I am in love with my new little ruby red pony car that drives like a stallion! This is the fourth Mustang I have owned. I purchased all of them brand new. I loved each and every one of them, and then the 2017 arrived! I saw it featured on the internet, and I kept saying that is my new car, and it is now. The ruby red is a metallic color, and it really shines in the sun; it is gorgeous! I own the 6 cylinder automatic. I am extremely impressed. I almost went for the GT, but the V6 was more affordable. I was shocked when I drove it. It is about five times faster than the other Mustangs I have owned - the last one being a 2004. The 2004 and the two models I purchased in the 90's all seemed sluggish. Not my new V6; that little pony flies down the road. I haven't driven a car that flew in a very long time. You step on the gas, and you're off and running. This car's acceleration is fantastic; it really moves. When I'm at a red light, the cars that were next to me are about two or more car lengths away. The freeway is unbelievable. I took my new pony out for the maiden voyage about 1:00 AM as I live in Southern California where the traffic is horrible. I wanted to take my new car out for a spin. I couldn't believe how fast that car can go with little to no effort. I had the car up to 105 mph but didn't even know it until I looked at the speedometer. It felt like I was going about 70. It handles incredibly. This car just hugs the road and is fantastic when making a fast turn. Okay, so I drive like a nut, but this car has airbags all over the place, a long hood, so it should hold up extremely well in the event something should happen. The safety reviews were five stars. All of my former Mustangs were totaled, one of which went upside down. As the human Mustang test dummy, the Mustangs hold up extremely well in accidents. Since this Mustang has a lot more safety features than my old ones, I'm sure it is extremely sound, The exterior is just gorgeous, and I especially like the hood. Overall the car seems longer and wider than my other Mustangs. The keyless entry is great. You don't even have to take the keyless remote out of your handbag (or pocket) to open the car. You simply grab the handle, and the car magically opens. To lock it, you close the door and place a finger on the end of the handle, and the car locks. I'm 57 and can get in and out of the car very easily. Now for the interior. I bought it with the basic package, but the basic package has all the amenities I want and/or need. I lied except for one thing, neither of the front seats are power. The other Mustangs had a power driver's seat. Then again, I was playing with the all the front seat adjustments. If you like your seat in one place which most people do, the no power seats is not a problem. Actually it seems the seats are very adjustable. As far I can tell the seat goes forward and all the way back to the back seats! Therefore, if you happen to be tall, I can't see there being a problem with the car being too small. The seats also go up and down, and the back of the seat is also adjustable. The basic package come with cloth seats. Doesn't everyone want leather; well, I got the basic package. My car came with the ruby red exterior with what they call ebony seats. The seats are dark, but they are not jet black. I'm going to say it's a very pretty shade of a dark gray. I love it, and the seats are very comfortable as well. It has Bluetooth which to me is a luxury from my 2004. It is so cool! It plays the songs off my iPhone. Today I tried calling a friend, and I could them extremely well, and the controls are on the steering wheel in an accessible place. My car also will read your speed from 0 to 60 etc. That is a must for me to try out when I'm not in a busy traffic area. In the manual I believe it has paddle controls on the steering wheel in the event you want to drive it like a manual transmission - I don't so won't be using that perk. I almost forgot about the tilt steering wheel. I tried it out last evening. I was so impressed. That wheel not only tilted but you can also adjust the distance of the wheel. I moved the steering wheel closer to me and lowered it a bit. Now it really feels like I'm driving a race car. I'm extremely glad I didn't get the V8 as the V6 has all the power I will ever need. I highly recommend this car. I've only owned mine for two weeks, but it is so much fun to drive. I really love it and anyone who buys this car surely will too!

