us the opportunity to earn your business, we know you'll love our deals! Thank you for visiting Auto Park Buick GMC!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAFP49Y64F182186
Stock: B02542
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 124,597 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$8,900
Williams Chevrolet - Elkton / Maryland
We would like to thank you for visiting our website and considering us for the purchase of your next pre-owned vehicle. It is our goal to provide you with an excellent purchase and ownership experience. We can help you find exactly what you are looking for. We know your time is valuable. We are sure you will find our site a fast and convenient way to research and find a vehicle that's right for you. If we can be of any assistance while visiting us online, please send us an email and we will promptly reply. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. Beautiful exterior. Clean interior. This Ford Mustang is so immaculate it is practically new. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Ford Mustang GT Premium. Make sure you visit our entire inventory at www.williamsused.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Mustang GT Premium with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAFP42X04F129193
Stock: 220U237A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 215,727 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Rental Use
$2,950
City Auto Sales of Hueytown - Hueytown / Alabama
2004 Ford Mustang V6 Silver V6 RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.8L V6 EFI OHVClean CARFAX.Our vehicles are hand chosen by very strict guidelines, we select them by their maintenance records, service history. So that we can offer you the best pre-owned vehicle that money can buy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Mustang Premium with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAFP44634F230457
Stock: 19454R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-27-2019
- 108,162 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$7,875
Luther Westside Volkswagen - Saint Louis Park / Minnesota
Wow! Must See!! Truly Exceptional in every way!! Stunning RED Metallic 2004 Ford Mustang GT 4.6 V8 40th Limited Edition! Just in on trade for a rare Shelby Mustang we had, and now fully Serviced and Inspected to our very strict Luther Standards, this smooth FUN to drive Mustang GT now comes with the full Luther Advantage Power Train Warranty for your total peace of mind in buying! Loaded with all the great features too, that are highlighted by our photo's!(BRAND NEW TIRES Just installed too!) HURRY IN as the first one to look and drive will buy it!! Future collector value for sure, if kept in this condition! Drive and enjoy now...yet have collector value in the future! In one word STUNNING! Great care from new by the previous owner(s)!! HURRY IN!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAFP42X84F213620
Stock: W28142A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
