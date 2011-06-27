  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(66)
Appraise this car

2017 Ford Mustang Review

Pros & Cons

  • Multiple appealing engine options include a turbocharged four-cylinder, a V6 and a roaring V8
  • Lots of interior upgrades give it a classy/high-tech vibe
  • Sharp and grippy handling around turns
  • The backseat is small and too cramped for adults
  • The optional Performance pack makes for a bouncy ride over uneven surfaces
List Price Range
$19,900 - $38,000
Used Mustang for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Available in a wide variety of models and backed by 52 years of heritage, it's easy to understand the 2017 Ford Mustang's appeal. But make no mistake in thinking this is a bare-bones muscle car of yore. The Mustang has evolved quite a bit over the years, and this newest generation, which debuted two years ago, can give even European luxury cars a run for their money.

Of course, a key component of the Mustang's appeal is what you get under the hood. We think the Mustang GT's V8 is the way to go given its impressive smoothness and 435 ponies. But even if you stick with the more affordable V6 or the turbocharged four-cylinder, the Mustang delivers respectable power and fuel economy. Inside, the cabin is nicely trimmed, and you can get the Mustang with Ford's latest Sync 3 touchscreen interface (introduced last year), which is a big improvement over the prior MyFord Touch system.

There are, of course, several competitors that give the Mustang a run for its money. The Chevrolet Camaro has been recently redesigned, gaining more powerful engines, refreshed styling, a new interior design and lots of its own technological refinement. While choosing between the two cars may come down to some brand loyalty, we definitely recommend test-driving both cars before making a purchase decision. It's also worth considering the Dodge Challenger, which is less adept around tight turns than either the Camaro or Mustang but has a better ride on the highway and more space for passengers and luggage. If you're thinking outside the muscle car box, you may also consider a few European two-doors like the Audi TT or BMW 2 Series.

It says a lot that you might even consider cross-shopping a Mustang with a BMW. But in the last few years, the bar has been raised for muscle cars and coupes alike, and the Mustang definitely clears that bar with ease. The 2017 Ford Mustang's technological advancements, excellent engines and fun factor all keep it at the front of the coupe/convertible class. Whether you're new to Mustangs and muscle cars altogether or you're a seasoned veteran, this pony car is worth a look.

Standard safety features for the 2017 Ford Mustang include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, a rearview camera, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags (coupe only) and driver and front passenger knee airbags. Also standard are Ford's MyKey parental controls and (for manual-transmission models) hill-start assist.

Optional on EcoBoost Premium and GT Premium are adaptive cruise control with forward collision alert and a blind-spot warning system with rear cross-traffic alert.

In Edmunds brake testing, both a Mustang EcoBoost and a Mustang GT (both equipped with the optional Performance package) stopped from 60 mph in 108 feet. That's better than average for this segment. Depending on equipment, stopping distances for the Mustang can vary. A GT without the optional Performance package, but with standard all-season tires, came to a stop in 118 feet from 60 mph, while an EcoBoost convertible with summer performance tires did it in an impressively short 104 feet.

In government crash tests, the Mustang coupe earned a five-star rating (out of a possible five) for overall crash protection, with five stars for total front-impact protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. The independent Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Mustang coupe its top rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap front-impact crash test and a second-best "Acceptable" rating for the small-overlap front-impact test. In the remaining, side-impact, roof strength and seat and head restraint design tests, the Mustang earned a "Good" rating.

What's it like to live with?

For more insight into the Ford Mustang, check out our extended test of a Mustang GT. We covered everything from fuel economy to infotainment technology and interior quality. Even though our time was spent in a GT convertible, most of our observations are applicable to all Mustangs regardless of body style or engine configuration.

2017 Ford Mustang models

The 2017 Ford Mustang is available as a coupe or a soft-top convertible. There are five trim levels: V6, EcoBoost, EcoBoost Premium, GT and GT Premium.

The Mustang V6 comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic xenon headlights, LED taillights, a limited-slip rear differential, keyless ignition and entry, cruise control, air-conditioning, manual front seats with driver-side height adjustment, a tilt-and-telescoping leather-wrapped steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a rearview camera, the Sync voice control system, Bluetooth, a 4.2-inch central display screen, MyKey parental controls (including a speed limiter, a volume limiter and geo-fencing), Track Apps performance telemetry and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player and dual USB ports.

Options include 18-inch wheels, a rear spoiler, LED foglights and a six-way power driver seat.

The EcoBoost gets those options as standard (albeit with its own wheel design) and adds a turbocharged four-cylinder engine, a six-way power passenger seat, aluminum dashboard trim and active noise cancellation.

Options include cloth Recaro sport seats and an EcoBoost Performance package, which features 19-inch wheels with summer tires, spoiler delete, shorter gearing for more responsive acceleration, a sport-tuned suspension, upgraded brakes, a larger radiator, sport-tuned steering and stability control settings, different aluminum dash trim and additional gauges.

To the EcoBoost's standard equipment, the EcoBoost Premium adds heated mirrors (with horse lasers!), a rear diffuser, ambient interior lighting, selectable drive modes, aluminum and chrome interior accents, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated and ventilated front seats, leather upholstery (front seats only), a nine-speaker audio system, satellite radio and the Sync 3
infotainment system (including an 8-inch touchscreen and enhanced voice controls).

The EcoBoost Premium mostly shares the regular EcoBoost's options, substituting leather Recaro sport seats, and it also offers a Premier Trim with Color Accent package (charcoal black interior, color-accented leather upholstery, unique door trim), a Pony package (19-inch wheels, unique front fascia, side stripe, pony-logo floor mats), a navigation system, adaptive cruise control with forward collision alert, automatic wipers, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, driver memory settings (not available with the Recaro seats), HD radio and a 12-speaker Shaker audio system.

The Mustang GT drops back to the regular EcoBoost's equipment level, but it adds a V8 engine, upgraded brakes, electronic line-lock ("to enable warming of the rear tires," says Ford) and launch control (manual transmission only).

Options for the GT are similar to those for the regular EcoBoost, though the GT Performance package is slightly different, featuring Brembo front brakes and a Torsen limited-slip differential. Also offered is a Black Accent package (19-inch black alloy wheels, black-out badges, black rear spoiler).

The GT Premium comes with essentially the same standard features as the EcoBoost Premium and offers largely the same options, but instead of the Pony package, it offers the California Special package (19-inch black alloy wheels, a more prominent rear spoiler and special exterior and interior trim details).

Rear parking sensors are optional on all Mustangs, while the EcoBoost and GT coupes are eligible for a black-painted roof. The EcoBoost Premium and GT Premium also offer 20-inch wheels.

The rear-wheel-drive Mustang is offered with either a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic with paddle shifters. Three engines are available.

A 3.7-liter V6 engine with 300 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque is standard on the base Mustang. Official EPA estimates weren't available as of this writing, but last year's Mustang V6 earned 21 mpg combined (17 city/28 highway) with the manual and 22 mpg combined (19/28) with the automatic.

The EcoBoost and EcoBoost Premium trims step up to a turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine generating 310 hp and 320 lb-ft. Fuel economy (2016 numbers) is estimated at 25 mpg combined (22 city/31 highway) with the manual coupe, 25 mpg combined (21/32) with the automatic coupe and 24 mpg combined (20/29) with the automatic convertible.

Mustang GTs pack a 5.0-liter V8 that cranks out 435 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque. Fuel economy estimates from last year stand at 19 mpg combined (15 city/25 highway) with the manual coupe, 19 mpg combined (16/25) with the automatic coupe and 18 mpg combined (15/24) with the automatic convertible.

In Edmunds testing, a Mustang EcoBoost with the automatic transmission accelerated from zero to 60 in a respectable 5.9 seconds. A Mustang EcoBoost with the manual transmission also took
5.9 seconds to accelerate from zero to 60 mph. We tested two Mustang GTs, one with a manual and the other with an automatic. Both were able to run the sprint to 60 mph in just 4.7 seconds, a competitive time among similarly powered rivals.

Driving

Whether you spend your time behind the wheel on the open highway or in dense city traffic, the 2017 Ford Mustang is easy to drive and generally pain-free. It's quiet and composed on the highway, even if the ride can get annoyingly bouncy on irregular pavement, but it's generally smooth. One option that can make things a bit bumpy is the Performance package (EcoBoost and GT models only), which includes a stiffened suspension that's noticeably less supple. If you're looking for a track-and-canyon-capable Mustang, that's probably the suspension you want, but there's a trade-off for daily driving comfort.

Even though it's considered the base engine, the V6 is actually a pretty strong engine choice. It has respectable horsepower and fuel economy for the class but upgrading to the turbo-4 or the V8 is definitely worth the cost. The EcoBoost turbocharged four-cylinder is chiefly distinguished by its superior EPA fuel economy, but it isn't very refined. It lacks the smooth and consistent power delivery of its German counterparts, but it's a serviceable engine that incidentally improves handling due to its lighter weight.

As for the GT's V8, it does add some pounds in the nose and you take an MPG hit, but that's where its drawbacks end. This 5.0-liter V8 puts down serious power and reaches redline effortlessly with nary a vibration. The GT's exhaust note isn't as evocative or soul-stirring (see: loud) as some other V8s in the class, but that's easily solved with a trip to the Ford Performance parts store or your local aftermarket source.

For more impressions on what it's like to own a Mustang, read our one-year test of a 2015 Ford Mustang GT.

Interior

Inside, the Mustang pays homage to its forbears with retro touches like a dual-cowl dashboard, but it also offers nearly all the modern tech you could ask for. Even the base Mustang comes standard with unexpected features like keyless entry and ignition, a rearview camera (which helps mitigate the poor rear visibility) and Track Apps (for measuring lap times and such). Also standard is the Sync voice command system, which greatly simplifies the operation of audio and phone functions.

We're not overly fond of the cheap look and feel of the base 4.2-inch central display and surrounding field of buttons, though, so we recommend upgrading to the optional Sync 3 touchscreen infotainment system (with the 8-inch screen) if possible. Sync 3 is a welcome replacement to the MyFord Touch predecessor, as it provides a drastically simplified interface with smartphone-style pinching and swiping gestures.

Regardless of trim level, the Mustang's interior materials are high-quality. Drivers of almost all sizes will easily find a suitable driving position, thanks in part to a standard telescoping steering wheel. There are a wide selection of seating options thanks to the abundant packaging that can be selected with the Mustang, and seat fitment will depend on your size and options selections. The standard seats are comfortable and provide plenty of bolstering, but the optional Recaro sport seats increase lateral support for aggressive driving. The Recaros can be a bit confining depending on your size, though, and they can't be had with power adjustment, heating or cooling.

Technically, both the coupe and convertible body styles have four seats, but you'll have a hard time fitting adults (or even big teenagers) in the rear seats. If you're looking for a two-door coupe in this class with more rear seat room, take a closer look at the Dodge Challenger. The Mustang coupe's trunk provides 13.5 cubic feet of cargo space -- fairly generous for a sport coupe -- while the convertible offers 11.4 cubes. Standard folding rear seatbacks on the coupe expand cargo capacity.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Ford Mustang.

4.3
66 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 66 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Mustang Yet!
George Capps,05/17/2017
V6 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
Just purchased the Mustang, V6, auto, last week. Impressive car. I have owned 11 mustangs in the past and this is by far the most capable mustang yet. The V6 has plenty of power and the transmission shifts at just the right times. The independent rear suspension is great and provides an aggressive yet comfortable ride. Although I haven't put too many miles on the car yet, averaging 24.5 mpg with a 60/40 mix of in-town and freeway driving. This is great. The interior is very good with soft materials where you want them and the seats are very supportive and comfortable. Impressive implementation of the instrumentation. I am sad that this is the last year for the V6 as it is a great engine and is a fantastic performer. I found the 4cyl loud under load and at times clumsy on the test drive and I feel Ford is making a big mistake removing the V6 from the engine lineup. Overall, I have a big smile on my face and am enjoying the ride. I am looking forward to putting the mustang through its paces on a trip this summer on route 66. ***UPDATE*** After having the Mustang for 18 months I still have a big grin on my face every time a I get in. Have had no problems with the car, no visits to the dealership other than oil changes. The overall feel of the drive is still outstanding with a big plus for the V6. Still bummed out about ford dropping the V6, hopefully they will come to their senses. Love the car.
Rented One, Want One
Ol' Hank,04/02/2017
V6 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
My wife and I got this car as a loaner for our regular car's recall replacement. I've never owned a performance auto, but have been a long time motorcyclist, and have owned several high performance 2-wheelers. This Mustang blows me away. The acceleration is awesome. I drove across a mountain range on a very twisty section of interstate, and have to say that was the most fun I have ever had on 4 wheels. It was solidly planted, the steering was very precise; I could easily change lines mid-curve; acceleration out of the curves was very controlled. With the top up, it feels like an upscale touring car. With the top down, it is simply sexy as h***. We're now planning to sell our SUV, and buy a new Mustang. Life is short.
MY AMAZING LITTLE PONY - GO PONY GO!
Geena,12/08/2017
V6 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
I am in love with my new little ruby red pony car that drives like a stallion! This is the fourth Mustang I have owned. I purchased all of them brand new. I loved each and every one of them, and then the 2017 arrived! I saw it featured on the internet, and I kept saying that is my new car, and it is now. The ruby red is a metallic color, and it really shines in the sun; it is gorgeous! I own the 6 cylinder automatic. I am extremely impressed. I almost went for the GT, but the V6 was more affordable. I was shocked when I drove it. It is about five times faster than the other Mustangs I have owned - the last one being a 2004. The 2004 and the two models I purchased in the 90's all seemed sluggish. Not my new V6; that little pony flies down the road. I haven't driven a car that flew in a very long time. You step on the gas, and you're off and running. This car's acceleration is fantastic; it really moves. When I'm at a red light, the cars that were next to me are about two or more car lengths away. The freeway is unbelievable. I took my new pony out for the maiden voyage about 1:00 AM as I live in Southern California where the traffic is horrible. I wanted to take my new car out for a spin. I couldn't believe how fast that car can go with little to no effort. I had the car up to 105 mph but didn't even know it until I looked at the speedometer. It felt like I was going about 70. It handles incredibly. This car just hugs the road and is fantastic when making a fast turn. Okay, so I drive like a nut, but this car has airbags all over the place, a long hood, so it should hold up extremely well in the event something should happen. The safety reviews were five stars. All of my former Mustangs were totaled, one of which went upside down. As the human Mustang test dummy, the Mustangs hold up extremely well in accidents. Since this Mustang has a lot more safety features than my old ones, I'm sure it is extremely sound, The exterior is just gorgeous, and I especially like the hood. Overall the car seems longer and wider than my other Mustangs. The keyless entry is great. You don't even have to take the keyless remote out of your handbag (or pocket) to open the car. You simply grab the handle, and the car magically opens. To lock it, you close the door and place a finger on the end of the handle, and the car locks. I'm 57 and can get in and out of the car very easily. Now for the interior. I bought it with the basic package, but the basic package has all the amenities I want and/or need. I lied except for one thing, neither of the front seats are power. The other Mustangs had a power driver's seat. Then again, I was playing with the all the front seat adjustments. If you like your seat in one place which most people do, the no power seats is not a problem. Actually it seems the seats are very adjustable. As far I can tell the seat goes forward and all the way back to the back seats! Therefore, if you happen to be tall, I can't see there being a problem with the car being too small. The seats also go up and down, and the back of the seat is also adjustable. The basic package come with cloth seats. Doesn't everyone want leather; well, I got the basic package. My car came with the ruby red exterior with what they call ebony seats. The seats are dark, but they are not jet black. I'm going to say it's a very pretty shade of a dark gray. I love it, and the seats are very comfortable as well. It has Bluetooth which to me is a luxury from my 2004. It is so cool! It plays the songs off my iPhone. Today I tried calling a friend, and I could them extremely well, and the controls are on the steering wheel in an accessible place. My car also will read your speed from 0 to 60 etc. That is a must for me to try out when I'm not in a busy traffic area. In the manual I believe it has paddle controls on the steering wheel in the event you want to drive it like a manual transmission - I don't so won't be using that perk. I almost forgot about the tilt steering wheel. I tried it out last evening. I was so impressed. That wheel not only tilted but you can also adjust the distance of the wheel. I moved the steering wheel closer to me and lowered it a bit. Now it really feels like I'm driving a race car. I'm extremely glad I didn't get the V8 as the V6 has all the power I will ever need. I highly recommend this car. I've only owned mine for two weeks, but it is so much fun to drive. I really love it and anyone who buys this car surely will too!
GT PREMIUM WITH PERFORMANCE PACK
Eric Prochnow,01/23/2017
GT Premium 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M)
I bought this car in December of '16 after a wait of over 2 years. This is my third Mustang i have owned in the last 35 years. This car has really matured since my old '86 gt I had years ago. The car is larger and drives larger than both my '86 and my '02 GT I had to sell before buying this Mustang, yet it far out handles both of them (my 02 GT had about 4k in aftermarket upgrades in both engine mods and suspension). The only real complaint about the car is the ingress and egress for me. I am 6'4" and you have to be fairly flexible to get in and out. Once you are in though, the car fits like a glove, the shifter falling right into place, the steering wheel can be adjusted to taste and everything is very simple to use. The standard leather seats are outstanding, and after taking a 6-1/2 hour trip up to Napa from So. Cal, the seats gave my wife and I plenty of support and the heating and cooling feature is great! As for the performance...my mustang is plenty quick, but I don't drive it to be a drag racer. I wanted a true GT. The handling is more than adequate with the performance package, and the six piston Brembos are superlative. There is a reason why Mustangs have been around for over 50 years. Ford has obviously found a formula of performance, comfort, and style and blend it together in a fashion that other American car manufacturers try to emulate, but always come up short in one or more of these categories, missing the mark on Ford's pony car and what it represents. Edmunds has requested that I update my review of my Mustang GT Premium with the performance package. Here you go. Everything I wrote in the above original comments 8 or 9 months ago, still holds true. This car is a pleasure to drive and it puts a smile on my face every day. Rowing through the gears in Southern California with or without traffic has never been so much fun. I have had the opportunity to let others drive it and they all walk away saying, "Nice drive!" or "This car is some serious fun!" Of course, like me, they also have a smile on their faces after they are done driving it. March 15th 2019 update. The Mustang still runs great. Had a problem with oil leaking on the manifold and it smoked a little by the passenger side hood near the windshield. Brought it into Ford to rectify the situation with out an appointment, they wouldn't see me, so I made an appointment. About a week and a half later, I dropped the car off and picked up my rental. 1 week later the car was ready to pick up. Ford fixed and covered everything, including the rental car, at no cost to me other than some time. Secondly, the original Pirrelli tires that came stock on the car are ready for replacement. The Ford dealer that I originally purchased the car from asked me if i wanted to trade in my mustang for a newer one at the same price or lower due to my excellent credit rating. . I decided I would see what they had to offer. When I went to my appointment, I met the sales manager. He came out and looked at my car and stated he had nothing on the lot that was even close to what I had purchased originally from them. Virtually everything on the lot was non premium, non performance pack cars with automatics. I passed and felt comfortable doing so, being that my mustang was ordered exactly the way iIwanted it to be in the first place. The car runs great and there are still no squeaks or rattles anywhere. It is still a pleasure to drive, and now I feel like I have a very good car after seeing some new ones on the Ford lot. Edmunds has requested another update on my 2017 mustang. The car is still a pleasure to drive. Other than replacing the Pirelli tires with Nitto 555G2 tires, and regular oil changes, there have been no issues. Everything that I have previously written still holds true to this point.
See all 66 reviews of the 2017 Ford Mustang
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2017 Ford Mustang features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat4 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover8.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2017 Ford Mustang

Used 2017 Ford Mustang Overview

The Used 2017 Ford Mustang is offered in the following submodels: Mustang Coupe, Mustang Convertible. Available styles include GT Premium 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M), GT 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M), EcoBoost 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M), V6 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M), EcoBoost Premium 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M), EcoBoost Premium 2dr Convertible (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M), GT Premium 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 6M), and V6 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Ford Mustang?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Ford Mustang trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Ford Mustang EcoBoost is priced between $19,998 and$26,998 with odometer readings between 5351 and60489 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Ford Mustang GT is priced between $29,488 and$35,995 with odometer readings between 6928 and47932 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Ford Mustang GT Premium is priced between $27,998 and$38,000 with odometer readings between 11427 and50869 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium is priced between $19,900 and$26,946 with odometer readings between 2927 and62086 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Ford Mustang V6 is priced between $20,499 and$23,998 with odometer readings between 16928 and43911 miles.

Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Ford Mustangs are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Ford Mustang for sale near. There are currently 58 used and CPO 2017 Mustangs listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $19,900 and mileage as low as 2927 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Ford Mustang.

Can't find a used 2017 Ford Mustangs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Mustang for sale - 3 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $11,518.

Find a used Ford for sale - 9 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $16,464.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Mustang for sale - 8 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $15,261.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 1 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $17,773.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Ford Mustang?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

